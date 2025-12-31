“And I’m never going back … to my old school.”

Author’s note: Since I’m a contributor to The Brownstone Institute’s Journal, I get to participate in an email forum where a number of Brownstone authors discuss topical issues.

Recently, a Brownstone writer solicited feedback from fellow writers who might have had experience working at a school in the lockdown months/years. It turns out Brownstone contributor Lori Weintz was a middle school teacher.

Lori posted a pithy summary of her first-hand experiences as a teacher in these Surreal Times. I thought my readers might be interested in her anecdotes and Lori told me it was fine to re-publish her mini-essay at my newsletter.

School environment was co-opted by Covid fanatics ….

By Lori Weintz

I worked at a public school during the pandemic, in a U.S. state that didn’t have the drastic closures (such as California), and it was still horrible.

The end of the 2019-2020 school year was moved online, with all the kids’ activities and celebrations canceled. For seniors, this meant once-in-a-lifetime events such as choir trips, Prom, and graduation were opportunities lost forever.

Coming back in the fall of 2020, there was a red line down the middle of all the halls to direct single-file traffic. It felt like a prison with no talking or interacting allowed, and everyone’s faces covered with mandatory masks.

Every day, administrators actually measured six-feet away from the desk of anyone who had tested positive for Covid the day before, and all those children and teachers had to quarantine for days, even if asymptomatic.

Teaching was completely disrupted due to Covid measures. Students and teachers were treated like behavior problems if they didn’t wear masks. There was PVC pipe and plastic set up in the lunchroom, dividing the tables into small cubicles of isolation for each student.

***

Choir, band, dance, and gym classes were all severely hampered by masking and social distancing, and elimination of much of what these classes usually entailed.

Drinking fountains were roped off. Faculty was not allowed to gather in the Faculty Room at lunchtime, or any other time. There were no school plays that year.

The custodians were placed under a huge burden of sanitizing every surface in the school each day in addition to their regular work, and loads of money was spent on useless hand sanitizer and other products.

Plastic barriers went up in all the offices and around most teachers’ desks. When sports teams resumed, Covid testing and masking were required for months, limiting breathing and subjecting students to invasive nose swabs.

In short, the school environment was coopted by the Covid fanatics, to the complete detriment of the students.

We are seeing the fallout today, at the middle school where I work, with behavior problems, lowered test scores, socialization issues, and high numbers of students with anxiety and depression.

About Lori:

Lori Weintz has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Utah. She is a mother, grandmother, and independent journalist. In addition to having essays and articles published at the Brownstone Institute’s website, Lori also publishes a Substack newsletter.

I enjoyed this essay from Lori’s Substack with the headline “Media Failures Fuel Fascism.”

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++

My wife is also a school teacher … .

As Addendum text, many of my subscribers know my wife, Carrie, is also a school teacher (although several years ago she took a job in Ozark City Schools as a “Career Coach.”)

From 2020-2021, Carrie was a high school English teacher at my alma mater, Charles Henderson High School. This means I’ve heard my own Covid Teacher War Stories.

If my memory serves, Carrie had to teach for at least a year while wearing her mandated mask.

Carrie told me the masks often made it difficult to understand or hear student comments and I’m sure students sometimes must have had difficulty hearing Carrie’s school lectures.

Carrie did tell me the masks were often pulled below students’ and teachers’ mouths, which might suggest to the school’s science teachers that deadly microscopic pathogens still escaped out into the classroom.

For weeks or months, it wasn’t a custodian who had to wipe down all the classroom desks and book shelves, it was the teachers - who had to do this assigned task after every class period.

I remember Carrie also was assigned the task of giving random temperature checks to students walking in the hallways in between classes.

As Lori mentions, the water fountains at the school were turned off for more than a year. This meant students and teachers had to bring their own water bottles to school every day.

As a parent, I still remember loading up our two kids’ already-overloaded backpacks with water bottles every morning. (Here’s a “vent” column from the Bill Rice vaults).

