I don’t see any cattle on Epstein’s former New Mexico Ranch. Question: Why did he need such a massive compound if he wasn’t trafficking any minors to any clients? Also, we’re supposed to believe his “hedge fund” business paid for this property?

Author’s note: While most of this dispatch is commentary on the re-booted Epstein Saga, in the lower section I add my speculation on what really happened and why the Epstein scandal will produce the same results as the Covid scandals.

It’s interesting to me that the “Epstein files” have, once again, become a potentially explosive or scandalous story. I’m glad this story has, so to speak, come back from the dead as The Epstein Saga represents one of the few “truth bombs” that has the potential to wake up the masses and make them realize a Great Purge of global leaders is necessary.

(“Just to be sure,” I’ve long advocated that certain Alphabet Agencies should be nuked, or at least abolished, as these agencies are hopelessly beyond “reform.”)

Better Late than Never …

In the past two days, I’ve been overjoyed to see that virtually every mainstream journalist and alternative media citizen journalist is now making a point I’ve been making for six years. The point: Apparently Epstein and his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, were “trafficking” hundreds (thousands?) of minors and young women … only to themselves.

As the now “official” version goes, this was a decades-long “sex trafficking operation” involving at least hundreds of minors and very young women, an op that costs hundreds of millions of dollars - all so only Epstein (and Maxwell) could obtain prurient thrills from abusing young women.

Until a couple of days ago, few people seemed to think this was odd, but now everyone does.

This reminds me of how I felt after I spent five years writing articles and making posts telling anyone that reads my dispatches that the REAL scandal of the “Biden-has-dementia” story was not that Biden was losing his mind, but that the entire power structure in the world was ignoring this and had conspired to cover up this non-story.

Just like with the new narrative on Epstein, lo and behold, one day everyone suddenly agreed with me.

Even with the new belated narrative (hey, what about the “clients” or “Johns?”), most pundits and “journalists” are still ignoring the real scandal, which could be fully exposed only if someone actually tried to “follow the money.”

(The First Rule of Modern Journalism: Whatever you do, do not follow the money.)

So let’s follow some of it …

As best I can determine, Jeffrey Epstein was probably not a billionaire, but he was close.

One can simply tally how much Epstein spent to buy two islands in the Virgin Islands, the largest “ranch” in New Mexico, a mansion in Palm Beach, a luxury apartment in Paris and the largest or most-expensive town home in Manhattan* - plus a couple of large jets, at least one helicopter and the pilots and ground crews to keep these “trafficking” vehicles operating.

*Note: Apparently, Les Wexner simply gave Epstein his house in Manhattan, valued at $77 million. If one chooses to “follow the money,” one could research how many people simply hand over such pricey real estate to a business acquaintance … and why someone might provide such a gift.

From the scant reporting that’s been done seeking to account for the cash flowing into and out of Epstein’s bank accounts, one can deduce that Epstein (and, later, his estate) must have paid tens or hundreds of millions of dollars to former “massage therapists” in legal settlements that will always remain confidential (also, the lawyers who negotiated those settlements charge hundreds of dollars per hour.)

Per media reports, Epstein, once a high school math teacher, became a “hedge fund manager.” Speaking of “clients,” I’ve never seen a story that listed how many clients paid him for his expertise managing hedge funds and if they did, what were the fees and the hedge-fund services rendered?

If Epstein’s sole source of income was managing hedge funds, he’d apparently generated hundreds of millions of dollars in fees - enough to buy all the above-listed properties, make his payroll and jet around the world - on trips we’re now told must not have included any teenage concubines or novice massage therapists.

(One reason Epstein got re-arrested in 2019 is that someone at the Virgin Islands’ airport reported seeing large numbers of teenage girls mingling on the run-way after stepping off his jet. Presumably, this observant whistleblower deduced Epstein wasn’t running a charity tourist operation allowing underprivileged girls to spend a week in the beautiful Virgin Islands).

Traffickers and Traffickees …

It would be interesting to ascertain how many articles have been written about Epstein that use the words “sex-trafficking” (answer: all of them). More interesting, would be to count the stories that specified who Epstein was, perhaps, trafficking girls to.

If someone does enough Epstein research, it’s possible to find a few stories that name a dozen or so possible “clients,” all of whom deny the allegations or inferences and all of whom are not every-day Joes.

The best evidence that Epstein and Maxwell were indeed “trafficking” teenagers for sex were details of three alleged sexual rendezvous involving the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Prince Andrew, the brother of the current King of England.

If true, this allegation would seem to meet all the legal definitions of “sex trafficking” as the late Mrs. Giuffre, 17 at the time, said on multiple occasions and under oath, that she had sex with the Prince on at least three occasions.

She was, apparently, “trafficked” as she reported that she arrived at these events via a large private jet owned by Epstein. Indeed, the sole purpose of her flying to London with Epstein and Maxwell was to have sex with the planet’s second most famous prince.

The mug shot the world never saw …

If authorities were seeking to put an end to an alleged international, two-decades long sex-trafficking operation, they could first question Prince Andrew, then book him, take his mug shot, get this photo published in every paper in the world and then - to prove that justice is blind - impose the standard sentence given to, say, a truck driver caught in a trafficking sting in Liverpool or Peoria.

This would send a signal to past and future customers of sex-trafficking operations that such behavior might be harmful to one’s reputations and career prospects.

“You better not do this or this could happen to you too” is supposedly one of the key crime-deterring goals of law enforcement and prosecutors.

Interestingly, though, Prince Andrew - who became the Poster Child (Royal) of the demand-side of Epstein’s operations - was never questioned by authorities, much less scowled for a mug shot photo (like, for example, President Trump had to endure).

In fact, in the two decades that Epstein was involved in this definitely illegal business, not one possible “John” or client has ever been questioned by one law enforcement official or prosecutor.

