It was a great Farewell Address; it’s too bad nobody who matters listened to Ike.

I’ve never had any problems coming up with story ideas. In fact, too many story ideas are perhaps percolating in my head. For today’s dispatch, I decided to write a story on all the interesting (at least to me) stories I could write or that somebody needs to write.

What follows is a synopsis of seven of these story ideas. Readers are encouraged to add their comments about these story ideas and, perhaps, vote for the story(ies) that would interest you most.

For readers who prefer to skim longer articles, the eclectic subjects covered in this piece are:

Ike’s ignored warnings about the Science Industrial Complex.

The “no-virus” theory never had a chance.

Inspired lawsuit charges American Academy of Pediatrics with engaging in racketeering.

The Feb. 2020 “Norovirus outbreak” on the USS Roosevelt that nobody knows anything about. (Was this possible Covid Early Spread?)

CDC doesn’t respond to my Early Spread interview request.

Dr. Wojak thinks like me: Substack will “nuke” controversial reporting in future.

My wife’s field trip with students on the “healthcare track” reveals my contrarian bonafides.

Ike’s Warnings were prescient - if completely ignored ….

In perhaps the most-famous Presidential Farewell Address in U.S. history, President Eisenhower warned Americans about the dangers of the Military Industrial Complex. Far fewer citizens know that Ike also warned Americans about the dangers of the Science Industrial Complex.

Wrote RFK, Jr. in The Real Anthony Fauci (see my early Substack piece here):

“Just as President Eisenhower warned, Dr. Fauci’s Covid-19 response has steadily deconstructed our democracy and elevated the powers of a tyrannical medical technocracy.”

If I do a competent job writing this story, it would posit that the centralization of scientific and medical research created disastrous effects for citizens and the country.

If any person actually follows the money, this person can see that the “scientific” research always follows the grant money, resulting in the capture of every research and scientific organization in the country and probably producing a net deleterious effect on “healthcare.”

Essentially, contrarian scientists and thinkers were blackballed from the Science Community, which is now completely controlled by unelected bureaucrats in the federal government and by Big Pharma, which exploited a system of “authorized” or official guidance to become obscenely wealthy and powerful - and, via unneeded prescriptions and “vaccines” - helped cause the epidemic of chronic diseases in America.

I also want to write my own Substack story that will show how the entire healthcare establishment dramatically changed around the administration of Woodrow Wilson (circa 1913).

As federally-funded medical colleges chased the money, the education of doctors and nurses changed dramatically - “reforms” that came with a catch (scientific and medical professionals had to teach medicine the way the experts said they do). If told correctly, the story will document the birth of Big Pharma and the “pill-for-every-pill” movement.

Over decades, the independent, critical-thinking doctor became a rarity as did scientists who might perform research that might clash with Rockefeller Foundation or the Flexner Report.

These changes (which produced a “New Normal” in “healthcare”), formed the crux of Ike’s warning and explain how the individual, perhaps genius scientist, “tinkering” in his own lab, became the rarest of anomalies. If such people existed, they were now slandered as dangerous outcasts and excluded from the halls where medicine and science issues were freely debated.

The fallout flowing from this change (see my last essay) was all-encompassing — change that, today, is unrecognized by most citizens … because the “watchdog” Fourth Estate also became completely captured and supports all centralized reforms.

For example, the germ theory of medicine won the “science debate,” which means the “no-virus” theory never had a chance …

This morning I was also thinking about taking another stab at an essay that lists a couple of reasons I think viruses (that can be contagious and cause symptoms) probably do exist.

Even though, I guess, I’m a member of the authorized “germ theory” club, I have always inserted caveats into my stories, stating that I think it’s possible the growing “no-virus” group could be correct.

The point I want to highlight in a future essay is that there is virtually no-serious, well-funded research occurring at any authorized “science” organization that is exploring this counter, “no-virus” theory, which, if proven, would definitely meet my four definitions of a “Thermo-Nuclear Truth Bomb.”

If viruses don’t even exist, it would certainly be true that nobody needs to get 70 injections of “vaccines” to fight non-existent microscopic particles. If no viruses exist, we could move this truth bomb to the top of the extensive list of nuclear and un-reported scandals spawned by the production of a contrived, faux pandemic.

Questions: Where are the well-funded “no-virus” scientists and where are they getting the resources to perform experiments and research to perhaps prove their theory? (IMO, such research would need to do a better job postulating a theory on, if not viruses, what makes so many people suddenly get sick all at the same time?)

Such radical scientists might as well not exist.

In my opinion, Ike’s warnings - as well as the Flexner Report that centralized medical education and the initiatives pushed by the Rockefeller Foundation explain why if such dissident scientists do exist, they are viewed as a fringe, “kook” group).

Authorized “science” is fine and will always be exorbitantly-funded, but non-authorized experiments or theories are “junk science” and cannot be allowed.

IMO, the same thought exercise explains why the world is unlikely to get a “cure for cancer.” All the contrarians who might find a cure can’t secure any funding or the resources to perform this taboo work.

