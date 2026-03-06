Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

If I understand it, the theory about RFK is that he is now completely captured and/or controlled opposition. As Sasha says, he’s a lapdog for Big Pharma.

This makes absolutely no sense to me. What’s the theory or the operative career timeline here?

For probably two decades, Kennedy - almost all by himself - becomes THE champion of people who are skeptical of vaccines. He alone argued vaccines might cause autism, SIDS, etc.

This position gets him instantly black-balled from the higher echelons of Democratic Party and from all his Liberal friends. It must have cost him a great deal of income.

He makes this change well before he probably even knew Donald Trump. He could have no way of knowing that Donald Trump would one day enter politics and be elected president.

It never entered his mind he might one day be Trump’s Secretary of HHS.

Then, by a set of very weird events, he partners with Trump in a 2024 presidential race and, as a reward, is named HHS Secretary.

Per Sasha’s theory: A man that had proven he has real principles and doesn’t mind going against the grain or taking slings and arrows, then suddenly abandons all previous principles and joins forces with the industry he has been fighting and suing for 20 years.

Why did he do this? Did he need the money? I don’t think so. Did he suddenly have a change of heart and think the vaccines are safe and effective and he should do the bidding of Big Pharma?

Did Epstein have some files on him? I doubt it, because he probably wouldn’t have run for president if he was worried about embarrassing revelations coming forward.

Did he long to be in the Establishment Club, which he had voluntarily left?

I don't think so.

In short, I do NOT think he has been captured or done a 180 on his thinking.

I think he is uncomfortable that Trump won’t let him repeal the Prep Act or probably expose the embalmers’ clots.

But he’s still working a plan and still thinks he can do more good from being the head of this major health agency than by, once again, being an outcast and fringe lawyer and supervising his non-profit. He understands politics far better than most people and probably also understands long-term strategies and could beat many people in a game of chess.

IMO His goal was NOT to one day be a stooge for Big Pharma and to suck-up to power.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Cutting-room-floor text ...

In her story, Sasha discloses that she had multiple conversations and interviews with a prominent New York Times’ journalist over many weeks.

If it was me and I was going to go on the record criticizing the Scoundrel RFK, Jr., I would have said:

“He’s the best HHS secretary this nation has ever had and he’s going to go down in history for starting the anti-vax movement, but I’m very disappointed he hasn’t done anything to expose the embalmers’ clots. So are millions of citizens who get their news in the alternative press. I also think it’s a travesty your newspaper has written one story on this phenomena. And, yes, I’m also recording this interview and I double-dog-dare you to quote me on that.”

IMO Sasha should have taken advantage of this golden opportunity to mention the ONE thermo-nuclear truth bomb that MIGHT produce the results everyone on our side wants.

But she didn’t.

Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture