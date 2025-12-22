Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

I forgot to add supporting links to my section about the four Alabama basketball players who all got sick in December 2019 and January 2020.

Here are two links:

Jan. 16, 2020

https://www.al.com/alabamabasketball/2020/01/updating-alabama-injuries-after-stomach-bug-hits-smith.html

https://www.si.com/college/alabama/bamacentral/if-injury-bug-not-bad-enough-alabama-basketball-been-under-the-weather-too#:~:text=If%20Injury%20Bug%20Not%20Bad,Also%20Bitten%20by%20Flu%20Bug

I should emphasize that my conjecture that the 2020-2021 flu vaccine might explain most of the “Covid deaths” that occurred in late 2020 and early 2021 is a hypothesis or theory. However, I think this theory fits my known evidence or could explain the (non-sensical) major spike of Covid deaths in the “second year of Covid.”

Per conclusions which flow from my “Early Spread” evidence, millions of people world-wide were infected with the virus that causes Covid by the end of February 2020. I believe people were getting sick in October 2019 and kept getting sick with symptoms through much of February 2020.

However, in this five-month period, there was no noticeable spike in all-cause deaths. Thus, I reached the conclusion that while “Covid” might have made large numbers of people sick, it was NOT a “deadly” virus to almost everyone who became sick.

However, it is undeniable that millions of people suddenly started becoming sick with ILI symptoms in the fall and winter of 2020-2021. The all-cause death numbers DID spike and, according to official CDC and Johns Hopkins data, far more people “died from Covid” in this five or so month period compared to February-June 2020 - the official start of virus spread.

Key question (to me): So if Covid didn’t kill hardly anyone in its first five months, why did the second iteration of the virus/disease suddenly start killing millions of people?

I also believe people were going to the doctor or hospital with legit ILI symptoms in November 2020 through February 2021.

The only explanation that explains this would be not a virus that suddenly mutated and became far more deadly, but something that caused far more people to get sick - a "something" which I now think was the flu "vaccine."

Once diagnosed with Covid - and confined to a hospital ICU (where no loved ones could check on them), the iatrogenic protocols effectively murdered hundreds of thousands or millions of people.

IMO there’s no way that the second mutation of Covid - 12 to 14 months after the first iteration - would suddenly become so lethal. If the virus was that lethal, it would have killed huge numbers of people in late 2019 and early 2020 ... but it didn’t.

What changed had to be the … flu shots, which 75 percent of senior citizens did get.

If this theory is correct, this is a seismic scandal. So the four scandals are:

1) The true start date of virus spread was concealed. (Early Spread wasn't confirmed or acknowledged)

2) Iatrogenic Protocols caused countless deaths beginning in late March 2020 - especially in some locations like NYC (and some Covid deaths were probably created by data manipulation).

3. The flu shot of 2020-2021 made people sick and these people tested positive via the very poor PCR test - and the iatrogenic protocols killed even more people in the second year of Covid (October 2020 - February 2021)

4. The Covid vaccines, which debuted in December 2020, further increased the death count and are still killing people today.

