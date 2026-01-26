It’s painful for me to admit that I once owned several of these 100-ounce bars of silver. I bought them for $2,000. Today, they are worth $16,000.

As I finish this article, the price of an ounce of silver has surpassed $116/ounce and has spiked by more than $13 in a couple of hours, which is the biggest one-day increase I can ever remember.

The reason I feel compelled to write about the explosion in the price of silver is that I’ve been following silver prices closely for 14 years.

I first became a silver bug around 2011, which is explained by two related events. In 2010, both of my parents passed away and I happened to inherit a small collection of silver coins, which had been passed down to my parents by their parents.

This was about the same time I became interested in the last presidential campaign of Ron Paul, who is, of course, one of the most famous/infamous proponents of “real money” - meaning gold and silver.

At the time of my parents’ deaths, I actually thought about selling my silver coins, but decided to not do this when I discovered the price was far higher than I expected - about $40/ounce at the time.

From the teachings of Ron Paul - who should be viewed as more of an educator than a politician - I became even more convinced that real inflation was the most-important story of our times. I became more convinced that real inflation was only going to accelerate and that the best “insurance policy” I could purchase would be adding ounces of physical silver, which should be a time-tested hedge against inflation of the reserve (fiat) currency, the U.S. dollar.

Long story short, instead of selling my little box of silver coins, I started - when I could - buying silver coins (and later silver bars) on my own.

At my peak, I had acquired approximately 3,000 ounces of silver, which at today’s prices would be worth more than $350,000 in U.S. dollars (if I sold those ounces and got the premium I probably could get).

I’d also done some research on gold and silver and from, a few contrarian investors, became sold on the idea that silver bugs should also buy stock shares of gold and silver miners as, at some point, if physical gold and silver went to the moon, the share prices would go up even more.

I remember I inherited about $40,000 of stocks from two great aunts who never married or had kids, loving aunts who bequeathed their stock shares to their great nephews and nieces. Instead of just keeping those blue-chip stocks (like, in retrospect, I should have done), I sold most of them - and bought more physical silver and mining shares.

At one time, my miner portfolio of stocks was worth at least $50,000 - which, if I still had those same stocks today, would be worth at least $150,000.

In short, today, it’s possible my net worth - just from silver and mining shares - might be around $500,000.

Alas, as I disclose in a “painful” personal addendum in today’s Reader Comments, due to bizarre circumstances and my own stupidity, I eventually had to sell or forfeit almost all of my silver and sold every share of mining stock I once owned.

This personal anecdote is darkly comic as it shows that an avid and persistent silver bug like myself, didn’t realize any benefit when silver finally did “double and double again” … just like I always said would, one day, happen.

I also wrote many articles about curious silver “markets” …

Not only did I become a silver “bug” (note the label that was given to people like myself), I also started writing essays at gold and silver sites.

In just about every one of these essays, the hypothesis I posited was that the prices of silver and gold were, in my strong opinion, being artificially suppressed … or these non-“markets” were rigged to high heaven.

In my opinion, the physical price of gold and silver couldn’t be allowed to go hyperbolic because, if this happened, this would send a “canary in a coal mine” signal about the real state of the economy, about real inflation and about the importance of the “Magic Printing Press” to the government and Powers that Be (PTB), a term I used all the time in my “silver bug” essays.

Then and now, my theory is that nothing is more important to the PTB than protecting this Magic Printing Press. (This, IMO, is why President Trump recently ordered a regime-change military operation in Venezuela, which was selling its oil and not demanding payments in U.S. dollars - the same thing Gaddafi once tried to do in Libya).

I also quickly became convinced that the stock market was probably rigged. That is, the ultra-rich would get richer if they simply kept buying certain blue-chip stocks - for example, all the stocks that would be prominent in the portfolio of BlackRock, Vanguard, JP Morgan Chase, Warren Buffet’s portfolio, etc.

Individuals and organizations that received spin-off payments from the Magic Printing Press and were heavily invested in the stock market would grow wealthier and wealthier - which is what happened … and is still happening.

The reason I’m writing another “silver bug” essay at my Substack today is because I always wrote that if and when the efforts to suppress the “paper” (contract) prices of gold and silver failed - and silver and gold did explode - astute observers of key trends would probably know that something significant has changed.

Well, that day seems to be here right now as I write.

So what might have changed?

As all novice silver and gold bugs quickly learned, the price of gold and silver is not really established by super-wealthy people or pension funds buying armored cars worth of gold and silver bars. It’s very rare when gold and silver is moved from one vault to another. As I came to understand, what happens is traders trade futures contracts; which IMO can and have been easily manipulated/rigged for decades.

Per the conventional wisdom of the world’s cohort of precious metals “kooks,” the big change would happen when enough wealthy investors and nations started demanding actual delivery of physical bars instead of just rolling over futures contracts.

If an owner of these contracts could not produce, say, a million ounces for instant delivery, the price would start to soar based on the laws of supply and demand. (The new and much-greater demand for physical supply that could not be easily fulfilled.)

For those who don’t follow silver and gold prices on a daily basis, this one-year chart from silverseek.com (where I used to be a regular contributor) shows that silver prices have indeed, doubled and then doubled again in less than 12 months.

