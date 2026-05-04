I should have written a story on this antibody study five or six years ago when I first discovered it. Better late than never, I guess.

I’ve read or skimmed scores of articles and papers about various antibody studies.

While numerous antibody studies between March and the summer of 2020 found positive percentages ranging from 2 to 13 percent, several studies produced much higher percentages of positives (as reported in my last dispatch, I’ve identified positive rates ranging from 20 to 68 percent).

One antibody study conducted by the New York City’s Mount Sinai Health System has always stood out to me as significant for reasons listed below.

The highlight from this study (see Abstract of Study here) is that 285 Healthcare Workers (HCW) employed at this large academic hospital system were given ELISA antibody tests between March 24 and April 4th, 2020. From this sample of HCW, 102 (36 percent) tested positive for the IgG antibody.

(Significantly to myself, the results for the IgM antibody - which is a “marker of recent infection” - were not reported.)

Significant features of this study …

First, the study found a very high (or atypical) percentage of positive results - 36 percent.

Second, the dates the study was done - March 24 to April 4, 2020 - was much earlier than other studies. (Per my research, antibody tests administered earlier provide much-better estimates of true community “prevalence” as studies show that “detectable levels of antibodies” can fade in “two to three months” in some percentage of those who receive these tests.)

To myself, the paper’s key finding was that almost every employee at this hospital system who tested positive for Covid antibodies was infected at dates no later than early to late March 2020.

As documented in numerous scientific papers, for most people, it takes 10 to 14 days for detectable levels of antibodies to form. If we subtract 10 to 14 days from the date these healthcare workers donated blood for their antibody tests, one can deduce with confidence that the majority of these 102 positive donors must have already been exposed to this virus by mid-March if not much earlier.

Significantly, the dates healthcare workers were infected would have been before the huge spike in Covid deaths was reported in New York City.

A Virus Bomb Explodes in the Big Apple …

Thinking about the anomalous results of this antibody study made me want to refresh my memory on how many New York City residents had allegedly died “from Covid” by the time these health care workers gave blood for their antibody tests.

An archived story from the Department of Public Health in NY City gave me the answer:

By April 7th, 2020 - three days after the hospital antibody study of its healthcare workers concluded - 3,602 New York City residents had (allegedly and reportedly) already died (!) from Covid.

The first confirmed Covid “case” in New York City was March 1, 2020.

According to Wikipedia, by April 6, 2020, New York City had recorded 72,181 confirmed cases.

The first Covid death in NY City was reported on March, 13, 2020.

This means that in the span of 37 days, New York City went from zero (“confirmed”) Covid cases to 72,181. Also, in 19 days, the City went from experiencing no Covid deaths to 3,602.

In fact, by April 7th, 43.2 percent of all confirmed Covid deaths in America (population 330 million) occurred in one city (population 8.8 million).

According to CNN (citing data from Johns Hopkins), on April 7th alone, 806 New York City residents died from Covid, which was 43.4 percent of all Covid deaths on this day in America.

Now I return to the findings of the Mt. Sinai Hospital antibody study.

By April 4, 2020, 36 percent of this hospital’s 285 employees who participated in the study already had Covid antibodies.

Antibody tests don’t show “active” cases (like the PCR tests allegedly do); instead they show laboratory evidence of prior infections.

This means HCW were not infected - nor symptomatic - when they gave blood for this assay. HCW were tested for antibodies 9 to 14 days after lockdowns were ordered (March 11 to 15).

As authors of the study note, no employees who received an antibody test was “symptomatic” at the time they received their test (all HCW who received a test were “asymptomatic” at the time they received their tests, per the study.)

In their paper publishing the antibody results, the authors note:

“HCW were advised to wait at least 2 weeks from time of symptom onset or suspected exposure before undergoing testing.4“

Per common sense and official guidance, if a nurse, physician or lab technician was sick with Covid symptoms, they were not supposed to come to work.

To me, the anecdote I extrapolate from this information is that at least 285 HCW who volunteered to participate in this study had not experienced Covid symptoms during the time period when huge numbers of NY City residents were allegedly experiencing respiratory virus symptoms in late March to early April.

Still, if this employee antibody sample is accurate, more than 1/3 of hospital employees had already contracted Covid many weeks earlier … perhaps in February, maybe January or December if not some point in November 2019.

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I always look for things that should have happened but didn’t. With this study, one particular detail jumped out to me.

Of the 102 employees who tested positive for Covid antibodies, none died. Or if any Sinai Hospital employees had died from Covid by April 4, 2020, study authors did not include this information in their paper.

Since the novel coronavirus was said to be unusually contagious, HCW infected with said virus must have also infected an unknown number of other people - including, perhaps (or likely), sick patients at the hospital.

