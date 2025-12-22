Alabama defensive lineman L.T. Overton is battling an undisclosed “medical issue,” which according to various sources involves concerns about blood-clotting issues perhaps triggered by a respiratory virus.

A congruence of personal traits has made me a sceptic of almost all “official narratives” and has also allowed me to connect several dots that, if ever “confirmed,” might produce thermo-nuclear, world-changing fallout.

To most people, the first personal trait might seem trivial and insignificant. However, as readers should see with this dispatch, this personality identifier actually reinforces several of my more shocking take-aways regarding false Covid narratives.

This personality trait is that I’m a big Alabama sports fan. Because of this - probably unique among 8 billion people on the planet - I have been able to identify three random “micro” sports events I think have massive implications in the macro world.

Here, briefly, are three events that stand out to me as very significant, with more detailed analysis to follow.

1) In the 2019-2020 basketball season, several Alabama players missed games due to “flu-like illnesses” in December 2019 and January 2020.

2) In late November 2020, Alabama’s former famed football coach Nick Saban missed the Auburn game after testing positive for Covid.

3) A current Alabama football player, defensive lineman L.T. Overton, has missed several games due to a “medical issue,” an issue rumored to involve blood clots perhaps caused by a respiratory virus.

IMO, all three anecdotes deserve much greater scrutiny and, I believe, involve a cover-up of three scandals that, if exposed or confirmed, could change the way the Man on the Street views their trusted experts and authorities.

Why were all these basketball (and football) players sick with flu-like illnesses?

As multiple archived stories confirm, several Alabama players missed games due to flu-like illness in the weeks and months before official Covid shut down all sports in the country (beginning March 11, 2020).

Alabama basketball players who missed games due to flu-like illnesses between mid-January and early February in the 2019-2020 basketball season included Raymond Hawkins, Bettle Bolden, Galin Smith and Alex Reese -

A few contemporaneous excerpts of sports articles and quotes from basketball coach Nate Oats document that Alabama’s basketball team was short-manned due to “rampant” illness.

“There was one new issue, however, in a season ripe with injuries and illnesses. Oats said forward Galin Smith came down with “some kind of a stomach bug or virus” on Friday morning.

“They checked him for the flu and he doesn’t have it,” Oats said. “They gave him some meds and sent him home to rest.”

Alex Reese also had stomach issues of his own in overtime at Florida.

According to Google AI, Raymond Hawkins “was mentioned as being out due to the bug which was reportedly “rampant on campus” at the time.

Beetle Bolden “required IVs before a home game due to a one-day illness” and ended up missing two games due to illness.

At one time in mid-January 2020 Alabama was down to just seven healthy scholarshipped players.

“Coach Nate Oats noted that the team ‘can’t catch a break’ with the combination of injuries and illness. The situation made practicing difficult and affected the team’s rotation and performance during that period. “

Not just Alabama players …

In the same period Alabama was down at least four players (due to a bug that was “rampant” on campus), other sports teams were also being affected.

For example, in the end of January 2020, a Birmingham TV station ran a story with the headline “Oak Mountain High School basketball games cancelled due to flu.”

Story excerpt: “Flu is dominating the conversation among students and teachers at Oak Mountain High School, especially since several basketball players are sick with flu right now.”

“Every single one of the teachers are passing out Germ-X at the beginning of class,” 9th grader Noah Hiers said. “Some are passing them out at the end too.”

Alabama’s state rival, Auburn, also was impacted by a key player being out with a respiratory virus in the same time period.

As this February 3 article noted, start player Daniel Purifoy was “still recovering from the flu.”

According to Google AI, practically every NBA roster included players who missed games due to illness - weeks and months before official Covid.

“In the months leading up to March 2020, multiple NBA teams reported players being affected by a severe flu or stomach bug, leading teams to take precautions like asking sick players to stay home and sanitizing equipment.

“Multiple Teams: A journalist reported in January 2025 (referring to the general 2019-2020 timeframe) that almost every NBA team had been hit by a flu bug, with teams asking players exhibiting the slightest symptoms to stay away. (Note: Google AI doesn’t provide a link to this intriguing post, which states that, according to one “journalist, “almost every NBA team had been hit by a flu bug.”

