Bill Rice, Jr.
Cutting-room-floor content (3 different paragraphs):

Indeed, just like Hollywood movies and the daily newspaper are living on life support, one suspects that “Late Night” comedy shows are not long for our New Normal world either (except Gunfeld! - unless the Murdoch’s decide to cancel his show as well.)

The Johnny Carson days when liberals and conservatives both liked the same comedian - who poked fun at liberal and conservative politicians - are clearly gone with the wind.

(By my estimate, 90 percent of Substack’s Top 100 authors in “U.S. Politics” are now rallying to Colbert’s defense, which begs the question: Where are Substack’s “conservative” authors?)

Indrek Sarapuu
2h

What everyone seems to miss, is he was never funny...

