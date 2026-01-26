Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
My PAINFUL SILVER STORY

As mentioned in my story proper, around 2011-2012, I went “all-in” on silver and silver mining stocks. However, I made a terrible financial blunder when I found a company that would issue me a loan if I provided a large portion of my silver coins and bars as collateral.

At the time, I needed a sizable amount of money to pay for home repairs at my late parents’ home that I was now renting to tenants (the last tenants practically destroyed the house).

I also used the loan proceeds to purchase more silver mining stocks.

This worked out fine until the price of silver crashed more than 60 percent in the time span of a few days right after the Covid lockdowns (silver plummeted from $25/ounce to under $13).

I then got a telephone call that I’ll never forget when I was told the company that issued my loan had called the loan (since the value of my collateral had plummeted in three days). My options were I could either pay $50,000 or add more than $50,000 in new silver to cover the loss. Since I didn’t have $50,000, I shipped the company the bulk of the rest of my physical silver.

Since I was a freelance journalist with little income, I made ends meet by periodically selling shares of my mining stocks - which had been doing okay, but suddenly plummeted.

To finance my Substack writing career, I kept selling mining stocks when needed, paying interest payments on my loan and, finally, forfeiting all the silver this company had. (I did get another payout from this forfeiture, but that was based on silver at $20/ounce).

Greed, arguably, got me as I was convinced that inflation was going to take off and that I could pay off my silver loan (and get my physical silver back) by selling the mining stocks I had acquired, which I thought would appreciate faster than the physical silver prices.

Over a couple of years, I ended up selling all my mining stocks and losing most of my physical silver. (I kept some, but sold some of my remaining ounces to local buyers whenever I needed to raise money). While I still have some ounces, 95 percent of my “silver wealth” is now gone with the wind.

As noted, I always told my wife, silver was one day going to “double and then double again” and maybe double again after this. If and when this happened, we would be millionaires by the time we had to write tuition checks for our kids college education. We could pay off our home mortgage, etc.

This is now happening, but I’m now basically broke. If that massive silver-plunge of March 2020 had not happened, I would still be fairly wealthy today. I’ve always thought I might have a good lawsuit if that knock-down of March 2020 was fraudulent, but I know I could never “prove” this and I doubt any “fearless” trial lawyer would have ever taken my case … so I just grinned and bore it.

One can say I was absolutely right that one day, the silver prices would “break through” and I’d be well-positioned with my real-money inflation hedge, but I should have never gone “all-in” on a form of money that the Powers that Be were determined to label as a “barbarous relic.”

I was right about gold and silver being real money and a great inflation hedge, but I should have done what all the “smart money” investors were doing - just keep my money in all the stocks BlackRock buys and owns.

Oh well, I’m still happy for everyone who kept buying silver at $13 to $20. My advice to readers: Just hide it in a vault somewhere and forget about it.

SimulationCommander
There's no ceiling for silver because there's no floor for the dollar.

This post is not just about silver.

