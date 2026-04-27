… “It’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated.” - Anthony Fauci.

Fauci had power and was not afraid to use it - ruthlessly if needed. It also didn’t matter how often he was proven wrong.

In scores of Covid articles and posts, I’ve referenced my hypothesis that whoever produced the Covid pandemic was almost certainly trying to make it possible for governments - and the people who control government policies - to achieve greater power and control.

Indeed, I’m currently working on a series of articles where I explore theories on what was the real reason for “Covid.”

IMO, “saving millions of lives” was not the real reason. In fact, I think it’s entirely possible that the real motivation might have been an effort to produce larger numbers of premature deaths, a result which would produce reduced numbers of government outlays/payments the government is obligated to fund.

A second possible reason for executing a staged or contrived Pandemic might have been to provide a reason/justification to inject trillions of dollars into an economy and/or a banking/financial system that might be approaching some form of melt-down/collapse or world-changing crisis.

My hypothesis is that a contrived “deadly pandemic” would create an event that produced unprecedented fear in the public - thereby justifying draconian measures or responses that would not be questioned by any organization that might possess the means to prevent such a “solution.”

Per my hypothesis, the world’s real rulers created and then exploited an excuse/“crisis,” a narrative that once widely accepted as fact allowed key organizations to exert even more control over billions of citizens.

Framed as I now view the reasons for the pandemic, individuals and organizations that had already achieved tremendous levels of control over society could achieve even more control and power over society.

This explanation for Covid is not hypothetical as this series of outcomes is what actually transpired.

World governments, which had already achieved massive power, exerted even more control by, for example, mandating lockdowns (which were implemented and enforced by 50-plus edicts) … and then mandating or coercing large swaths of the world population to get one or more injections of a product falsely labeled as a “vaccine.”

If an impending and unknown economic catastrophe was being concealed, trillions of dollars “pumped into the system” by the world’s Magic Printing Press probably or perhaps did avert said crisis.

***

I’ve also reached the conclusion that individuals within agencies of government may not always be the master-minds that necessarily conceive nefarious control operations. However, it’s impossible for the “real plotters” to carry out their agendas unless they first control all key elements of government.

That is, government is the tool - or the weapon - that makes all plots for greater control possible. Expressed differently, leaders in all levels of government have to be a key part of any program that is going to control large numbers of human beings.

***

In the history of the world, governments, agencies of government and corporations that are at least partially dependent on government for their power had never exerted more control over global citizens than these entities did beginning in mid-March 2020.

I also believe “Covid” was a pre-text that would make future control easier to achieve in the future via digital ID, vaccine passports, digital currency, 15-Minute Cities, Universal Basic Income and greater control of dissenting speech via the rapid expansion of the Censorship Industrial Complex.

I don’t think many fair-minded observers would dispute my conclusion that entities that had already achieved great control did, in fact, expand (or prove) that they could increase their level of control over society during official Covid.

I also think many citizens would agree that influential organizations have clearly been planning the roll-out of initiatives that would make digital ID or digital currency a reality at some point in the (near) future. That is, any effort to enhance levels of government control are not yet finished.

***

Cui bono (“who benefits?”) is always an excellent question to ask when a noticeable change occurs.

In my view, those who already possess great power, influence and control are most likely to benefit if these organizations and their leaders obtain even more control and power. (Citizens who forfeit civil liberties and are harmed by draconian policies would, of course, be the most likely to suffer harm.)

Human nature and history seem to confirm that once organizations obtain a requisite level of power and control, an overriding goal of leaders of such organizations is to maintain and increase this control.

For probably most who possess great power, a constant fear is a scenario where they might lose control, which would be the equivalent of losing prestige, power, influence, wealth, status, etc.

From this thought emerges the time-tested and confirmed maxim that absolute power can and does corrupt absolutely.

In my estimation, a null, counter-factual or corollary statement also applies. If organizations didn’t already have tremendous control, they would not possess the means to expand their control.

Using Fauci as an example …

At the top of this article, I published a quote from Dr. Anthony Fauci. It is worth noting that Fauci served as a key leader in one government bureaucracy (the NIAID) for more than 40 years.

Fauci, by any measure, had obtained tremendous power and influence by controlling and assigning thousands of government “scientific” grants totaling trillions of dollars.

In the arenas of science and healthcare, people and organizations that aligned themselves with the views of Dr. Fauci and his agency clearly benefitted from this alliance and were often rewarded in tangible ways … while those who disagreed were often punished or experienced no career benefits.

Perhaps not realizing his statement would one day be released to the public, in an audio clip recorded in September 2021, Fauci expressed his core views regarding the use of raw power.

“I have to say that I don’t see a big solution, other than some sort of mandatory vaccination,” said Fauci. “I know federal officials don’t like to use that term. Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you’re going to have schools, universities, and colleges are going to say, ‘you want to come to this college buddy, you’re going to get vaccinated. Lady, you’re going to get vaccinated.’ Yeah, big corporations, like Amazon and Facebook and all of those others, are going to say ‘you want to work for us, you get vaccinated.’

“And it’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated.”

This, I maintain, captures the views of the Real Anthony Fauci.

IMO it also captures the views of every government or “oligarch” leader.

That is if “you” simply threaten people who are under your control, you are going to get the result(s) you want.

This rare utterance of truth illustrates the truism that countless citizens in society are under the control of their superiors. When underlings are threatened with adverse consequences, they will respond as “leaders” like Anthony Fauci, corporate CEOs or college presidents want them to respond.

If you happen to possess great power - or can control or determine the livelihood of people under your control - you can, easily, use this power … and the result you want, will happen.

If nothing else, Dr. Anthony Fauci understood and profited from this maxim just like J. Edgar Hoover did when he was director of the FBI for a similar period of time.