But, as of March 13th, not a single person in New York City had died from Covid. This would mean no patients at this particular hospital had died from Covid; nor had any nurses, doctors or X-Ray technicians.

Clearly - based on the results of this (early) antibody study - the novel coronavirus was already spreading in New York City - not only among hospital staffers but, one assumes, among citizens outside of the hospital.

Working backwards to estimate how many infected people should have already died …

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From my research, I know that the median time from “symptom onset to death” for a Covid patient is approximately 18.5 days. The average incubation time before “symptom onset” is two to six days, meaning the time from infection to death would be, on average, 20 to 24 days.

By the time this sample of healthcare workers tested positive for Covid antibodies, more than 20 days had elapsed since the date(s) the vast majority of positive workers had presumably first been infected by this virus.

(One extrapolation from this study is that - as of April 4, 2020 - the Infection Fatality Rate for HCW at Mt. Sinai Hospital was 0.000 percent - Math: 102 previously infected HCW and zero deaths).

Per my conjecture (supported by multiple antibody studies), by the time the first New York City case was “confirmed” on March 1st, tens of thousands … or hundreds of thousands or probably millions of New York City residents must have been exposed to this virus.

Expressed differently, anyone exposed to the virus by, say, Feb. 18th, 2020 had already had at least 25 days to die from this virus … but nobody had.

That is, if the results of this antibody study are accurate, and this virus was as deadly as the experts said it was, the morgues of the City should have already been full of citizens who’d already perished from Covid.

Playing Devil’s Advocate with Myself …

I’ve tried to identify other scenarios that might explain how large numbers of New York City residents could have been infected without producing conspicuous and soaring numbers of deaths 18 to 24 days after their infections.

For myself, none of the following three explanations seem plausible:

First, all 102 HCW who tested positive received “false positives” and never actually had Covid - which I don’t believe. (It would be surprising if a hospital as prestigious as Mt. Sinai used an antibody test where every positive result was false or inaccurate).

A second possibility is that everyone who tested positive had been exposed maybe 10 to 14 days before they got their test - which, per my antibody research, would not be true or likely as, for most people, it takes 14 days for the IgG antibody to show up in the antibody tests. (Question: Did every positive HCW get infected exactly two weeks before they gave blood for their test? Again, this doesn’t seem very plausible to me.)

It should also be noted that draconian/extreme virus-mitigation measures had been implemented at least two weeks before these antibody tests were administered to staffers.

That is, if this second possibility is considered the best explanation, said virus-mitigation strategies clearly did not work. (Indeed, by the time these workers gave blood for their tests, every hospital worker had probably been wearing protective “space suits” to prevent infection for at least two weeks).

A third possibility might posit that once members of this antibody-positive cohort were infected, they didn’t infect anyone else, a conclusion that would seem to suggest that this was not a very contagious virus - another scenario which doesn’t seem plausible to me. After all, according to this antibody study, 36 percent of HCW did contract the virus - which certainly suggests the circulation of a “contagious” virus.)

For me, a fourth scenario seems far more plausible:

All of these antibody-positive healthcare workers did contract Covid; which, obviously, didn’t kill them … nor did this virus/disease kill any of their co-workers … nor did it kill any hospital patients (at least before March 14th).

(Or if a hospital patient did die from Covid, this death was attributed to another reason/cause, which would strike me as strange as by early February into mid-March 2020 all public health officials and hospital employees were presumably intently looking for Covid “cases” and “deaths.”)

What is exceedingly strange to myself (and other narrative skeptics) is that a virus that was NOT “deadly” through March 12th, suddenly became the most deadly virus in world history - at least in New York City.

If one assumes or concludes that a virus wouldn’t mutate from non-deadly to ultra-deadly in a matter of days or weeks, logic suggests that something else must explain 806 deaths in one city in one day and 3,600 new “Covid deaths” in the span of 19 days.

As it turns out, every one of the New York City “Covid deaths” occurred AFTER the lockdowns (that were imposed to prevent infections and deaths) … and after starkly-different treatment protocols for Covid patients were rolled out at the exact same time.

Also, as far a I can determine, the results of this study generated little if any national media coverage, which doesn’t surprise me as the common-sense take-away (that many healthcare workers already had Covid antibodies in New York City) would definitely not fit the narrative that a novel coronavirus blew through New York City … but only after early to mid-March 2020.

The Grocery Store Antibody Study …

As noted at the top of this article, most antibody studies from this time period produced far lower percentages of “positive” results.

The State of New York Department of Public Health actually commissioned and executed the most extensive antibody study of which I am aware.

