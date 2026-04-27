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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5h

"“Covid” was a pre-text" AKA beta test.

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
5h

The Covid event revealed how easily manipulated and frightened our fellow citizens are.

Before the Covid operation was launched, I would have guessed that people would see through such relentless, hysterical propaganda. I don't ever think that now.

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