As it turns out, one of my iron-clad Covid Maxims - officials will never investigate that which they don’t want to “confirm” - also applies to (certain) sex-trafficking operations.

Brooklyn kid buys New Mexico ranch …

Of the six ultra-pricey properties owned by Epstein, not enough scrutiny has been given to Epstein’s strangest purchase - the largest “ranch” (where no cattle or cowboys existed) in the great state of New Mexico.

Why would a Jewish city boy from Brooklyn buy a 36,000-square foot ranch compound situated on 10,000-plus acres in the middle of no where, complete with a private air strip?

If the FBI and DOJ’s new theory is that Epstein and Maxwell were trafficking young women only to themselves for decades, why would the couple need to buy such a huge and expensive estate/compound?

Couldn’t they traffic girls (to themselves) at any of their other properties?

Connecting the dots (Speculation Section) …

Since no new “files” are going to be released and “transparency” now means “you’ll get nothing and like it,” the public can only speculate as to what really took place behind the curtains.

My speculation, which I’d bet a seafood dinner at Captain Anderson’s is largely accurate, tells me that …

Epstein and Maxwell were NOT the bosses of this operation. The real masterminds, funders, beneficiaries and bosses were diabolical intelligence operatives with Mossad, the government of Israel’s version of the CIA.

That is, there’s no way on God’s Green Earth that a former math teacher would have the money and protection to pull off such a multi-faceted operation for decades.

Epstein didn’t need to blackmail anyone …

Per wide-spread speculation, the real aim of the operation was to blackmail a cross-section of influential world and political leaders.

It should be noted that a couple of days ago the FBI/DOJ issued a page and a half memo, assuring the public that officials looked into the blackmail theory and could find no credible evidence this had occurred. (The public can trust our trusted officials on this).

But this statement deserves careful parsing. The assumption is that Epstein might have blackmailed or tried to blackmail certain people. “Blackmail” means a criminal has demanded money in exchange for not divulging embarrassing information.

Personally, I don’t think Epstein would have to resort to such prosaic and crude methods.

That is, the knowledge he could do this would be sufficient to influence the activities of another person.

Epstein wasn’t getting hundreds of millions of dollars from under-the-table blackmail payments, he was getting it from the treasury of the government of Israel. (And/or super wealthy supporters of Israel like Les Wexner, who were used to funnel necessary funds to Epstein).

The reason no files can be revealed, or real court cases tried, is that such information would show that this honey-pot/extortion scheme was always an Israeli/Mossad operation. (From The Godfather: “It was Barzini all along.”)

Furthermore, everyone who matters in the U.S. government knew this all along.

People aren’t being protected, entire governments are …

If this is true, this would mean that the government of Israel and the government of the United States both seem to condone extortion sex trafficking operations involving minors. (Presumably for “national security” and not, in this case, to “protect the children.”)

Yes, it became important to not humiliate and disgrace the actual “Johns” (who, once compromised, were more likely to service the goals of the Deep State), but the real “thermo nuclear” revelation would be that at least two influential governments are evil, sick, captured and running, or allowing to operate, major and nefarious criminal operations.

If just about everyone learned this “truth,” all remaining trust in government might, hypothetically (but possibly) vanish, a scenario that potentially could lead to revolution, secession and the world’s rulers making an emergency exodus to their New Zealand fall-out bunkers.

The reason the files (or the full Epstein truth) will never be released is these disclosures might reveal that everyone who matters was somehow complicit in covering up stunning truths.

Just like with the litany of Covid crimes, one suspects the numbers of conspirators are simply too numerous to prosecute or purge. (One also suspects that the Epstein operation and cover-up, fully revealed, would make Watergate seem like a scandal to fix parking tickets.)

The operation was probably worth the bad publicity …

I also strongly suspect the real mastermind of this operation (Mossad and Israel) are still benefitting from an operation that, arguably, went sideways.

But maybe it didn’t.

A couple of years ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer was quoted as saying,

“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you."

Nobody knows how many public figures or influential leaders have played ball with Israel or the Deep State (or the MIC or the Science Industrial Complex) because they think they might be compromised or some entity has achieved kompromat on them.

As Sen. Schumer told us, everyone knows you don’t want to get on the enemy side of people and organizations who don’t have any morals and are not interested in giving up power and control.

The primary lesson from the Epstein saga is that at least one government can spend decades and hundreds of millions of dollars coordinating a honey-pot/extortion sex trafficking operation involving minors and … this nation got away with it … with a major assist from the government of the USA - spanning at least four presidential administrations.

If these forces are powerful, brazen and ruthless enough to conceive, execute and get away with such a sinister operation, one wonders what operations they’ve concocted that haven’t been even partially exposed.

Answer: We’ll never find out, but it’s probably best to self censor and not try to find out.

It’s not just Prince Andrew, (the three Williams not counting Bill Cosby) - Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Bill Richardson - plus former Sen George Mitchell, President Trump, etc. being “protected” from exposure, it’s the entire government of Israel.

And since the entire government of America is apparently working with or covering for Israel, it’s our own government that risks exposure as well.

***

As a final point, much has been written recently speculating that President Trump might be in the Epstein files, which is the reason these files will never be released.

Put me in the camp that says if President Trump was directly implicated, this dirt would have already been revealed long ago.

However, I will say it seems pretty obvious that leading figures from both political parties are implicated, which means this is a Uni-Party Scandal. As we learned from Covid, Uni-Party Scandals are the gold-standard of scandal insurance - a lesson Epstein and his Mossad bosses surely figured out long ago.

*** (Subscription question: Why, for six years, didn’t reporters for The Washington Post and NY Times harp on the “Epstein clients?” Is it possible Mossad and the CIA own them as well?) ***

