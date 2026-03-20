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Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
11h

I had a similar experience. I am just an ordinary guy who was reading a libertarian website that linked to the great Barrington declaration. I read it and thought it made a lot of sense so I signed it forwarded it to some people. The very next week it disappeared from the internet. No matter how I searched I couldn’t find it. That’s when I realized that someone had the power to censor the internet. How naive I was, I thought it was open and free. I have to tell you it was unsettling at the time and a valuable lesson. Trust your instincts don’t believe people whose story seems a little off.

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
11hEdited

The mask flip-flop. That was my first indication. The revelation of a lie is, or at least should, be automatically disqualifying as a credible source of information. "I lied for noble reasons, we lacked enough facemasks for emergency room staff" was always a flimsy excuse. Turns out the "admission" of a lie was *the* lie. The truth was stated initially, the lie followed.

Anyone with even basic understanding of scientific principles taught in middle or high school science knows that there's no such thing as "the speed of science." Unless by "speed" you mean slow, like a glacier. Hypothesis, theories must be put forward, tested, analyzed, reviewed, replicated, corroborated. Especially theories that instantly overturn decades, more than a century of scientific evidence.

And when those overturning decades+ of gold standard RCT evidence declare, as they make their grand pronouncement of their findings, that due to the nature of the science it would be impossible to construct any gold standard RCT evidence, we had to just take their word for it, because they were many experts who said so, I knew it we were being lied to.

Yet, because so few people ever paid attention in their middle or high school science classes they only went through the motions to pass too few came to the same realization. The quote of Thomas Jefferson comes to mind about a well-educated populace being necessary to preserve a free republic was put on full display. Public education has produced diplomas and degrees, but has not produced a well-educated populace. Freedom cannot be preserved when the populace is not educated, and turns over their thinking to experts they will blindly obey.

I thought that surely enough people knew that once a liar always a liar is a reliable shortcut to assigning credibility. And then I'm reminded of how many relationships there are where a partner is caught lying and cheating, denies it, then makes up an excuse, and promises to never lie and cheat again, and the other partner chooses to trust that the lying and cheating was a one-time occurrence and it won't happen again. Ending up staying in an abusive relationship with their lying, cheating partner.

That is the relationship of government with the vast majority of our friends, neighbors, colleagues and families. They choose to stay in the abusive relationship with government (and controlled media), trusting those who have proven they are untrustworthy, the government (and media) that lies to and cheats on them constantly. As they grow firmer and firmer in their denial. When the well-meaning friend, neighbor or family member tries to intervene, help *they* become the enemy, the threat to the relationship that the abused, lied to, cheated on partner is desperate to protect and preserve. "Mind your own business!" As the battered partner retreats into the relationship with their abuser, pulling back from any who try to help save them.

That is what we, the skeptics, the ones who see all of the lies clearly must deal with. Those we try to help see us as the threat to their relationship with the government (and media) that abuses them. Preferring the 'safety' of what they know, abuse, to the unknown of life without the 'protection' of their abuser.

I suppose my other steps to the epiphany were the sudden shift from isolation and social distancing and fear of disease to accommodate BLM/Antifa protests - and then the shift back to isolation and social distancing and fear of disease as that psychological operation ran its course. Completely illogical, should've woken up the masses, authorities and sources that weren't captured.

And then the revelation in the NYT that the PCR tests were complete rubbish, known to produce at least 95% false positives, yet 'positive" test 'cases' were still being cited to impose lockdowns, quarantines, deny access to work, shopping, entertainment, living in public. Had the "case" counts meant to be scary and menacing in number been known to be at least 95% false the justification for the repressive measures wouldn't have been there. 50 'cases' is much less fearful than 1000.

I thought surely that revelation - from "the newspaper of record" New York Times - in August, 2020 would have resulted in a recalibration by authorities. I even shared it with many I knew personally in elected and appointed office in my state who were making the decisions to repress our rights. I shared it with other local media, editors and popular political opinion columnists who I also knew. Not one single person I knew personally bothered to respond. The only message I ever saw come back was from a State School Board member on her social media I commented on was, "we're doing the best we can based on what we know, it can't be helped." A state school board member, elected to ensure the populace is well-educated. Lacking education herself to make good decisions for the children they are trusted to educate.

Epiphany was complete.

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