Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

In today's dispatch, I again note that by April 13-16, 2020, "60 percent" of tested crew members on the USS Roosevelt already had antibody evidence they'd previously had Covid.

I'm going to edit that sentence to say "at least" 60 percent of crew members had evidence of "prior infection." As numerous studies reveal, in some people levels of antibodies can fade to undetectable levels in "two to three months."

To me, this means that sailors who got an antibody test in mid-April 2020 and tested negative, might have still previously have had Covid - the levels had just faded to below the cut-off number by the time they got these tests.

If my hypothesis is correct, and many people were already infected by November or December 2019, the Roosevelt antibody tests would have been administered at least four to five months after many crew members might have had symptoms (or even, if you believe in this concept, an asymptomatic case).

So the 60 percent figure - which is jaw-dropping - is probably conservative.

I've always wondered why 80 or 95 percent of crew members didn't test positive for antibodies. Maybe the antibodies had just faded, but these people might still have acquired natural immunity, which might explain why only 20 to 25 percent of the crew tested positive via the infamous PCR tests all crew members received.

Lastly, every crew member (all 4,850 of them) had to get a PCR test. They were ordered to get them. Many crew members got multiple PCR tests.

Another question I've posed: If officers could make/order crew members get a PCR test, why couldn't they also order all of them to also get an antibody test? Why were the antibody tests "voluntary."

My answer: I think it's because if all 4,850 sailors got tests, there would have been a lot more sailors who had evidence of possible early cases.

Also, no antibody-positive sailors were ever interviewed by CDC officials. "Never investigate that which you don't want to confirm."

Dave Scrimshaw
1h

I would suggest Astronomer Carlos Munoz Ferrada, who was imprisoned for looking for a destructive planet that passes through the inner solar system in a very unusual way. There are also several others I'd suggest in association with him. I spoke on this 10 years ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2koR2qPl1w and also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdODfI4Zr_w .