Between, April 19-28, New York public health employees tested 15,100 residents of New York for antibodies. The developers of the study tested residents at 99 New York grocery stores via a quick, thumb-prick blood draw.

In this study, approximately 13 percent of residents in New York State tested positive with approximately 20 percent of residents of New York City testing positive.

Of note, this antibody survey of “random grocery store visitors” commenced on April 19th - 26 days after the first HCW at Mt. Sinai hospital received an antibody test.

That is, IMO, the first significant antibody study in New York City was actually the hospital survey of employees at one large New York City hospital system - not the larger, grocery store study.

This study did receive a great deal of attention …

In contrast to this hospital study, the grocery store survey did receive widespread media coverage. Indeed, this study also produce eye-opening results and led many observers to conclude that more than two million residents in one state had already been infected by the end of March 2020.

New York governor Mario Cuomo commented on the significance of this study in a quote that, I believe, deserves closer parsing and probably explains why this study received extensive media coverage and the hospital study went unnoticed.

Said Gov. Cuomo:

“What we found so far is that the statewide number is 13.9% tested positive for having the antibodies. They were infected three weeks ago, four weeks ago, five weeks ago, six weeks ago, but they had the virus, they developed the antibodies and they are now recovered.” (emphasis added).

My thoughts on Gov. Cuomo’s quote …

If these citizens were actually infected three weeks before they received their IgG antibody test, this would correspond to infection dates occurring between April 5th to March 29th (14 days before this cohort received their antibody results).

Infection dates four weeks prior to these citizens receiving antibody tests would translate to an infection date of March 29th to March 22.

Infections five weeks earlier would date to March 22nd to March 15th.

Infection dates six weeks before citizens received their antibody tests would equate to an infection date between March 15th and March 8th.

I am probably one of the few journalists who picked up on the fact that Mayor Cuomo did NOT say these positive antibody results could have been produced by infection dates two, three, four or five months before these citizens received their antibody tests.

Significantly to myself, anyone previously infected three to five weeks before they received their “grocery store” antibody tests would have been infected after the lockdowns. Even those infected six weeks prior to receiving their antibody tests would have been infected three days before to four days after the lockdowns were imposed to stop/slow virus spread.

In other words, Mayor Cuomo’s quote seems to be supporting the authorized narrative of all public health experts - namely that “severe” and “alarming” spread in New York didn’t commence until around mid-March 2020.

(As I’ve written several times, the official narrative is actually that “Late Spread” happened - as in an explosion of cases in the Spring not in the “cold and flu” winter months, when tens of millions of Americans were actually sick with Covid/ILI symptoms.)

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In my deep research dive last week, I found a story quoting the director of the WHO on March 11, who stated that “alarming levels of spread and severity” were now happening outside of China. In other words - and significantly to the official narrative - no alarming or severe levels of spread was happening in places like NY City until after the WHO declared a global pandemic, which is the same date the lockdowns began.

For myself, the possibility that many (probably millions) of New York residents might have been exposed to this virus by the end of February 2020 and was never even considered or seriously discussed remains a head-scratcher.

IMO, the reason wide-spread “early prevalence” was never considered is that this scenario would harpoon the “deadly virus” narrative.

That is, large number of Covid deaths would have been undeniable if hundreds of thousands or millions of New York residents had already contracted this virus by February 2020 and the virus was killing 1 to 3 percent of those who became infected (the narrative at the time).

In Conclusion …

In conclusion, it seems to me that an antibody study at a major New York hospital that found 36 percent of healthcare workers had tested positive for Covid antibodies - several weeks before the grocery store study - should have received far more attention than it received.

Per my conjecture, the reason the hospital study didn’t receive more media interest is that the results of this earlier study provided even more convincing evidence that large numbers of New York residents had already been infected with this virus weeks and months before the “experts” said was possible.

I’ll conclude by again highlighting the key take-away of the “early spread” hypothesis - namely that early spread (with no corresponding “early deaths”) does not connote a “deadly virus.”

As I’ve argued repeatedly, the entire Covid Fear Narrative is/was predicated on the “fact” this virus was ultra-contagious and ultra “deadly.”

Furthermore, the response to Covid was predicated on the “fact” that very few Americans had been exposed to this virus by the lockdowns which began March 11-15, 2020. (That is, it was not too late to stop or slow “spread.”)

The results of the New York grocery store antibody study AND, more glaringly, the results of the Mt. Sinai HCW antibody study seem to debunk the official narrative regarding when large numbers of Americans were actually first exposed to this virus.

All of which reinforces my overriding conclusion, which is that discerning citizens should never blindly trust the claims of the public health and government “experts.”

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