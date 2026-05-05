I’m confident any diligent researcher could find “probable” case of early Covid infections in all 50 U.S. states. Still, until today, I had missed these six likely early cases in Ohio.

As noted in a recent article, I’ve been “circling back” to old saved articles to see if I over-looked potentially significant stories. It turns out, I have - as I just found another story I think is significant to my continuing research into Early Spread.

This story from The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12, 2020 states that public health officials confirmed that at least six state residents had tested positive for Covid antibodies and all six experienced Covid symptoms in January 2020.

The earliest possible case was a lady in her 70s who became ill with Covid symptoms on Jan. 7, 2020.

The first three “confirmed” cases of Covid in Ohio were recorded on March 9, 2020 - approximately 64 days after this “probable” case.

I, thus, need to add at least six more probable or possible early cases to my growing tally of Americans who tested positive for Covid antibodies and reported Covid symptoms in November, December 2019 or January 2020 - before the first “confirmed” cases in America.

(The first “confirmed” case in America is still listed as January 20, 2020 - a man from Washington state who’d recently returned from Wuhan. As I’ve noted in several stories, for weeks the CDC only used its scarce number of PCR tests to test Americans who had returned from China, which I think is a possible “tell,” a testing protocol that would support the narrative that this virus originated in Wuhan or China.)

If this lady experienced Covid symptoms on January 7th, 2020, she was probably infected 2 to 14 days before “symptom onset” occurred. Furthermore, it’s unknown who infected this Ohio resident, but this unknown virus carrier must have been infected/exposed even earlier and this unknown person must have also been infected by another unknown/non-identified person.

In other words, this one “case study” - per logical deduction - seems to suggest that citizens in Ohio were contracting and spreading the novel coronavirus at some point in December 2019 - which would be before Covid was announced to the world on Dec. 31st, 2019 (from presumed cases in Wuhan, China.)

While the article does not specify if any of these six citizens had travelled to Wuhan, one doubts they had. (Or, if they had, the article would no doubt mention this “narrative-supporting” detail).

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Antibody results WERE reported to state health agencies

The story also includes another very significant piece of information, which I’ve tried to highlight in my reporting. Namely, “Positive antibody tests are immediately reported to the state.”

In a recent “circle-back” research project, I found language from the FDA (which regulates and approves antibody tests) stating that all positive antibody results must be reported to public health officials:

“Laboratories within the United States and its territories should report all positive results to the appropriate public health authorities as required.”

While The Enquirer’s story gives one example of one state health agency that did report a few positive antibody results, per my research, most state health agencies (and the CDC and FDA) have never disclosed figures on possible early Covid cases to the public.

For example, several months ago -via en email enquiry - I asked public health officials at the North Carolina and SC Departments of Public Health if they would release information on labs and clinics that had reported early antibody results to these agencies. (One SC resident who said he tested positive for antibodies in late April 2020 after experiencing severe Covid symptoms in early January said he was contacted by nurses from two different state health agencies).

One agency replied that they couldn’t provide this information nor answer any of my questions and the other “public” health agency simply did not respond to my questions.

Nor would either agency confirm that they did compile or solicit data on positive antibody results in the early months of the official pandemic.

As I’ve perviously noted in many articles, in May 2020, The Palm Beach Post ran a Page-one story on 11 residents (all from the same neighborhood in Delray Beach, Florida) who had all tested positive for Covid antibodies and all 11 report they experienced Covid symptoms in November 2019 (one person) and December 2019 (10 residents).

According to this story, approximately 200 local residents had tested positive for Covid antibodies between an unspecified point in March 2020 and the first days of May. In the article, the manager of one Boca Raton clinic that performed early serologic tests was quoted as saying her clinic had reported these positive antibody results to the Florida Department of Public Health.

However, no one from the Florida Department of Public Health would confirm this to reporters of The Post, nor provide results from other labs that must have also been performing early antibody tests.

Based on this information, I continue to speculate that public health agencies did/do have copious evidence of “probable” early cases in America and have concealed this information from the public (which, by my definition, would qualify as a conspiracy.)

In short, expansive evidence of non-disclosed early “probable” cases would further reinforce my opinion that the novel coronavirus had, in fact, spread throughout the country by the latter months of 2019. This, if true, would change or debunk the entire narrative of when virus spread actually commenced in the world.

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While The Cincinnati Enquirer story from May 12, 2020 is now behind a pay wall, I did copy and paste the story years ago. What follows are excerpts from the story. I’ve highlighted information I believe is significant and added my own comments.

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Antibody testing places earliest Ohio coronavirus case in early January

COLUMBUS (Published May 10, 2020, updated on May 12)– The earliest coronavirus cases in Ohio now date back to January, indicating COVID-19 might have been in the state and spreading here earlier than initially thought.

Six people have reported feeling ill in January – as early as Jan. 7 – according to Ohio Department of Health data released Sunday. Few details about the patients were available Monday.

A department spokeswoman couldn’t say Monday whether those people had traveled, were connected to another case or were infected through virus spread in the community. The patients were from Miami, Montgomery, Richland, Summit and Warren counties.

