Fifteen months ago I wrote an article on “Coming Changes on Substack” that Dr. Robert Malone cross-posted. That article netted my newsletter 500 new subscribers and generated over 1,100 “likes.” Regarding my Substack metrics, something dramatic changed after this.

As my regular readers know by now, one thing I try to do as a Substack citizen journalist is identify changes that jump out at me and are a “departure from the norm.”

(When you think about it, things that are different or not normal are the definition of “news.” The classic example is that “dog bites man” is not a newsworthy story, but “man bites dog” might be.)

A month ago I published a story that produced subscription metrics that were definitely a departure from the norm for me. (I’ll get to my theory on why this change is probably telling me something significant shortly).

It’s easy for me to cite examples that show how and why I decided to write stories based on nothing else than my conclusion that “this is different” and somebody needs to point this out.

In my “Early Spread” stories, two examples illustrate this point.

I pointed out that in the months before official Covid, 2,888 U.S. schools closed due to illness. In a previous five-year period of time, on average, only 170 schools in a given year closed due to illness. That is, for some reason, 17X more schools closed due to illness in the “flu season” of 2019-2020.

This, IMO, is a “statistically significant” change. I pointed this out to my readers simply to support my hypothesis that “something” must explain why far more students and teachers became sick (and missed school due to their illness) in this four-month period compared to same previous four-month periods. Per my theory, Covid arriving earlier than the experts said could explain this massive spike in sick students and the vastly-larger number of school closings.

I also found a story that showed far more flu tests were given in the months before official Covid than in previous flu seasons. The question that immediately came to my mind was “Why did so many more people go to the doctor and then get flu tests once they were there?”

Again, my hypothesis is that a significant number of these “sick” citizens could have had “early” Covid. Re-stated, there must have been a reason doctors and nurses were giving more patients flu tests in this particular flu season. As a journalist - or “truth-seeker”- I’m simply searching for reasons that, to me, answer obvious questions.

And it’s not just Covid stories where I apply this technique to provide myself story ideas.

For example, I recently wrote a story where all I did was note that the U.S. military was now blowing up boats off the coast of Venezuela - instantly killing many people. IMO, this would not qualify as a “news story” if the American military had always been doing this. However, American’s military had not always been doing this.

People in multiple nations had been “running drugs” my whole life and these people had not been targeted by U.S. missiles. In other words, IMO this was a significant change - a change worthy of a story pointing this out.

As an aside, I’ll point out that, in my estimation, none of these three examples were considered “news worthy” by any corporate or legacy journalists, none of whom wrote big articles pointing out these changes.

That is, I was, and still am, different than my colleagues who are paid salaries by professional news organizations. Expressed differently, changes I thought were news-worthy are not considered news-worthy by my peers.

In my view, not writing about significant changes - ignoring them - has a become a prerequisite for employment in the “news” organizations that frame all the world’s key narratives.

This is one reason I feel like I’m a character living through a real-life episode of “The Twilight Zone,” a point I made again in a recent article that, for some atypical reason, strongly resonated with my readers.

The above introduction perhaps provides a little context

With these observations and opinions presented for context, I’d like to now give an example of a significant change that recently occurred at this very newsletter.

On March 20, I hit “send” on a story with the headline “My Epiphany.”

As my readers know by now, I do the exact same thing four to seven times every week.

For many months now - at least 12 months - approximately half of these stories produce zero new subscribers. In fact, this result is my Substack “New Normal.” For the first two or so years I was doing the exact same thing … and almost all of my stories produced at least one new subscriber and many produced 20 to 500 (!) new subscribers (like this story did. Note that the most successful story I’ve ever published was on the subject of “Changes on Substack” not “Early Spread.”)

Then, “something changed” and it became exceedingly rare for any of my stories to produce even two new subscribers.

Not only did I pick up on this change, I’ve written about it multiple times. Here, my thought has been this is a “curious” change and I’m pretty sure it’s happening to many other Substack authors.

Just like my school-closing articles, my default thought has been there must be a reason(s) for this change. I wonder what this reason might be.

In full candor, I’ve also thought: “This doesn’t make sense.”

What was different about this particular article is that it produced 44 new subscribers.

As noted, once upon a time, I routinely produced new articles that netted me around this number of new subscribers, but this quit happening. This was, thus, an interesting change from my more-recent norm.

Upon checking my Substack subscriber metrics, my first thought was hallelujah! Bill, you haven’t lost your Mojo as a Substack author.

This article proved to me that I can still write articles that seem to resonate with new readers who, presumably impressed by my content, hit the subscribe button I include at the bottom of every article (and sometimes in the middle of articles).

As my readers know, I’m an analytics nerd and am always extrapolating numbers and trying to figure out what they mean.

With this story, I could see (from Substack-provided metrics) that this particular story was viewed/read by 5,630 people.

Substack also includes a key metric that tells its authors how many of our current subscribers actually open (and presumably read) a particular dispatch.

With my “Epiphany” article, I saw that 2,299 of my current subscribers opened this article. My Open Rate for this article was 31 percent. (According to Substack, I had 7,719 total subscribers a month ago of which 31 percent - 2,299 people - read this article).

Since people who are already subscribers can’t re-subscribe, I’m most interested in the figure of non-subscribers who see my articles and then decide to become subscribers.

From simple subtraction (5,360 total readers less 2,299 existing subscribers), I knew that 3,331 non-subscribers happened to find this article. Of this number, 44 (!) became subscribers.

