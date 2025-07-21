Just about 95 percent of Substack’s authors are irate this ‘brilliant, truth-telling’ comedian got canned by CBS.

“Outrage” dispatches have been “trending” on Substack for at least four days since Paramount TV announced it will cancel Stephen Colbert’s “Late Night” show in May 2026.

To better gauge the outrage, I scrolled down the “trending” list of more than 100 articles, which was a large enough sample for me to estimate that, perhaps, 95 percent of highlighted authors are extremely pissed off their favorite comedian’s show has been cancelled.

In today’s dispatch, I’ll highlight a few excerpts from Colbert’s legions of die-hard fans who, almost to a poster, agree the programming decision was a conspiracy orchestrated by Donald Trump and the latest example of “fascism” run amok in Trump’s America.

FWIW, I also point out that none of the posters who are so worried about fascist trends in America expressed one sentence of concern when civil liberties of 330 million Americans were eviscerated by a fascist response to an alleged “deadly” virus.

Nor did any of these outraged Substack authors write one essay criticizing the censorship of hundreds of thousands of citizens and citizen journalists who possessed the temerity to question the government’s Covid mandates and policies.

Also, where was the outrage when Tucker Carlson’s No. 1-rated TV talk show (which had twice the audience of Colbert’s show) was cancelled by Fox News?

I also point out that many Substack authors and subscribers are pulling for Colbert to join Substack’s growing army of authors and podcasters.

As this dispatch will show, millions of Substack readers who think just like Colbert are now exerting their commentary muscles and showing us all that the world’s top choice for “alternative” media commentary looks and sounds exactly like … the MSM commentary tens of millions of Americans cut the cord to “support” (sarc.)

It’s certainly clear to me that the “New Substack” is almost unanimously behind poor Stephen Colbert, who is described (see below) as a man of “profound brilliance” and someone who “always speak(s) the truth.”

A widely-shared data point that never gets mentioned …

Before I get to these points, I’d first like to point out a widely-spouted data point that’s not entirely true.

As most Colbert supporters have written, CBS/Paramount just fired the “No. 1-rated late night talk show in America.”

While, perhaps, technically true, this statement lacks what some of us would call full context or intentionally ignores key data points.

It turns out that Fox News’ comedy show “Gutfeld!” is kicking Colbert’s ass in the nightly ratings with almost 1 million more nightly viewers than the “King of Late Night.”

It turns out more late-night comedy fans like a conservative comedian.

The only reason “Gutfeld!” doesn’t top the late-night ratings is “Gutfeld!” now airs at 10 p.m. EST instead of the “late night” time slot that begins at 11:30 p.m.

A Bill Rice, Jr. “By-the-Numbers” tells the “rest of the story.”

Ratings for the first two quarters of 2025:

“The Late Show:” 2.417 million viewers.

“Gutfeld!”: 3.289 million viewers

In the most-recent quarterly TV ratings, “Gutfeld!" generated 872,000 more viewers than Colbert and had an audience that was 36.1 percent larger.

“Gutfeld!” also wins in the “coveted” 18 to 49 demo by a margin of 8.7 percent.

The Late Show:” 219,000

“Gutfeld!”: 238,000

Even the younger viewers Madison Avenue has long prized enjoy Gutfeld’s conservative takes better than Colbert’s ultra-liberal and Status Quo takes.

As this story from TVinsider.com pointed out a couple of days ago, compared to the same period last year, total viewers of “Gutfeld!” were up 31.5% and 24% in the 18 to 49 demo. In the same time period that Gutfeld’s rating increased by 24 percent among the key 18 to 49 demo, Colbert saw an increase of 1 percent.

One should also point out that “The Late Show” airs on America’s most successful “over-the-air” broadcast network (CBS), while Gutfeld is available only to cable subscribers.

For those who think Gutfeld couldn’t beat Colbert in a head-to-head ratings battle, he already has.

Last August, during the Democratic National Convention, both shows aired at the exact same time - and “Gutfeld!” Produced 1.65 million viewers compared to Colbert’s 1.61 million (and that was before Gutfeld’s show had truly “blown up” on the cable network.)

The universally-accepted conspiracy theory …

Per the universal consensus among Substack’s rapidly-expanding “Colbert demo,” executives at Paramount Global and Skydance Media bowed to pressure from President Trump to cancel Colbert’s show because the two companies are negotiating an $8 billion merger, which President Trump could nix by not allowing FCC approval of the deal.

Per the theory, President Trump demanded CBS executives either fire Colbert … or the executives were not amused when their star late night comedian called Parmount’s decision to settle a lawsuit brought by President Trump “a big, fat bribe.”

The lawsuit, which netted President Trump’s future presidential library $16 million, dealt with allegations that CBS’s “Sixty Minutes” intentionally edited one of Kamala Harris’s famous “word salad” interviews to benefit Vice President Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

(Editorial comment: This lawsuit was the “big, fat, truth.” If it wasn’t, CBS wouldn’t have settled it.)

Per the new theory put forth by Substack’s left-leaning “Contrarians,” it’s the Right that’s now trying to control all official narratives - not the Left, which has only controlled official narratives my entire adult life.

Speaking for myself, I don’t know if President Trump worked one of his famous deals to get Paramount to fire Colbert. If this is true, I’d simply opine that the precedent might have been set when “someone” told the family of Rupert Murdoch they had to fire Tucker Carlson for some unclear reason … A termination which should be noted didn’t bother any of the authors who now dominate Substack’s “leaderboards.”

But this theory also makes dollars and cents to me …

Another “contrarian” or non-conspiracy theory is that Colbert’s show is bleeding money and is reportedly losing $200 million every year thanks in part to Colbert’s $20 million salary and a payroll of 200 employees (zero of whom are conservative - three cheers for diversity!)

That is, even with Big Pharma flooding his show with commercials, Colbert’s program (unlike David Letterman’s version) will never make a profit.

It’s also possible CBS executives belatedly realized the show will never have more than six “conservative” viewers. As at least 100 million potential viewers self-identify as conservative, a few business school grads might view this as a curious marketing strategy.

Of course, Fox News executives made the biggest head-scratcher decision in TV history when they fired Tucker Carlson (who had twice the viewers as Colbert). However, at least one Fox executive hit pay dirt with an ingenious programing idea - Let’s air a comedy show conservatives might watch and enjoy.

Outrage excerpts from Substack Authors:

Laura Durnell of “Blue Stocking Bombshells” had one of the top trending Outrage stories.

Lede sentence: “CBS cancelled my boyfriend …”

Durnell calls Colbert “The smartest and most intellectual satirist in late night television, nothing was off limits for Colbert.”

My comment: Except anything questioning any part of the Covid or vaccine narratives.

‘Fascism Strikes Stephen Colbert …’

Oliver Markus Malloy (Mallory.rocks). Note: 138K subscribers

Recent headlines: “Fascism Strikes Stephen Colbert” and “I stand with Stephen Colbert”

My comment: Clearly, virtually every liberal Substack author and every Statist public figure in the world got the same “Fascism has arrived” memo. One talk show host whose program is bleeding money gets fired and its Mussolini Part 2.

Questions: In the last five years, did anyone else in America, perchance, get fired, de-monetized or attacked? Is it true or untrue that Stephen Colbert led the charge mocking these people? Who among the Substack New Left army defended the “free speech” of people who were right?

An Open Invitation from MeidasTouch …

“A Message to Stephen Colbert” from MeidasTouch by newsletter founder Ben Meiselas.

Note: 751K subscribers including “tens of thousands paid.” The newsletter is Number 4 in “U.S. Politics.”

Excerpt: “I am a longtime admirer of yours. I respect how you have never compromised your values, and always speak the truth - and do so with humor and a smile.

“.. As the founder of the MeidasTouch Network, it would be an honor for you to become a regular host.”

This blurb actually scares the dickens out of me:

“We now average 1 billion views every 2-3 months. We get more daily views than Fox News. You will have a bigger audience than CBS here at Meidas, and you will be 100 percent independent.”

“… I doubt we can pay you what CBS paid you. However, we are growing fast, and something special is brewing here at the MeidasTouchNetwork as we lead all cable news and independent news in audience share.”

My comment: Perhaps a few of my readers have read my commentaries where I opine that Substack is becoming (or has already become) the new gathering place for people who … loved Stephen Colbert’s Show … or think the New York Times or Anthony Fauci have never been wrong.

These people are everywhere.

Parker Molloy, author of “The Present Age.” Note: 98K subscribers, including “thousands paid” - # 33 in “Culture”

Recent headline: “CBS Gave Us All the Middle Finger …Sub-headline: … “The Late Show’s death reveals how billionaires and presidents are reshaping American media.”

Excerpt:

“The Late Show” isn’t dying because people stopped watching late-night TV. It’s being murdered because Stephen Colbert spent the last decade being one of Trump’s most persistent critics on network television …”

My quick rejoinder … All conservatives stopped watching “The Late Show” probably a couple of months after Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman … or definitely stopped watching when he started mocking people who wouldn’t get the shots he said any sane person should get.

Question: How many times has vaccinated Stephen Colbert tested positive for Covid?

Answer: At least three times - three times more than this (still alive) unvaccinated Substack author.

Even the Parents are rallying to Colbert’s defense ….

A Substack “Note” from Jordan Reid two days ago. Note: Reid is No. 60 in “Parenting.”

Excerpt: “Long live Stephen Colbert.”

Comment shared by this author: “There are comedians who seem slap happy and are secretly dark child monsters, and there are comedians who are a wellspring of silliness and joy from a core of profound brilliance. Colbert is the latter.” (Bess Kalb)

My comment: How does Kalb define “profound brilliance?” Is being wrong about everything important the new standard of brilliance?

Since this is one of the most-popular Substack newsletters in the “parenting category,” one assumes that Kalb wants every child to still get a booster shot every six months - just like the “profoundly brilliant” Colbert. (Talk about “monsters.”)

Comment from JD Rossi: “CBS canceling Stephen Colbert just elevated Stephen Colbert to become the most listened to TV personality we’ve seen in 50 years.”

My comment: Judging from the outpouring of support for Colbert on Substack, JD might be right. However, since he was fired by Fox News, Tucker Carlson has generated 50 to 100+ million views several times. We’ll see if Colbert can grow his audience of 2.41 million or not.

(I for one remember when Al Franken was going to knock Rush Limbaugh off his pedestal as the king of Talk Radio. Prediction: The liberals have nobody that can compete with Tucker Carlson for audience size.)

By Jeff Tiedrich, author of “Everyone is entitled to my own opinion.” Note: 186K subscribers - # 20 “Rising in U.S. Politics” - “tens of thousands paid.”

Headline from yesterday: “CBS can pretty much fuck all the way off”

Excerpt: “Paramount has been pulling out all the stops on their Bow Down to Fascism Tour …”

Final Comment:

With 95 percent of Substack’s most widely-read authors now joining the fight against fascism, I guess I’m safe to post whatever I want as these anti-fascist warriors must be 100-percent free speech … Right?

And, yes, come next May I’m sure Stephen Colbert will introduce a brilliant podcast on Substack, and this newsletter will no doubt blow past two million subscribers in a couple of days, which I call another “tell” - maybe a fascist one.