NFL players were sick before basketball players …

The same “flu bug” apparently raced through many NFL teams as early as November and December 2019 with an outbreak or respiratory virus hitting the Seattle Seahawks particularly hard.

According to Google AI, “A significant flu bug impacted the Seattle Seahawks roster in late November and early December of the 2019-2020 NFL season …

According to a Dec. 3, 2020 ESPN article,

“Six Seahawks were listed on the final injury report of the week with an illness. Several of them were sent home. Flowers stuck around and practiced while wearing an antiviral face mask.”

“Defensive tackle Poona Ford, linebacker Shaquem Griffin and backup guard Jordan Roos were the other three Seahawks listed with an illness. Star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney “also battled the illness a week later.”

In an article from NFL.com, Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson both commented on the unusual severity of the outbreak and praised the team’s ability to battle through it.

“It was pretty bad,” said quarterback Wilson. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had that many guys miss practice and go home. Not just miss practice, but have to go home for it …”

Coach Carroll added that this “flu thing” wasn’t just affecting his own team.

“I know a lot of teams had this flu thing, and it was legit.”

What these sports stories might mean …

To me, the anecdotes summarized above - involving multiple teams from the sports of basketball and football - from high school, college and pro teams - strongly suggest that Covid could have been making athletes sick many weeks and months before the lockdowns of mid-March 2020.

Indeed, if a contagious respiratory virus was making up to 30 percent of the Alabama basketball roster sick (and perhaps a similar percentage of the Seahawks’ roster sick, it seems unlikely the same contagious virus would wait until mid-March to race through locker rooms.

As this ILI map from the CDC illustrates, during the week of Jan. 19-24, 2020, ILI activity in the vast majority of U.S. states was already at the highest levels.

ILI Activity was at the highest level in the vast majority of U.S. states by latter January 2020.

Or as WTVM in Alabama reported, “One in 15 individuals are still visiting their doctor for ILI.”

That is, large percentages of citizens, non-athlete students and college, pro and high school athletes seem to have already come down with a respiratory virus by the end of January or the first days of February, 2020.

If some of these illnesses were indeed Covid, large numbers of citizens and athletes would have already acquired natural immunity and would be protected from any Spring 2020 outbreaks.

What remains curious to me is that no public health official anywhere seems to have ever considered the possibility millions of people could have already contracted a respiratory virus - “novel” or not.

I also point out, again, that virtually no citizen in America received a PCR tests before the first week of March 2020.

(Sports leagues began to cancel seasons after the Ivy League cancelled its basketball tournaments on March 11, 2020 - followed a day later by the NBA, where two players tested positive via a PCR test that had not been administered to any of its athletes before March 10th, 2020.)

Certainly, its not hard to identify athletes who, at least possibly, had Covid-19 well before March 11th, 2020.

If even a few athletes did have Covid in November or December 2019 or in early January 2020, the entire official narrative that Covid began to spread world-wide after an outbreak at a wet market in Wuhan, China in late December 2019 would seem implausible in the extreme

… which would mean the official origins story of Covid-19 is/was not true, which would mean the pronouncements of the experts, authorities and political leaders should all be considered brazen disinformation, which should mean all pronouncements of “settled science” made by officials should be re-assessed and be considered to be highly dubious … a conclusion, FWIW, I reached from reading articles on the sports pages dealing with Alabama basketball.

But this scandal might be bigger …

IMO, an intentionally false timeline regarding the birth of “virus spread” should be considered scandalous. However, a bigger scandal would be one that posited that the majority of alleged “Covid cases” very possibly weren’t caused by a novel virus; Instead, they very possibly might have been caused by the flu shot of 2020-2021.

In my opinion, by the time of the lockdowns implemented in mid-March 2020, huge numbers of Americans had already been exposed to any novel coronavirus

An oddity of the official Covid narrative is that far more Covid cases actually happened in the second year of virus spread - beginning around October 2020. (Based on copious research, I believe Covid was spreading world-wide by October 2019).

Question: What changed - or was new and different - in September, October and November 2020?

