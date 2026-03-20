“Ilsa, I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.”… I get it, Rick.

Author’s note: Like a bug, these thoughts have been gnawing at me for almost six years. Today’s essay is my clumsy effort to describe the psychological fall-out of our New Abnormal world or my belated self-knowledge.

Prologue:

At some point in May 2020, I realized (and knew) the world had become an extremely ominous place.

For almost six years, I’ve been thinking about the characteristics of this epiphany. In one sense, this personal revelation hit me like “a ton of bricks.” Then again, strangely, I think my response was a variation of the cliche “okay, this is what it is.” That is, deep down I must have always known this is the way the world really is; I’d now simply received definitive confirmation.

In reflecting on this moment, I’m still struck by the clarity in which I instantly grasped the truths of the world, but also how I instantly connected numerous dots and was now supremely confident I knew how future events would unfold.

Almost instantly, I realized that right now, this is the way the world is, but things will become even grimmer in the future.

On a psychological spectrum, my thoughts ran from …

Sh*t … OMG … to Oh well … This is a bummer …

At some point, I think I simply sighed deeply and accepted that I was going spend the rest of my life navigating through a surreal reality.

I once wrote a column comparing my state of mind to a character in an episode of “The Twilight Zone.” I felt like I could see zombies or aliens when nobody else around me could. Or, I was frantic to warn others but all the others didn’t care or tried to avoid me, a person who was now one of the crazy people.

Or I quickly realized any effort to warn others was not going to work; every person who mattered was not going to be interested in my observations and warnings so, to protect my sanity, I endeavored to not get overly worked up as intuition told me such a response would turn out to be be a futile effort.

Almost six years later, I still think my first instincts were right. Nothing has changed to make me think the “adults in the room” will magically appear and fix everything … or that large numbers of people would conclude, “Bill, you were right. We now see the same things. What can we do to help?”

So, what happened to me? What did I see? What was my epiphany?

In January 2020 I think I contracted Covid. I also observed that large percentages of my neighbors in Troy, Alabama (including my two children) had become sick with a flu-like illness at the same time as myself and even earlier. My first brainstorm was that this must have been - or could have been - “early Covid.”

Since I was a freelance journalist, I decided to investigate this hypothesis. In early May 2020, I learned about a couple in Sylacauga, Alabama who both became very sick with all the Covid symptoms in December 2019 (the husband was hospitalized in ICU for 28 days). Significantly to myself, both Tim and Brandie McCain received positive Covid antibody results at the end of April 2020.

After a Birmingham TV station ran a 3-minute report on the McCains’ possible early Covid cases, via Facebook I found the McCains and interviewed both of them.

My first clue that something was “off” in the world (and that I might now be that lonely character in a “Twilight Zone” episode) was when I asked Brandie McCain how many other journalists had followed up with this couple.

“Nobody. You’re the first,” Brandie told me.

After several interviews and endeavoring to perform real investigative journalism, I became convinced the McCains’ clearly had Covid in December 2019, months before the first confirmed case in Alabama and weeks before the first confirmed Covid case in America.

(In my reporting, I received 30 pages of medical records from Tim McCain, documents which included chest X-rays and identified numerous “medical markers” of Tim that matched those of people with a severe, life-threatening, case of Covid. I also found two major stories from The Seattle Times and Palm Beach Post, profiling 13 other Americans who also got sick in November and December 2019 and also received positive antibody tests).

My second clue that something was off was that nobody with the Birmingham hospital who treated Tim McCain for 28 days would talk to me.

My third clue came from an interview I was granted. This was my interview with Dr. Karen Landers of The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). In this phone conversation, I shared with Dr. Landers all of my information about the McCains.

Dr. Landers told me it was, perhaps possible the McCains had early Covid, but she seriously doubted this as all the experts at the CDC and WHO said there were no Covid cases in America until mid-January.

“But don’t you want to at least interview the McCains?” I asked.

Dr. Landers told me she or someone at the ADPH might do this if the hospital that treated the McCains requested this happen or shared their records and opinions … or if the McCains themselves contacted her and her agency and requested this happen.

Almost immediately, I shared this information with Brandie McCain who later told me she left two phone messages with Dr. Landers … but nobody from the ADPH ever called her back.

I’m also confident nobody from Grandview Hospital contacted this health agency to share any suspicions of staffers that Tim might have, indeed, had a case of severe Covid.

Even before I finished my feature story on the McCains, I already knew that honest and credible investigations into Early spread were taboo and would NOT happen. I also knew that the primary media spokesperson at the ADPH did not tell me the truth when she said this agency would perform an investigation if the McCains asked this public health agency to do this.

I also asked employees at UAB’s Department of Infectious Diseases if they were interested in this story and would be willing to interview the McCains. The person I requested an interview with was Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, who later became Dr. Anthony Fauci’s successor at the NIAID.

I was told Dr. Marazzo was unavailable for an interview but another virus expert sent me an email saying she doubted the McCains had early Covid. UAB virus experts suggested I talk to the ADPH, something I’d already done, a suggestion that (see above) produced no real investigation that might “confirm” the truth.

***

Next, I wrote my story, which, naively, I thought would be the biggest national exclusive of my freelance journalism career.

Even before I’d finished it, I started sending outlines, or story pitches, to managing editors at news organizations around the country. In my view, the McCains’ story was far more explosive, persuasive and had more news-worthy elements than the “early spread” stories published by The Seattle Times and Palm Beach Post.

(One newsworthy feature of my article was the revelation public health officials had no interest in investigating possible “case zeroes” in America, which, IMO, reveals the biggest scandal of an article which seemed destined to be read only by my wife, who must have wondered how her husband could break important journalism from a card-table desk in our home study and must still be befuddled at the detour in her husband’s professional life).

Eventually, I contacted approximately 30 news organizations, asking if they’d be interested in publishing this story. I emailed my article to a cross-section of well-known news organizations in the country and world - liberal, conservative, middle of the road, etc. I sent the story or its outline to publications that do run freelance pieces as well as news organizations who only publish stories written by their salaried staffers. (Basically, I was giving these news organizations my big scoop for free).

Over a period of three or four-weeks, only four editors gave me the courtesy of a response and the responses were all the same and could be summarized in two sentences. “Thank you. We’ll pass on this.”

Thus, by the end of May 2020 I had finished a story that, IMO, proved at least dozens of Americans had Covid in the last month of 2019 - before the Wuhan Outbreak … and no journalism organization in America or the world was interested in running this story.

This is when I experienced an epiphany, a jolt of hard truth that includes several key components, all of which produced the spectrum of reactions outlined in today’s Prologue.

My simplest take-away was that any confirmed cases of early Covid were taboo and would not be shared with a mass audience.

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Numerous truths flow from one simple observation …

I think I have a talent that allows me to apply multiple logical extrapolations to one simple observation. Once I knew nobody who mattered was interested in this story, I instantly concluded:

- Early spread isn’t the only taboo Covid storyline. Every Covid story that challenges the authorized narrative will be censored and will not be published, at least by the corporate or legacy press - which are the only “news” organizations that really matter.

- Furthermore, I quickly realized I had identified a vast conspiracy as I now knew that at least 30 news organizations were protecting the authorized narrative. (The “authorized narrative” is that the novel coronavirus did not begin to spread widely in America until latter February 2020. Stated differently, “early spread” is/was simply impossible.)

- I knew from my interactions with the ADPH and UAB’s world-renowned department of virology that public health experts were also a part of what must be a conspiracy to never “confirm” truths that could debunk the consensus of the “experts.”

- I also knew at least one hospital - and their doctors, nurses and administrators - were doing the same thing … and instantly concluded all other hospitals in the world would similarly cover-up likely or possible early cases.

But this knowledge alone isn’t what left me discombobulated and profoundly sad. In a matter of days, I realized that every important alleged truth-seeking institution in the country and world must be completely captured. None of these supposed “truth-seeking” institutions were interested in exposing any important truths to the American public and, indeed, were all committed to concealing important truths from the public.

- From simple logic or common-sense deductions, I also realized these “public servants” and organizations are not interested in covering up only awkward Covid storylines; they will and have probably covered-up every story that would challenge any potentially-explosive narrative important to the Establishment.

Somehow, every leader who matters intuitively knows the stories that are potentially thermo-nuclear and, thus, must be suppressed from the public.

- Furthermore, these people (leaders) and organizations are not going to change. In the future, I knew - instantly - that the same cover-up or propaganda narratives would be conducted to suppress the reach of any story that might shock large numbers of people and potentially expose the world’s real villains.

Picturing me in the spring of 2020 …

If someone tries to put himself in my shoes and could go back in time six years, this person would observe the response of an obscure small-town freelance journalist who figured everything out - in a matter of days.

It didn’t take much time for me to figure out that someone, like myself, who was trying to share important stories - simply doesn’t matter.

***

My favorite movie is Casablanca, a film whose key plot point involves an evil regime’s efforts to stop one key member of a resistance movement from succeeding. The reason this is my favorite movie is that it has more quotable lines than any other film, including this one:

“Ilsa, I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. Someday you’ll understand that.”

I think Rick was right … and in a matter of just a few days I suddenly did fully understand this.

My first thought: Damn, or mother-f***** … Which morphed into: Oh well.

Another possibility that instantly struck me is that I am probably very different than all the people who do matter … and someone like myself will never obtain any leadership position in these important organizations.

Such self-knowledge wouldn’t matter if skeptics or contrarians like myself were wrong and were, say, knowingly spreading disinformation. But people like myself - call us contrarians, skeptics, critics or dissidents - are routinely right.

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I think my most troubling epiphany is/was that people who are trying to do the right thing and share important stories will, as a general rule and if at all possible, be ignored. The ability of such people to reach a mass audience will be intentionally suppressed.

To employ an analogy from more recent world events - the government of Iran isn’t or wasn’t really an existential threat to any family seeking to live their own lives. As far as the Powers that Be are concerned, dissident thinkers - who challenge the authorized narratives - are, in fact, the greatest threat to their continued rule.

The “evil” regime of Iran is simply the latest Bogey Man being used to further what must be a diabolical plan to destroy any resistance movement that still believes in freedom and opposes mass-deaths and further Orwellian control.

Also, “leaders” of organizations that conceal important truths from every-day citizens must know that their jobs depend on concealing unpleasant truths, a project that protects the exalted status of the Powers that Be.

Personally, I think this project does, in fact, qualify as a coordinated conspiracy - one that involves 100 percent of corporate news organizations as well as 100 percent of public health bureaucracies and virtually every important organization or business on the planet.

Even if the actors concealing key truths don’t understand they’re being used as pawns in a vast conspiracy, they still - intuitively - know what truths must be blocked and what scandals cannot be exposed.

***

Six years ago I was simply an enterprising freelance journalist who was trying to publish one story that hadn’t been told, a story, I thought, that was very important. Or, if my hypothesis was wrong, a story that still had enough corroborating evidence to be considered as a valid possibility and warrant a legitimate investigation.

What I ended up learning is that every important organization in the country is completely captured.

As to the question of why such important “leaders” and organizations are captured, my instant conclusions left me deeply disturbed.

IMO, these organizations and leaders are either corrupt and perhaps genuinely evil … and/or their echelons of leaders are replete with ignorant, immoral and cowardly individuals and legions of dangerous sycophants.

My main conclusion: In a world and culture this corrupt, toxic and disturbing results would be inevitable. The prospect that clear-thinking leaders might emerge who could purge this rot would be the longest of long shots.

Epilogue:

I should note that my story on the McCains was eventually published by alternative media website UnCoverDC.com.

When the proprietor and founder of that site, Tracy Beanz, received my draft story, she immediately called me, saying, “Yes, we’ll definitely publish this story.”

Tracy then asked me one question:

“Why didn’t anyone else publish this?”

I’d only been investigating one Covid story for a couple of weeks, but I already knew the obvious answer.

“Because this is clearly a taboo subject,” I answered.

Today, I would add, “Because every important organization in the country is captured - 100 percent; all of them.”

In the span of maybe one or two weeks, I’d figured out the way the real world operates. This wasn’t one story the world’s real rulers were trying to block; these people and organizations block every story that could be a thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb.

While befuddling, this epiphany explains why in, four years, the embalmers’ clot story/scandal has yet to break into the mainstream. It explains how the same people and organizations blocked the key truths of the Epstein scandal for decades.

It might explain how the majority of supporters of President Trump are, today, even more avid supporters of the president even though he brazenly broke multiple campaign promises to not start regime-change wars as president. (For the people who matter, this war had to be waged - just like a faux pandemic had to be rolled out).

Further post-scripts …

My story on the McCains, which I thought might be of interest to millions of citizens, was probably read by only a couple thousand people. While I kept sending the article to dozens of news organizations, nobody “picked up the story.” No mainstream or corporate journalists anywhere in the world followed up … which I, of course, knew would be the case.

Not long after my story was published, the one publisher who did run the story, Tracy Beanz, was banned from Twitter for several years - for promoting true or taboo stories like my own.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the UAB expert who had no interest in my early spread story, led the remdesivir safety trials (this drug is safe and effective) and was promoted to be Anthony Fauci’s successor at the NIAID.

The ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers was honored as one of our state’s citizens “who made a difference” by Alabama’s largest news organization. She is now our state’s “chief medical officer.”

In other words, the public servants who are feted as “making a difference” are all either incompetent, corrupt or frauds. But, still, they remain our nation’s “leaders” and almost always earn promotions and are never fired or prosecuted.

As it was six years ago, it is today.

My gift - which might be better described as a curse - is that I simply saw all of this - wham! - almost at once. (Mr. Rice, whine if you want, but you are going to have to deal with this knowledge and truth.)

Still, for some reason, myself, as well as many others, have carried on, fully aware of the incredibly-remote probability our work could “make a difference.”

***

I’ll end with another Casablanca quote that’s always resonated with me and probably explains why so many independent citizen journalists keep hitting “send” on articles Big Pharma or the Israeli Lobby must despise and fear.

Rick: Don’t you sometimes wonder if it’s worth all this? I mean what you’re fighting for.

Victor Laszlo: You might as well question why we breathe. If we stop breathing, we’ll die. If we stop fighting our enemies, the world will die.

Rick: Well, what of it? It’ll be out of its misery.

Victor: You know how you sound, Mr. Blaine? Like a man who’s trying to convince himself of something he doesn’t believe in his heart.

***

(At one time, I thought Substack was a weapon that might produce a thermo-nuclear truth bomb. However, many months ago, I had another epiphany: From here on in, I’m only going to lose subscribers; the reach of my articles peaked two years ago. This, I guess, simply “is what it is.” Still, I greatly appreciate the readers and subscribers who are receiving my dispatches and always include these two links at the bottom of my articles.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.