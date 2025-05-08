See Scenario 3 - the mainstream media goes apostate and proves the shots are unsafe and non-effective.

I bet 100 percent of my subscribers share the same goal as myself and probably agree the best thing that could happen to the world right now (in terms of saving lives and reducing suffering) would be stopping the Covid non-vaccines.

I’ve been thinking about events that would actually achieve this goal and knocked out one of my list columns where I rate these scenarios (zero to five stars) according to my subjective standard of how likely each scenario would be to achieve this goal.

This thought exercise might provide perspective or focus readers’ attention on objectives that might achieve “the most important thing.”

1. President Trump issues an executive order to stop the shots … And/or orders Secretary Kennedy to do so under whatever grounds the HHS secretary has at his disposal.

How likely would it be this worked: Five stars = “A sure thing.”

How likely is it this will happen: 1.33 stars out of five = “Not very likely.”

Comments/Discussion:

In my opinion, President Trump ought to do just this. Yes, it would make his many enemies and detractors hate him even more … to which one might reply: Who cares?

Readers should not forget that President Trump gave the original authorization for the warp-speed “vaccines” (products all of his detractors clearly love and worship) … and they still hate and despise him … and always will.

As for President Trump’s legions of admirers and avid supporters, I doubt you could find one person who owns a MAGA baseball cap who would disavow their support of President Trump if he did this. In fact, their admiration for President Trump would increase even more.

People like myself, who support many of President Trump’s initiatives but remain disappointed he bought the Fauci/Birch Fear Narrative on Covid, would join the ranks of the MAGA faithful and become passionate defenders and much greater supporters of President Trump.

Plus, in my estimation, anything that upsets the woke, brain-dead, nation-destroying, New-World-Order Left is a wonderful development.

If nothing else, large swaths of the public would be entertained by the “sky-is-going-to-fall” uproar of those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (people who can always move to Canada to get their next 1 to 50 Covid booster shots).

2. RFK unilaterally and of his own volition makes the same decision, regardless of whether he gets approval from President Trump.

How likely would it be this worked: Three out of five stars on the plausibility spectrum.

Discussion:

If Trump didn’t agree with this bold decision, I guess the president could instantly fire Kennedy, but I don’t think he’d do this.

If he did, this hypothetical firing would suggest President Trump cares more about not upsetting Big Pharma and members of the Science Industrial Complex than he does about making people like myself cry tears of joy.

One might also argue this move might protect President Trump in his post-presidency retirement years because it might keep the Deep State from waging more legalfare on him, which would allow him to enjoy his retirement years at Mar-a-Lago.

However, in my opinion, if President Trump allowed his HHS secretary to ban the shots, the president would become even more popular and could win re-election in a landslide … so he wouldn’t have to worry about any possible repercussions from the sinister Deep State bullies.

Or if he chooses to not run for a third term, his Republican successor would probably win in a landslide and would make sure the Dogs of War weren’t unleashed on him.

I also think more of President Trump’s fans would be likely to stay at one of his hotels and resorts or buy an apartment at Trump Towers, which would benefit the Trump businesses in the years and decades to come.

How likely is it this will happen: 1 star out of five = potentially possible but very remote chance.

While RFK has repeatedly displayed courage and true principles, I don’t think RFK, Jr. is brave and principled enough to poke a stick in the eye of the man who appointed him HHS secretary.

For his part, Kennedy seems to be working the slower strategy of giving “gold-standard” science a chance to kick in and has perhaps adopted a strategy of banning the shots in increments.

For example, he might first ban the shots for children, an announcement I predict is coming fairly soon.

3. T he shots are banned after The New York Times and “Sixty Minutes” produce major exposes showing they are actually unsafe and not effective.

How likely is it this scenario happens: zero stars out of five. (About the same chances of a snowball not melting in hell.)

Discussion:

The “watchdog” MSM has now had four years to produce such real investigative journalism and in these 1,500 days they haven’t even interviewed one family member of anyone who died from these shots. Why would they suddenly change?

Such an expose’ would be an admission every journalist and editor in their organizations was spectacularly wrong for five years. This would be an admission they were in on a conspiracy to kill and harm millions of people (or were indifferent to this result).

That would be it for Big Pharma advertising spends and receiving “excellence in journalism” grants from Bill Gates.

Such truth-telling journalists would be instantly ostracized from the Deep State fraternity and severely punished in order to send a message to other would-be apostates.

They’d lose every subscriber, viewer and advertiser they still have.

Of all the scenarios in my list, this is the one I’d rate as “completely impossible.”

4. T he Substack Contrarians prove that the shots are dangerous and, somehow, these exposes “go viral” and reach the mainstream population.

How likely would it be this could happen: one-half of one star (out of five) on the probability scale.

Discussion:

A half-star is better odds than New York Times’ reporters producing journalism with the TNT power to stop the shots, but it’s still a very long shot.

Again, if this was possible, it would have already happened as every Substack contrarian citizen journalist has already proven the shots are dangerous and not effective.

Substack’s Contrarians have moved the needle on public opinion, but not in any manner as radical as proving to the world the Covid vaccines were coordinated “crimes against humanity.”

Plus (see my upcoming story), Substack is now over-run with liberal and Statist authors and has “re-positioned” itself as the “go-to” place for authorized commentary.

I do hold out hope that some ingenious Substacker(s) could figure out a way to get around the “gatekeepers of the news” and reach enough every-day citizens to debunk the authorized narrative.

For example, photos of the grotesque white, fibrous clots inside the veins and arteries of millions of people could suddenly go viral. If this happened, this might cause hundreds of millions of people to question the “safety” of any compounds that could produce such hideous-looking, worm-like …. things.

If enough people studied and pondered these images, enough people might demand an investigation, which might confirm these thick and lengthy mis-folded proteins are real, which might convince President Trump and Mr. Kennedy to go ahead and call off the shots “in an abundance of caution.”

As Substack or the “Covid Contrarians” haven’t been silenced yet, hope still lives.

5. A local prosecutor, attorney general or governor instigates a case that proves beyond a reasonable doubt the shots are unsafe and ineffective and this result prompts a shot ban.

How likely would it be this worked: one star out of five.

I hate to keep beating the same horse, but this could have already happened. If it hasn’t happened by now, it’s probably not going to happen any time soon.

Still, theoretically, this scenario could happen. I don’t think Pfizer or anyone in the government wants to be put under oath, provide discovery and be cross-examined in front of half-way intelligent jurors.

I also happen to think the Court System and the key judges are all captured so any trial might be tried before a corrupt judge or any positive verdict would probably be over-ruled by an appeals court. I’d feel better about our Court System if John Roberts wasn’t the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

6. A civil lawsuit ends the shots

How likely would it be this worked: zero stars.

Discussion

Only a handful of (tiny) legal firms are trying to stop the shots via civil trials (out of hundreds of thousands of law firms that sue people and organizations).

None of these lawsuits have worked yet and, as we all know, the vaccine manufacturers are immune from lawsuits and the court system and judges are captured.

Excuse me if I don’t join in the chorus of those celebrating the world’s fearless trial lawyers who stand up for the injured little people.

7. Congress could convene a nationally-televised vaccine tribunal

How likely would it be this worked: Zero stars.

Discussion:

Of 535 members of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, probably 502 have sold out to Big Pharma.

On the donkey side of the aisle, in four years, I haven’t heard one Democrat in any office in the country who has criticized the Covid vaccines … which equals “100-percent group think.”

On the Republican side of the aisle, one assumes the leadership wouldn’t stage such hearings unless they got permission from President Trump, who, for all we know, still thinks the vaccines “saved millions of lives.” For now, my thought is President Trump might be embarrassed if any truth-seeking tribunal concluded the shots actually “killed millions of people.”

In Summary …

The country’s mainstream, corporate journalists are a disgrace and completely worthless. The “Fourth Estate” that was supposed to be a watchdog of those with great power became stenographers for corrupt leaders. The good news is this captured institution is rapidly dying, but its members won’t expose any crimes against humanity before they face their maker on Judgement Day.

Congress and the Senate might as well be potted plants. The Legislative Branch is replete with members who are either completely owned by Big Pharma or terrified of offending this evil consortium.

Local officials and prosecutors could be heroes, but state officials with true grit are about as rare as a healthy child who died from Covid.

Substack contrarians are doing their very best and will be celebrated if any honest history of the last five years is ever written.

However, Substack independent journalists don’t reach enough people to make profound changes.

Also, “Substack has changed” and the Covid contrarians who put the platform on the media map have now been over-run by the likes of Robert Reich (one million subscribers) and Heather Cox Richardson (2.6 million subscribers).

The trial lawyer bar is too busy suing companies that own 18-wheelers to represent people harmed by “vaccines” or fired from their jobs because they didn’t want a shot.

Two who matter …

That leaves only two people who could change the world and save, perhaps, millions of lives.

In my analysis of historical events, I can think of only a few other periods where the decisions of just one or two people were all that mattered.

Those two people are President Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy, Jr, the nephew of one of America’s most famous and popular former presidents.

For what it’s worth, in my opinion, far more people should matter or have greater influence regarding an issue as vitally important as an experimental “vaccine” administered to billions of world inhabitants.

However, the Captured World is what it is.

In fact, my readers should be far more optimistic about a world with no deadly vaccines than we were six months ago.

For four years in the administration of “President” Joe Biden, the probability the Covid non-vaccines would be pulled from the market and banned was zero percent.

Today, that probability might not be 50-50, but it’s probably at least 10 to 15 percent.

It’s at least possible President Trump might either ban the shots or allow Robert Kennedy, Jr. to do this using his legal authority.

If the two people who could ban the shots do this, this would put a period on the scariest, most disturbing and surreal period in U.S. history.

***

