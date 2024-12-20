Here’s a graphic from embalmer Richard Hirschman’s X account that already looks like a billboard … but our ‘creative team’ could come up with many billboards that were even more effective.

I’m an “Idea Man.”

One (perhaps very do-able) idea that might stop the administration of Covid “vaccines” and boosters in a remarkably short time period would be to place billboards across America showing pictures of the “embalmers’ clots.”

Thanks to our friends in the Censorship Industrial Complex, 85 to 90 percent of American citizens are probably clueless about the existence of these white, fibrous, rubbery, worm-like substances that hundreds (or thousands) of embalmers have been finding in bodies for at least 30 months.

The billboard campaign I envision would perhaps reduce the percentage of oblivious citizens to zero.

***

It’s been said “a picture’s worth a thousand words.” Per my idea, only a few words would be needed on the billboards I envision.

These words, plus one or two pictures that an embalmer like Richard Hirschman have taken, might be more than enough marketing ammunition to stop the “clot shots” cold turkey.

Note: The campaign’s appeal is there’s no need for people to sift through 200-page medical studies - simply look at the photos and make your own conclusion.

The words or headlines would be printed above a photo like this one.

Off the top of my head, our caption(s) might be:

“Do these things look safe to you?”

“Hundreds of embalmers keep finding these things in our veins.”

“You’re not supposed to see these pictures.”

“Where’s the study on the embalmers’ clots?”

“Safe and Effective - The Photos …”

“Why won’t anyone in Congress or government investigate what’s causing these substances?”

“Ask Anthony Fauci what he thinks about these things …”

“With compliments from Big Pharma and Big Government … The Embalmers Clots.”

***

Organizers of this grassroots’ advertising campaign could also launch an Embalmers’ Clots website. For additional information (and more photos), citizens would be encouraged to visit the website address that would be posted in four-foot-tall, bold letters.

Note: Actually, an embalmers’ clots website - or Substack site - already exists. Laura Kasner started it a year or so ago. It’s called Clotastrophre … which might be another perfect one-word headline for our billboard.

Another aside: I’m sure highly intelligent and and clever Substack readers could come up with more pithy and powerful lines of text to run with our giant clot photos.

My vision/goal would be to saturate the heavy-travelled highways and roadways of America with at least 2,000 of these billboards.

Some quick hypothetical numbers …

Two thousand billboards equates to an average of 40 billboards per state, although fewer billboards would be needed in states like Alaska and South Dakota and more could be placed in heavily-populated states.

While I’ve sold newspaper print advertising and radio commercials, I’ve never sold billboards.

From a quick Internet search, it looks like rent for an average billboard might be possible for $3,000/month (although prices no doubt vary, significantly, due to traffic counts).

Now-a-days, one can also rent digital billboards that splash visual messages across the screen every 10 seconds or so, which reduces the cost as the advertiser is sharing the rent space with other advertisers.

How much money would our citizens’ group need to raise?

Using $3,000/month/per sign as our average price and given that we want to place 2,000 of these billboards across the county, we’d need to raise approximately $6 million to fund a one-month campaign that would be impossible for 90+ percent of motorists to miss.

This sounds like a lot of money - and is a lot of money. However, a crowd-sourced Fund-Raising campaign could raise $6 million if only 240,000 people donated $25 to our ad-campaign.

So, for the price of a half-year’s Substack subscription, this money could be raised - if only 4,800 citizens in each state contributed to our pot.

Of course, it’s possible - even likely - a smattering of wealthy donors would make much larger donations so 240,000 donors wouldn’t be required. My first thought is this lofty fund-raising goal ($6 million) could be raised with only 100,000 donors, which is only 2,000 “concerned citizens” in each state (plus donors from outside the USA).

What if our efforts fall shot?

As I know from creating previous business plans, one should always cut revenue projections in half.

If it turned out our grassroots’ fund-raising campaign raised “only” $3 million … this would still pay for 1,000 “embalmer clot” billboards across America - which is 1,000 more than the public’s seen to date.

In other words, $6 million and 2,000 billboards for 30 days …or $3 million for 1,000 billboards for 30 days … … is certainly do-able.

If less money was raised, our team could still begin renting space with the funds we generate and continue our fund-raising operations and rent additional outdoor billboards as more funds come in.

(Our group’s website could include a link for people who want to donate, funds which would allow our group to quickly place billboards in many other locations.)

The $64,000 question …

At this writing, the giant question is whether billboard companies would even allow a citizens’ group to run billboards that showed pictures of the embalmers’ clots.

It’s very possible that many companies would not “allow” this form of free speech.

This possibility/scenario would itself be very interesting as leaders of our group would then ask the question, “Why can’t we run these billboards?”

***

One can only speculate about the responses our organization might receive.

Executives for Big Advertising might say the clot photos aren’t real.

However, our side could easily prove they are real.

The same executives might respond that our group can’t “prove” these clots/substances were caused by the Covid vaccines.

“How do you know the shots are not the cause?” Our representatives would no doubt respond.