Regarding the masks, I once wrote a story recounting the time I went to a local school board meeting and tried to tell the members of the school board and the superintendent they should nix the mask requirement.

While the local officials didn’t heed my advice, I did get a good Substack column out of the experience.

I attended another school board meeting when my wife was named CHHS’s “Teacher of the Year.” I also had to wear a mask at that meeting and couldn’t contain a private chuckle when the three teachers who were honored all posed with the school board for a group photo.

Before, during and after the photo, everyone took off their masks - which I thought was humorous and, perhaps, provided a better snapshot of our Obtuse and Surreal Covid Times.

While I can laugh now, the absurdities teachers and students had to endure for more than a year weren’t funny at all.

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Bonus ChemTrail Photo …

Speaking of my wife, I think Carrie has actually been listening to me and reading some of my “chemtrail” pieces.

The day after Christmas, Carrie took our two kids to a park to ride the new electric scooters Santa brought them.

While at the park, Carrie snapped this photo of what looks like more chemtrails right here in God’s Country.

A pilot with the nickname Zorro might have made this chemtrail.

Carrie said the Z-shape of one of the chemtrails/contrails caught her attention.

Carrie must have been following my chemtrail posts because one point I’ve made is that the hieroglyphics, patterns or shapes of some of this sky graffiti does strike me as odd … Or I don’t remember contrails that looked like this decades ago.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Everyone pull for the Crimson Tide tomorrow

Tomorrow is January 1, 2026, which is also the date of the Grandaddy of all Bowl Games, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

This year my own Crimson Tide is facing the playoff’s No. 1 seed (go figure) the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tomorrow is also the 100th anniversary of the January 1,1926 Rose Bowl, which is the game that put Alabama football on the national sports map and instantly transformed the “brand” of Alabama football (and arguably the image of our entire state).

In 1926, Coach Wallace Wade’s 9-0 Crimson Tide team shocked the country by beating undefeated Washington 20-19.

This was the first of 18 (claimed) national titles for Alabama football, the most in college football history. Alabama’s unrivaled football tradition can be traced to this one program-changing upset victory.

The star of the 1926 Rose Bowl was Alabama tailback Johnny Mack Brown. Brown stayed in Hollywood where he became one of the world’s biggest silent-movie stars in the Western genre.

The victory is now even part of Alabama’s Fight Song, which includes this memorable stanza:

“Fight on, fight on, fight on, men

Remember the Rose Bowl, we’ll win then!’

I wasn’t alive in 1926, but my late grandfather, Hickey Chapman, travelled across the country to attend that game. Also, my late father later played for the Crimson Tide, where his 1961 team won another national title, meaning Dad’s teammates must have also “remembered the Rose Bowl.”

It seems to me it would be fitting and proper if - on the 100th anniversary of the 1926 Rose Bowl - Alabama’s 2026 team, which many people think shouldn’t even be in the playoffs - pulled another stunning upset.

… According to meteorologists, rain - and even flash floods - might be in the forecast, which means it could rain on one of the world’s most famous parades, which also apparently means it does actually rain in California.

Anyway, may the best team win.

I hope everyone enjoys their black-eyed peas, which bring us all great luck in 2026. Speaking for myself, I hope young master Ty Simpson (No. 15 in your game-day roster) is lucky enough to be “secure in the pocket” … on the famed turf of the Grandaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl.

Happy New Year!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

In 2025, according to Substack metrics, I lost 39 paid subscribers. However, as readers of this dispatch can tell, I’m not focussing on past games or plays and am just focussing on what I can control - the next play. As a great coach once said, “you can’t score if you don’t shoot,” so in 2026 I’m going to keep shooting and hitting the “send” button on these dispatches. I appreciate the 7,920 subscribers who’ve hung in there with me.

As sports fans often say, “Wait until next year!” - which will arrive in 10 hours and 10 minutes, which means I better get my game face on pretty soon.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.