The earliest was a woman in her 70s from Miami County who said she first felt sick Jan. 7. Miami County health officials did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking more information about the patient …

My comment: In other stories dealing with probable early cases, I’ve discovered many similar “no comment” or “did not return phone calls” notations. The story also notes that “few details” were available. While I appreciate the details that are provided, I wish citizen researchers like myself had more details.

… They were identified through antibody tests and COVID-19 symptoms, said Ohio Department of Health spokeswoman Melanie Amato. That means they are considered “probable” cases, confirmed without a polymerase chain reaction test.

Probable, not confirmed

Amato said at least two of the patients traveled outside of Ohio but it’s not known whether that was a factor. And there’s no way to know whether these patients were asymptomatic and felt sick from the flu or a cold.

COVID-19 symptoms appear two to 14 days after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention …

My comment: Thus people who felt ill were probably infected days before they developed symptoms, pushing back the date of possible infection.

“… These cases were found through antibody testing and therefore a lot of it is going off of memory for the person who was sick,” Amato said in an email. “They will also always remain under probable cases.”

My comment: I’ve also cited stories from The Seattle Times which identified at least two local residents who tested positive for antibodies in late April 2020 after experiencing symptoms in December 2019. State and local public health officials also labeled these cases as “probable” and NOT “confirmed.”

… As of Monday (May 11, 2020), Ohio had 23,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,377 probable cases.

My comment: It’s unclear if any or all of these 1,377 “probable” cases might have also been based on antibody results.

… Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said disease detectives are examining the cases to see if they were associated with travel.

“We are going to learn more and more about this disease, how long it was here in Ohio, how long it was spreading as we do more and more testing,” Acton said Monday …

My comment: I’m not convinced that public health officials (“disease detectives”) in Ohio or any state actually followed up with any rigorous contact-tracing sleuthing based on people who had tested positive for antibodies. In most states, state officials ignored likely early cases (like Mayor Michael Melham in New Jersey and Tim and Brandie McCain in Alabama) and never even interviewed these people.

Antibody tests look back

Acton and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s first test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 – three – on March 9. Those people had contracted the virus while traveling out of state.

On the same day they made that announcement, 262 people had already fallen ill, according to the latest reported cases … That tally could grow as more Ohioans get antibody tests. Positive antibody tests are immediately reported to the state …

My comment: As noted, IMO the last sentence is very important. (I also doubt that the 262 had “fallen ill” on the same day. Maybe some had, but I suspect most had simply “tested positive” via a PCR test.)

.. The state’s first working test kits didn’t arrive until March 5. Tests have been prioritized for specific populations of Ohioans, including health care workers, residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate settings and people with underlying health conditions.

That’s why Acton and local health officials have cautioned Ohio’s case numbers are the tip of the iceberg of the virus’ prevalence in the state …

My comment: Exactly. Covid “case numbers” reported in March 2020 were obviously the “tip of the iceberg.” While I’m among the greatest critics of the PCR swab tests, IMO if these tests had been widely-administered in February and January, “positive” numbers would have been through the roof. IMO, wide-spread PCR testing and antibody testing were intentionally delayed to conceal evidence of “early spread.”

… Blood tests can detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. Doctors and researchers are cautiously optimistic: some test kits have produced high false-positive rates.

My comment: Again, IMO, this last sentence was inserted into the story to cast aspersions on the validity of early antibody tests, which no doubt would or did provide even more evidence of genuine Covid cases that occurred weeks or months before the virus was said to have arrived in America. (See NY Times’ blurb at the bottom of this story).

… The Warren County man reporting illness onset on Jan. 27 took an antibody test because he was “curious,” county health district spokeswoman Shelly Norton said. Norton said some of the probable cases found from antibody testing will be too far in the past to contact and recommend quarantine for others possibly infected.

“We will each time, at minimum, do the investigation and find where interventions or education and assistance is needed,” Norton said …

My comment: Maybe public health officials in Ohio did perform a couple of “investigations” into possible early cases, but, IMO, the overwhelming majority of states did not. Most state and national public health agencies performed no investigations … or if they did, they have not divulged the results of these investigations. (Again, see this story I wrote about a man who became infected in NC in January).

Ohio might have led the nation in “school closings due to illness” in the weeks before official Covid …

I should note that six early cases in the state of Ohio doesn’t surprise me as this data point jibes with my exclusive story where I listed American schools that had closed “due to illness” before official Covid.

In my research, I found 30 schools and school systems that had closed by the end of January 2020 in the state of Ohio. I listed all 30 schools (with several links) and noted that Ohio had more “school closings” than any other state I listed. (The CDC later published a paper, noting that 2,888 U.S. schools closed due to illness in the “flu season” of 2019-2020 - all before “official Covid.”)

NY Times disparages antibody tests:

I also saved this link to a New York Times story from April 24, 2020. Unfortunately, this story is also behind a pay wall and I couldn’t copy and paste the entire article.

However, the headline and sub-headline supports my belief that an intentional effort was made to disparage the results from early antibody tests.

Headline: Coronavirus Antibody Results: Can you trust the results?

Sub-headline: A team of scientists worked around the clock to evaluate 14 antibody tests. A few worked as advertised. Most did not.

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