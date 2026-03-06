In one sense, I don’t like getting into verbal tussles with ostensible allies. In another sense, though, I kind of enjoy it.

“Kennedy IS the inner circle. Please wake up. If you can’t wake up, please get help.” - Sasha Latypova

“omg, please get help for your utterly politically washed and crisply ironed brain. I am not a professional counselor, you may need a lengthy deprogramming. Good luck.” - Sasha Latypova.

***

It was probably inevitable that Sasha Latypova and myself would go head-to-head in a Reader Comment Cage Match.

I say this because Sasha is no shrinking violet and, at least sometimes, neither am I. Since I’m a long-time subscriber to Sasha’s newsletter, I’ve picked up on the fact she’s increasingly firing shots at fellow Substackers she thinks are clueless and in need of firm reprimands.

Yesterday I got into it with Sasha, strangely enough, after I made what I thought was a complimentary post (see Reader Comments). I was commenting on Sasha’s story where she informed her readers she had been quoted for the first time ever in a New York Times’ story.

Sasha was/is excited because the journalist quoted her in a story about the PREP Act that “RFK refuses to terminate.”

However, IMO, the article is not about The PREP Act but is really about The Times’ effort to participate in an on-going conspiracy to get rid of RFK, Jr. as secretary of HHS.

At least to myself, the purpose of the article is made abundantly clear in its headline:

As Kennedy Turns from Vaccines, MAHA Allies See a ‘Betrayal’

Even in her article, Sasha acknowledges the story was not trumpeting a stunning Times’ initiative to repeal The Prep Act. Wrote Sasha:

“Of course, despite my insistence, the NYT did not bring themselves to mentioning the words “PREP Act.”

What The New York Times is really doing is using several well-known Covid Contrarians (including Sasha) to attack RFK, Jr. to advance the initiative to get him out of his current position. IMO, a secondary goal is to further divide and (hopefully) conquer the anti-vaccine community.

(For a round-by-round recap of our debate, sports fans can check out the Reader Comments after the article proper here.)

Sasha does NOT like RFK, Jr.

To put it mildly, Sasha is no fan of RFK, Jr. - or at least the RFK who’s been serving as Donald Trump’s secretary of HHS for approximately a year.

As Sasha wrote in a Substack Note yesterday:

“There is NO DIFFERENCE between RFK Jr and a ‘pharma stooge.’

… Just as covid ‘vaccines’ are indistinguishable from bioweapons, RFK Jr currently is indistinguishable from a pharma asset. And he is doing this voluntarily!”

As Sasha told me in our lively posting joust:

“Your dear hero-pharma-asset is valiantly shielding (vaccine proponents).”

Yet another Latypova truism raised my eyebrows even more:

“The NYT are much more pro-health freedom at the moment then your very expensive podcaster/food nag/pharma asset.”

I finally decided someone needed to come to the defense of the dastardly villain RFK, Jr. when Sasha wrote:

“… RFK lied to the victims in the most monstrous manner. He has not accomplished anything whatsoever, much less “significant” and is not planning to. Please wake up.”

This post did wake me up, because I quickly fired back:

“Kennedy hasn’t accomplished anything whatsoever, much less significant.”

WTF?

“All he did was single-handedly launch the anti-vaccine movement. No Kennedy; no significant organization would be questioning the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

“Trust me here. There’s a reason the entire Establishment has been going after Kennedy for decades.

“Kennedy also wrote The Real Anthony Fauci, which somehow became the No. 1 non-fiction best-seller in the world for months. The book has sold millions of copies and did more than any other piece of writing to challenge one of the most evil “public servants” in U.S. history.

“Starting the CHD was (also) very significant.”

***

A head-scratcher to me is that even as Sasha goes on the warpath against RFK, Jr., she repeatedly cites and praises the work being done by Children’s Health Defense, an organization that RFK, Jr. founded and that wouldn’t exist today without his name, fund-raising prowess and anti-vax brand.

For example, Sasha is an expert witness promoting the CHD Citizen Petition that asks the FDA to revoke BLA licenses for Pfizer and Moderna covid shots.”

When The CHD filed a RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, Sasha quickly cross-posted the story from The Defender, the journalism organization Kennedy founded to get around the gatekeepers of the (vaccine) news.

Wrote Sasha two months ago: “Cross posting this important and IMO great news! This lawsuit is well written and goes to the heart of the matter. Vaccination is a racketeering enterprise that has nothing to do with health! Please support CHD if you can. “

Re-stated in my own words: Yes, support the CHD, but join me in vilifying the man who started the CHD.

Sasha has also written that she’s spoken to RFK, Jr. many times and years ago appeared as a guest twice on his podcasts, appearances that no doubt boosted Sasha’s own brand and subscription numbers.

(Sasha may not like RFK, Jr., but at least he talks to her, which I wish he would do with me).

Sasha’s rejoinder is that she doesn’t care what Kennedy might have done in the past; she cares about what he is NOT doing today - namely, repealing the Prep Act.

However, as I tried to point out in the Comment Thread, Sasha’s real beef is with Kennedy’s boss, Donald Trump, not with the appointee who serves at the pleasure of the President.

Yes, Kennedy could repeal the Prep Act, which would be a great thing, but that would be the last act of his secretaryship.

While I argue that anyone who replaced Kennedy would be far worse for “our side” and that Kennedy, perhaps, is playing 3-D chess, this argument does not resonate with Sasha nor most of her 60,000 subscribers.

This is an interesting thought experiment …

Replied Sasha:

“A thought experiment: what difference will it make if RFK Jr is replaced with a pumpkin right now? At least a pumpkin won’t lecture you on how you don’t eat the right things…”

As my readers know, I’m a fan of thought experiments so I quickly shared my thoughts:

“I will take Kennedy over the pumpkin because he gives many interviews that reach millions of people and these interviews are not the same BS (an edit for family viewing) that every public health leader has been spouting for decades. He has made a few critical and skeptical comments about vaccines, right? … The pumpkin hasn’t made similar comments and never will.

“Also, The New York Times wouldn’t participate in a coordinated plot to get a pumpkin removed as HHS Director, but this paper clearly would love to see Kennedy removed from this position, which should be a “tell” to Substack pundits and readers. There must be some reason the NY Times despises Kennedy or wants him removed. What are these reasons?”

(Here’s an example of a recent interview Kennedy did on Joe Rogan’s show. I haven’t watched this podcast yet, but I’m confident Kennedy said 30 things no other previous HHS secretary has ever said.)

I think the main reason Sasha’s schtick is starting to rub me wrong is because, whether she knows it or not, she’s being used as a pawn to divide and conquer an important movement.

IMO the “Covid Contrarians” are being splintered and are wasting unnecessary word counts fighting each other over whether vaccines are real or not; whether Dr. Robert Malone is a fraud or not; and now whether we should support the Iranian War, President Trump and the neocon initiatives.

This new wedge eggs on our troops - not The New York Times’ journalists - to attack RFK, Jr. as a sell-out and Big Pharma stooge.

Dancing in the Streets …

In one posting salvo, I opined that Big Pharma will be “dancing in the streets” if and when Kennedy ever quits or is fired.

Replied Sasha: “Big pharma supporters are dancing in the street today, because the big, bad anti-vaxxer RFK is on their leash, obedient puppy licking their boots and doing tricks! They got him, ladies and gentlemen.”

She then added more analysis that strikes me as preposterous.

“It would be inconvenient (and will take more $$$) to replace him with another controlled and obedient asset,” Sasha wrote, adding, “Political campaigns are expensive and difficult.”

Apparently, Sasha thinks Big Pharma now has the poodle they want on a leash and they don’t want to spend the money to mount any kind of clandestine campaign to remove him. (Maybe they can’t afford such an operation or this would violate their morals?)

All I can conclude is that Sasha must not read the same alternative press articles I read, several of which have documented that a major operation was commenced long ago to remove Kennedy from this position.

“Where have you been?” I asked. “The op to get Kennedy removed costs more than most political campaigns and involves all the greatest PR firms Big Pharma has at its disposal. You just participated in one plank of this operation when you provided anti-Kennedy quotes to a NY Times reporter.”

***

In conclusion, I want to stress that I’m not cancelling my subscription to Sasha’s newsletter and I do appreciate all the great contributions she’s made to the Covid dissident movement.

To me, Sasha is increasingly coming across as shrill and someone who is over-using crude put-downs, traits which often activate my anti-bully instincts.

But I also know many other people admire her willingness to say what she thinks.

Sasha has made it very clear she doesn’t care what people like myself think and she is concerned about me as she wants me to get the help I need.

While I appreciate the concern, I’m actually fine. I have started to wonder if Sasha might need some help, though.

