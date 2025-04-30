New Canadian boss … same as the old boss.

Introductory Thoughts …

A subscriber emailed me a story that was published today at the Armstrong Economics website. The story makes many important (and terrifying) points that deserve a widespread readership so I’m going to simply re-republish the entire 800-word article.

The main point of the article is that new Canadian Prime minister Mark Carney, a WEF disciple, was an enthusiastic supporter of the draconian (and illegal) measures used by then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to instantly terminate the Canadian Truckers “Freedom Convoy” and protest of Covid mandates.

From this article, we learn Canada’s new government leader is no different than the country’s previous tyrannical prime minister.

I also think it’s important that freedom-defending citizens around the world never forget how ruthless Canada’s leaders were in putting down this peaceful and legitimate political protest.

I’d also note that leaders around the world clearly supported these Gestapo-like measures. That is, I don’t remember any world leaders publicly criticizing these measures.

For a couple of weeks, it looked like one grassroots’ protest movement in the world was resonating with vast and growing numbers of citizens, a protest that - if successful - might have spread to many other nations.

Prime Minister Trudeau finally said, “Enough!” - and employed brazen techniques to squelch such protests in Canada … and around the world.

It’s always seemed to me that Canada’s leaders were in a competition with leaders from Australia to see who could be the most ruthless in imposing insane and cruel Covid mandates and, then, bullying, intimidating and punishing any citizens who had the temerity and principles to protest these tyrannical measures.

The world will never know what might have happened if this inspiring protest had not been instantly stomped out by leaders who purport to support “democracy.”

What we do know is the State’s (and Deep State’s) message was emphatically delivered and that no other protest of the scale and potential significance of the Trucker’s Convoy has happened since.

Readers can read the entire article (which includes several excellent photos and video clips) at the Armstrong Economics website, which can be found here.

Canadian protestors didn’t burn down any buildings, loot businesses or beat anyone up … unlike the approved and sanctioned George Floyd “democratic protests” in many American cities.

Carney in Favor of Debanking Practices

By Martin Armstrong

Countless truckers gathered for the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, forming a gridlock, with a clear agenda and request to repeal all COVID mandates. The protest was peaceful and no one was injured.

They fought on behalf of the world at a time when the global population was imprisoned by mandates that were later revealed to be falsified without any scientific backing.

Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evoked the 1988 Emergencies Act, which is intended for an “urgent and critical situation” that “seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians.”

Deeming a peaceful protest an act of terrorism is an act of free speech oppression is something that fellow World Economic Forum member Mark Carney fully supported. As a reminder, Mark Carney was in complete support of freezing the bank accounts of protestors and ignoring the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Credit card companies were required to report any activity that could be intended to help the protestors to Canada’s anti-money laundering agency.

All vehicles involved had their insurance suspended .

Fundraising sites were not allowed to raise money to support the cause.

Anyone can be accused of conspiring with the protestors, and their funds will be frozen.

Ottawa law enforcement even began to confiscate the pets of those protesting. There is no low that these men will not stoop to in order to firm their authoritarian grip.

Carney called the protest an “insurrection” and claimed that the freedom convoy was intended to remove power from the Canadian government.

‘This is sedition. That’s a word I never thought I’d use in Canada. It means “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority,’” Carney wrote in an opinion piece, praising Trudeau for declaring a state of emergency.

“They are not patriots. This is not about “restoring freedom” but beginning anarchy. This isn’t getting carried away at a rally. It’s not a rush of blood to the head. It’s deliberate and calculated, and because of that, they must know that from now on, there will be consequences for their actions.”

He acknowledged that Canadian law enforcement officers were hesitant to arrest protestors, because they agreed with them.

Carney went for the throat by demanding that the banks comply with the federal government to debank the protestors. In his own words:

“Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation. Again, many Canadians who were amongst the initial donors were likely well meaning. Perhaps they were unaware of the convoy’s stated objectives, or – like many in positions of authority in Ottawa – they didn’t take them seriously. Perhaps all they wanted was a new COVID-19 policy with fewer restrictions.

(Bill Rice, Jr. comment: Yes, that’s all they wanted.)

Protestors should be ‘thoroughly punished’

“But by now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start.

“Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them. The involvement of foreign governments and any officials connected to them should be identified, exposed and addressed.”

The government froze bank accounts and credit cards without a court order or due process.

These politicians have no idea how much freezing accounts undermined the confidence in the Canadian banking system. A staggering amount of money began to pour into US banks as money fled Canada. Canadians began withdrawing all of their money from their bank accounts, with most turning to cash, others to gold, and some to Bitcoin.

The demand for US dollars more than tripled in the first week of this policy. Trudeau and Carney were unconcerned for their loyalty lies with globalist organizations and not Canada.

Increased banking regulations are discussed in the World Economic Forum’s Agenda 2030, primarily in regard to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provide a framework for climate initiatives that corporations must follow.

Carney is an outspoken climate advocate who has admitted that there is money to be made through the climate agenda. The ruling elite consistently let it slip that the climate change agenda is another fear tactic to grasp money and power. Still, the masses listen to the mainstream media and believe it is a virtuous cause.

This video (see Armstrong story for link) is essential as it reveals what these politicians have in mind for Canada.

Trudeau confesses admiration for China …

In 2013, a reporter asked Justin Trudeau which country he most admired.

“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime,” Trudeau smiled and stated with seriousness.

He went on to say how he admired (i.e., envied) how dictators could simply implement laws on a whim without the consent of the people, and added a nod to climate change policies, as the left does not see that as a problem yet. Carney has the same mentality when it comes to ruling Canada.

Canada had an opportunity to implement change. Instead, the masses voted for the next Trudeau, who is another indoctrinated WEF puppet who will step on the neck of the Canadian economy to achieve these globalist goals.