In 12 months, the price went from $25/ounce to $50/ounce - the previous all-time high - and now, today, to more than $116/ounce. (FWIW, I always told my wife this would, one day, quickly happen).

The value of a silver quarter today …

As an aside, one 1963 quarter made of 90-percent silver is now worth approximately $27 in fiat currency. That is, the face value of a 1963-minted quarter is approximately 110 times greater than the “face value” of a non-silver quarter minted in 1965-2026. (A person who sells two 1963 quarters can fill up most vehicles with a tank of gas … for “50 cents.”)

As another aside, in 1964 when LBJ announced dimes, quarters and half dollars would no longer contain silver, he specifically told Americans not to hoard old silver coins, which, he assured the public, would not go up in value. I mention this only to remind readers they should never trust the politicians … or they should know with almost absolute certainty that the opposite of what politicians say will happen … will happen.

Since silver, apparently, has now “broken out” and suppression operations that always knocked down the price of silver now seem to be failing, what are my thoughts today?

First, I don’t think the PTB are going to surrender so I fully expect more coordinated activities to create the cliff-dive plunges that all silver bugs have grown accustomed to seeing for decades.

Aside Three: the most infamous and perplexing “shock-and-awe” knock-down of silver happened a few days after the Covid lockdowns in late March 2020. When the lockdowns happened, every silver bug thought, surely, silver will now go to the moon as the Fed and U.S. government were going to have to print trillions of dollars to pay for the pandemic response.

Instead, Bill’s Law of Opposite Effects kicked in - and the price of an ounce of silver went from $25/ounce to $12/ounce in a matter of days! (As I reveal in today’s Reader Comments, this Covid cliff-plunge - with one phone call - wiped out much of my net worth).

In retrospect, I should have known something this bizarre, non-sensical (and probably criminal) would happen.

I should have also anticipated the modus operandi of the captured MSM as silver has rapidly-exploded in price in recent weeks and months.

My theory, as mentioned above, is that rapidly-rising silver prices would send a “Danger, Will Robinson!” signal to the people of the world, who would figure out that the “smart money” is now abandoning the safety of fiat currency (backed by the “full faith and credit of the U.S. government”) and have now started acquiring all of the “real money” they can get while they can still get it.

At this writing, I don’t know how big a splash today’s huge spike in silver prices will make in the public or MSM, but I can note that for the past few months the “watchdog” press simply ignored the eye-opening spike in silver prices.

Contemporary riddle: If something important happens or changes and nobody in the mainstream press talks about this, is this change really significant?

A companion question: If millions of people die and/or suffer life-altering medical conditions due to unsafe non-vaccines but nobody talks about this at their coffee or book clubs, is this really a shocking or noteworthy story?

It’s very possible we silver bugs were wrong again. Prices of gold and silver can suddenly soar into orbit, but the Man and Woman on the Street will remain oblivious to the significance of this “signal” because on the news spectrum, the authorized press ranks the significance of this story far below, say, another ICE killing.

Ron Paul was, of course, right again …

As usual, Ron Paul, was right … or the things he warned us would happen did happen, just far later than many of us thought.

As Dr. Paul tried to tell anyone who might listen, the racket that must be protected at all costs is the Magic Printing Press. The Fed can never be audited (and neither can Fort Knox). The U.S. dollar must remain the world’s reserve currency if the Military Industrial Complex and the Science/Healthcare Complex are going to continue to be funded (not to mention Social Security, Medicaid, pensions, etc.)

If nations and institutional investors dramatically cut back on buying U.S. debt and start adding more and more ounces of gold and silver as a prudent hedge against inflation … then everything that’s been the Status Quo since 1971 (when Nixon and Kissinger closed the “gold window”) could suddenly change.

While this might shock many Americans, every citizen in the world is not a major fan of the United States of America. Long ago, America’s rivals for power figured out the real source of America’s power, which was our government’s ability to print as much money as needed to do whatever it wanted.

America can and will lose its massive power and influence when enough people and nations figure out an alternative to trading goods and services without dollars (or, really, computer digits).

I always thought this day - a sudden change - would be on the verge of arriving when silver (“the poor man’s gold”) and gold started to break through the non-stop efforts to suppress their ascension.

It looks like we might soon see if I was correct (although I still think the significance of this story will continue to be suppressed and that other, more-determined price-plunging operations will soon commence.)

Digital Currency is coming IMO …

I’ve also always thought the PTB knew this day was coming, which is why I believe they are moving so rapidly to roll-out digital ID initiatives, which will lead to digital currency, which will be used to bribe and control the public for a few more decades.

Truth be told, I never thought the world’s real rulers could “kick the can down the road” as long as they have. However, when every important truth-seeking organization is captured, the manipulators can remain in power far longer than some of us thought was possible.

I do believe the eye-opening spike in silver and gold prices today and in recent months is trying to send an important signal to the public, but, my guess is that the public, which proved its collective IQ in Covid, won’t pick up on the significance of this signal.

For all the much-maligned and ridiculed “silver bugs” who kept adding ounces at artificially-suppressed prices and who stuck to their instincts that inflation was never going be contained and would only get worse … congratulations. I’d compare you to the wise Americans who took a pass on their Covid shots … and were wise enough to … ignore all the experts.

The mangy bugs and the crazy kooks were right again.

