I decided everyone has seen enough photos of Anthony Fauci. This is a photo of Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, who hit Fauci with an F-bomb and, for good measure, called his attorney a “dirt-bag.”

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.” - Answer Anthony Fauci gave to 111 questions this morning.

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As it turns out, Dr. Anthony Fauci did NOT testify this morning in front of a Senate Committee investigating the origins of Covid.

Instead - 111 times - Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment Right against self-incrimination and refused to answer any questions.

Still, the show must go on and Committee Republicans availed themselves of the opportunity to tell Fauci what they really think of him in a hearing that is being described as “explosive.”

For this story, viewer discretion is advised as a few participants couldn’t refrain from using profanities. (I will refrain from publishing President Trump’s latest Truth Social Post, which is also rated R.)

Fauci did get to make an opening statement where he accused chairman Rand Paul of having an “unhinged obsession” with him.

Even before the “questioning” commenced, Sen. Paul ordered Fauci’s lead lawyer (later labeled “the biggest dirt bag lawyer” in town) to be removed from the Hearing Room. Paul noted “for the record” that Fauci had “six other lawyers” who could advise him from chairs just behind Fauci.

***

As a service to my readers, I watched most of the Committee Hearing, scribbled notes and will now present excerpts that should give readers a flavor for the hearing. I’ve paraphrased many of the senators’ comments and while quotes might not be word-for-word transcripts, I believe they’re all close to accurate.

Sen. Rick Scott, Republican Florida

Sen. Scott provided his opinion that Fauci has thrown his long-time aide and friend David Morens under the bus. (Morens is facing criminal charges for, among other charges, destroying and falsifying evidence.)

Fauci had previously testified that he did not have an “advisory relationship” with Morens and that his former aide had never advised Fauci on any “substantive issues,” including bragging about how he knew how to get around FOIA requests.

According to Sen. Scott, both men “destroyed records” and discussed substantive issues all the time.

Switching topics, Sen. Scott said the professional guidance shared by Fauci was “appalling” (especially for pregnant women and mothers with small children) and said guidance was constantly changing.

Sen. Scott said it “was disgusting” that people had to watch beloved family members “die on the phone.”

According to Sen. Scott, Fauci “destroyed trust” in government and “lied to millions.”

Everything you did was to “fuel your ego” and make sure you continued to be “the center of attention,” said Sen. Scott.

“Your legacy will be that you destroyed public trust in exchange for five minutes of fame.”

Sen. Andy Kim, Democrat NJ

Sen. Kim profusely thanked Fauci for his 50 years of public service.

According to Sen. Kim, public servants are increasingly “being attacked.” He said important government grants are being “cut” and citizens are being “denied medical cures and medicines” that these public servants help provide.

American citizens can no longer rely on life-saving grants and the counsel of proven experts, he said. America, he added, is “being crippled” by an increasingly toxic atmosphere.

If public servants’ views “don’t align” with the approved politics, “you will be attacked.”

Quoting Teddy Roosevelt, Kim said public servants like Dr. Fauci are heroic and noble figures who are being attacked and intimidated for “being in the arena.”

(Editorial aside: Since the subject of this hearing was Covid policies, I wonder if Sen. Kim has ever noted any Republicans who dissented from the authorized Covid narratives who might have been attacked, bullied, smeared or fired … or if he ever attacked anyone who disagreed with the “settled science” as identified by Dr. Fauci.)

Sen Josh Hawley (Republican, Missouri)

Sen. Hawley started off his questions by having some fun with Fauci.

“What day of the week is it?” ( Answer : “On the advice of counsel …”)

“What color tie are you wearing?” (ibid)

“What’s the color of the carpet on the floor in front of you?” (ibid)

It only took about two seconds for it to become apparent that Hawley is no fan or admirer of Fauci.

By taking the fifth, Fauci was showing contempt for this legislative body, said the Show-Me-State senator, adding that “Silence is admission.”

(Hawley and others noted that Fauci was “taking the fifth” even after he had received a full and unconditional pardon from President Biden and after being issued a legal subpoena to testify. Others have opined the full pardon might not be legal if it was issued not by the President but by an “auto pen.”)

Hawley said Fauci simply did “not want to answer for all the terrible things you did.”

The Missouri Republican pounded home the point that Fauci used his chief of staff and personal assistant - as well as at least six more employees in his agency - to solicit organizations for cash awards and prizes - which, according to Hawley, is a violation of the law.

Staffers were “a full-time application machine,” said Hawley.

Hawley displayed a blown-up quote - an email his chief of staff Greg Folkers sent to someone in the ethics department, which must approve any cash awards. The email said, in part: “We need to get to yes.”

According to Hawley, in a period of 12 to 24 months - Fauci received 8 awards which came with a cash prize, including one award that paid him $900,000.