Tenure increases power and control …

I’d also note that Anthony Fauci greatly expanded his power and control the longer he served as director of the NIAID.

For Fauci, more control (which was dramatically increased in the AIDS crisis in the administration of Ronald Reagan) produced more tax-payer earmarks, which created more money he and his agency could control, which dramatically increased his power.

The 9-11 terrorist attacks further increased this level of funding and control as Fauci’s agency was now in charge of fighting bio-weapons terrorist attacks, a result of the “anthrax scare,” which was exploited by Fauci to obtain even more power and control just like he’d used the AIDS/HIV crisis to produce the same result.

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Real Power means being wrong doesn’t matter …

When someone achieves tremendous power and control, it’s very unlikely any person or organization can challenge this power …. even when a revered “leader” like Anthony Fauci issues statements that are provably false or events unfold that suggest this person or the agency he leads should not be trusted.

For example, one can also consider an oft-repeated remark made by Anthony Fauci in the early months of the roll-out of the Covid vaccine:

“It’s as simple as black and white. You’re vaccinated, you’re safe. You’re unvaccinated, you’re at risk. Simple as that,” said Fauci.

Before promulgating what turned out to be a brazen lie, Fauci led a conspiracy to convince the world that the origins of Covid traced to bat caves in China, and could not have come from a lab-leak.

Fauci also later admitted that the six-foot distancing requirement was made up out of thin air and had no basis in scientific studies. This after he had flip-flopped several times on the efficacy of cloth masks at preventing virus spread.

Still, as it regarded the control and influence Fauci exerted, none of the above spurious statements mattered at all.

Fauci must have known that the level of power and control he’d achieved - the fear he had produced in potential critics - was so formidable, no lies he uttered would produce negative consequences for himself or the country’s scientific agencies, all of which were led by people who endorsed the same views and knew their pronouncements and guidance would also be treated as infallible - even if numerous scientific facts were quickly debunked.

The primary reason leaders like Fauci faced no risk from trafficking in false statements is that the people debunking these claims lacked real power or influence. That is, individuals with true power also get to identify the skeptics who are spouting “dangerous disinformation” that should be dismissed. (Fauci, touted as the personification of science itself, could not be wrong, according to the new twisted version of science itself).

Also, those with great power intuitively understand the individuals and arguments that could cause them to lose control and often employ ruthless measures to neutralize such threats to their continued control.

By March of 2020, every important organization in the world had already been staffed and captured by people who either thought just like Anthony Fauci or who were afraid to challenge people like Anthony Fauci, a state of affairs that no doubt emboldened these same people and organizations to launch a program seeking to expand this level of control.

That is, the risk of being exposed (by anyone who mattered) was viewed as an incredibly remote possibility, which made the “deadly pandemic” narrative surprisingly easy to promulgate.

Leaders can also use wars to obtain more control …

If contrived or exaggerated pandemics can be a “ruse” or canard to increase the control of the State, wars can also increase the same result.

With the Iran War, I also doubt most Americans view recent events as any kind of clandestine program for the State to increase their level of control.

Just like Covid, most Americans view this war as a necessary response to save lives. With the Iran War, the narrative was that Iran would soon acquire nuclear weapons which this country’s terrorist leaders were definitely going to use to nuke New York City, Israel or Europe.

Per conventional wisdom, President Trump and leaders in our government are heroically trying to prevent this apocalypse and should be credited with having the courage to prevent this nightmarish outcome.

Most Americans would probably reject one contrarian interpretation of events, which theorizes America simply wants to use its power and control to protect the all-important petro-dollar system.

(Indeed, all recent U.S. regime-change military operations, including the recent attack in Venezuela, might be fairly or plausibly framed in the same context.)

The most sinister hypothesis …

An even more sinister interpretation would also highlight the importance of power and control.

This war-theory might opine that the nation of Israel has effectively seized control of the levers of governmental power in America and now clearly controls the most important narrative in our nation.

From its perspective, Israel’s priority is to effectively control the entire Mideast, a project that is now almost completely finished except for seizing control of the important nation of Iran. (As of this date, the only Mideast nation that might block, or is blocking, the Project for a Greater Israel is Iran).

Since, by itself, the tiny nation of Israel could not bring about regime-change in Iran, this nation first had to control all the important leaders and institutions in America, effectively making Israel’s primary objective a vital imperative for America as well.

While most Americans, perhaps, reject the possibility that this is what is transpiring in Iran, it does fit the hypothesis that a quest for greater control could better explain current events.

If this interpretation is true and Israel an America are successful in bringing about regime-change in Iran, future historians will have to acknowledge that Israel, over time, pulled off a remarkable coup in neutralizing virtually every Mideast nation that could have blocked their true objective.

Of course, this interpretation would suggest that America’s entire “democracy” was, over time, captured by another nation.

Even if more Americans might now be reaching this disconcerting conclusion and are changing the way they view Israel, Israel might still obtain its desired objective as America now realizes that the “petro dollar” system that explains our nation’s true power could disappear … unless America/Israel prevail in this war.

That is, more Americans might wish our nation could go back to Feb. 27th and not have partnered with Israel and launched this war with Iran, but it’s now too late and, if America wants to maintain the petro-dollar system, it must go ahead and win a regime-change war. (That is, “victory” for Iran would almost certainly end or seriously damage the petro-dollar Status Quo).

Many citizens might believe government leaders would never wage wars or stage contrived pandemics simply to increase or protect power or control.

The response of many citizens might be: Our leaders might not be perfect, but they aren’t this sinister. Achieving even more control - or protecting their base of power - isn’t this important to them.

To which I respond: Yes, it is.

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