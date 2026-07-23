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Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Bonus Content:

Regarding the popularity (in some circles) of Iranian professor Marandi, I would like to add my prayers and request to any war planners in America and Israel that they NOT murder this man, who is just practicing free speech, even if his arguments are, perhaps, helping change the “authorized narrative” about his nation.

I should note that Professor Marandi has stated that he believes he has already been targeted for death by at least some anti-Iran groups who have perhaps put a contract out on his life.

If Professor Marandi is taken out by a missile attack, one hopes that war planners are, by now, smart enough to know that he would become just another martyr to the Iranian people (and also infuriate millions of non-Iranians throughout the world).

I would argue that killing the Supreme Leader of Iran and 168 Iranian school children almost guaranteed, from Day One of this war, that America/Israel had lost the all-important PR battle. Killing Professor Marandi, while probably easily achieved, might be the death knell for America and Israel’s objectives in this war.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
5h

Cutting-room-floor text …

In the last year, I’ve taken note of the “No More Kings” rallies. However, I noticed few rallies where protesters said “kings” should not be able to unilaterally order death to Iranian generals, death to Iranian school girls and death to Venezuelan drug runners (who one hopes were not Venezuelan fishermen).

Per the new assessment, certain kings CAN do just this … and parliament or Congress will say, “We’re perfectly fine with that.”

This, I’d argue, is a significant change - one that takes us back to the days when kings DID make all the important decisions.

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