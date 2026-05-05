Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Oshinskie's avatar
Mark Oshinskie
8h

Early spread is an important theme. Thanks, Bill, for telling this story. More people should know about it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice, Jr.
Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
8h

I remember in mid-December of 2019, a workcollegue of my son-in-law came back from a convention in Wuhan. My daughter's family got sick during the Christmas 2019 vacation. the parents had the worst flu in their lifetime but pulled through. Same as numerous other co-workers. Their 3 teens got it as well but not as strong. Well, some months later the 2 girls - Émilie 14 and Estelle 12 y.o (already immuno compromised with celiac disease) came up with... Type-1 diabetes... So this bug was hitting in Wuhan during winter, and I believe, long before.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture