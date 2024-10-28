Citizens of Mayberry, North Carolina felt “protected” with a Sheriff Department of two people, including a sheriff who didn’t wear a gun and one deputy who was allowed only one bullet. This is certainly not the case today.

As some might have heard, a presidential election will take place next Tuesday in America.

Many American citizens are worried this election will not produce honest results … meaning, in the view of large swaths of U.S. citizens, the possibility exists that the election will be “rigged,” “stolen” or invalid.

Perhaps the largest “elephant in the room” in America today does not concern the question of whether election fraud occurs, but how large percentages of Americans might respond if they believe this election was stolen.

This elephant in the room is the S-word, Secession.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER …

Note: To be perfectly clear, I am not pulling for nor advocating this possible response. With this essay, I am simply pointing out that significant voices could emerge who might argue the country is hopelessly corrupt and secession is the best “solution” to restore real democracy, genuine freedom, protect civil liberties and correct many disconcerting governmental and societal trends.

As I view the future, several scenarios exist post November 5, 2024. These include:

Donald Trump wins. Nonsensically in my view, this result could anger many Kamala Harris voters, some of whom may lobby for secession because they fear Donald Trump (not liberal Democrats) is “a grave threat to democracy.”

2) Much more likely is the scenario where Kamala Harris is declared the victor and large numbers of American citizens would, presumably, respond in one of several ways:

A) They might not like this (alleged) result, but these citizens “love their country” - want it to always remain united and thus will “grin and bear it” and simply cross their fingers that citizens can produce the changes they desire in future elections, which (they hope) will not be tainted.

B) Significant or increasing numbers of citizens - including some emerging grassroots’ political leaders - may conclude “Enough already” - and lobby for certain states to leave a political union they’ve concluded is hopelessly broken.

It’s hypothetically possible this scenario opens up the prospect of a “civil war,” which could lead to mass casualties and unfathomable misery. However, often unstated is the possibility former citizens could vote to leave the union with no violence occurring.

(Both scenarios have occurred in world history. The choice of whether secession leads to a violent war would be made by leaders of the government, leaders who presumably believe citizens can voluntarily join a union; they just can’t voluntarily leave.)

“Let’s not talk about this” …

From just a couple of paragraphs in this essay, one can see why the S-word qualifies as the largest pachyderm in the room.

Just writing and posting this essay makes me nervous as I realize in a country where a massive Censorship Industrial Complex has rapidly emerged, simply mentioning conversations that could occur might get me labeled a traitor or dangerous extremist and result in unpleasant consequences for this author.

Still, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was specifically created to protect speech that may be unpopular with the majority of citizens.

By design, the First Amendment was intended to be the most-important “check” on a federal government which always has the potential to become tyrannical and power-hungry and, perhaps, would abdicate its core responsibility to protect the essential freedoms and liberties outlined in the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution.

America’s Founding Fathers - who, FWIW, are still revered by most citizens - were quite serious about protecting the inalienable rights of U.S. citizens.

While the First Amendment was supposed to ensure nobody in government could eliminate these “rights,” the Second Amendment was added to provide another layer of “protection” against government tyranny.

The Second Amendment was second for a good reason …

The Second Amendment preserves the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms.

This Amendment was added because our Founders didn’t want government troops and law enforcement officers to be the only people who were armed.

The Second Amendment also ensures citizens could hunt - and thus provide their own food - and families could defend themselves against criminal intruders who might harm them.

(The second part of this sentence means citizens would not have to wait on “First Responders” from the government to save them in an emergency. See “aside” text in today’s Reader comments for further discussion of this point).

I happen to belong to the the (sizable) group who believes the First Amendment has come under shocking assault, especially since the “Covid response.”

However, I don’t think enough citizens have considered how the second layer of protection against possible State tyranny - the Second Amendment - has, perhaps, been neutralized or mitigated by the never-ending growth of the Police State.

While it’s true the majority of the U.S. population might own guns, today’s citizens might conclude it would be futile to fight government forces who are so heavily armed and well-coordinated.

That is, federal, state and local police forces - equipped with arsenals of weapons not unlike those possessed by armies - could and would easily defeat any citizens who tried to rebel against an unpopular Status Quo.

Author and attorney John Whitehead has perhaps written more than any other person on the “militarization” of local police and sheriff departments as well as myriad federal and state agencies, including the IRS.

Whitehead’s book Battlefield America and his regular opinion columns document how law enforcement departments across the country have become an important auxiliary market for the Military Industrial Complex.

*** (Citizens don’t see many articles on this topic at mainstream news sites, which might be a reason to share with readers of the alternative media.) ***

Share

The Police State has never been larger …

In the last 60 years, the number of employees in these “public safety” organizations has grown exponentially.

So has the equipment used by these law enforcement agencies, which now includes tanks, armor personnel carriers, handguns, military-style rifles, drones, riot gear, bullet-proof vests, and fleets of squad cars that would stun Sheriff Taylor in Mayberry.

