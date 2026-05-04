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Bill Rice, Jr.
16hEdited

Bonus Content 2:

When looking at antibody studies or results, it's great if any study/test result tells you if this person (or people) tested positive for the IgM antibody.

There are two main antibodies - the IgG and IgM, both of which can be tested. The IgM is very important because it doesn't show up after 30 days. That is, if you test positive for that particular antibody, you have had a "recent" case.

If you don't have the IgM antibody, but do test positive for the IgG antibody, this means you were infected at least 30 days earlier.

Basically, the "IgM-negative and IgG-positive" combination of results can mean this person had a much-earlier case (or was infected at least 30 days before he or she got his antibody test).

The Mt. Sinai study only provided results for the IgG antibody. If it had shown the IgM results and all 102 "positives" had this antibody, we would know all of these healthcare workers had been recently infected - which would rule out "early spread."

I've also written extensively about individual citizens who got antibody tests when they became available. For example, NJ Mayor Michael Melham (sick in November 2019) and Alabama residents Tim and Brandie McCain (sick in December 2019). All three were positive for the IgG antibody and negative for the IgM antibody. All three got their antibody tests in late April 2020. This combo of results means they had NOT had a "recent" case because none of them tested positive positive for the IgM "recent" antibody.

I think many antibody studies and results intentionally do not include the IgM data/result ... to conceal evidence of early spread.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
16h

As I would characterize it, the official narrative posits that this virus began to infect large numbers of Americans, maybe beginning in late February or early March. (Indeed, this is what the CDC said happened in a press conference in late May 2020).

The problem with this narrative is that there is very little evidence supporting the observation/conclusion that millions of people were suddenly becoming "sick" with ILI SYMPTOMS during this time frame.

In contrast, there is overwhelming evidence that tens of millions of people were sick with these exact symptoms in November and December 2019 ... and January and early February 2020.

As I've written numerous times, "Covid symptoms" don't seem to matter when trying to gauge when a respiratory virus might have been infecting large numbers of people. This also doesn't make any sense to me.

Based on symptoms experienced by huge numbers of citizens (or not experienced by huge numbers of citizens), I think "Covid" had already peaked by mid-February 2020.

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