This photo proves that Kamala and “President” Biden saw each other at least one time.

Zero Hedge published two interesting stories today that reveal how completely captured all experts, authorities, “leaders” and watch dog journalists really are.

The first story is a warning shot from “President” Joe Biden’s handlers, telling Kamala Harris she better not mention Biden’s ever-worsening dementia in her upcoming book.

The second story tells us Tulsi Gabbard might be getting ready to expose “Operation Mockingbird,” the CIA program where hundreds of reporters and editors get their marching orders on what stories to put into heavy circulation.

Both stories actually work together as they reveal that every piece of “news” the public is fed is really bogus “misinformation” or “disinformation.”

Both stories also reveal the carrots and sticks system used to reward and punish (or intimidate) narrative-controllers who might not play ball with the creators of the authorized scripts.

***

The first story illustrates not only how captured Kamala Harris is and was, but also how ruthless and brazen the real rulers of the country are.

Regarding belated revelations of Biden’s “cognitive decline,” one starts with the assumption that Kamala’s upcoming memoir at least has to mention this as, by any measure, this was one of the great cover-ups of American history.

But how should Biden’s vice president spin the Biden-had-dementia non-scandal?

As I see it, she has only four options - none of which make her look like an inspiring stateswomen.

The first possibility is she could write that she never saw any signs of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Alas, the only way this story might make sense is if the vice president of the United States spent four years in office and never actually spent any time around the president of the United States.

For example, she could write: “To tell you the truth, I never saw the guy. For some reason, I never got invited to cabinet meetings or never participated in any big decisions,” a scenario telling everyone how out-of-the-loop our VP was, a slight that apparently didn’t bother the vice president.

Or she could write: “I was around him all the time, but I never saw or heard anything that raised any red flags about the president’s cognitive abilities.”

As neither explanation passes the plausibility test, we move to scenario No. 2.

2nd scenario - the “no big deal” scenario …

“Yes, right away, I could tell Joe’s ability to think clearly had regressed tremendously, but I knew I couldn’t tell anyone this.”

Or …

“I knew it was of great importance to our country to conceal this unfortunate medical condition from the American people. Since everyone else was covering it up, I decided, as a loyal American and team player, I would as well.”

Per this scenario, Ms. Harris wasn’t simply obtuse; she was also evil or cowardly; her only excuse being “well, everyone else was ignoring the same thing.”

It’s doubtful this memoir explanation would impress anyone outside of the beltway.

Option 3 is probably closest to the truth …

In this scenario, Kamala must have long known America’s emperor had no clothes, which was fine with her - that is, until Biden removed all debate about his cognitive condition (ironically enough in a national debate, albeit one where live voters could not attend.)

Still, after America’s most memorable presidential debate, 300 million Americans saw first-hand what no cabinet member (or watchdog journalist) had ever observed or expressed any concern about.

Once it became clear to 99 percent of the population that Biden would have to be replaced, it must have occurred to Harris and her handlers that she, as vice president, actually had an argument to take over and lead the party and later the country.

Since we are now speculating on the real truth, Harris probably knew that the 2020 election had been stolen for Biden. She must have thought the same people who rigged the prior election could easily do the same thing for her in the 2024 election.

Even more appealing, she now had firm evidence she wouldn’t have to actually lead the government as the same handlers who led the government the previous four years could do the same thing while she served as “president.”

(She could just ride around in Air Force One and invite liberal celebrities to movie night at The White House.)

***

She also probably read the signs that Hillary Clinton was maneuvering to be the appointed nominee and probably thought this wasn’t fair.

Anyway, per this scenario, almost four years into Biden’s dementia-addled term, she belatedly realized her boss wasn’t all there and told everyone “you better pick me” instead of Hillary (or Mayor Pete, who also hadn’t figured out Biden’s cognitive condition.)

Of course, as we all now know, Kamala lost anyway as, by this time, too many voters had figured out another fix was probably in and voted in too large of numbers for even “Russia” to “hack” the ballots in six swing states.

Option 4 is what must terrify all of Biden’s handlers and the Movers and Shakers in the Democratic Party.

Per this scenario, Harris is now a has-been politician who’s been exposed as an empty suit who is a national joke even without the excuse of cognitive impairment.

Since even nobody in California wants her to run for any office, all she can do to keep her name in the news is to write a memoir that a few people might actually buy and read.

Alas, the only way she could achieve this goal is to tell some partial truths about Biden’s ever-worsening dementia.

However, such a “tell-all” book would further expose every one of America’s Democratic leaders (and watchdog press) as nefarious and diabolical crooks.