Almost all police officers now attend Police Academies where military tactics and organizational strategies are drilled and taught. For some reason, SWAT teams (special forces commando teams) almost always wear black … just like Darth Vader and the Gestapo or SS did.

The subliminal message is not exactly subtle: “We have more guns, lethal equipment, hardware and organizational capability than anyone else; so, if anyone rises up and tries to challenge the State - these groups will be routed.”

As an important aside, I should note that other valid reasons explain why police forces have grown so much in my lifetime.

The first reason is that crime - for 100 reasons - exploded in my lifetime.

I am also not “anti-police” and certainly recognize that every police office who works a shift could be putting his or her life at risk to protect citizens like me. I appreciate all the many honorable and brave public servants who perform what is a necessary and challenging job.

The example of the local police force in my small town …

Still, the growth in the size of law enforcement agencies is worth noting.

Three years ago, I wrote a story on the most memorable crime in my section of Alabama, which occurred in 1962. In researching this story, I noted photos of the Troy, Alabama police department (circa 1960). The photo included the entire police department - which was eight people.

Today, our local Police Department must have at least 100 employees and dozens of police squad cars.

It occurred to me that the population of Troy hasn’t increased much since 1960 (from 13,000 citizens to 19,000). But the size of the police force has multiplied by a factor of at least 12. The Police Department’s Annual Budget, adjusted for inflation, has also exploded.

What’s changed is that crime must have increased dramatically … and/or “fear of crime,” which translates to more citizens wanting more police “protection” (and more politicians pledging to provide this protection).

Whatever the reason, every law enforcement agency in America is massively larger than when my late parents were growing up.

Intentional (by design?) or not, these law enforcement agencies are indeed equipped like military units.

One effect of the above change is that citizens with hunting rifles or hand guns could (probably) never seriously scare these much-better armed para-military units. That is, the “checks and balances” provided by the Second Amendment are no longer the deterrent against State tyranny they probably were in 1789.

Another elephant in the room

Few writers or potential “debate influencers” broach another question that might arise in coming years.

This question: Would members of these heavily-armed law enforcement agencies follow orders and enforce mandates from bureaucrats and politicians trying to “preserve the union” or enforce the next lockdown, Climate Change mandate or central bank digital currency?

Per my observations and belief, the divisions of police officers and sheriff deputies who have taken an oath to “protect” citizens and “uphold the law,” probably would do what they were told.

This belief is based, largely, on what I observed in Covid times when it was common for police officers to ticket citizens for not wearing masks, for sitting on park benches or even surfing in the ocean.

A few businesses in America and the world tried to stay open when they were told they had to close, but, if they did this, police showed up and arrested the “criminals” who owned these businesses.

Many citizens were not shy about calling the police or the local “public health tip lines” when they saw a neighbor who allowed, say, more than eight people to gather in their homes.

Significantly, no police force in any American city went on strike with its members saying they wouldn’t enforce “laws” (or, actually, “emergency orders”) that violated the U.S. Constitution.

This, sadly and alarmingly, is probably a predictor of what would happen if protests against a perceived “stolen” election went beyond a rally featuring irate messages printed on poster boards.

I don’t think secession is likely to happen …

While I’m one of the few Substack scribes brave enough (or stupid enough) to mention the S-word, I don’t think this scenario is likely to happen.

For example, if Kamala Harris is falsely decreed the election victor and serves as “President,” I’m certain that the Censorship Industrial Complex will become even more hyper pro-active.

This will mean that any would-be leaders of a secession movement would risk the Julian Assange or Ed Snowden treatment if they persist in trying to engage in non-authorized “free speech.”

Also - and significantly - by now, most citizens who want to keep their jobs or social status have learned to “self censor.”

And, if some leaders did endorse freedom-loving states emulating the first 13 American colonies, most would-be “patriots” are going to realize their chances of prevailing in such a showdown would be identical to the Branch Davidian's in Waco.

Also, the local police, federalized National Guard, etc. are almost certainly going to protect their jobs and incomes and do what they’re told to do - which is arrest (perchance even kill) fellow citizens who may possess strongly-held and different view.

It doesn’t really matter if police officers or federal troops would, in fact, “follow orders” (we’ll probably never know if they would) all that matters is that just about every citizen would think they’d do this … which would be enough to prevent any secession movement from gaining serious traction.

If this analysis is correct, neither the First Amendment nor the Second Amendment were sufficient to thwart the massive growth of a State that’s fully committed to achieving even greater control and “One-World” government, which is probably the “end game” of the Deep State.

Of course, this entire essay will be moot if Donald Trump voters turn out in such massive numbers that next Tuesday’s election is “too big to steal.”

If a Donald Trump presidential victory is “allowed,” democracy still exists at a sufficient level to allow for the possibility of self-correction.

On the other hand, for reasons outlined in this essay, even if half the country thinks another election was brazenly stolen, secession - or an amicable national divorce - will probably not be considered a possible “solution.”

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!