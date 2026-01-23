“Oh! Darling” was one of the hits from the Abbey Road album. Like countless hit records, the song resonated with music fans because of a common FEAR - the fear of losing a loved one. Fear is a powerful force. Most people fear being cast out of the herd.

Question for my readers: Do certain songs also run through your head for days?

***

For probably 10 days, the Beatles’ song “Oh! Darling” was playing in my head, but, as of this morning, a new song has finally pushed that tune out of my head. This turned out to be a “Eureka!” moment for a citizen journalist looking for possible solutions to fight the sinister forces that gave the world our New Abnormal.

I can identify the moment “Oh! Darling” moved into non-stop rotation in the stereo that is my brain. My 8th grade daughter, Maggie, is going through a phase where she is discovering songs from the Beatles’ catalogue. About 10 days ago, she played this song for me and Jack when I was driving the kids to school.

To employ an apt pun, the song must have struck a chord - maybe I listened to it with “new ears” or belated appreciation - because it wouldn’t stop playing in the synapses of my brain. (For example, I wrote about five Substack articles with the song providing background inspiration).

As much as I like this song, its non-stop repetition was starting to get on my nerves, but I didn’t know how to kick it out of my brain. And then I discovered the key - perhaps to everything.

I simply needed to replace the song with another song.

Don’t laugh, but I’ve always wondered why certain songs resonate so strongly with us for days and days. I think it’s because, on some deep subliminal level, we think about these songs in new ways or with new ears. It’s the unrecognized, in-depth contemplation that cause certain songs to keep playing in our minds.

This morning, after again taking the kids to school, for some reason, I started thinking about how some of Billy Joel’s greatest songs were included on his early albums that weren’t big sellers.

I started thinking about all of his great early songs. One song I quickly identified was “New York State of Mind.” While this song later became one of Billy Joel’s signature compositions and eventually found a wide audience, it was never a hit on radio.

As I write my own composition, “New York State of Mind” is now playing non-stop in my head. To build on a recent theme I’ve been trying to develop, something changed.

About 45 minutes after a new song cured me of an old old song that had grown stale, I might have accidentally connected a few important psychological and sociological dots … and come up with the solution we’ve all been searching for.

We have to dig a little deeper to reach key truths …

The “key to the operation” for the producers of a faux “deadly” pandemic was the effort to get almost all citizens to blindly accept a False Narrative(s).

Digging deeper, the reason everyone swallowed the Covid BS is because almost everyone believed the song and dance being pushed by the alleged experts. Basically, the message - which was coordinated and ran non-stop in all our heads - was that we could all die if we didn’t do the things we were told we now had to do (or couldn’t do things we used to be allowed to do).

But, IMO, most people still haven’t dug deep enough to reach the explanation that would explain how global society reached our sinister and draconian New Abnormal.

At the core level - where actions (or non-actions) are actually triggered - most people don’t really care about any “search for the truth” or exposing nefarious conspirators. All most people care about is not being rejected, ostracized or ridiculed by their peers.

As it turns out, “peer pressure” might be the most powerful psychological force in the world. As the world’s real rulers figured out long ago, fear is actually the greatest motivator.

Above all else, most people fear being kicked out of the (perceived) safety of the herd.

With Covid, the propaganda experts and masters of mental-manipulation ops exploited their knowledge of human behavior to make the masses follow their dictates.

We should pick the probability that resonates with the most people …

The probability a random healthy person under the age of 70 would contract and then die from Covid was very close to 0.000 percent. But, to the masses, this wasn’t the personal risk-benefit analysis they were performing. The probability that mattered most to them was the probability they would suffer social or occupational harm if they displayed the courage to challenge the authorized narrative.

The reason 99 percent of the population didn’t make anti-Fauci posts on Facebook or tell their bosses they thought mandatory masks were stupid is they knew - (correctly) with near 100-percent certainty - that such dissident displays would result in personal harm of some variety.

That is, to them, going along with the narrative was the much-safer and wiser play.

“Good citizens” who accepted the authorized narrative wouldn’t be laughed at or scolded by peers; every employee who “played ball” could stay in the good graces or their employers and still be on the promotion track, etc.

As everyone quickly picked up on, it was the “misinformation” spreaders who were labeled as “kooks,” “conspiracy theorists” or even “dangerous extremists.” Those were the societal misfits who risked losing their jobs or medical licenses, getting banned from social media and the people Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert made fun of in their monologues.

The fear of enduring harsh treatment from the Cool Group, of suffering negative consequences by departing from the accepted norm, was what almost everyone wanted to avoid.

Now back to my eureka! moment …

Which brings me to my “eureka!” moment and the change that would have to occur to change the world.

If, at the end of the day, people are really just afraid of being ostracized or getting kicked out of the herd, the solution that could change everything is if this Fear Narrative was flipped on its head.

What if … half the population suddenly started making fun of people who still believe the Covid vaccines are “safe and effective?” What if people who defended and trusted the government or the MSM were skewered on social media or received eye-rolls when they repeated the official propaganda at a cocktail party?

If this change in perception happened, the Karens of the world might … change their tune.

I mean, this could happen, right?

Once upon a time, sick people were grateful that the local doctor would drain their blood to cure them of their ailment.

Twenty five years ago (ask the Dixie Chicks) it took a modicum of courage for citizens to protest going to war with Iraq, which most people thought had “weapons of mass destruction” that Saddam was going to launch into the American heartland any day. (Half the population probably thought Saddam ordered the 9-11 terrorist attacks).

Today, even in the Deep South where I live, you won’t find anyone who is outraged that blacks don’t have to use a separate water fountain or now get to eat with white patrons at Applebee’s.

Viewpoints that were once common-place are now considered silly and deserving of ridicule.

Time Passages …

True, significant changes in accepted thinking can take years or decades to materialize.

But, regarding Covid, we’ve now passed the sixth anniversary when everyone decided to salute sharply and follow the experts. Maybe enough time has passed for a Great Re-Set in Conventional Wisdom to kick-in.

***

Plausible or not, the only development that will change the world is when at least half the population starts to fear being ridiculed for believing massive and harm-producing lies. (This is the scenario that no doubt terrifies the Covid conspirators and their legions of accomplices).

The Narrative that has been playing in the heads of the masses has to be REPLACED with another narrative.

(Bye bye “Oh! Darling” … Hello “New York State of Mind.”)

If the world’s real rulers are playing dirty pool by exploiting bogus Fear Narratives, our side needs to use the same psychological weapon. When most citizens fear the ridicule of their peers more than they fear, say, evoking the ire of Anthony Fauci or Jimmy Kimmel … everything will have changed.

A fair rejoinder …

As I finish this thought-exercise ditty, I can hear the obvious rejoinder of my readers:

“Easier said than done, Bill. How do you propose we suddenly change the thinking of half the country?”

Good questions, but my readers should already know the answer: For the first time in world history, a thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb would have to detonate.

For example, let’s see what happens if every American citizen spends 20 minutes looking at photos of the embalmers’ clots. Let’s see if any Americans still have enough working grey matter to ask our trusted leaders and experts the next obvious question: why isn’t anyone in our government (or the “watchdog” press) investigating what causes these things?

And there is this observation: Even more than remaining in the safety of the herd, the thing most Americans care the most about is the safety and health of their children and grandchildren or the health of their parents and grandparents.

If, suddenly, half the population learned that Pfizer, the CDC, NIH and the American Academy of Pediatrics were actually harming (and killing) the people they love the most, people might perform an instant re-assessment.

Once most people receive definitive proof someone they trusted was a psychopathic, serial liar, the warm, fuzzy feeling such people used to engender instantly evaporates. At a minimum, the operative viewpoint becomes “I should stay far away from these people.” On the more extreme end of the spectrum, large numbers of people might suddenly start to demand justice.

Staying “realistic” and as a keen observer of history, I admit the detonation of a thermo-nuclear truth bomb might be a long-shot in a world where every truth-seeking organization is completely captured.

But maybe a Truth Bomb doesn’t have to detonate …

However, stealing another narrative-control strategy from our rulers, the same result might happen if just a few key “leaders” suddenly change their tunes.

Readers might want to re-watch the movie “Twelve Angry Men,” the lesson of which is that just one key, smart and brave person can flip the thinking of an entire group (the members of a jury in this example.)

In today’s parlance, such people are called “influencers.” In fact, it was revered influencers - like doctors and the AAP - who made Covid’s crimes against humanity possible.

If the right influencers - real leaders - start to speak up, the peanut gallery on social media might start to pause … and then, maybe … flip.

If, even now, 95 out of 100 people are afraid to question conventional wisdom, this could quickly change to 51 out of 100 … if the right people start exerting influence.

***

I’ll conclude with a question that might be worth pondering. Speaking of social media and the power of peer pressure, how many people reading this essay have ever read a post of someone who was defending, say, the work of Josef Mengele or Adolph Hitler?

If such a person made such a comment, and if they’d previously been a member of the herd, they would instantly be kicked out. The collective response - a sudden change - might be: “This person is crazy. I don’t want anything to do with him anymore.”

Here’s the thing, though: Mengele and Hitler were once very popular in Germany.

What changed to make them, almost overnight, reviled figures that nobody would be caught dead supporting?

What happened is the truth happened … or was belatedly exposed.

Perhaps even more than the instinct to conform with the pack, The Truth is still the world’s most powerful force. Replace one song - one narrative - with another - the truth - and real change can suddenly happen.

ESSAY UPDATE: As I finish this composition, the song playing in my head is no longer “New York State of Mind.” It’s a song written by another Beatle, one you’ve probably heard:

“You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one …”

(Author note of gratitude: In the last 24 hours, I’ve added three new paid subscribers. I think I’ll end my recent subscription drive with this little ditty. I hope everyone has a nice weekend and stays warm and snug in your humble abodes.)

