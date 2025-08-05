Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

Whatever Kamala writes in her memoir about Biden's dementia, we all know this will be a lie.

Her publisher and editor will know this. Her ghost-writer will know this. Every reader with a brain will know this. Every person she knows will know this. Every person who reviews this book will know this. Every future historian will know this.

In other words, we'll all know this "true story" will be include massive lie about the most important part of this story. And that's America in a nutshell, circa 2025.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8hEdited

Oops. I forgot to enable comments. The default button, for some strange reason, is "no comments." I'm pro-comments for everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture