Kyle Whitmire, left, and John Archibald, right, have both won Pulitzer Prizes for Commentary. We’ll see if either journalist writes a serious article about the embalmers’ clots. Wrote Mr. Whitmire on social media: “I am proud to work with brilliant, talented, cool, hardworking people who win Pulitzer Prizes.”

INTRODUCTORY THOUGHTS …

Below I publish a letter I emailed to al.com Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Kyle Whitmire two days ago.

My purpose in sending this letter was to get one of the best-known writers at Alabama’s largest news organization to, hopefully, investigate and write a story on Richard Hirschman and the “embalmers’ clots.”

I also sent a similar letter to al.com columnist John Archibald, who is also a previous recipient of Pulitzer Prize for Commentary.

I should note that in the past five years I’ve emailed probably five or six other al.com journalists and columnists, asking them to do a story on Richard and the “embalmers’ clots” as well as other seemingly “taboo” Covid topics.

In years, I don’t think I’ve received any reply to my story suggestions … so I wasn’t expecting Whitmire or Archibald to reply to Wednesday’s emails. (I have yet to receive a reply from either journalist).

My real purpose in sending such letters is to simply document that these “journalists” have zero interest or inclination in covering any Covid subject that might challenge the “authorized narrative” established by the press as well as myriad alleged experts and authorities.

What really motivates projects like this is the glaring hypocrisy of these journalists and opinion columnists, who purport to be fearless “truth-seeking” journalists who are not afraid to challenge people and organizations with great power.

Like Whitmire, these journalists often say or write that they are eager to profile brave “whistleblowers” who are taking risks by challenging authorized narratives.

However, in the last five years, I can find no evidence these members of the “watchdog” press have ever investigated or written about the claims made by brave whistleblowers.

If members of the corporate media ever do report the claims of whistleblowers or citizens who challenge authorized narratives, the purpose of their articles is to attack and discredit such people.

That is, the real hypocrites of our times can be identified when these journalists look at themselves in the mirror every morning.

I realize emails like this almost-certainly won’t produce the actions I’d prefer (real journalism).

My goal is to simply let these journalists know that at least one person is able to see through their facade.

I know the recipients of my emails aren’t real “truth-seeking” journalists. Such projects may or may not make these people acknowledge their own true character - or absence thereof.

In my opinion, these people are frauds and posers and, deep down, they must know this as well.

*** (Thanks for everyone might share, cross-post or re-stack another dispatch where I’m trying to get around the “gatekeepers of the news.”) ***

I don’t have the reach or resources to make a real difference ….

I’m convinced the only real and important journalism occurring in the world today is coming from independent “citizen journalists,” people who do not receive corporate salaries and feel compelled to investigate important stories, even if the Powers that Be say these stories should remain off limits.

The only reason I send letters like this is because I realize the work of citizen journalists isn’t reaching enough people to make a difference.

On a good day, my stories might reach 5,000 people. al.com writers can reach millions of citizens.

Corporate news organizations also have the resources and staff to more-fully investigate important topics. It’s almost impossible (or would be politically risky) for officials to ignore large media organizations that reach millions of citizens.

It’s very easy for the same people and organizations to ignore a freelance Substack author working from the study of his house.

When I think of Pulitzer Prize-winning columnists like Kyle Whitmire and John Archibald, I think of the numerous narrative-changing, life-saving stories they could write … but choose not to.

While I doubt it will, the personal decision to ignore so many important stories should weigh on the consciences of tens of thousands of mainstream journalists.

***

If the reach of this story isn’t suppressed, at least 5,000 people will at least know that the leading journalists at al.com know all about the embalmers’ clots … and now know these journalists and their parent company are not going to tell their readers about this massive and surreal scandal.

Lastly, if my harsh assessment is wrong and Mr. Whitmire does contact Richard Hirschman and belatedly tells millions of al.com readers about the existence of the embalmers’ clots, I will certainly publicly apologize to him; the disdain I feel for such journalists will will instantly change to admiration and deep gratitude.

If he does this - and treats this subject with the fairness and gravity it deserves - Kyle Whitmire will deserve another Pulitzer Prize … as well as a Profile in Courage Award.