Answer: Significantly more Americans began to receive that year’s flu shot.

I’d wager $20 on a three-team parlay that Nick Saban, who tested positive for Covid on November 24, 2020, was among the hundreds of millions of Americans who’d receive that year’s flu “vaccine” by mid-November 2020.

If you go back to September and early October 2020, the CDC and NIH were pushing that season’s flu shot even more aggressively than they’d promoted previous flu shots.

The stated reason was that the public health gurus were still (allegedly) terrified of the healthcare system being “over-run” with Covid cases in the winter of 2020-2021. To reduce stress on hospitals, the public health establishment wanted to ensure that more citizens than normal got their flu shots.

As research for this article confirms, the advertising blitz worked as 75.2 percent of senior citizens (65 and over) got their flu shots this flu season - an increase in uptake of 5.4 percent from the previous year.

Significantly more Americans got their flu vaccines in 2020-2021 compared to previous flu seasons.

Among those aged 50 to 64, 54.2 percent of Americans got their flu shot (an increase of 3.6 percent from the previous flu season).

While the CDC has repeatedly assured the public that flu “vaccines” don’t or can’t cause respiratory illnesses, recent studies call into question this very important conclusion.

A study of hospital employees at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic is one of only several taboo/dismissed studies that seems to reach the conclusion that those who receive a “flu vaccine” are far more likely to develop respiratory symptoms after receiving this injection.

IMO, one of the more shocking scandals in world history would be “confirmed” if it turned out that a disproportionate percentage or number of people who later tested positive for Covid in the second year of the pandemic had received that year’s flu shot.

Per my analysis of symptoms evidence, very few people developed ILI symptoms in the Spring and summer of 2020 (but tens of millions of people had experienced these symptoms before the lockdowns).

If tens of millions of people had already been exposed to Covid by mid-2020, it seems like the number of Covid cases would decrease in the second year of a pandemic (especially given the prevalence of extensive and draconian NPIs and lockdowns implemented to reduce spread). Also, according to previous accepted norms in virology, most spreading viruses are less virulent in their second year).

However, beginning in the fall of 2020, “Covid cases” spiked dramatically compared to the previous year.

Per the authorized narrative, a new, more contagious and deadly Covid variant spread throughout the country and world beginning in October of 2020.

To me, what probably changed - and what might better explain this spike in severe cases - is the administration of the 2020-2021 flu vaccine.

The cohort far more likely to die “from Covid” was elderly citizens, the same cohort far more likely to have received that year’s flu vaccine. Also, due to “shedding,” it’s possible one did not need to get that year’s flu vaccine to come down with a flu-like illnesses.

Recent taboo or dismissed studies have also revealed that up to 90 percent of positive PCR tests may be “false positives.” This leaves open the possibility that many people who experienced respiratory symptoms after the 2020-2021 flu vaccine were widely administered might not have really had “Covid.” They could have been sick with another flu-like illness, perhaps caused by that year’s flu shot.

Once (falsely) diagnosed with Covid (after experiencing flu like symptoms), it’s possible myriad iatrogenic protocols such as ventilators, remdesivir and other factors contributed to a massive spike in “Covid deaths” - fatalities which, very possibly, should not be labeled as “Covid deaths.”

As I recently learned, more than 90 million flu vaccines had already been distributed to medical clinics by October 1, 2020.

Per my educated speculation, Nick Saban (who had very minor symptoms including a “runny nose” ) very likely received one of these flu shots as did Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who experienced more serious flu-like symptoms in mid-October 2020.

While I don’t know for sure, I’d also be willing to bet that Byrne, following trusted CDC guidance, rushed out and got a flu vaccine by early October 2020 if not earlier.

Several “known knowables” about Covid: The vast majority of citizens who “died from Covid” were over age 70 and far more people died in the second year of Covid … and almost everyone in this cohort had received that year’s flu “vaccine.”

For various reasons, I doubt the world will ever see a study that reveals what number or percentage of Covid victims had received a flu vaccine before their death.

I would also be willing to wager that the vast majority of Americans who died in late 2020/early 2021 probably did experience specific ILI symptoms, symptoms their flu shot did NOT prevent and, very likely, may have caused.

