Bonus Content:

Here's the mini-book review I wrote of "Untruth" at Amazon in May 2001, when I was a 35-year-old editor of my weekly print newspaper, The Troy Citizen.

Header: The (Un)Truth ... can set you free!

"Jeez - I can't believe no one else has written a review of this book, which is the most persuasive, thought-provoking analysis of the American political, social and economic scene I've ever read. No hyperbole.

I agree with what George Will said about the author: "Samuelson needs Secret Service protection ... If we lose him, we're sunk."

Samuelson's essays all ring true. He is one of the few national journalists I'm familiar with who actually possesses a "healthy skepticism." He not only routinely questions and challenges the "conventional wisdom" he shows us the negative and costly consequences of basing policy decisions on fraudulent but generally accepted premises.

The author's last column is a tribute to the college professor who had the greatest impact on Samuelson's life. This professor taught Samuelson to think about old things in new ways and not to be afraid to come up with independent thoughts. To Samuelson, this was a great gift. Mr. Samuelson has helped pass along the same gift to this humble and grateful reviewer.

P.S. This book should be required reading for every journalist, editor, issue advocate and politician. It tells us why they know not what they do ..."

***

End review. Back then the only way I could reach a national audience was to write book reviews at Amazon.com ... You can tell the themes of my essays haven't changed.

Note: My review got 35 "likes" - the most of any of the book reviews. I hope I helped Mr. Samuelson sell a few more books.

"15. Fall out from the detonation of just one “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” could create a chain reaction that leads to all bogus and harmful false narratives being exposed."

Two words: white clots.