As it slowly and then quickly evolved, modern science is not really science. Instead, it is alleged or faux science that long ago was captured by political science and Big Pharma (again, follow the money).

CHD and other plaintiffs file racketeering lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics

I should probably also write a story congratulating the plaintiffs for coming up with a bold new legal strategy that hopefully harpoons an organization that, I think, does qualify as a criminal syndicate.

In my article, I would share my prediction that this lawsuit will almost certainly be thrown out and the reason why I think this will happen: Namely, if a jury concludes that American’s tens of thousands of pediatricians continue to participate in an organized crime operation that produced countless deaths and medical injuries - a “conspiracy” that clearly enriches the members of said syndicate - this might also qualify as a “Thermo Nuclear Truth Bomb.”

As I wrote recently, a real Thermo-Nuclear Truth Bomb has never detonated, an explanation that explains my low expectations that results of this lawsuit will end up shocking the world.

Ever the contrarian, my article would pose a provocative question: Why does the world even need pediatricians or an organization that exists to promote and enrich its members?

As children, I doubt my grandparents made three annual trips to a pediatrician. If they got sick, they just went to a doctor - a doctor who wasn’t “following the guidance” of the CDC and its partner in crime, the AAP. Somehow, all four of my grandparents lived long lives without every seeing a pediatrician - just like the Amish do today.

The (inspired) racketeering conspiracy charge suggests that pediatricians are not just physicians; they can also be viewed as employees of a (legal) drug cartel that exists to promote one category of lucrative products - childhood “vaccines.”

The bait-and-switch used by the AAP and its members is “come get your wellness check,” but the raison d’être for this sub-medical specialty is “come get your vaccines” … as well as another opportunity for pediatricians and nurses to ask parents, “Has Susie got her flu shot yet?”

Circling back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Probably because I was thinking about “viruses” this morning, for some reason I told myself I need to write a stand-alone story about an outbreak of norovirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

My guess is that millions of Americans have heard of the outbreak of Covid that supposedly occurred on this ship in late March and April 2020. However, I would guess maybe only 10 to 20 Americans know that (apparently) many sailors on the same ship (the exact figure has not been published) also battled a bad outbreak of “norovirus” two months before this - in February 2020.

The only reason I discovered this detail is I found it in a footnote of a report from a Congressional Committee that was investigating whether the ship’s captain should have been fired for his handling of the Covid outbreak (not whether 2 to 1,000 crew members may have contracted early Covid or how Covid even got on the ship.)

Per this footnote, many crew members of the ship got sick in February 2020 - beginning about two weeks after the ship left port on January 17, 2020. According to this small blurb, the ship’s sick bay was over-run with sick sailors who, presumably, were battling norovirus symptoms, an outbreak that caused the ship’s leadership to launch major disinfectant/bleach operations to battle this unpleasant virus.

My question (an obvious one to myself): Could some of the sailors who came down with norovirus symptoms (which are not that dissimilar to Covid symptoms) have actually had early Covid?

In a CDC-published paper about the subsequent Covid antibody tests that 382 sailors received, I found no mention of the earlier norovirus outbreak. (Sixty percent of sailors who “volunteered” to participate in the study tested positive for Covid antibodies.)

Apparently, according to the official narrative, for several weeks in February, sailors and officers on this particular air craft carrier were inflicted with a norovirus and, then, six weeks later by a rash of early-Spring novel coronavirus.

At least for this citizen journalist/researcher, two, distinct, bad virus outbreaks in one tour of duty doesn’t seem “normal” to me (nor does the finding that at least 60 percent of the crew had already been infected with the virus by mid-April) and, as such, probably deserves at least a token effort at journalistic investigation.

I did request an interview from CDC officials …

I also thought about writing a story, informing my readers that I have attempted to ask CDC officials questions about possible early spread on this ship as well as my theory that possible Early Covid could explain why 2,886 American schools closed due to illness in the months before official Covid.

Two weeks ago I emailed the corresponding author of the CDC paper that confirmed almost 3,000 U.S. schools closed due to illness in the “Flu Season” of 2019-2020.

The author did respond to my email, telling me I should go through the CDC Media Affairs Office to arrange any interviews. The co-author of the “School Closing” paper (that was published in The Lancet) also provided me an email address to CDC Media Affairs

I immediately emailed the director of CDC Media Affairs. In my email, I told this man I had read the school closing paper and wanted to interview the right people who could answer my main question: Did anyone from the CDC ever investigate the possibility a novel coronavirus could have been spreading in America months before the public had been told was possible?

I told him I wanted to ask questions about the non-normal number of school closings. I also want to ask CDC officials about the evidence I had uncovered that suggests sailors on the Roosevelt might have already been exposed to Covid by mid-January 2020 - before the first “confirmed” case in America.

As of January 22, 2026, I haven’t received a response to my interview request - which is the non-reply I expected, but still a tidbit of information I thought my readers might be interested in learning.