***

Here’s my letter asking Mr. Whitmire to do a story on the embalmers’ clots

April 2, 2025 - sent at 10:49 a.m CST

Kyle,

I just read your bio at al.com which states “Kyle Whitmire is the state political columnist for AL.com where he skewers corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also searching for those righteous folks who stubbornly adhere to their principles and make their state and country better places.”

As you endeavor to skewer incompetence and hypocrisy and search for “righteous folks who stubbornly adhere to their principles and make their state and country a better place,” you might be interested in telling the story of one such Alabamian who possesses those noble principles - Richard Hischman.

Richard is a “trade embalmer” from Ozark who has become very well-known in the alternative media world (but not the “mainstream” media world) as the brave and principled whistleblower who first reported that embalmers are routinely finding grotesque, white fibrous clots in bodies they embalm.

Significantly embalmers had never found and removed such “clots” before the roll-out of the Covid vaccine.

Are you aware of Richard’s work? (If not, please see story links below).

If you are aware of these discombobulating and terrifying findings, I’m curious why you don’t consider this as a story that would be of interest to al.com readers.

My guess would be that you either don’t believe Richard (and hundreds of other embalmers as corroborated by three “embalmers surveys” performed by retired Air Force major Tom Haviland) and/or you don’t believe the so-called “vaccines” contributed to the formation of these clots.

If this is your opinion, how did you reach this conclusion?

If Richard’s correct, such clots are undoubtedly growing in the veins and arteries of millions of world inhabitants right now and, almost certainly, have contributed to, perhaps, massive numbers of premature deaths and life-altering medical conditions.

If the Covid vaccines did not produce these clots, something did - and this completely new, wide-spread and startling medical finding would certainly qualify as a major story.

As you will see from one of my story links, another whistleblower, a “cath-lab manager,” has reported his team and vascular surgeons at his hospital are removing identical clots from living patients “three to eight times” every week.

IMO, it’s noteworthy that a resident from our own state displayed the courage to become an important whistleblower.

As a long-time investigative reporter and columnist (and from the information in your bio), I know you must admire such whistleblowers, especially those who are not making their claims for any personal financial benefits.

I also note the claims of brave would-be whistleblowers will have little to no impact if no journalist who works for prominent news organizations is willing to report these claims to the public.

It would speak well of your journalistic integrity, if you at least contacted Richard (and then, perhaps, Tom Haviland) and performed your own research into this phenomena.

If, based on your investigation, you conclude the “embalmers’ clots” are not a subject of interest to the public, you can tell readers why and how you reached this conclusion.

I am also curious if your editors would even allow you to pursue such an investigation and then write a column or feature story on this topic and this Alabama resident.

If this subject is “off-limits” to yourself - and, indeed, all al.com journalists - why is this?

I understand the existence of the “embalmers clots,” if widely exposed or “confirmed,” could detonate the entire narrative that Covid vaccines are “safe.” I also understand such reporting might disturb the entire Science/Medicine and Government Complex (plus “Big Pharma.”).

However, I don’t think this possibility should dissuade or intimidate a columnist or reporter who believes his most-important job is searching for the truth, someone who does not fear retribution from entities who possess great power and influence.

Any journalist who perceives themselves as a “truth-seeker” and someone who’s committed to exposing corruption, incompetence and scandals that impact millions of lives would certainly be interested in telling such a story.

If a journalist believes certain stories - those involving the most powerful people and organizations in the world - should remain off-limits and NEVER be exposed, this writer, in my opinion, would be a “hypocrite.”

I can provide you with contact information for Richard and Tom Haviland. I’d be very impressed and appreciative if you at least looked into this story, a subject I think is far more important than any other subject you’ve previously written about.

Thank you for reading this letter and letting me know if you are going to follow-up on this story idea.

Sincerely,

Bill Rice, Jr.

Troy, Alabama

Supporting links/source material:

This link includes a 2-hour 50 minute interview with Richard Hirschman.

This link is an in-depth feature story I wrote about Richard at my Substack newsletter a year ago.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/my-visit-with-historys-most-important

This link is an article and eye-opening podcast interview that was conducted by U.K. physician Dr. Philip McMillan. Dr. McMillan interviews a whistleblower who reports his medical team is extracting the same white, fibrous clots “three to eight times” every week from living patients.