To prevent the publication of such a book, Biden’s handlers and the people who perpetuated this five-year scam have let it be known (be their partners in the Mockingbird media) that if Kamala does this, these politicos and influencers will fire back at her with stories that are equally embarrassing about her.

I’ve now, by logic, ruled out all the truth-telling scenarios ….

All of which means, none of the above is going to happen.

Plenty of memoir publishers bank-rolled by the Deep State will indeed pay her a big advance … content in the knowledge that only 20 to 30 people in the country will buy and read the book, but only if the book is complete fiction and ignores all the captivating storylines.

Which is not to say, Kamala (or her ghost-writer) couldn’t write an all-time blockbuster best-seller if she simply told the full truth about her political life, going back to her relationship with Willie Brown and her decision to marry a man who impregnated his nanny.

She could also fill the book with anecdotes about Joe Biden’s dementia and the non-stop conspiracy to cover-up same. Alas, if she did this, she’d have to self-publish and personally mail copies to anyone who wanted to buy it as no publisher in our New Normal would pay her a cent for a genuine “true story.”

In short, this “shot against the bow” will work.

However, such a “message” wasn’t even needed because Kamala is actually smart enough to know that every version of the truth she could possibly tell would make her look like a monster, another politician without a single moral scruple. (Exactly like every other published memoir of a political leader, including Fauci’s and Birx’s).

The Mockingbird story …

An even more riveting, sure-fire, all-time best-seller would be a book that documents how the CIA has used captured watchdog journalists to plant every bogus storyline of the last 40 or 50 years.

From Zero Hedge, we learn that:

“Former Democratic Party presidential hopeful and current Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is giving the CIA an enema, and she's putting the hose where it is most needed: in the sketchy, unofficial offices of Operation Mockingbird, the CIA's not-so-secret department dedicated to propaganda.

“The CIA has been bribing/threatening/installing journalists to do their bidding since the beginning of the Cold War. It is believed they had/have roughly 400 journalists, news reporters, and publishers throughout the world, writing what the CIA tells them to write.”

***

Upon reading these two paragraphs, my first thought was that the CIA doesn’t even need to pay any journalist or editor to write these stories as these media members all already knew - intuitively - what stories they could write and, more importantly, what stories they couldn’t write.

However, upon further reflection, it occurs to me that “getting the narrative ball rolling” was, in fact, very important to the world’s narrative controllers. That is, someone had to write the first stories that signaled to every other corporate journalist how the “pack” was going to cover 200 different stories.

One pundit referenced by Zero Hedge actually found an astute tweet that shows 33 examples of storylines that were probably fed to the world via Operation Mockingbird.

Operation Mockingbird: When the Pack Journalists salute and say, “We’re on the job.”

In short, it would seem to be statistically impossible that 40,000 or so corporate journalists all covered every single big story of our times in exactly the same way.

But this is what’s happened time and time again.

By now, we’ve all seen clips where some right-wing or alternative media news producer pulls together a montage of 50 talking heads all using the exact same verbiage to frame a storyline.

In the Covid script, “Pandemic of the unvaccinated” comes to mind or the “science is settled.”

January 6 became not only an “insurrection” but the worst insurrection since the Civil War. With RussiaGate, we were all told that Russia, somehow “hacked” an entire election or 20 Russian “trolls” persuaded millions of people to change their votes from Hillary to Trump after voters recoiled in disgust after seeing one anti-Hillary post these Russian trolls snuck onto Facebook.

Pack journalists must have also received marching orders on what stories to never cover (like Biden’s dementia or the fact no Wal-Mart clerks were dying from a contagious respiratory virus).

If Tulsi Gabbard genuinely wants to go down in history, she can use her access to NIA intelligence to tell the world that every story in the world was, in fact, scripted and then planted to paid employees in the mainstream media - with everyone running (or not running) the exact same story.

If “news organizations” did receive massive and laundered USAID subsidies to spread these planted stories this would constitute a real scandal.

In fact, this thought exercise makes one wonder about the identity of the person(s) in the Deep State who is coming up with the scripts that everyone disseminates for weeks and then years in the future. (My guess is that this is some executive at the most influential ad/PR agency in the country).

The good news is that the corporate mainstream media will soon be deader than the millions of poor souls who “died suddenly” in the last five years, which makes one wonder where the CIA will plant its bogus Operation Mockingbird stories in the future.

Probably on Substack, where thousands of of former A-list mainstream journarats have fled the sinking Titanic.

As bogus narratives make the world go round, and nobody is talking about abolishing the CIA, these stories will be planted somewhere.

When someone (who matters) finally calls BS on all these stories, civilization may, belatedly, rally.

