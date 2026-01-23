Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
20m

Ahh yes, my favorite band of all time. Oh Darling is a lovely song.

Though on another album, one of my favorite songs is 'Let It Be.'

It talks of those who may be parted, though there's a chance that they may see.

How relevant is that right now with the level of division from years and decades of propaganda of the masses?

People opening their eyes and using their critical thinking skills has to be tantamount to being glued to MSM stations pushing the daily 24/7 lies.

Reply
Share
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
31m

Dear Bill-- I always have music playing in my mind-- and I learned that if I couldn't kick the song off constant replay listening to a song I loved, or better yet a song I sang with, did the trick. I also constantly update my song list with new and old goodies.

I've also found if I lock into something emotional and heartbreaking it can lower my mood if I'm not careful. So I further curate my music to lift my mood or to get me energized when I have physical work to do but I'm tired. Love your substack. ~Ginger Breggin

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture