Sometimes we need to take the time to thank those who have done so much to protect the people.

Our country is blessed to have so many brave and enlightened public figures. I thought it would be a worthwhile project to write several of these influential citizens a letter, telling them how much I appreciate their inspiring leadership. (Sarc).

The Boss has never been afraid to tell his fans that they should always listen to their bosses. Thank you, Bruce!

Dear Bruce Springsteen,

I’ve always admired how you stand up for the working people depicted in your songs. During our Covid years, you spoke out powerfully, encouraging citizens to comply with and obey officials who are looking out for our health and safety.

There’s no telling how many lives you’ve saved and how tyrannical and Fascist our nation might have become if we hadn’t listened to enlightened leaders and influential public figures like yourself.

Please never stop speaking truth to power. You are a true rocker; your message of compliance and obedience has never been more important than it is today. You are the Boss … and the world needs more bosses just like yourself!

Sincerely,

Bill Rice, Jr.

(Note: I might also send a similar letter to Bono, John Cougar Mellencamp, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Public Enemy, etc.)

Dear Senator Sanders,

Thank you so much for your brave leadership in encouraging every American citizen to trust the science and support the brilliant and humanitarian scientists at the world’s pharmaceutical companies.

When you vilify Bobby Kennedy for questioning the science and vaccines that have saved millions of lives, you are speaking for every mother who otherwise would have lost a child to Covid, the flu or Hepatitis B.

It was Sen. Sanders who showed the world that RFK, Jr’s Children Health Defense non-profit was selling “Unvaxxed/Unafraid” onesies.

It took tremendous courage for you and all of your brave and principled Democrat colleagues to come out in favor of life-time vaccinations.

As you well know, if we stop the vaccines, millions will die and we could lose the freedoms and civil liberties we all value and support.

The lockdowns saved my life and the lives of my children. Pharmaceutical company prescriptions and vaccines will continue to be the key to maintaining a healthy America. Sen. Sanders, please continue to do everything in your power to get Bobby Kennedy fired!

P.S. Enclosed is a $10 check for your re-election campaign. I wish I could give more, but I am on a fixed budget and inflation caused by The Orange Man and the Republicans is out of control.

Dear President Biden,

I hope you are enjoying your retirement. I believe future historians will praise your administration as being one of the most humanitarian and influential in U.S. history. It was you who told the world we had a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and you who instructed the government to fire the science-denying unvaccinated.

I firmly believe millions of Americans would not be with us today absent your brave and inspired leadership.

Like yourself, I also got Covid three times, but my cases were not severe enough to hospitalize or kill me. Myself, my wife, my children and my grandchildren all thank you for allowing me to be alive to write this letter today!

Also, thank you for pardoning Anthony Fauci and your wonderful and brilliant son … otherwise, they might have become victims of the fascists you fought so bravely in your selfless 55-year career of public service.

Also, please give my best to Jill, the greatest First Lady our nation ever produced!

Dear Dr. Fauci,

By now, I know you have received thousands of well-deserved awards and honors for your inspiring career in medicine and science, but I wanted you to also get a letter from one citizen whose life you have deeply touched.

Dr. Fauci, you saved our world!

I have one son in elementary school and I have already told him that when he grows up I want him to go to medical school and then major in public health and maybe one day be the director of the NIAID.

I shudder to think what the health of Americans would be like today if you hadn’t been in charge of public health for 40 years.

Needless to say, nobody in my family would be alive today if you hadn’t educated us on the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and getting our Covid shots and boosters, plus our annual flu shots.

My older son is battling autism, peanut allergies and juvenile diabetes, but we know the research you have funded has made all of these conditions much more manageable for our sweet Johnny.

In our house, we love science and you have been the symbol of that science.

P.S. I bought your book and plan to start reading it today when I take Johnny to his doctor’s appointment.

***

*** (Readers are invited to share these letters or, perhaps, pen their own thank-you letters.) ***

Dear Stephen Colbert,

I can’t tell you how angry I was to learn that CBS has cancelled your seminal comedy show.

My wife and I have been watching late-night comedy shows for 40 years. I can’t think of one comedian (even Carson!) who possessed the ability to combine sophisticated, laugh-out-loud comedy bits with important social messages.

I particularly appreciate the way you skewered all of the science deniers who didn’t care about doing their part to save the country by getting their life-saving vaccines.

(This isn’t funny, but If they would have listened to you, they would be alive today!)

I’ve read on Substack that your show was cancelled because the new owners of this TV network want to suck-up to our fascist president. I agree that our country is being over-run by Republicans who want to take away our precious civil liberties and freedoms.

As you embark on the next chapter of your career, I hope you will consider starting your own Substack newsletter. I’m sure it would get millions of subscribers from people who understand the importance of following the science and trusting the experts.

Thanks for all the laughs and for sticking it to the crazy Republicans who think they should have the right to not get vaccinated.

Robert Redford has a great admiration for fearless investigative reporters like Bob Woodward.

Dear Robert Redford,

I rarely write a “fan letter” to an actor, but I wanted you to know how much your acting and brave lobbying for social justice has meant to me.

I just re-watched All the President’s Men and your depiction of Bob Woodward was, in a word, inspiring. If we only had more journalists like him who weren’t afraid of exposing massive and tragic government conspiracies!

My wife and I also love all of the brave independent film-makers you champion at the Sundance Film Festival. Thank you very much for banning all of the disinformation documentaries film-makers have made about Covid. That took guts and also shows how enlightened artists are standing up for real democracy.

I also am a great admirer of Robert Deniro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman and Jack Nicholson, iconic actors who also aren’t afraid to challenge authority.

***

Note: I wrote two letters to local public figures …

Dear Dr. Jones (local veterinarian),

This morning, while drinking my coffee, I was petting Muffin and it occurred to me that she has never once contracted rabies in her entire 7-year-life. Every day, our sweet little Muffin goes outside to “do her business” three or four times.

The back yard is full of potentially rabid squirrels and sometimes even deer (who enjoy grazing on our grass).

There must have been thousands of times Muffin could have been attacked by these animals and contracted rabies, but this has never happened thanks to the shots you make sure she gets every other year.

I just told my wife that, as far as we know, Muffin has also never had the flu. One or two times she seemed puny and might have had canine flu, but we think it was a mild case … because of her flu shots she gets every year.

Anyway, I figured you probably don’t get many letters from your “patients” thanking you for everything you’ve done for them and their appreciative owners.

See you next week at Muffin’s wellness check!

Dear Mrs. Thompson (School superintendent),

I know you’ve been very busy with the start of a new school year, but I wanted to drop you a note and tell you how much my wife and I appreciate you protecting our children during the worst two years of Covid.

We really enjoyed the extra time we got to spend with Jack and Maggie as well as getting to sit-in on the three virtual learning classes their teachers offered them during the lockdowns.

As parents, we could tell that Critical Race Theory is being correctly emphasized and rote memorization of facts and alleged “critical thinking skills” are now being de-emphasized by our educators.

Thank you also for keeping the water fountains turned off once children were allowed back in school and for requiring the masking of our kids for so long. This also showed how much you cared for our children.

(Even today - Safety first - we put our masks on when we play UNO and Monopoly on the breakfast room table.)

Go Trojans!

***

…. And one letter-to-the-editor:

Dear Editor (of al.com ),

The gravest problem our world faces today is, of course, the scourge of vaccine hesitancy. As one loyal reader, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for doing everything in your power to encourage everyone to get their vaccines. As your journalists remind us with every article they publish, it is, indeed, never too late to get your flu shot!

God bless you for all you have done to save so many lives.

Sincerely,

Bill Rice, Jr.

Troy, Alabama

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Thank you also to the employees of our local grocery store, Publix, for creating this poster reminding us how important it is to get our flu shots. I took this photo on Aug. 29th - so it’s also never too early for someone to get their flu shot.

