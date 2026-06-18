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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
14h

fwiw Courteney Cox claims to be a descendant of william the conqueror https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH1PWZWi8XI

so Bill are you secretly illuminati and this substack is just a front? :)

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Tracy Carver's avatar
Tracy Carver
13h

I have an ancestor, same last name, that was sort of a famous mountaineer in the Smokies. There's some state park web pages about him. Your challenge to figure out who it is! But... that's kinda about it. No other claim to fame. I suppose I'm related to my parents. Genealogy is fascinating! I recently joined wikitree.com and started filling in some data. I can supplement, taking care for proper attribution, using familysearch.org, which is the LDS-sponsored site. They travel the world doing digital scans.

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