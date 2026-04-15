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Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

Regarding obvious changes ...

I think the change in the author make-up of Substack's roster of content providers has obviously changed in a conspicuous and undeniable way in the past one to two years.

So one might ask what's the REASON for such a change? One reason is that this has no doubt increased the market value of Substack by probably a billion dollars. When I started as a Substack newsletter author, Substack was perceived as a refuge for kooky conspiracy theorists and science deniers. Leftist writers - who support the authorized narratives - largely eschewed the platform.

This reputation or "conventional wisdom" has changed 180 degrees in a very short period of time. This was a change that obviously benefitted the founders of Substack. It's benefitted all or most of its new crop of content creators, many of whom have hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

The opposite has happened for me. Anyway, one could argue this was a positive change for Substack ... as well as those who want to see content that is really no different than that produced by the MSM content providers for decades.

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annademo
6h

I'm just a reader and this comment is my POV. I have cancelled several Substack subs because I got tired of reading political opinions. I signed on to read C-VID perspectives, not to read Trump-bashing. I'd have cancelled over Biden-bashing, too, but there wasn't much Biden-bashing going on. In fact, "anyone-bashing" causes me agida/agita (however it is spelled). I was a paid subscriber of Alex Berenson's, but then he said some nasty things about Dr. Malone's support of IVM (IIRC) that got personal and I had to choose a side, so I chose the Malone side (bye-bye Alex, it was nice knowing you). Also, I agree there is over-saturation. I don't have the time anymore (I'm in my mid-70's) and if an article doesn't grab me in the first paragraph or it is too long, I close it and move on. For what it's worth....

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