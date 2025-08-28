My Shortest Substack Ever
The question that could destroy the Deep State and improve the lives of every human on the planet.
President Trump, what do you and the U.S. government know about the embalmers’ clots?
Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
... In addition to this being my shortest dispatch ever, it was also the earliest in the morning I've ever sent out an email to subscribers.
I woke up at 4:10 a.m. and started catching up on my Substack reading/research. One of the stories I read that's getting a fair amount of traffic in the "Covid Contrarian" sub-universe was one stating that President Trump might ban the Covid shots in a couple of months.
The story, of course, didn't mention the "thermo-nuclear truth bomb" of the embalmers' clots, which made me think, "Why doesn't someone simply ask the president what he knows about these white, fibrous clots/things?"
That made me again think about this question: Does President Trump even know about them? Nobody knows.
... Which inspired this essay, which is 4,000 words shorter than my last dispatch.
My question might provoke a response similar to President Trump's peeved response to the reporter's inappropriate question about the Epstein files.
The President might tell me: "Nobody cares about any embalmers' clots ..."
If I was feeling bold and had eaten my Wheaties that morning, I might briefly spar with the President of the United States and reply: "I care, Mr. President."
And then ask a follow-up question: "Why doesn't anyone care about this?"