Although he pocketed “more than a million dollars” in prize money, Fauci didn’t even need the money, said Hawley, who noted Fauci has a net worth of $12 million and that he was the highest paid worker in the entire federal government, making $480,000 his final year. Hawley also said Fauci received a pension of $400,000 in the first year after he retired.

According to Hawley, Fauci was probably more interested in the prestige such awards gave him, which would allow him to exert “even more control” over people.

“This was really about a power trip not just money,” said Hawley.

What Fauci wanted most of all was to “be on TV” and be considered the “Sun god of science,” said Hawley, adding, Fauci’s tenure was a “multi-course time of self-dealing.”

While at some point in his career Fauci might have wanted to serve the public, he will now go down in history as a “narcissist, megalomaniac and a liar,” said Hawley.

“You’ve done more to harm science than anybody in my lifetime and I hope you go home and write that in your diary.”

Sen. John Fetterman (Democrat, PA)

Fetterman, who wasn’t wearing his hoodie in the hearings, was the one Democrat I heard who displayed a more balanced view on Fauci and the Covid response.

Fettermann admitted that he probably had negative views of many right-wing critics of the Covid response, but added the Wuhan lab-leak theory “always seemed to make sense to me.”

He said he understands the desire to fight a dangerous pandemic but also empathized with people who lost their jobs because of the lockdowns.

“We should be willing to pursue the truth no matter where it comes from,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (Republican, Ohio)

Moreno stated that guidance and advice issued by Fauci was followed by “idiotic politicians” everywhere.

He said Fauci wouldn’t need a team of criminal attorneys (including the “biggest dirt-bag attorney in Washington”) if he wasn’t guilty of many crimes.

He then asked Fauci, “Do you feel like you are in deep shit?” (Fauci took the Fifth).

Moreno listed approximately eight elements of the Covid response that he said harmed U.S. citizens. He then asked every spectator in the room who was harmed by any of these mandates to stand up (about half the room stood up).

Next, he asked Fauci if he would turn around and look at the people harmed by the policies he promulgated. (Fauci did not comply and did not look at the standing spectators).

“You can’t even look at them,” said Moreno.

Moreno shared one Covid anecdote that still burns him up.

The story was about a mother who took her son and family to a high school football game so they could watch the boy’s friends play in the game.

The game was outside and the family of four sat together away from other fans, but they did not wear the required mask.

The mother, as captured on video that went semi-viral, was arrested, an image and memory which prompted a profane question to Fauci:

“Who the f*ck do you think you are for doing that?”

Among the groups harmed by Fauci-endorsed policies were military members who were fired for not getting their “vaccines,” business owners “who lost their businesses” and 2, 3 and 4-year-old children who were “traumatized” because they had to wear masks, said the senator.

Moreno asked Fauci, “Do you have the dignity to say you are sorry?”

Moreno also said Americans died because they got “shots they did not need.”

“I hope somewhere, some day, somehow you have to answer for your crimes,” he added.

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Sen. Joni Ernst (Republican, Iowa)

Sen. Ernst began her remarks by telling Fauci that millions of Americans “have not forgotten” all the harms and atrocities caused by the response to Covid.

People haven’t forgotten the masks, the lockdowns, the adverse reactions to the shots, the government’s misinformation, the censorship, the people who tattle-taled on neighbors, the school closing, the rise in suicides and the businesses that were forced to close, as well as the hundreds of billions of dollars that were stolen through fraud, she said.

Ernst also asked Fauci if he requested that Biden, or his handlers, grant him an unconditional pardon. She also asked why the pardon was specifically back-dated to January 1st, 2014.

She pointed out that one of the authors of the Proximal Origins paper that Fauci helped edit and coordinate later got a $9 million grant from the NIAID.

She also stated that “parts” of aborted babies were used in scientific research Fauci approved.

(To be fair to Fauci, he couldn’t rebut any of her claims … but, then again, he could have if he hadn’t pled the fifth.)

***

Sen. Ashley Moody, Republican, Junior Senator from Florida

Note: Sen Moody was appointed to fill out the term of Marco Rubio, who is now Secretary of State.

Sen. Moody began her remarks by rebutting the points of Democrats who “fell over themselves” trying to flatter Fauci and used their time to say Tuesday’s hearing should never have been held.

Per Moody, senators are supposed to hold powerful bureaucrats and politicians accountable and the issues being addressed by the committee were some of the most significant of our lifetimes.

Sen. Paul did not subpoena Fauci to try to “entrap” him, she said. “We’re trying to bring accountability.”

“The public has to be able to trust the people who are giving them advice and that trust depends on candor,” she said.

The former attorney general of the “free state of Florida” used her prosecutor skills to argue that Fauci-endorsed mandates and guidance were non-sensical and the opposite of real science.

