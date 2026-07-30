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Bill Rice, Jr.
20hEdited

Bonus Content:

Germane to today’s subject, I can’t help but notice that my stories generate far fewer Reader Comments than they once did. I’ve also noted that articles from fellow “Covid Contrarian” authors with similar subscription numbers generate two or three times as many Reader Comments as my articles do. (I’ve studied this at the newsletters of my buddies Jenna McCarthy, Mark Oshinskie and Simulation Commander).

Furthermore, the most popular comments made at these sites will often get, say, 40 or 50 “likes.” The most popular comments at my site rarely get 8 “likes.” (Update: I just read Jenna's excellent piece on the Fauci hearings. The most popular post has, so far, received 74 "likes." The most popular post on this thread at the moment has six "likes.")

I just looked at yesterday’s article where I summarized the Fauci hearing. This story got some flattering reviews in the Comments Section, but it only generated 59 Reader Comments(and about 15 of those were from me!).

Of course, this could be more “paranoia” on my part and I know this analysis comes across as whining to some readers, but I still think “someone” is somehow screwing with my “reach,” which manifests itself in a study of “likes” and “Reader Comments.”

I will also note that maybe 10 readers have told me they can't hit one of my stories with a "like," can't make a Reader Comment and/or get no "notifications" when I comment on one of their comments.

Also, germane to today's subject, I think many of my "subscribers" aren't really real human beings. If anyone has any theories on what might be happening and how, please comment in today's Reader Comments!

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
20h

Cutting room floor text (a trademarked staple of my Readers Comment Fortum!)

... For example, Facebook once suspended my account three times because I was making posts that were labeled dangerous disinformation.

Not only could I not make an original post, I couldn’t comment in the Reader Comments of any other Facebook user. (As long as I restricted my posts to content like “what a cute photo of your puppy!” I was safe.)

I should note that Facebook seems to have done away with its more Orwellian posting policies that were in effect in Peak Covid. I say this because, every now and then, you can see a post that is critical of Covid policies and I see plenty of posts that are both pro-Iran War and anti-Iran war, which is good to see.

Still, my peak "reach" on Facebook might be 200 of my 2,000 friends … and when I do share a link to one of my “contrarian” Substack articles, these usually get zero likes and zero Reader Comments, meaning I’m still not sold that Mr. Zuckerberg has found religion on the importance of free speech.

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