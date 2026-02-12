Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
34m

Bonus Content:

In a recent piece on chemtrails, I shared my view that it’s okay for authors to speculate about something if they acknowledge this is just speculation.

I can also speculate on why the Departments of Public Health in SC and NC chose to not answer any of my early-spread questions

One, there are no good or plausible answers they can provide to most of my questions.

Two, they probably don’t want to go on the record saying something that a whistleblower or Freedom of Information request might later debunk as a lie.

Three, these agencies (and/or members of the Deep State) have researched my newsletter and know that I am now lucky to produce an article that is read by 4,000 people. That is, any potential I have to reach large numbers of people, or an official “who matters,” does not exist (reach-suppression operations are, perhaps, working as intended).

Today’s project to maybe embarrass public health officials isn’t going to embarrass them because hardly anybody sees my stories (and/or reads the comments I make in the Reader Comments section).

The thought’s actually occurred to me that I might need to start worrying about my own “health” if more people WERE reading my articles. So maybe I should be grateful my newsletter is not on any of the Substack leaderboards or my articles now no longer get picked up by Citizen Free Press.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
30m

No answer is an answer.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture