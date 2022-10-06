Ike’s Farewell Address was prescient … but ignored.

The excerpts that follow should give readers a sense of the topics and themes developed in The Real Anthony Fauci. These scathing indictments clearly reveal that the bullying tactics of the most powerful people in the world have not intimidated author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. They apparently made him mad. If you don’t have time to read Mr. Kennedy’s best-selling 480-page book, at least read these short and often maddening excerpts.

Eisenhower’s Unheeded Warning …

Mr. Kennedy’s book provides historical context of various events that produced a “New (scientific) Normal” presided over by Anthony Fauci.

In January 1961 - three days before the author’s uncle was sworn in as president - President Dwight Eisenhower gave a famous “Farewell Address” where he warned Americans about the the emergence of a “Military Industrial Complex.”

Writes Kennedy: “But Eisenhower made an equally urgent - although less celebrated - warning against the emergence of a federal (science) bureaucracy that could also pose an equally dire threat to America’s Constitution and values.”

President Eisenhower noted that “… In this revolution, research has become central; it also becomes more formalized, complex and costly. A steadily increasing share is conducted for, by or at the direction of the Federal government. Today, the solitary inventor, tinkering in his shop, has been overshadowed by task forces of scientists in laboratories and testing fields …

“… Partly because of the huge costs involved, a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present and is gravely to be regarded …. (We) must … be alert to the danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific technological elite.”

Writes Kennedy: “Just as President Eisenhower warned, Dr. Fauci’s Covid-19 response has steadily deconstructed our democracy and elevated the powers of a tyrannical medical technocracy.”

John D. Rockefeller might have given us “a pill for every ill”.

Birth of Big Pharma traced to Rockefeller

Kennedy traces seismic changes in public health to the creation in the early 20th Century of the Rockefeller Foundation, created by Standard Oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller. In today’s dollars, Rockefeller’s net worth would be half a trillion dollars.

Of significance, “in the early 1900s … scientists discovered pharmaceutical uses for refinery by-products …. John D. saw an opportunity to capitalize on the family’s medical pedigree. (“The oil magnate’s father had been a marauding con artist who supported his family by posing as a doctor and hawking snake oil, opium elixirs, patent medicines and other miracle cures.”)

“… The Rockefeller Foundation’s 1910 Flexner Report recommended centralizing America’s medical schooling, abolishing miasma theory, and reorienting these institutions according to ‘germ theory’ - which held that germs alone caused disease … a pharmaceutical paradigm that emphasized targeting particular germs with specific drugs rather than fortifying the immune system through healthy living, clean water and nutrition.”

The expression “a pill for an ill” ultimately shaped how “Americans came to view healthcare,” writes Kennedy. The Rockefeller Foundation served as a model for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, argues Kennedy.

A Telling Zoom Call …

The book details in great length the medical establishment’s “war” on HCQ and ivermectin.

It recounts in detail transcripts from a Zoom call between Dr. Tess Lawrie and Dr. Andrew Hill. According to Kennedy, Hill was in a position to sign off on a study that would have given an important seal of approval to ivermectin as a treatment and preventative medicine. (This, in turn, might have nixed the all-important “emergency use authorization” for Covid vaccines).

According to Kennedy, Dr. Hill had originally been enthusiastic about the drug. However, as soon became clear, he did a dramatic “u-turn” that effectively killed the possibility the drug would become an FDA-approved therapeutic.

Writes Kennedy: “Dr. Lawrie asked Hill to explain his U-turn on ivermectin, which his own analysis found overwhelmingly effective. ‘How can you do this?’ she inquired politely. ‘You are causing irreparable harm.’ ”

Hill (a University of Liverpool virologist who serves as an advisor to Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation) explained that he was in a “tricky situation” because his sponsors had put pressure on him. When Dr. Lawrie asked who was trying to influence him, Hill said, “I mean, I, I think I’m in a very sensitive position here.”

Dr. Lawrie responded: “Lots of people are in sensitive positions; they’re in hospital, in ICUs, dying, and they need this medicine.”

Hill’s words and body language strongly suggest a person whose evolving scientific position had made him extremely uncomfortable. Any angst Dr. Hill might have been dealing with elicited no sympathy from Dr. Lawrie.

“… Whether you admit it or not, you have an agenda,” she told him. “And the agenda is kick this down the road as far as you can. So … we are trying to save lives. That’s what we do. I’m a doctor and I’m going to save as many lives as I can. And I’m going to do that through getting the message (out) on ivermectin …. Unfortunately, your work is going to impair that, and you seem to be able to bear the burden of many deaths, which I cannot do.” She later told Hill that “the UK and the USA and Europe are owned by the vaccine lobby.”

Dr. Hill concluded, “I guess we’ll have to agree to differ.”

“Yeah. Well, I don’t know how you sleep at night, honestly,” replied Dr. Lawrie.

Dr. Lawrie later delivered the closing address at a medical conference. Dr. Lawrie’s remarks “should be recorded among the most important speeches in the annals of medical history.”

Said Dr. Lawrie: “Had ivermectin been employed in 2020 when medical colleges around the world first alerted the authorities to its efficacy, millions of lives could have been saved, and the pandemic with all its associated suffering and loss brought to a rapid and timely end.”

Later she offered even more strident remarks, ignored by the mainstream press but highlighted in Kennedy’s book: “At this fateful juncture, we must therefore choose: will we continue to be held ransom by corrupt organizations, health authorities, Big Pharma, and billionaire sociopaths, or will we do our moral and professional duty to do no harm and always do the best for those in our care? …. Never before has our role as doctors been so important, because never before have we become complicit in causing so much harm.”

Trump’s Coronavirus Triumvirate ….

President Trump’s Coronavirus Task force was led by the “triumvirate” of Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Deborah Birch.

Writes Kennedy: Redfield had “a well-publicized history as a charlatan and pretender” and his “sidekick” Dr. Birch was a “lifelong protege of Fauci and a confidante of Bill Gates. … Redfield and Birx were former Army medical officers who, in the 1980s and 1990s, led the military’s AIDS research, a specialty that seems like a magnet for hucksters and quacks.”

“… The trio - none of whom ever treated a COVID patient - adopted controversial strategies to confine the nation under house arrest, shut down the global economy, denied the public access to early treatment and lifesaving therapeutics like hydroxycloroquine and ivermectin, excited persistent public terror through the broadcast of deliberately exaggerated death and case counts, and repeatedly told the world that ‘the only path back to normal is a miraculous vaccine.

“With minimal scientific support, they imposed draconian quarantine, mask, and social-distancing mandates, purposefully or accidentally inducing a species of mass psychosis called ‘Stockholm syndrome,’ wherein hostages become grateful to their captors convinced that the only path to survival is unquestioning obedience.”

Early treatment disregarded, labeled ineffective …

Early in the pandemic, “the whole medical establishment was trying to shout down early treatment and silence all the doctors who talked about successes,” notes Dr. David Brownstein as related in an interview with the author.

“Never in the history of medicine has early treatment, of any patient with any disease, been so overtly neglected by the medical profession on such a massive scale,” added Dr. Ryan Cole “…. The sacred doctor-patient relationship needs to be wrenched away from Anthony Fauci and the government/medical/pharmaceutical industrial complex. Doctors need to return to their oaths … (The pandemic) has revealed the countless flaws of a medical system that has lost its direction and its soul.”

“From the outset, HCQ and other therapeutics posed an existential threat to Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates’ $48 billion COVID vaccine project; and particularly to their vanity drug remdesivir, in which Gates has a large stake.”

Vaccines were always the ‘end game’ …

Writes Kennedy: “Dr. Fauci has invested $6 billion in taxpayer lucre in the Moderna vaccine alone. His agency is co-owner off the patent and stands to collect a fortune in royalties. At least four of Fauci’s hand-picked deputies are in line to collect royalties of $150,000/year based on Moderna’s success and that’s on top of the salaries already paid by the American public.”

Kennedy notes that today’s “vaccines” don’t even have to prevent infection or spread. The fact they don’t work against “escape variants” allows Big Pharma to sell unlimited boosters. “Vaccines are one of the rare commercial products that multiply profits by failing,” Kennedy writes.

“… Dr. Fauci allowed CDC to discourage autopsies in deaths following vaccination. CDC refused to recommend autopsies on death reported to VAERS. That omission allowed the agency to repeatedly make the audacious, fraudulent declaration that all the 16,000 reported deaths following vaccination by October 2021 were “unrelated to the vaccine.” The regulatory agencies thereby abolished vaccine deaths and injuries by fiat.”

“… By vaccinating the entire population Dr. Fauci seems to be striving to eliminate the control group, to hide vaccine injuries,” writes Kennedy.

Kennedy cites evidences that “rather than preventing cases, the vaccines may be enhancing transmission.”

“… Israel, champion of the injection and pioneer of draconian mass vaccination mandates, inoculated 70 percent of its nine million people with at least one shot by June 2021. The same country quickly became “the global model of vaccine failure,” writes Kennedy. “By August 1, 2021, half of all COVID-19 infectious were among the fully vaccinated.”

“… An October 3, 2021 study by scientists at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health compared vaccination rates for 68 nations and 2,947 counties across America as of September 21, 2021. Their report concludes that nations and counties with higher vaccination rates do not experience lower per capita Sars-CoV-2 cases.”

Hank Aaron DID die shortly after being vaccinated, but we can’t say that.

Kennedy vilified for mentioning death of vaccinated Hank Aaron …

The death of baseball superstar Hank Aaron is an example of the “tsunami of vaccine injuries and fatalities” that the mainstream press has “helped conceal.”

Aaron died 17 days after being inoculated at a press event to promote said vaccines. Kennedy later wrote an article at the Children’s Health Defense Defender website (Kennedy is the founder of the non-profit CHD).

“In the article, I observed that Aaron’s death was one of a wave of deaths among the elderly following COVID jabs. This was true but The New York Times nevertheless vilified me for spreading “misinformation” and claimed that the Fulton County coroner had determined that Aaron’s death was “unrelated to vaccines.” At least seven other major news organizations repeated the Times’ claims, according to Kennedy.

“But when I called to verify their claim, the Fulton County coroner told me that the office had never seen Aaron’s body and that no autopsy was ever performed. Aaron’s family had buried the body without a postmortem … After I publish this embarrassing fact, not a single news organization posted a retraction.”

“… The Times’ fabrication, writes Kennedy, “was part of the systematic campaign of deception, propaganda, and censorship by HHR regulators in partnership with the mainstream media - almost unprecedented in US history.”

Bogus ‘horse dewormer’ story serves its purpose … .

Kennedy also tells the story of how the media played a prominent role in sabotaging efforts to get ivermectin approved as a therapeutic for Covid patients.

According to a story published by Rolling Stone magazine, people in Oklahoma “overdosing on ivermectin horse dewormer were causing emergency rooms to be ‘so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting access to health facilities.’ An accompanying photo purported to depict a long line of ambulatory gun shot casualties seeking hospital admission to an Oklahoma emergency room already filled to capacity with dingbats poisoned by horse wormer.”

The story “spread like wildfire” across mainstream media, and was a prominent segment on Rachel Madow’s MSNBC program.

“The story, of course, was a fraud. Days later, the hospital posted a categorical denial on its website, dismissing the entire story as a fabrication. The Rolling Stone picture of the long lines was an Associated Press stock photo from the previous January, a photo of people waiting in line to get vaccines. As it turns out, not a single patient had been treated in Oklahoma for ivermectin overdose.

“… Instead of retracting the article, Rolling Stone simply posted an attention-dodging ‘update’ at the top of the article reporting the hospital’s denial.”

Fauci’s ‘vindictive’ persona and recurring tactics ….

“Everyone in science is terrified of crossing (Fauci),” said Dr. Johnathan Fishbone, who worked under Fauci before losing his job for reasons he believes were “retribution” after Fishbone authored “reports of wrongdoing” in clinical trials of several drugs promoted by Fauci. “(Fauci’s) like a mafia kingpin. He controls everything and everyone in public health … He runs the agency like a vindictive dictator … Everyone knows that you never cross Fauci.” In his own career, “there was an active campaign to humiliate me,” said Fishbein.

“… The statistical gimmick of getting rid of the inert placebo control group would become a tool wielded by Dr. Fauci to gain approval for hundreds of new drugs and vaccines, from AIDS to COVID,” writes Kennedy.

“… Pharma and Dr. Fauci similarly rig virtually all the clinical drug approval panels using the strategy of of populating them with PIs (Principal Investigators) who, bound by financial featly to Pharma and (grant) funders, reliably approve virtually every new drug upon which they deliberate - with or without safety studies.”

“… Dr. Fauci’s most vocal critics complained that, from his earliest days running NIAIAD, he was neither a competent manager nor a particularly skilled or devoted scientist. His gifts were his aptitude for bureaucratic infighting; a fiery temper; an inclination for flattering and soft-soaping powerful superiors; a vindictive and domineering nature toward subordinates and rivals who dissented; his ravenous appetite for the spotlight; and finally, his silver tongue and skilled tailor.”

In 1987, AIDS activist Larry Kramer said, “the main reason that Fauci has gotten away with so much is that he’s attractive and handsome and dapper and extremely well spoken and he never answers your question.”

According to Kennedy, “Dr. Fauci’s capacity for combining charm and flattery with evasion, misdirection and misinformation … (has allowed him) to bedazzle the media into suspending skepticism and overlooking his reliable incompetence.”

There’s money in them there vials.

The many ‘tentacles’ of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci first met at Gate’s 40,000-square foot, $127 million Seattle mansion in 2000. The partnership that ensued would “have a profound impact on humanity.”

“(Bill Gates) has hijacked the WHO and transformed it into an instrument of personal power that he wields for the cynical purpose of increasing pharmaceutical profits,” said Dr. Vandana Shiva. “He has single-handedly destroyed the infrastructure of public health globally. He has privatized our health systems and our food systems to serve his own purposes.”

Directly through his foundation and through other direct and indirect sources, Gates had contributed $1 billion to the WHO as of 2018-2019. This might sound like a lot of money … until one considers that Gates’ net worth increased by approximately $23 billion in the first year of the pandemic, according to sources cited in Kennedy’s book.

“By 2017, Gates’s power was so complete that he handpicked his deputy, Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus, as the WHO’s new director general. Tedros had previously served as the foreign minister for Ethiopia, where he “aggressively suppressed freedom of speech, including arresting and jailing journalists who criticized his party’s policies … Tedros’s key qualification for the WHO gig was his loyalty to Gates … Tedros previously served on the boards of two organizations that Gates founded, funded and controls: GAVI and the Global Fund, where Tedious was Gates’s trusted chair of the board.”

(In Africa or the “Global South,” the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) is viewed as a “dumping ground for drugs deemed too unsafe for the developed world and testing ground for drugs not yet determined to be safe enough for the developed world,” according to authors Jeremy Loffredo and Michele Greenstein.

War on Terror leads to birth of ‘bio-security state’ ….

Kennedy traces the birth of the “bio-security state” to the 9-1-1 terrorist attacks on America and then, several months later, the anthrax scare (five Americans died when anthrax was sent through the mail). After this, the Pentagon, CIA, etc. began “pouring money into gain-of-function research.

While the alleged bio-security threat was “Islamic terrorism,” the anthrax was traced to a U.S. government lab. Kennedy notes that the “biosecurity agenda” was created “to meet a threat that killed fewer Americans annually than lightning strikes.”

As recounted elsewhere, psychological research has proven that “people terrified of germs by orchestrated propaganda willingly relinquish their civil and Constitutional rights.” Similar research recommended promoting the marketing narrative that “vaccine injuries are the delusions of crackpots.”

The government, and public health agencies have held many germ warfare or “simulation” exercises. For example, in the MARS 2017 War Game, “draconian clampdowns by governments and WHO” were justified ‘to save humanity from a chaotic, dystopian apocalypse.’ ”

The “intended audience” of such fear-producing exercises were “public health providers” and “pandemic communicators.”

When Covid materialized, organizers of these events had “absolute confidence” that the mainstream press and social media would “shape news coverage so as to manufacture obedience with compulsory vaccination and dismemberment of the Constitution.” Organizers also seemed to have “absolute confidence” … the press would “broadcast propaganda, impose censorship and manufacture consent for oppressive policies.” According to Kennedy, the “mainstream press and social media titans are pre-disposed to serve globalist elites.”

Big Pharma Exerts Big Power ….

Medical journals are now “primarily a marketing machine” for the pharmaceutical industry, according to Dr. Marcia Angell, who served a New England Journal of Medicine editor for 20 years. Pharma, she says, has co-opted “every institution that might stand in its way.”

Writes Kennedy: “Prior to 1997, the FDA forbade pharmaceutical advertising on television, and the drug companies had not yet transformed television reporters into pharmaceutical reps. Journalists, in short, were still permitted to do journalism.”

Kennedy includes a personal anecdote, recounting one of the times he was interviewed on Fox News. According to Kennedy, then Fox News president Roger Ailes told Kennedy that he would fire any on-air personality who asked Kennedy questions that might elicit negative comments towards the pharmaceutical industry. In way of explanation, Ailes told Kennedy that pharmaceutical and medical companies provided “70 percent” of the news network’s (non-political) advertising revenue.

AIDS Dramatically Increases Power of Fauci …

Kennedy chronicles the central role HIV/AIDs played in building a medical, scientific and public health “empire” or “cartel” led by Anthony Fauci.

“In 1981, the CDC first recognized the emergence of a new disease that health officials dubbed Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) among about 50 gay men in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.”

Fauci was promoted to director of the NIAID in 1984, which was the same year NIH scientist Robert Gallo linked AIDS to “human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Dr. Fauci moved aggressively to capture that revenue stream for his agency” (arguing successfully that “AIDS was an infectious disease.”)

“… As the nation’s newly appointed AIDS czar, Dr. Fauci was now a gatekeeper for almost all AIDS research … He promised Congress that he would quickly produce drugs and vaccines to banish AIDS …. Dr. Fauci’s takeaway from the 1976 swine flu “crisis” (which included one death and led to 49 million Americans being vaccinated before the vaccines were discontinued) seems to have been the revelation that pandemics were opportunities of convenience for expanding agency power and visibility, and for cementing advantageous partnerships with pharmaceutical behemoths and for career advancement … Fauci helped terrify millions into wrongly believing they were at risk of getting AIDS when they were not.”

“…. For Pharma and its … regulators and enablers, the AIDS crisis looked like another ATM machine.” Today, perhaps $1 trillion has been spent world-wide combatting HIV/AIDS. In 1982, the U.S. Congress appropriated $297,000 in funding for AIDS research. By 1987, this figure had grown to $146 million. By 1990, Congress was appropriating $3 billion for AIDS research.

“Fauci (later) persuaded presidents to redirect U.S. foreign aid away from the causes of nutrition, sanitation and economic development and toward solving Africa’s HIV crisis with vaccines and drugs.” Kennedy writes that it was Fauci who persuaded President George W. Bush to make massive budgetary commitments to Africa’s fight against AIDS in an effort to show that Bush was a more “compassionate” conservative.

Until Covid, AIDS was the most politicized and controversial disease in history. As summarized by New York Native magazine publisher Charles Ortleb, the central controversy revolved around the question of whether HIV is “the one and only cause of AIDS.”

The loudest, most influential and persistent challenge to the thesis that HIV might not be the only cause of AIDS came from Dr. Peter Duesberg, whose career was later ruthlessly “cancelled” for his politically-incorrect views. While Kennedy writes that he “takes no side in this dispute,” to this reader it seems clear that Kennedy leans to the views of the “number of virologists who quietly doubt that HIV is the sole cause of AIDS.”

Fauci soon cancelled any “debate” on this question, writes Kennedy. According to Mark Gabrish Conlan, “The Department of Health and Human Services (the umbrella agency for NIH, NIAID and the CDC) decided from now on we are only going to fund AIDS research that assumes that Robert Gallo’s (HIV) virus is the cause. Dr. Fauci will not fund research into any other possibilities.”

Writes Kennedy: “Blaming AIDS on a virus was the gamut that allowed NIAID to claim the jurisdiction - and cash flow - away from the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Fauci’s career depended on the universal belief that HIV alone causes AIDS.”

The Politics of AIDS ….

Politics also became a driving force of “science” after AIDS, writes Kennedy. “… In marshaling institutional resistance to dissent from the growing cadre of prominent scientists and doctors, Dr. Fauci found an unlikely ally: the AIDS community.

“(Fauci’s) historical cultivation of relationships with gay leaders was one of the factors that made Dr. Fauci a darling of liberals during the early AIDS crisis. Numerous other historical and personal factors induced liberals to accept Dr. Fauci without scrutiny. Blind faith in Saint Anthony may go down in history as the fatal flaw of contemporary liberalism, and the destructive force that subverted American democracy, our constitutional government, and global leadership.”

African AIDS different than Western AIDS ….

Kennedy also points out the different dynamics of AIDS in Africa and the rest of the world.

“It’s undeniable that African AIDS is an entirely different disease from Western AIDS. Whereas AIDS in Western countries continued to be a disease of drug addicts and homosexuals - with women reporting only 19 percent of US and European AIDS cases - in Africa, 59 percent of AIDS cases are women, with 85 percent of cases occurring in heterosexuals, and the remaining 15 percent in children. No one has ever explained how a disease largely confined to male homosexuals in the West is a female heterosexual disease in Africa.”

”As former AIDS researcher and mathematical biologist Dr. Rebecca Culshaw notes, “the predicted heterosexual AIDS explosion (in the West) never happened, and to even mention this prediction … is clearly an embarrassment to the AIDS establishment.”

“Dr. Fauci’s strategy has been to exercise his frightening capacity to silence dissent and mangle reputations. History may credit him as the progenitor - even the inventor - of cancel culture.”

Fauci’s AZT ‘Crusade’ …

Kennedy also discusses the process that led to the drug AZT being one of the most-commonly prescribed treatment for AIDS sufferers (or those who tested positive for HIV). “Dr. Fauci’s fraud persuaded hundreds of thousands of people to take AZT. For many of them, it was a lethal choice …”

John Lauritsen, who produced the documentary “HIV & AIDS: Fauci’s First Fraud,” estimated “that AZT killed 330,000 gay men between 1987 and 2019. Many of the dead men were perfectly healthy before beginning the AIDS regimen. Absent AZT, Lauritsen says, the vast majority of these men would not have died.”

Kennedy equates the rationale used by the FDA to approve AZT to the “fraud-fueled Emergency use approvals of remdesivir and the Moderna mRNA vaccine during the Covid pandemic.”

The Death of ‘Real Science’ ….

Future historians might also trace the death of authentic science to Fauci’s reign, according to Kennedy and other fierce critics of Fauci.

According to independent journalist Celia Farber, “Fauci switched the entire linguistic system of American science from classical ‘speak’ to woke ‘speak.’ … I documented … the horror and confusion among real scientists, as America’s science changes so radically before their eyes to accommodate HIV … The entire US media understood what to say and not to say, and not only because of the allegiance to the shadow government, but because the era of classical science had ended … It would henceforth be a crime against decency to, for example, address anything that could be making gay men sick other than ‘the virus.’ “

“… The real scientists were horrified. Suddenly a guillotine was present. A new and strange terror. People were ‘guilty’ of thought-crimes like ‘HIV-denialism.’ Fauci had made political correctness the new revolutionary language … that meant if you were ‘bad,’ if you didn’t push agenda driven science, everything was taken away from you. And the media cheered. And anybody who didn’t was destroyed, vilified, harassed, fired, in a word, cancelled.”

“Look, there’s no sociological mystery here,” observed Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, in one interview. “It’s just people’s income and position being threatened by the things Peter Dusberg is saying. Their personal income and positions are being threatened and that’s why they’re so nasty. In the 1980s, a lot of people started being dependent on Tony Fauci and his friends for their livelihood. All these people really wanted success in the sense of lots of people working for them and lots of power.”

Ortleb, the New York Native publisher, observed to Kennedy: “Science costs money and he who dispenses the money can control the science.”

