Courteney as shown in her Class of ‘82 Mountain Brook High yearbook photo.

I learned via Facebook that actress Courteney Cox recently celebrated her 61st birthday, which was the perfect opportunity for me to make a Facebook post and let everyone know I am kin to Courteney.

We all have our claims to fame and this is one of mine, even though I’ve never actually met the beguiling and beautiful Ms. Cox and, truth be told, am not 100 percent sure we are technically “related. “

Still, it makes a good “brag story” and one might argue we are related.

As it turns out, Courteney Cox has an aunt - Ann Chapman Cox - who grew up in Troy in the 1940s and 1950s. Ann is my late mother - Marcia Chapman Rice’s - first cousin. This means my mother’s first cousin is Courteney Cox’s aunt.

Does your town have nicknames like these?

Ann, who lives in Mountain Brook, hasn’t lived in Troy in many decades but everyone over a certain age knew Ann’s brother, Brother Chapman.

Brother was one of hundreds of proud Trojans who went by a nickname - not his birth certificate name - his whole life. (Brother’s real name was Corley Chapman, Jr.)

My mother once wrote one of my favorite Troy Citizen columns where she listed all the many people in Troy who were known by their nicknames.

For example, great Troy characters of my youth included Trojans like Boy Motes, Rat McWhorter, Red Stinson, Junior Byrd, Tip Colley, Baba Hendricks, Teen Coleman, Sister Schubert, Whitey Whitman and my mother’s own father, Hickey Chapman. (One day I’m going to find that column and re-publish it. Mom broke the names down by categories - like “hues,” Animal Kingdom, verbs, familial relations, etc.)

My late grandfather, Hickey has been given credit for giving Dr. Tip Colley his nickname.

As the story goes, Tip (whose real name was, I think, James) had just moved to Troy when his father became director of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, which moved its campus from Evergreen to Troy at some point in the 1920s.

My grandfather was the manager of the Troy High football team. Dr. Colley went out for the team and was, in fact, the tallest player on said team.

Said Hickey: “Watch out guys, Here comes Tip-Top Colley!”

Like many nicknames, the first name was later shortened or modified and “Tip” Colley was born.

As an aside, “Hickey” is not a red mark one gets from someone smooching your neck in the backseat of your Ford Mustang - it is short for Hickory, which was Hickey’s middle name. (Hickey ended up marrying Kathryn Rushmore from Andalusia, but we all knew her by her nickname “KaKa.”)

Another Trend Change Identified …

I’m a professional observer of changing trends and one trend change I’ve observed is that, at some point, far fewer people were known only by their nicknames.

That is, in my generation I can think of only a couple of classmates who were primarily known by their nickname - For example, Steve Barras became “She Daddy” and Philip Walters was “Opie” but even with those names, plenty of people still called my friends by their God-given name.

It’s also strange to me how some people are known strictly by their last name. For example, nobody called Gary Rumph “Gary;” everyone called him Rumph.

Many “Bobby’s” later become Bob. My late father, Bill, was known for his first 18 years as “Billy.” My friend Candy Whitman is now Candace and Sandra Huggins is now Sandy.

At Alabama, Dad was roommates for a year or two with Bud Casey, who later became famous as Vincent “Bo” Jackson’s position coach at Auburn and then even more famous as “Famous” Amos’s sidekick on “Today in L.A.” (Lower Alabama).

Dad always called Bud “Travis” (his name for 20 or so years). However, I like Bud better.

(One of the movie lines I quote all the time is from Urban Cowboy: “That’s damn good, Bud!” When John Travolta’s character, whose real name was Buford, was riding the mechanical bull.)

I guess I can tell this story …

Several of dad’s teammates at Alabama also had nicknames, one of which created a great story even if it’s probably politically incorrect to share.

One of Dad’s teammate was named “Digger” O-Dell. The year after Dad graduated, Alabama played Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. In 1962, Alabama’s roster had yet to become integrated, but the Sooners had at least one black player.

As the story goes, the referees stopped the game and reprimanded Alabama’s players and coaches for repeatedly using the most offensive of racial epithets.

The refs thought Alabama’s players were saying, “Get the … (N-word)” when the Tide players were actually saying, “Get him, Digger!”

Dad’s best friend at Alabama was James A. Patton, but nobody called Mr. Patton, who has never been to Japan, “James” … everyone did - and still does - call him “Jap.”

Of course, Dad’s coach had the most famous nickname in the history of college football - “Bear” Bryant.

However, as everyone who spent much time around this legendary figure knows, almost no one called him “Bear.” Everyone called him “Coach” Bryant.

The best-known nickname in the football world I can think of today is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, which became Dabo’s name because his older brother kept calling the baby Swinney “Dat Boy” - when he was trying to say, “That Boy” … which became Dabo.

More on Courteney’s rise to stardom …

Courteney Cox doesn’t have a nickname, but her trajectory to stardom is interesting.

Courteney, of course, became an instant sensation when she was the girl Bruce Springsteen (“The Boss”) pulled out of the audience to dance with in his MTV video “Dancing in the Dark.”

I also remember when Courteney was Michael J. Fox’s girlfriend on “Family Ties.”

Then my cousin got the break of a lifetime when she was cast in “Friends,” which came on right after “Seinfeld,” where one of TV’s most eccentric characters went only by the name of Kramer.

Both shows are now considered classics and Courteney will no doubt be earning residuals when she is 98.

One could make the case that Courteney Cox is the best-known actress to ever come from Alabama. (Her competition would be Kate Jackson, one of the original “Charlie’s Angels” and Louise Fletcher, the actress who won an Oscar for playing Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” or, maybe, going back even further, Tallulah Bankhead (I checked, this was her real name).

(BTW, growing up, the sister of Jimmy Gaskin, who was a long-time resident of Troy, was great friends with Kate Jackson, “the smart Angel.”)

Octavia Spencer, a graduate of Jeff Davis High School, has also had a fine career and Fannie Flagg had an outstanding career as an actress, a sharp-witted regular on the game show “Match Game” and then as a talented author, who wrote Fried Green Tomatoes. (Surely Fannie Flagg’s real name is not Fannie … I just checked - that’s a “stage name” - a good one - Fannie created.)

(You can share “Iran deal” stories with your friends or you can share riveting stories like this one …)

Share

Regarding my close relationship with Courteney, when I was a Sigma Nu at the University of Alabama, about 12 of my fraternity brothers were from Mountain Brook - and all of them went to high school with Courteney although, at the time, she was just another beautiful person from Alabama’s toniest community and, as far as I remember, she never attended any keg parties in our frat lodge basement. (At one Sigma Nu keg party, I did once light a cigarette for Belinda Carlisle of the Go Go’s, but that’s a “brush with greatness” story I’ll save for another day.)

Still, I’ve always thought that one day I might call Courteney and tell her we are close relatives.

I’m going to do this when I finally finish my first screenplay - or make my pitch to Netflix to produce my 8-part TV series - and need someone with Hollywood connections to get my script in front of the right people.

As we all know, we are all just six degrees of separation from any famous or important person. With Courteney I’m just two or three degrees from being in the door.

How I plan to save the world …

As it regards my efforts to save the world, I’ve actually thought a fair amount about the Six-Degrees of Separation Theory.

As my readers know by now, I would be flattered if I could one day play even a small role in exposing the non-safe and very dangerous Covid non-vaccines.

As it turns out, I once met Mary Holland, the director of Children’s Health Defense, at a retreat in Connecticut hosted by The Brownstone Institute.

Mrs. Holland was very nice to me and I enjoyed a 90-second chat with her and have even exchanged emails with her. It occurs to me that Mrs. Holland must be very close to Robert Kennedy, Jr. (two degrees of separation) who founded the CHD and must have hired Mrs. Holland. So Mary could easily arrange a phone or video chat with the director of the Department of HHS, who is a mere two degrees of separation from your humble Substack content creator.

“Bobby, Bill … How are you today?”

For his part, Bobby can pick up the phone any time and talk to his boss, President Trump, who is, thus, only three degrees of separation away from me here in Troy, Alabama.

“Mr. President, you need to expose these embalmers’ clots,” I will say.

I don’t know what Mr. Trump will say to my suggestion. If I don’t immediately impress him, I’m going to have to tell him that I am Courteney Cox’s second cousin three times removed by marriage.

I’ll also tell him I graduated from high school with She Daddy Barras and my grandfather gave Tip Colley his nickname.

Then we’ll just see what happens.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.