Column introduction:

I’m a member of the Brownstone writers group that participates in group email exchanges. This morning one of my Brownstone colleagues made a post that referenced “lessons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.” My colleague’s excellent point is that all public health officials should have known after this “outbreak” - as early as March 2020 - that Covid posed no mortality risk to children or young adults.

I then added a series of posts, opining that the same lessons could have been gleaned from the results of three antibody studies of crew members on the Navy vessels The USS Theodore Roosevelt, the destroyer the USS Kidd and the French aircraft carrier The Charles deGaulle.

In my posting flurry, I started asking what I think are common sense or provocative questions. This exercise got me thinking about more “early spread questions” that should have been asked by someone, but rarely have been.

Since it turns out that I publish my own “international” Substack, it occurred to me I could post these questions at my own newsletter. For variety, I threw in a couple of “vaccine” and Fauci questions.

I appreciate any readers who might take a stab at answering one or more of these questions. I don’t think any of my colleagues in the professional “establishment” press have asked any of these questions, which prompts my first question:

Why is this the case?

Note: If my first series of questions seem a tad boring, please keep reading or skimming; my best questions might be further down my list.

***

Extrapolated from antibody study results, 60 percent of the Theodore Roosevelt crew members had Covid antibodies by mid-April 2020. I’ve always wondered: why wasn’t this figure even higher - maybe 95 percent?

Asked differently, if the novel coronavirus was so contagious that 60 percent of the crew contacted it, how did 40 percent of the crew NOT contract the same virus (and end up testing “negative” for antibodies)?

Is it possible this answer could be explained because many crew members might have already contracted the virus (even before the end of 2019) and their detectable levels of antibodies had already faded by the time they received these antibody tests in late April 2020?

It took, approximately, only one month for the CDC to publish the results of the “Roosevelt antibody study” in a CDC paper. In contrast, It took almost a year for the CDC to publish the results of the “Red Cross Antibody Study” - which was published on November 30, 2020 - almost 12 months after many donors had actually donated this tested blood.

How long does it take to test approximately 7,000 vials of blood for antibodies? Given Covid was an unprecedented “national public health emergency,” couldn’t officials have expedited the testing - put a “rush job” on these tranches of blood?

Is it possible some officials already knew the results of the Red Cross antibody study by the time lockdowns (marketed to “slow or stop spread”) were ordered in mid-March 2020?

Or, is it possible this testing was intentionally delayed - and/or the publishing of this paper was delayed - so the public wouldn’t know the results before the lockdowns were ordered?

Did anyone at the White House know the “Red Cross antibody results” before March or April 2020?

If they weren’t told, why weren’t they?

If nobody on the White House’s Covid Task Force asked about the results of this seemingly important study, why didn’t they?

Why, in a few days, could the CDC test 382 vials of blood from sailors, but couldn’t test the tranches of “archived” Red Cross blood in 11-plus months?

Why did the CDC bother to collect and test more than 7,000 units of archived Red Cross blood if officials and their spin-masters in the press were simply going to state the test results were not reliable and must have all been “false positives”?

(Note: The key finding of the “Red Cross Antibody study” is/was that at least scores of blood donors already had Covid antibodies by November 2019 if not earlier.)

If the Red Cross Antibody study found more than 100 antibody-positive blood donors (who had donated blood in December 2019), why didn’t the CDC perform additional antibody studies of other tranches of “archived” blood … from all sections of the country?

If the CDC and Navy had picked five random naval vessels whose crew members had spent time at sea between October 2019 and mid-March 2020 and if every one of these crew members had been given an antibody test in late March 2020, what percentage of tests would have been positive?

Would the figure have been 0 percent (no positives)?

Would the figure, perhaps have been 40 to 60 percent positive?

If these antibody tests produced the same results as the Roosevelt, USS Kidd and Charles deGaulle antibody studies, what conclusions might the public make about the lethality of this virus?

If large numbers of sailors had been shown to have already been infected via antibody tests, why didn’t any U.S. sailor (or service member anywhere in the world) die from Covid before April 1, 2020?

Why were no other antibody studies commissioned of crew members on other Naval vessels?

