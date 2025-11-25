Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Regarding today's chem-trail update, I noted that I took these photos from my front yard around 7 a.m. Monday morning. However, I actually started seeing them "all over Troy" at about 6:30 a.m. when I drove to my local convenience store to get that day's provisions. Alas, I didn't have my fancy Apple camera on that trip so I couldn't capture photos of all these trails in different parts of the sky. This "find" was different than my first effort at chronicling these streaks, which I did with a dispatch on November 5th. I took those photos from earlier this month at around 3 to 3:30 p.m. when I went to pick up my kids from school.

So these were "morning trails." Like the previous photo outing, I counted at least four planes making trails. So it's not the number of streaks shown in today's photo that stands out to me, it's that they were in the sky in almost all quadrants. (I would say at least a hundred distinct "trails" by 7 a.m.)

I should note that after I snapped these photos, I wrote my "Wicked" column and forgot about the Great Chemtrail reseach project. However, at 3 p.m. I went back outside to check and see if there were any more "chem-trails." Surprisingly, there were zero noticeable chem-trails and, in fact, "not a cloud" in the brilliant blue sky.

Still, I stood out in the front yard and watched the sky for about 20 to 25 minutes. I then saw something else I don't think I've ever seen before. I counted 12 (!) unique jets flying in the sky above my house in this short time span. One might say this is normal, but it's not because for many months I've been watching the sky. I might see one jet flying every 10 or 15 minutes - but not 12 in such a short time. And these jets were flying in all directions.

Curiously, they were not producing the same type of "chem-trails." They were creating what looked like exhaust vapor trails that didn't stretch far at all and would almost immediately evaporate.

Another curious observation is that while I was watching the sky, I noticed a vague, dark haze settle over large parts of the sky. The light and color of the sky seem to change, almost like when you see a partial eclipse of the sun.

My next door neighbbor saw me looking at the sky and asked "What are you doing" and I told him. To test my observation, I asked "Do you see kind of a dark haze in the sky?" which he confirmed he did. I also smelled the same "smoke" smell I'd noticed a couple weeks earlier when we had some long-lasting "early morning fog."

"Do you smell that?" I asked.

He said he did. "It smells like smoke," he said.

This morning (Tuesday) we didn't have the the same heavy and long-lasting fog that followed this last tranche of numerous trails , but the sky was gray and overcast and still had that "smoke smell."

I don't know what any of this means. This is just what I observed.

The picture from Hayneville also doesn't capture how many trails there were in the sky in that town last Monday morning. This correspondent made a short video and just panned the sky and they were indeed "everywhere" she panned.

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bill Rice, Jr.
20h

Correction I need to make: the world military games in Wuhan were held in October 2019 … not October 2020.