If - either directly or indirectly - the flu shot caused hundreds of thousands of later “Covid deaths,” this would qualify a scandal of epic and shocking proportions.

Blood clot medical issue grabs my attention …

The third Alabama sports page anecdote that’s activated my “Spider Sense” is the story that notes current Alabama defensive lineman L.T. Overton is no longer practicing with the team due to undisclosed “medical issues” that were detected late in the regular season.

No doubt for HIPAA reasons, no Alabama fan has learned for sure what medial issue Overton is dealing with. However, according to numerous sources who post on fan sites like TiderInsider.com, Overtom is dealing with “blood clot” issues that may have developed after he battled a “respiratory virus.”

As a citizen journalist well-versed in adverse side effects of the Covid vaccines, when I read “blood clot issues,” my mind instantly jumps to one possible scenario/explanation.

For valid or invalid reasons, the best-known nickname of the Covid vaccines is “clot shots.” Also, as a Substack author I’ve probably published as many stories on the “embalmers’ clots” as anyone else.

As an Alabama fan, I’m also a regular poster in the Reader Comment section of TiderInsider.com. When fans on this message board kept asking what medical ailment might have kept Overton off the field for the rest of his senior season, I went ahead and posted what I’ve learned about the clot-producing side effects of Covid shots.

The reaction I got from my posts on the prevalence of white, fibrous clots was what one might expect from readers who don’t read the fare of Substack contrarians, a sub-universe of news consumers of the “alternative” press who are acutely aware of the “clot” risks of Covid jabs (or maybe flu jabs).

For example, one poster said I couldn’t be “serious” when I posted a link that showed photos of the embalmers’ clots.

But I was being as serious as a person could be. As I wrote in reply, whether most citizens realize this or not, “blood clot issues” probably comprise THE Mother of All thermo-nuclear medical issues in the world.

It would not surprise me if more doctors were discovering “clotting issues” in more people. Nor would I be surprised that such doctors might advise any athlete who may be suffering from clotting issues to not play a heart-stressing sport like football.

I should be clear that my posts on this issue are entirely speculation on my part. That is, I don’t know if this 21-year-old young man received a Covid vaccine in 2021. (He probably did, but maybe he didn’t. I also, of course, don’t know if he or other teammates received this year’s flu vaccine. I do know several Alabama players have been battling flu-like illnesses in recent weeks.)

I’m no expert, but I imagine college athletes were diagnosed with “clotting issues” before Covid or the Covid vaccines. However, I do think, or know, that these issues seem to be occurring in far more healthy young people since 2021.

I’d also be stunned if, by now, doctors treating such young adults aren’t far more aware of an increased risk from heart attacks, or strokes caused by “clotting issues.”

That is, I think the reason millions of Alabama fans haven’t heard more details of this young man’s medical condition is because more detailed information might implicate Covid vaccines and/or flu vaccines.

Such a diagnosis or news revelation would, in turn, open the eyes of the legions of citizens who incorrectly think Covid vaccines or boosters pose zero risks to healthy young athletes.

(Alabama fans who might think Covid vaccines can’t cause adverse events as serious as “sudden death,” might read this story about a 28-year-old track star from Kenya who died suddenly six months ago. Before 2021, I never heard of 1,500-meter runners in superlative physical condition who died suddenly. One wonders if Elide Kipsang also had “clotting issues” and if an autopsy was performed after his fatal heart attack.)

This former Alabama track All-American, who was still competing in the 1500 meter race, died of a heart attack in June of this year.

In Summary …

From being an Alabama fan and reading sports stories, I’ve developed anecdotal evidence that supports the hypothesis that Covid was spreading much earlier than the experts said, that the flu shots of 2020-2021 might have caused an outbreak of alleged “Covid cases,” and that doctors probably are now flagging more “clotting issues” in young, healthy student athletes.

What scares me the most is that all three conclusions are dismissed as impossibilities by the “experts” and the “watchdog” mainstream press. IMO someone like myself shouldn’t be the only person who has picked up on these very real possibilities.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.