Did a contagious, but non-lethal virus suddenly become very lethal … in the Spring of 2020?

Why did the CDC never interview one person who tested positive for antibodies in the Roosevelt antibody study or the Red Cross antibody study?

Why didn’t CDC officials or WHO officials give antibody tests to every crew member and passenger who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship?

“Well, that would be a waste of our busy time and tax-payer-provided resources …”

Did public health officials consider it a waste of their time to interview people who experienced Covid symptoms before February 2020, people who’d also tested positive for Covid antibodies?

If an average citizen learned public health officials tracked down every person who was on the Diamond Princess and gave them antibody tests and asked them questions about when they might have had ILI symptoms, would the public be outraged at such a worthless and questionable public health exercise? Or, instead, perhaps have thought, “Yes, that makes perfect sense.”

Why didn’t any public health official anywhere in the world administer antibody tests to one visitor who got sick at the World Military Games in October 2019?

Why did the same public health and government officials fail to interview or question one of these hundreds of sick people?

The strange fear of “sick” questions …

Why were so many people who attended these Games either afraid to talk about their illness or quoted as saying they were told by their military or government officials to not talk to the press?

If someone asked you, “were you sick two months ago?” would you be terrified to answer this question truthfully? If so, why?

If Belleville New Jersey Mayor Michale Melham really had Covid at an Atlantic City Conference Nov. 19-21, 2019 how did he get it or who infected him? (Note: Melham says he was, in fact, very sick and later got two positive antibody results, including one in late April 2020.)

Should public health officials have interviewed Melham or any of the other “many” people he said also became sick at the same conference?

Why is nobody in the public outraged that public health officials didn’t perform these common-sense inquiries?

Why did so many people (and newspapers) viciously attack Mayor Melham as a disinformation-spreading kook for simply reporting he was: A) sick and B) later got two positive antibody tests?

If you got sick with Covid symptoms in November or December 2019 and several months later got two positive Covid antibody tests, would you also, perhaps, think you might have had early Covid, especially if you were never sick after this?

Would you keep your mouth shut about your suspicions (as Melham was told by the press of his own state he should do)?

If Mayor Melham is considered such a dangerous kook, why has he been re-elected as mayor by landslide margins?

Why are so many people afraid to truthfully say: A) I was sick with certain symptoms and B) yes, I later received positive antibody tests?

What are such people afraid of? Who are they afraid of?

To get a little deeper, how do so many people intuitively pick-up on the “authorized narrative” and know what they can say and shouldn’t say (or so easily identify dangerous subject matter)?

Vaccine injury and death non-questions …

Off topic (or maybe on topic), why do so many family members have no curiosity about whether their loved one might have died from consequences of a “non-safe” vaccine?

If your child, sibling or parent died from a toxic and dangerous vaccine would this be fine with you?

Would you thank Pfizer, Moderna or your government for making sure your loved one got their vaccines or boosters even if these shots killed someone that means the world to you?

Is it possible most Americans don’t think one American has died from a Covid shot?

If most Americans do acknowledge that some number of people have perished from Covid “vaccines,” what death figure would be high enough to make people think the vaccines should be pulled from the market?

If only 10 to 30 people died from the Swine Flu vaccine in 1976, why was just about everyone fine with this shot being banned?

In the last five years, have more American children died from measles or from Covid vaccines?

How many Americans have gotten the flu after getting their flu vaccine? A couple dozen Americans or tens of millions of Americans?

What is the current definition of a “vaccine?” Do “vaccines” even have to prevent illness/disease and spread? If they don’t perform these functions, why do so many people get these shots?

Is there any scenario where a mainstream journalist could question or challenge a claim or assertion of a public health official?

Before RFK, Jr. became HHS Secretary, when has this happened? Can you please cite one or more examples?

Has Anthony Fauci ever made one false or dubious claim about medicine, science, masks or vaccines? What was this false claim?

Has “settled science” ever been debunked or proven to be false? Did another scientist debunk this claim?

Why was he or she allowed to do this?

Why is AIDS/HIV a disease or virus that primarily afflicts heterosexuals in Africa, but, in America, only homosexuals and drug users who share needles? Why is the same virus different on different continents?

Would the non-vaccinated Amish be an excellent placebo group to study regarding the efficacy of all vaccines? If not, why not?

Back to Early Spread …

The Hollywood Reporter identified a possible super-spreader early Covid event at the January 2020 Sundance Film Festival. How many people did state or national public health officials contact to follow-up on the possible validity of this claim?

How many people who became sick at this event were interviewed by public health officials? Did public health officials give anyone an antibody test to see if they might have already had Covid?

Regarding the (sizeable) group that believes they might have had “early Covid” and never got Covid afterword, should this cohort be studied to see if they might have had natural immunity?

Since this study was never performed, why wasn’t it?

Wuhan, “the Chicago of China” …

If Covid originated from infected bats in a cave more than 1,000 miles from Wuhan, why were the first cases of Covid found more than 1,000 miles away in Wuhan?

In cities located between the caves and Wuhan, did any Chinese citizen ever come down with Covid?

How did Covid jump all these cities?

Are “wet markets” in China only held in Wuhan?

If hundreds of visitors to the World Military Games suddenly got sick with ILI symptoms while at these Games, who infected them?

Was it, perhaps, people from Wuhan?

Had Covid already been spreading in Wuhan in the weeks before these athletes and visitors arrived?

If Covid was already spreading in Wuhan in the weeks before these Games started (meaning in September 2019), wouldn’t a very contagious virus have already spread to all parts of the world?

Did everyone who visited Wuhan or lived in Wuhan (a city of 12 million people) stay in Wuhan?

Did Mayor Melham visit Wuhan or have a close contact with someone who had recently returned from Wuhan?

Why did the CDC test only Americans who had recently been to Wuhan for Covid?

In January and February 2020, out of 330 million Americans, how many had recently visited this city?

How many Americans have never been to China?

Regarding the administration of PCR tests, why did the CDC exclude 99.999999999999 percent of the U.S. population?

***

If 10,000 random Americans (who had never been to China) were given a Covid PCR test on February 1st, 2020, how many would have likely tested positive?

If one million - or 10 million - Americans had already contracted the virus that causes Covid by March 10th, 2020, would it have been possible to “slow” or “stop” spread by locking down the country?

Has the man who fell down dead on the street of “sudden Covid expiration” ever been identified? What’s his name? Who vide-taped him?

Of the reported 12 million Covid deaths world-wide, how many other victims instantly fell down dead on the sidewalk?

How many hospital beds at a typical America hospital were empty between March 15, 2020 and May 15, 2020?

Why hasn’t the watchdog press told us these figures?

Was every reporter at every news organization afraid to be “embedded” in a hospital?

When did reporters know that almost everyone who was put on a ventilator to treat severe Covid had a 90-percent chance of dying?

Why was it such an urgent national priority to get more ventilators in more hospitals?

I haven’t forgotten the ‘dancing nurses’ …

How did “dancing nurses” at scores or hundreds of hospitals have so much time to practice their detailed choreography routines if their hospitals were overwhelmed?

Did anyone else (besides me) notice that there was a record number of school closings in America in the months before official Covid?

How does everyone know that every single student, teacher and janitor who missed school due to “Covid-like symptoms” definitely didn’t have Covid?

What if it was somehow proven that, say, 20 students and five teachers in, say, one school in Texas actually had Covid in November 2019?

Would the “settled science” still say “case zero” happened in Wuhan in mid-December 2019?

How would a contrarian writer like myself, or anyone, actually “confirm” early Covid in America? If there’s no possible way to confirm this, should any independent investigative journalist or researcher waste one minute trying to do this?

Conclusion:

One lesson from the Diamond Princess outbreak is that nobody who was on this ship under the age of 70 died from Covid, which prompts this question: How many employees at the CDC or NIH under the age of 70 have died from Covid in the past five years?

If the CDC and NIH won’t answer this question (I asked, they won’t) … why won’t they?

Lastly …

Does anyone remember why Socrates was put to death?

I wonder how many American now agree that people like myself shouldn’t be allowed to ask certain questions.

(My paid subscriber figure has plummeted from 311 to 261. Last question: Wouldn’t it be something if I regained all those 50 lost subscribers with this one dispatch?)

