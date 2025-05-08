Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Freedom Fox
13hEdited

Largely agree. I've wondered what more, what different approach I might have taken back in 2020 if I was armed with perfect knowledge gained from experience, 'Quantum Leaped' into myself five years ago what I could've said or done differently to change the course of history, protect my loved ones and community? And not come up with anything meaningful, maybe a few nibbles around the edges at best. Because like 90% of what I said was afoot five years ago proved true. Only difference possible would've been softened my approach to a more Socratic method of asking questions, using more emotional appeal than presentations of facts. We lost the narrative battle on emotion, not facts.

Facts won't dislodge emotional attachment. Ask any woman who's in an abusive relationship to try leaving her abuser, hold the mirror up to her bruised any bloody face. She'll attack her rescuer instead. Stockholm Syndrome. Sames.

This is one for God. Divine intervention. It's through his loving grace we find salvation. As we beg his forgiveness for our sins and trespasses. At this point it's above our pay grade. And many will say it always has been.

We fight on. We use Socratic questions, plant seeds of doubt. We employ emotional appeal and connection, hone our counter-narrative skills. And return our hearts and minds and eternal souls to God's glory. Bringing as many as we can with us.

No man will be coming to save us. We'd like to think someone would. But that's the comfortable lie we tell ourselves. This is up to God to divinely intervene. We should make ourselves worthy of the intervention.

Dee's meow
13h

All gene therapy shots should be stopped and the tech be banned. All attempts to put this gene therapy in any of our food, produce and meat animals or pets needs to b banned and stopped as well.

