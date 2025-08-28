My Shortest Substack Ever (Thanks for sharing)
The question that could destroy the Deep State and Improve the lives of every human being on the planet. (This reboot now includes the all-important “Share” Button.)
President Trump, what do you and the U.S. government know about the embalmers’ clots?
I'm interested in learning what Substack readers think the President's response to this question would be.
I know some questions - okay, countless questions - are taboo and off-limits, but these are the BEST and most-important questions.
... In addition to this being my shortest dispatch ever, it was also the earliest in the morning I've ever sent out an email to subscribers.
I woke up at 4:10 a.m. and started catching up on my Substack reading/research. One of the stories I read that's getting a fair amount of traffic in the "Covid Contrarian" sub-universe was one stating that President Trump might ban the Covid shots in a couple of months.
The story, of course, didn't mention the "thermo-nuclear truth bomb" of the embalmers' clots, which made me think, "Why doesn't someone simply ask the president what he knows about these white, fibrous clots/things?"
That made me think - again - about this question: Does President Trump even know about them? Nobody knows.
... Which inspired this essay, which is 4,000 words shorter than my last dispatch.