If I do get to interview one or more key CDC officials, my guess is that my Early Spread questions might make my interview subject(s) squirm. All of my questions would cover taboo grounds and are queries officials at the CDC and NIH probably know they should avoid answering.

Still, IMO, real scientists engaged in real science shouldn’t fear legitimate questions.

(If I ever do get to interview a CDC official, I promise to also ask this person a question about the embalmers’ clots - which will make world-news as, I think, I would be the first journalist in the world to ask scientists and medical experts “Why aren’t any scientists investigating this?”)

Dr. Wojak (not to be confused with Kojak) …

Next to last, I’ve also considered doing a story on Covid Contrarian Substack author Dr. Wojak, M.D.

This Substack physician, who writes a very-important newsletter, perhaps meets my criteria of identifying people or events that are “not normal” since he is one of the few citizen journalists who produces content similar to myself who has experienced notable subscription growth in the past year.

(Dr. Wojak wasn’t even writing on Substack in January 2025 when I published my list of “Top 144 Covid Contrarians.” His first long-form post was published March 17, 2025. Since then, in just nine months, he has added more than 11,000 subscribers.)

I thought about Dr. Wojak after reading his latest dispatch, which is also a “directory” that lists approximately 40 of his favorite “health science” (Covid Contrarian) authors.

In his prologue text, Dr. Wojak is singing from the same choir book as myself when he makes the point that independent or dissident writers who challenge authorized narratives better have a Plan B for Substack.

Writes Dr. Wojak:

“… anyone who’s watched the last decade of online publishing knows how this usually ends: platforms tolerate controversial ideas—until they don’t.

“The pharmaceutical industry is a criminal enterprise generating trillions of dollars in revenue. It will not take sustained, organized criticism lying down—and it will use every tool at its disposal to suppress voices that threaten its interests.

“I expect Substacks covering controversial topics will eventually get nuked.”

I also love this point:

“… We didn’t end up where we are because of one corrupt doctor or scientist lying in isolation. Massive institutions—and the legions of people on their payrolls—repeated the same narratives in unison, manufacturing a social consensus about what is “true,” even when it isn’t.”

Dr. Wojak dispenses wise doctorly advice when he encourages all contrarian writers to back-up their email lists so, if needed, we can all move our content elsewhere.

“If this platform turns hostile, those lists will be the lifeboat that allows communities to regroup elsewhere and keep the work alive.”

Another salient point explains how the world’s New Abnormal became such ominous terrain and provides readers a prescription that might offer a cure:

“Most people just follow the herd, so volume and repetition are what break the spell,” wrote Dr. Wojak.

My wife gave me my final essay idea …

The last story I considered writing about today occurred to me after my wife answered a prosaic question as she was walking out the door going to her job as a “Career Coach.”

Me: “What are you doing today?”

Carrie replied that she was going to give a group of high school students who are “on the healthcare track” a tour of Troy University’s beautiful new nursing building.

By now, Carrie knows that she didn’t marry a “normal” husband. My guess is that I am probably the only man (or journalist) east of the Mississippi whose story-idea antenna would start dinging following such a mundane reply. But it did. In fact, her response ties in perfectly to the theme of today’s article.

What grabbed my attention was Carrie’s characterization of students who are on the “healthcare track.”

My first thought was that there definitely is such a career “track.” Indeed, it’s a career path that maybe 15 percent of the country wants to follow (or is already on).

I couldn’t help but think of what future nurses or lab-technicians would learn while they travelled down this path.

My answer: They’ll learn what the medical, science and Big Pharma establishment wants them to learn.

They will certainly never learn that vaccines might not always be “safe” or might not even be necessary … or that doctor and nurse errors are the greatest killers in “healthcare.”

Nobody guiding impressionable young adults down this track will ever tell these students that Covid was a massive and coordinated scam/hoax and they were all willing accomplices “following the herd.”

***

As for the now ubiquitous term “healthcare,” the students will probably never question if everything they’re going to do in the future really improves the “health” of their patients … or if the “care” they will administer might be based on captured, bogus science.

It’s possible Carrie has one critical-thinking student in her Career-Coach cohort, but I suspect most students will never ask any Socratic-level questions and no teacher, professor or mentor is going to tell these students any real truths - or at least anything that doesn’t jibe with the press releases of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In retrospect, the guideposts lining the healthcare track were laid down in stone beginning about the time leaders of the Rockefeller Foundation and authors of the Flexner Report started implementing all of their medical “reforms.”

One thing is known; these people and groups got the reforms they wanted.

Sixty-six years ago, a popular outgoing American president tried to warn Americans that the Science/Healthcare Industrial Complex was in danger of being captured by society’s alleged “health” savior, the U.S. Federal Government.

While Americans might have liked Ike; nobody (who mattered) heeded his warnings.

(I greatly appreciate the three readers who became paid subscribers in the past week. When I announced my third-ever subscription drive, I had 256 paid subscribers, a number that has now decreased to 252 even with these new supporters. As someone - I think it was me - once wrote, Contrarian Citizen journalism ain’t for sissies!)

