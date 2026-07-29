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Bill Rice, Jr.
2hEdited

I started watching a live stream of the hearing at 9 a.m. and hit "send" on this dispatch at 6 p.m. CST. What I thought would be a quick summary of the hearing for my readers turned into a 9-hour project (with no lunch break).

I mention this only to illustrate that "citizen journalism" can be time-consuming, meaning that any writer gratuities or new free or paid subs are greatly appreciated.

I'll also spend X minutes making all the corrections for the errors and typos that my copy editor, Annie, missed.

Now I'm going to go eat and spend some time with young master Jack and sweet Maggie.Their mom is out of town at a teachers' conference and I've got to make the Hamburger Helper tonight!

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Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

Cutting room floor text:

I also apologize for the profanity in today’s dispatch. Such coarse language seems to have become a part of the New Normal Dr. Fauci helped give the world.

***

According to Fauci, Sen. Paul has repeatedly called “for my prosecution,” and recently released “my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me.”

"The only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up in his words 'behind bars," Fauci continued.

“Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion,” he added.

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