Our attorneys and leaders would next ask the advertising companies to “Please cite the CDC study that has investigated the cause of the embalmers’ clots.”

Plus, if one reads through the text of potential headlines shared above, the vast majority of these potential captions don’t even address the question of what caused these never-before-seen substances.

Indeed, a major goal of the campaign would be for the “experts” to tell the public what, in fact, is causing these terrifying substances.

If Twinkies or Long Covid turn out to be the culprit, informed citizens need to know this.

If the objection is that our side can’t “prove” the shots caused these clots, our creative team could easily create myriad lines of text which don’t even mention the cause.

If the Billboard executives still won’t accept our money, the public will at least know that photos of medically-significant white, fibrous, substances (never seen prior to the year 2021) are, for some reason, not allowed in today’s advertising world.

If this reason is cited, a quick question comes to mind: Why was Madison Avenue able to run photos of X-Rays showing the black and damaged lungs of heavy smokers … but can’t run photos of whatever these oversized worm-like substances are?

Another billboard and advertising precedent …

In previous billboard advertising campaigns, anti-abortion groups often published photos of unborn children in the womb. While uncomfortable for many people to view or think about, these photos (which weren’t contrived) were clearly designed to make mothers think about the consequences of late and mid-term abortions.

It’s also possible executives would reject the billboards because the pictures are simply too grotesque or unsettling. For example, the images might disturb small children or some mothers (perhaps mothers named “Karen.”)

To which our group could reply, “We didn’t make these substances or cause them to form in our veins and arteries. These substances look like what they look like - just like the smokers’ lungs” … which were caused by Madison Avenue’s long-time benefactors, Big Tobacco.

Plus, one of the main goals of this advertising campaign is to make people people who are not uncomfortable … become uncomfortable … or prompt more people to ask questions that might make them uncomfortable.

Our side would have a compelling and important legal case

If our multi-million-dollar ad spend was rejected, this citizens’ group would at least have grounds for a provocative and significant lawsuit.

While it’s no doubt true that none of the “fearless” trial lawyers who purchase half of the billboards in America would take our case, the lawyers at Children’s Health Defense might argue our case on a pro-bono basis.

This would mean our lawsuit might make legal headlines and establish once and for all that billboards with the potential to make some people uncomfortable are somehow not protected by the First Amendment.

Another novel legal question: Should companies that control advertising be able to censor people who are trying to save lives?

If the Supreme Court rules “yes,” such a ruling would qualify as an endorsement of government-sanctioned censorship that does, indeed, cause deaths and serious adverse medical conditions.

Our billboards probably would be rejected by most billboard companies …

Per my guess, most major billboard companies probably would refuse to run our billboards, no doubt using the new and obsequious “disinformation” standard as grounds for rejection.

However, our billboards, via un-doctored photography, would simply be depicting true information not “misinformation” or “disinformation.”

Still, it’s likely (or possible) that a few independent and maverick billboard companies would run our ads.

It’s also a given the billboards would create a major national stir and, thus, would generate billions of dollars in free advertising via “viral” alternative media commentary and, perhaps, even some MSM coverage (like local TV stations).

While those placing the ads would no doubt be smeared as “science deniers,” those making this claim would be placed in the awkward position of denying these clots exist.

That is, the “fact-checking” syndicates would, presumably, have to prove these “clots” don’t exist (or existed on the same scale pre-vaccines).

That is, to prove they don’t exist, local newspapers would have to interview people like embalmer Richard Hirschman, who could hand these reporters vials of actual clots. (Or someone like Tom Haviland, who has produced two national surveys of embalmers).

Mainstream media reporters would, perhaps, have to do some real reporting on this topic - something that’s yet to happen in three years.

If no one else will do something important, you have to do it yourself …

As we enter the final days of 2024, it should be obvious to everyone who reads Substack newsletters like this one that the “embalmers clots” are a thermo-nuclear taboo topic to public health officials, university researchers and the mainstream “watchdog”press.

It’s impossible to go back in time and not vaccinate billions of citizens. However, it would be very easy to stop all future shots and boosters, which would save countless lives and prevent countless life-altering medical conditions.

If Goal 1 is to stop the administration of shots large swaths of citizens now believe are killing and harming millions of our fellow citizens (including people we love and care about), it’s abundantly clear citizens are going to have to do this ourselves.

Publishing over-sized pictures of the embalmers’ clots on billboards across the country would qualify as the easiest and most effective way to quickly achieve this humanitarian goal.

All that’s needed to achieve this goal is crowd-funding strategies to raise as many million dollars as possible … and then find enough brave billboard executives who would allow these photos to be viewed nationwide for at least 30 days.

I’ve presented my Big Idea. I’m curious to see how many Substack readers and authors agree with me and possess the true grit to make this life-saving outcome happen.

***

Note: See today’s Reader Comment forum for more details of how a grassroots’ effort might make this “happen.” Feedback and column shares are greatly appreciated.

(Stories like this one make me very nervous before I hit the “send” button. I appreciate the hundreds of subscribers and Ko-Fi supporters who continue to encourage me to go ahead and hit this button.)

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!