For example, she said the 6-foot-separation guidance was made up out of thin air and was not backed by any real scientific study (something Fauci, in another Congressional hearing when he was under oath, had previously acknowledged).

Still, this “rule,” once applied, had draconian “consequences” on the world, causing schools, churches and businesses to shut down.

She showed Fauci’s flip flops regarding masks, which at one time he said were completely unnecessary and might do more harm than good (before becoming a powerful advocate for single masks and even double masks).

She highlighted quotes from Fauci where he said he “didn’t recommend locking anything down.”

She then showed entrees in his diary where the mayor of New York City and the governor of California said they locked down businesses and schools based on Fauci’s recommendation and guidance.

According to the senator, Fauci was actually in favor of “shutting the whole country down.”

Instead of being non-partisan, Fauci clearly held Republican politicians in lower esteem, she said.

For example, in his recently released diary entrees, Fauci called Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, a “total jerk” and a “complete disgrace.”

According to the senator, Fauci said everything Florida did in its Covid response was “completely wrong” and even said that America’s democracy was in “dire danger because of Florida.”

All levels of government should be accountable and transparent to the people, said the senator.

“What you did was the exact opposite,” she said. “I can’t even believe I have to explain this.”

Sen. Rand Paul (Chairman of the Committee, Republican from Kentucky)

Paul used his time to make the case that Fauci funded “gain of function” research and was clearly trying to cover up any funding his agency sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Paul said it’s “almost certain” Covid started.

Paul presented a montage of Fauci soundbites where Fauci said the Wuhan Wet Market (in mid-December 2019) was the origination point of Covid, which was caused by a bat virus that “jumped species.”

However, Paul has now produced diary entrees where Fauci says case zero was not at the Wuhan Wet Market, which Fauci opined was just a “super spreader event.”

“The first infection was in early December” and did not have anything to do with the Wet Market, said Paul, citing a newly-exposed Fauci document.

(My editorial comment: In America, probably millions of people had already contracted Covid before early December. Certainly the first case of Covid was not in “early December” 2019.)

Paul also said Fauci and the science establishment dismissed the significance of natural immunity. According to Paul, who is also a doctor, people have known natural immunity provides a measure of protection since 446 BC.

A theme of Paul’s remarks was that, as NIAID director, Fauci said one thing in public and something entirely different in private.

Sen. Ron Johnson (Republican, Wisconsin)

Sen. Johnson used a portion of his time to highlight the large number of iatrogenic deaths he says were caused by the medical establishment’s hospital and nursing home protocols.

He shared an anecdote about a nurse who was ordered to give remdesivir to a patient and pleaded with the doctor to not do this because she really liked this patient and knew the drug (nicknamed “run death is near”) could end his life.

Sen. Johnson said the government and medical establishment has “turned their backs” on the vaccine injured and have “gas lit” doctors and nurses who have tried to be whistleblowers.

The VAERS System shows that the number of deaths and adverse events from the experimental shots are unprecedented and Fauci and other officials have “covered up” or ignored these “safety signals,” said Sen. Johnson.

I wonder how many of these “news” organizations won’t cover the grilling Fauci received today? (Meme from my Substack friend Wejolyn).

Miscellaneous …

In his second round of comments, Sen. Scott of Florida asked a series of questions about the influence Bill Gates had on Covid and vaccine policies, including questions about whether Fauci arranged to get a government security clearance for Gates.

One of many questions about Gates: “Did you partner with Bill Gates?”

Sen. Scott also asked Fauci how much he has earned in royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies or for his role in getting certain drugs or vaccines developed.

Sen. Johnson said he would soon be holding another hearing on vaccine injuries and Johnson wants Fauci to testify at this hearing as well. Sen. Johnson asked Fauci if he would attend without being issued a subpoena.

Fauci, of course, took the fifth and didn’t answer, prompting Johnson to say, “You’ll be getting your subpoena this afternoon.”

Lastly, Sen. Paul told Fauci “there will be repercussions for your refusal to testify today” and said the committee would meet again in a week to consider filing Contempt of Congress Charges against Fauci.

My post-script comments …

Yesterday I predicted that no senator would ask any questions or make any points about “Early Spread.” For the record, I was correct.

Needless to say, the embalmers’ clots didn’t come up in questioning.

I did note that senators from both parties all seem to agree that at least one million Americans and 15 million people world-wide had died “from Covid,” which, IMO, is a preposterous embellishment.

Everybody seems to agree that virus spread started in Wuhan in December 2019.

As always, citizens can use their own discernment to gauge who they trust more - Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the U.S. Senate or a freelance journalist posting while he still can in God’s Country, Troy, Alabama.

(I greatly appreciate any readers who may be able to support this newsletter with a one-time writer gratuity or a monthly or annual paid subscription. )

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