Expressed differently, 1-in-77 non-subscribers (1.3 percent of this cohort of readers) read this article, presumably liked it and became subscribers (40 became free subscribers, but, in a major departure, this article also produced four new paid subscribers).

If you were me, you too would probably exclaim, “What the heck just happened here? What did I do different?”

My assumption is that what happened is that one or more well-known Substack authors (I don’t know who) must have cross-posted this article, which instantly meant thousands of people in my key readership market (people who think like myself) were exposed to this article and decided to become subscribers.

While I’m very grateful for this “show of support,” I didn’t turn off my nerdy analytical mind after this anomalous event happened. Instead, I asked myself what seems like an obvious question: If one-in-77 non-subscribers decided to become subscribers when seeing this article, why do no non-subscribers do the exact same thing after being exposed to 99 percent of my other articles?

Here, I should mention that I’ve analyzed this and I know that every story I send out - according to Substack metrics - is allegedly read by approximately 2,000 non-subscribers.

Instead of a “subscriber-conversion-ratio” of 1-in-77, those articles produce a ratio of 0-in-2,000 (or sometimes 1-in-2,000).

That is, one of these metrics case studies is not like all the others.

While there must be a reason for this, I haven’t figured it out yet.

The good news is I recently proved my articles can still, in one or two days, produce major spikes in subscribers. The bad news - the head scratcher - is that something that used to be common or normal almost never happens any more.

Therefore, my conclusion is that … “something changed.”

(I’ll gratefully accept all the cross-posts I might get as this seems to be the “key to the operation” for subscriber growth.)

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Here’s the most common explanation …

I’m also fully aware of all the arguments that might best explain this unfortunate and perplexing change in my subscription metrics.

The most common explanation is that, by now, Substack users have subscribed to too many newsletters to read even a fraction of these articles. I call this “subscription over-saturation,” which I know is a real thing.

Once upon a time - about five to two years ago - people found a new newsletter, enjoyed the content and went ahead and subscribed (approximately 97 percent of subscriptions are free so there’s no costs incurred).

“Bill, your numbers have changed because there are now simply too many Substack authors. People are culling old subscriptions; not adding new ones,” I’ve been told.

On first blush, this seems to make sense. However, this argument is perhaps rebutted by the fact I just wrote an article that proved that 1.3 percent of people who, presumably, also have “too many subscriptions” will still sign up for a new newsletter.

Also, it occurs to me that new people must be discovering Substack every day. After all, Substack itself says the pool of its users is dramatically increasing. I’ve always thought if I can get just a modest percentage of these new readers to subscribe, my newsletter will continue to grow, or these new subscribers will make up for the number of people who are cancelling their subscriptions.

However, at least for me, such a dynamic is not happening.

Are ALL the new users of Substack liberal “wackos?”

Apparently, what might be happening - which, to me, would be a very strange and very alarming change - is that almost all of the new Substack users don’t think anything like myself. That is, almost none of them are prospects to become new subscribers to my newsletter.

Instead, these citizens will subscribe to the more liberal authors who, in another sea change that I’ve documented ad nauseam, are experiencing massive subscriber growth.

Generally speaking, the major change on Substack in the last two or so years is that “Covid Contrarians” or “freedom writers” are now experiencing either limited growth, treading water on subscribers or, like myself, are now losing three to 10 subscribers with every new story we post.

Conversely, (excuse the pun) if one subscribes to a more Status-Quo or narrative-protecting ideology, these authors will experience the exact same impressive growth that all the best-known Covid Contrarians experienced from 2020 to 2023.

The Substack “success stories” are no longer authors like Alex Berenson or Dr. Meryl Nass but content creators like Kait Justice, Heather Cox Richardson and Robert Reich.

If this change is a fact (and I think it largely is) the next obvious question would be why did such a change take place?

If everything in this crazy, mixed-up world of ours happens for a reason … what’s the dang reason?

Is the most-cited reason - “subscription over-saturation” (but only among the 140 million Americans who identify as politically conservative) really that plausible or believable?

Is it possible some of our metric data might be questionable?

From my nerdy numbers crunching on Covid stories, I’ve learned that a skeptic should question all data inputs that form the basis for any conclusions that support the authorized narrative.

For example, when the public was told there are/were 50 million Covid “cases” and two million “Covid deaths,” maybe these numbers weren’t true at all and were determined by the people and organizations that created the definitions for these categories.

When I look at my Substack-provided metrics, I now question all the various inputs.

Do I really have 7,687 “subscribers” and/or are all of these subscribers actual human beings?

When Substack tells me 3,600 people read my last story, is this actually true?

Why do zero to two of of these readers hit (or fail to hit) the subscribe button on 99 percent of my stories, but 44 hit the same button on another story?

Are the 2,000 non-subscribers I’m led to believe are reading all of my stories actually real people? Why are these readers so different than the people who liked my “Epiphany” article and instantly became subscribers?

Are certain Substack authors of a specific political bent being amplified - and financially subsidized - while others who are perhaps asking too many taboo questions - perhaps being de-amplified and being forced to incur financial harm?

Why aren’t all Substack authors experiencing the same “metric changes?”

***

In the last six years, I’ve experienced numerous epiphanies about the ways the real world really operates.

I’m no genius or Einstein. All I do is identify changes I think might be significant and then point these out to my readers. Ironically enough, this approach was once a winning and proven strategy to grow my Substack, but not anymore.

Something changed. And I can’t help but conclude this change must have happened for a reason, a reason that might, in fact, be nefarious.

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