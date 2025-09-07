These substances do not symbolize anything good or healthy. No decent person would ignore these.

Why should the Truth Cadre, “Covid Contrarians” or “Medical Freedom” patriots do everything we can to highlight the "embalmers’ clots?"

Because photos of these “clots” - seen by the entire world - constitute the event that would have the best chance of stopping/banning the shots ASAP -… which should be the No. 1 goal of every decent person on the planet, people who think saving lives and alleviating unnecessary suffering is a noble human aspiration.

Since it’s impossible to change the past, our No. 1 goal going forward should be the effort to save lives (and reduce serious medical conditions) right now.

Like myself, most of my readers have probably taken note of the fact that many medical and scientific papers have already been published in “alternative” medical journals, serious and persuasive scholarship showing compelling evidence that all-cause deaths have spiked in numerous countries.

I’ve read papers authored by doctors, scientists and academic professors from America, Japan, Canada, Czechoslovakia, South Korea and several other nations - all of which conclude the Covid vaccines are killing and harming millions of global citizens.

Alas, only a tiny percentage of the world population is aware of these papers or have read a summary of these findings. Needless to say, no mainstream media “news” organization has ever run a story about any of these papers and never will.

All of which means that, Big Picture or Bottom Line, the existence of scientific papers showing massive spikes in all-cause deaths and vaccine injuries don’t matter a hill of beans.

While very important to genuine truth-seekers, the medical papers produced by Covid Contrarians - aka “kooks,” “science deniers” and “disinformation spreaders” - are simply not going to be narrative-changers.

The findings of these research papers will never reach enough people to reverse six years of brainwashing, indoctrination and “flood-the-zone” propaganda disseminated by “trusted” experts and authorities.

Also, if this result was going to happen … it would have already happened.

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

But what hasn’t happened yet is the citizens of the world haven’t been shown hundreds of photos of white, fibrous clots that, extrapolating from three embalmers’ surveys done by Tom Haviland, were found in the veins and arteries of tens of millions of people who died in the five-plus years since vaccination began.

If the prospect of skimming long, complex medical papers makes most people’s eyes glaze over (or seems like way too much “work”) … or if people will never learn about these papers from their “trusted” (completely captured) news sources …

… an alternative that might highlight the spikes in post-vaccination all-cause deaths would be to show these same people photos of these calamari-like “clots” (and coffee-ground “dirty blood.”)

If one series of photos symbolize the horror and lies of the non-safe, non-effective, non-vaccines of our Covid years, it’s the photos that heroic embalmer whistleblowers like Richard Hirschman have been taking on an almost daily basis for five years.

The response of the mainstream public viewing such a picture gallery is, of course, unknown.

My guess is that, upon seeing these photos, most every-day citizens would have a universal response, which might be described as …

Good God.

One can easily imagine the series of questions that would quickly follow, including these questions:

Are those things real?

What are those things?

When did embalmers start finding these things in bodies?

One question would be unavoidable to huge swaths of the population:

What caused those things?

(In my opinion, only the world’s sadistic and narcissistic population would view these pictures, shrug their shoulders and conclude, “This is nothing to worry about.”)

For myself, it’s almost impossible to imagine any decent human being who looked at these pictures and said, “Whatever projects our government green-lights with our tax-payer dollars in the future, our government should definitely not investigate what’s causing these things.”

That is, most decent people would at least say, “We should find out what’s causing these things.”

The logical conclusion that bothers me tremendously …

I’m struck by the fact the embalmers’ clots were first exposed to the world more than five years ago.

In my opinion, 99 percent of the tens of millions of citizens who peruse the “alternative media” know all about the embalmers clots … and have for years.

Like myself, informed citizens are bewildered this new and terrifying medical development continues to be completely ignored by the “public health” establishment and every single political “leader.”

Speaking for myself, it’s impossible to imagine that every elected leader in America (and the world) is clueless about the existence of the embalmers’ clots.

In America, perhaps 700 leaders have served in the U.S. Senate or U.S. Congress since official Covid.

As of September 7, 2025, precisely zero of these leaders have publicly highlighted the existence of these white, thick and, often, very long “calamari” clots.

If we include state legislators, governors and two U.S. presidents, many thousands of elected “leaders” have had ample opportunity to learn about the existence of the embalmers’ clots.

But, apparently, nobody except citizens who read Substack newsletters or watch alternative media podcasts have learned about these clots.

Nor has any reporter at The New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, CNN, CBS, NBC and Fox News picked up on this phenomena. (Anyone who believes this might be interested in a new vaccine I’d like to sell you.)

No, they all know. Or, if they don’t know, they are all guilty of professional malfeasance and Willful Ignorance in the first degree.

Which makes me return to my above point that any decent human being would at least want the government to investigate these clots.

Which makes me wonder if it’s possible that every leader in our government could, indeed, lack the characteristics of “a decent human being” … or doesn’t possess “normal curiosity” or empathy for anyone who has died or been harmed by these shots.

Millions of citizens had these clots in their bodies when they passed away; millions might have them in their bodies right now; millions might die or be injured from complications caused by these clots in the future … and all of the above don’t care at all.

Forget the the term “decent;” such people might be better described by another word:

Evil.

Anyone who is aware of the existence of such grotesque, unnatural substances in the veins of millions of their fellow human beings and is completely indifferent, incurious or callous about this phenomena could possibly have surrendered to the darkest forces of human (or supernatural) influences.

Indeed, it is not hard to understand how the embalmers’ clots could have remained unacknowledged and un-investigated for so many years.

At this late date - almost six years after these substances were identified - for someone to acknowledge the embalmers’ clots do exist … and that this person knew all about them - and did nothing to investigate them would be tacit admission this member of the human race doesn’t care about other fellow human beings.

This information might allow large swaths of the population to identify such an individual as either an immoral or non-decent person - or even as a “genuinely evil” person.

Fortunately, the world is not replete with such people. Unfortunately, however, 100 percent of our trusted “leaders” apparently fit this horrifying description.

At best, democratic societies are being led by people who lack common decency. At worst, we’re being led by people whose ideas of decent behavior might not be far from a Dark Prince who wants to slay instincts of compassion, empathy, truth and love.

The Good News …

I still stand by my “bold” prediction that officials are not going to be able to cover-up the existence of the embalmers’ clots forever.

Today, 535 U.S. citizens serve in Congress and the U.S Senate. Probably 525 of these “leaders” (98.13 percent) would never risk upsetting their benefactors in Big Pharma by bringing world-wide attention to the embalmers’ clots.

However, I do think maybe 10 members of Congress (1.9 percent) have shown signs they are not like their captured colleagues and could break ranks and finally show the world photos of these white, fibrous clots.

RFK, Jr., who knows all about the embalmers’ clots, might do this. Or it might not be any “leader” in Washington D.C., but a leader in one of our 50 states (someone like the Surgeon General of the State of Florida).

While I don’t know who this authentic leader will be, I believe this person will go down in history by, belatedly, doing the right and decent thing and subjecting evil to the public exorcism that must occur to save the country and the world.

We already know the world’s most prestigious medical journals will never publish a paper on the embalmers’ clots (nor will any university scientists write such a paper).

Even if The Lancet did publish such a paper, every-day day citizens busy raising their families and trying to make ends meet probably wouldn’t read it.

But, according to my instincts, enough citizens will spend a couple of minutes looking at a series of shocking photos, will become disturbed by what they see and will ask a series of common-sense questions after they do this.

But first, some genuine leader has to do just one simple thing - show the world the pictures.

