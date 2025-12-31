Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

OOPS! I forgot to include the "Share" button in this dispatch. I've now added it in case any generous reader is inclined to share my very last Substack column of the year 2025 with the rest of our merry group of "Covid Contrarians."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
2h

Although, being from Seattle,…. and also having been a student at UW,…. The only football game I ever attended there, was when a buddy and I were walking back from the boathouse and a family leaving, handed us their tickets, with the encouragement that we could see the second half. Husky team was already up, like 50-0 against a small PAC10 school (Wyoming?)

I’ll admit that I’m a fair-weather-fan when it comes to sports.

Alabamian for last 5 years, now, makes me a ‘bama fan, I suppose. I’ll root for them anyway.

BTW, have you seen the docudrama “Boys in the Boat”? About the 1936 UW men’s rowing team.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture