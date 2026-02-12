Public “information” managers and “public” health agencies agencies might have the right to NOT answer questions, but the public is free to ask why they won’t. Also, I’m free to tell these bureaucrats what I think of their non-transparency policies.

I recently published two articles (here and here) about a South Carolina man, John Perry, who told me in an email he was sick in “early January” 2020 with terrible symptoms associated with Covid. Furthermore, Mr. Perry told me he got an “experimental” antibody test from his doctor in March 2020 and this antibody result was positive.

What made this email particularly news-worthy is that Mr. Perry also said employees of the South Carolina and North Carolina Departments of Public Health soon called him and asked him many questions about his possible early case of Covid (a case that, if confirmed, would have been the first case in America).

Another intriguing detail provided by Mr. Perry is his claim that public health officials seemed to be investigating the theory that members of the U.S. ski team might have had Covid in early to mid December 2019, illnesses that presumably did not originate in Wuhan but at Chinese ski venues far from this city - and, perhaps, before the Wuhan Outbreak of December 2019.

I learned these eye-opening details in early October 2023 and should have sought to “confirm” Mr. Perry’s account by contacting officials from these two health agencies 2 1/2 years ago.

As they say, better late than never … and last week, I circled back and tried to perform my journalism due diligence and confirm Mr. Perry’s information.

Anyway, I sent an email to the “public information” offices of both state health agencies, explaining who I was and what information I was seeking to confirm. (I thought the “public” might be interested in receiving more information about this subject).

My main questions about Mr. Perry’s possible early case - and the theory members of the U.S. ski team might have spread a novel virus in America when they returned from China - were listed at the top of a long list of Early Spread questions.

Aside: I went ahead and asked many questions about Early Spread because I thought this might be my only opportunity to get one (or two) experts from our country’s 50 state health departments to answer questions that officials at these agencies, almost certainly, have never been asked by any journalist in six years.

Also, I’ve struck out getting anyone from the CDC to answer similar questions on the same topic so I thought, maybe, doctors, scientists and epidemiologists at state public heath agencies might be more willing to share important information with the public that pays their salaries.

Dang, my ‘Spider Sense’ was right again …

In full candor, my strong assumption was that nobody at any public health agency was going to answer most - or any - of my questions.

The purpose of today’s dispatch is to provide “answers” that confirm my hunch - i.e. state health agencies aren’t going to answer any questions from this journalist (or any journalist who might - via some miracle - follow-up and ask the same questions).

***

Here’s the response I received this morning from Casey White, Public Information Officer with the South Carolina Department of Public Health:

Hey Bill,

We don’t have the ability to respond to this level of questions at this time.

Best,

Casey

***

To not omit any relevant information, I should report that my first request for an interview with the SC Department of Public Health produced this response from Ms. White:

Hey Bill,

Thanks for reaching out. I’m not sure that we’ll have someone available for an interview, but I’ll touch base with our team and see what I can find out.

***

I then asked if I could email my questions, to which Casey replied:

Hey, Bill.

You are welcome to send questions, and we can provide written responses.

***

My comment: For about 12 to 24 hours, I was excited I might receive some written answers (which I actually prefer since this format of communication means I wouldn’t have to transcribe answers from a long recorded phone interview and I can’t misquote anyone).

And then I got the above response telling me the “level of detail” in my questions was too deep.

I’m still trying with the public health/virus experts at the NC Department of Public Health

Yesterday afternoon, I also received this response from Summer Tonizzo, Senior Media Relations Manager of the North Carolina Department of Public Health:

Hi Bill,

Thank you for your inquiry. NCDHHS does not maintain protected health information (PHI) for COVID cases.

***

(In a possible “tell” about the ideology of this particular government agency, Ms. Tonizzo’s email also included her preferred pronouns:

“Pronouns: she / her / hers”

This ain’t my first rodeo

I should note that, at age 60, I’ve now been practicing journalism for four decades, which is enough time for me to have reached the conclusion that if public information employees don’t want to answer certain questions, they aren’t going to.

When journalists receive an official comment that officials are not willing to comment, all journalists can do is report this information to our readers and let our readers, perhaps, make their own conclusions as to why these officials don’t want to go on the record about a certain subject.

So that’s what I’m doing today.

I should add one caveat: I went ahead and emailed a long list of “early spread” questions to the NC Department of Public Health after I was told this agency “does not maintain protected health information (PHI) for Covid cases.”

That is, it’s possible I might still receive written responses from this agency - which, if I do, I will, first, faint (like nurse Tiffany Dover did after receiving her “safe and effective” Covid “vaccine”) - and then copy-and-paste any answers I might receive and share these answers with the public.

(The more people who share this article, the more embarrassment I might cause these public health agencies.)

Here’s my replies …

Also, while one could argue that public health information specialists possess the right to not answer submitted questions, nothing (as far as I know) is stopping me from publishing the responses I send after I’ve been told agencies are not going to answer any questions.

(Note: I long got over any possible pre-disposition to always be polite or deferential to bureaucrats, many of whom I neither trust nor respect and, thus, couldn’t care less if I offend such people, especially people who are trying to prevent me from doing my job … as a “real journalist.”)

Here is the email response I sent Ms. White from the SC Department of Public Health:

Casey,

The most important and well-staffed public health agency in SC “doesn’t have the ability to respond to this level of questions?” This statement is bizarre and non-sensical to me.

Should I re-submit lower-level questions?

Can you at least confirm (or deny) if someone from this agency called John Perry and asked him questions about his antibody-confirmed cases of Covid?

I will publish your response and let my readers know that the SC Department of Public Health refuses to answer any of my early spread questions or even confirm one claim as fact. I would note that a journalist is supposed to try to confirm eye-opening claims made by sources. Regarding Mr. Perry’s claim, I tried and, apparently, failed in this exercise of Journalism 101.

Also, your response says you can’t answer this level of questions “at this time.” Does that mean, in the future, someone at your agency might be able to answer these questions?

As noted in my questions, my hypothesis is that public health agencies might be involved in a conspiracy to “conceal evidence of early spread.“ This agency’s decision to Not answer even one question from a journalist who posed valid questions about this topic seems to support my hypothesis.

I would also like to add that I’m not aware of one journalist in the world who’s done more research or original investigation into the topic of “Early Spread” than myself.

This means the SC Department of Public Health refuses to answer questions from, perhaps, the most well-versed journalist in the world on this topic. IMO, this does not create or foster confidence in the credibility of our “trusted,” “truth-seeking” public health agencies.

I do appreciate you at least replying ... even though my reply was “our ‘public information’ staff is not interested in answering any questions” on this topic.

If someone changes their mind, please contact me.

Bill Rice, Jr.

I also replied to Summer from the NC Public Health Agency

(Note: I’d previously never heard of the acronym “PHI” but it must be important.)

After Summer from the NC Department of Public Health told me that “NCDHHS does not maintain protected health information (PHI) for COVID cases,” I replied:

“I’m not sure what your reply means. You won’t answer any questions about possible evidence of early spread or early infections? What’s “protected health information” and why is this information protected? Tomorrow, I will email you some of my questions. Could you at least look at them and tell me if any of them are answerable? I thought a public health/science agency would answer valid questions from the public or journalists. I’m confused.

Thanks for taking the time to reply.

- Bill

P.S. officials with the SC Department of Public Health asked for emailed questions and are answering them right now (I think).

Updated comment: I guess the SC Department of Public Health thought, for a little while, about answering a few of my questions and then, later, thought better of this idea.

Final points …

In closing, I would like to emphasize that my “early spread” hypothesis, based on extensive research and investigation, has two components:

One, this evidence is copious and, to myself, almost undeniable.

Second, I argue that a major conspiracy has taken place to conceal this evidence from the public.

IMO, one way accomplices or co-conspirators conceal this evidence is to simply not answer any questions from journalists who might be trying to prove or “confirm” early spread.

Furthermore, I believe this is a massive cover-up and conspiracy as it clearly involves officials/employees at every public health agency in the world, none of whom will answer any of the questions I’ve posed.

The conspiracy is even more sinister and disturbing as I have also uncovered copious evidence that (almost*) no member of the corporate “watchdog press” is willing to investigate or “confirm” that numerous people around the world - far from Wuhan - had Covid in the latter months of 2019.

(*Per my research, two newspapers briefly performed excellent real journalism and reported some of this evidence, but then, strangely to myself, these two newspapers - The Seattle Times and Palm Beach Post - quit pursuing this evidence).

In a future story, I plan to list all of the many public health agencies and “news” organizations that I think are aware of the copious evidence of early spread and have conspired to conceal this evidence from the public.

As I’ve written many times, one of the main conclusions I’ve reached from my early-spread citizen journalism is that the public should never trust our country’s alleged truth-seekers and public health experts.

Still, I appreciate the North Carolina and South Carolina Departments of Public Health for providing further evidence that my early-spread stories and questions might be landing on or near very vulnerable targets.

***

