I used math again and agin when I did my deep dive into the startling revelations of the USS Teddy Roosevelt antibody study.

Before I took my third-grade son Jack to school this morning, he asked me, “How many hours are left in the year?”

In about 15 seconds, with the assistance of my Apple device calculator, I gave Jack the answer (7,865 +/- a few hours).

I then proceeded to tell Jack how I could quickly produce this answer … I used math.

I used Jack’s question to reinforce how important math is … and that people who posses elementary math skills can use it to find interesting - even startling - answers to all kinds of important questions.

I’ve also told both of my children I use math all the time in my work as a journalist. That is, I’m reinforcing the teaching point that learning basic math is very important.

When my children get home from school today, I’m going to ask them to read this essay so they will know at least two of Dad’s iron-clad New Abnormal Maxims, including these unfortunate conclusions:

No experts, authorities, or mainstream journalists know how to use basic, simple math - which I can prove … with math.

I don’t think members of the Education Complex particularly like people who actually learned math and know how to apply it to answer questions which should be important for “informed” citizens.

I also can prove - via math - that Jack and Maggie’s father is one rare hombre.

In fact, as far as I am aware, I am the only citizen in America (one citizen in 330 million) who reached one startling conclusion about Covid and early spread. (See below for documentation of this claim/boast).

In thinking about how often I use math in my work, I quickly identified several examples I could give my kids.

Here I should note I’m not talking about advanced math (for example, trigonometry or algebra), but basic addition, subtraction, multiplication and division - which any A/B student should have mastered by sixth grade (even using the “new math,” which I think is inferior to the “old math” … but that’s a subject for another column).

The math doesn’t add up …

In a recent column, I used basic sixth-grade-level math to prove that Covid is/was not a “deadly virus.”

What I did was start with an assumption/hypothesis (which scientists and journalists have to do in our work) and then started using multiplication.

Using math and the results of the Red Cross Covid antibody study (which found 2.04 percent of one sample of blood donors had Covid antibodies by December 1st 2019), I extrapolated two percent to the national population of 330 million and deduced that 6.6 million Americans were probably already infected with the virus that’s said to cause the disease Covid-19.

I then multiplied the oft-published Infection Fatality Rate of 3.4 percent by 6.6 million people and concluded that 224,000 Americans should have been dead from Covid by around December 22, 2019. (Per the experts, on average, it takes 21 days to die from Covid).

Even the revised scare numbers don’t add up …

Of course, the experts who calculate IFR percentages (using math) often revise their percentages, which they did with the “official” lethality/mortality number of Covid - which was later revised to 1 percent and then 0.7 percent and, today, maybe 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

An IFR of 1 percent would have meant that 66,000 Americans would have died from Covid before Christmas 2019.

An IFR of 0.4 percent would have meant that the country would have experienced 26,400 “extra deaths” by Christmas.

This math-based thought exercise prompts the question: How many people have to die before someone notices a lot more people are dying than was expected?

Is the answer … 224,000? 66,000? 26,400? … 100?

***

From the RFK, Jr. confirmation hearings, the public learned that 82 (alleged) measles deaths happened in the island nation of Samoa six years ago … and everybody noticed.

When America had a swine flu scare in the administration of Gerald Ford, a massive inoculation program was implemented, resulting in 43 million Americans getting a Swine Flu vaccine.

A still-unknown number of people later died - maybe 10? Maybe many more? - after receiving their swine flu vaccines … and, again, everybody noticed. The unintended consequences of this rushed vaccine made such a stunning impression on people that the experts, in fact, quickly aborted the mass vaccination program.

Take-away: Back then, the experts were also stunningly ignorant, but at least the experts from prior generations eventually acknowledged there was no “swine flu” epidemic after all.

(Facetious aside: I’m sure some of my readers are old enough to remember these numerous headlines from the mid-1970s: “Experts: ‘Oops. My bad.’ “)

But what happens when nobody dies?

However, when nobody dies - as was the case with Covid in America between November 2019 and late February 2020 - something that didn’t happen doesn’t register with people.

Public health experts are constantly using math to look for scary or anomalous “mortality signals.”

For example, experts just used used some form of mathematics to order the killing of “more than 100 million” chickens based on the fear that a couple people might die from “bird flu” if these chickens were not destroyed.

(FWIW, no American had actually died from bird flu when “public health” officials ordered their “solution” - a solution that quickly doubled or tripled the price of a dozen eggs - i.e. “real inflation” math.)

Still, when nobody dies, no terrifying mortality signal is blared to the world - which was the state of affairs in the three to five months before a “novel corona virus” officially started infecting Americans.

Since there was no alarming “safety signal,” Americans kept on doing things like attending school, going to church, attending movies and sporting events or eating at Ruby Tuesday’s.

Essentially, 330 million Americans said: “Hey, look, nothing unusual is happening; let’s just keep doing what we always do.”

As they say, ignorance is bliss and these Americans didn’t know that a “deadly virus” was already circulating in their country or towns because they didn’t see any of their neighbors suddenly dropping dead from a flu-like bug.

Also, and significantly, no public health experts and talking heads in the MSM told us this was happening.

Without knowing it, Americans had used math and concluded a mortality rate of 0.0000 percent was probably “nothing to worry about.”

*** (Please keep reading for my “By the Numbers” math results involving the Covid outbreak on the USS Teddy Roosevelt. IMO not enough people have thought about this case study.) ***

The USS Roosevelt math example …

I also used math when I performed a deep research dive into the “Covid outbreak” that happened between mid-March and early April 2020 on the U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy and the CDC actually did commission an antibody study of a sample of sailors who were serving on the Roosevelt.

The results of this study “confirmed” that approximately 60 to 62 percent of the ship’s 4,800 sailors had Covid antibodies when they were tested April 20-24, 2020.

When I read this study, my initial reaction was WTF?

By now, I’ve read or skimmed scores of papers providing specifics of other “antibody studies” performed around the same time and all these studies were finding antibody “prevalence’ percentages of around 2 to 15 percent.

But the “prevalence” percentage among sailors on one ship was at least 60 percent?

To me anyway, this finding cried out for more media attention.

In one sense, the finding made complete sense.

If this virus was indeed extremely contagious and if sailors were stuck on a ship in tight “congregate” quarters for months, one might expect a huge percentage of crew members would have been infected and then, later, “test positive” for Covid antibodies.

In fact, one question I have is why weren’t the “positive” antibody results 100 percent and not “just” 60 percent?

Asked differently, how did 40 percent of sailors (which would be almost 2,000 sailors) NOT get infected?

How come I was the only person who noticed this?

I also used simple math to reach another stunning conclusion. My conclusion was that at least 12 sailors on this ship had Covid before Covid was supposed to be spreading in America.

I reached this conclusion because the CDC and Navy also asked the 382 sailors who participated in this “voluntary” antibody study to fill out questionnaires and tell researchers if they’d experienced any Covid or flu-like symptoms and, if so, when they first had these symptoms.

As noted, approximately 12 crew members said they had “Covid symptoms” before anybody had even heard the words “corona virus” or “Covid.”

Two (2) of these 12 crew members said they experienced Covid symptoms 98 and 99 days before they donated blood for their antibody tests.

I used simple math (subtraction) to calculate when these sailors, in fact reported these symptoms.

Subtracting 98 and 99 days from the date of their antibody tests, I discovered these sailors must have been sick before this ship left port from San Diego on January 17, 2020.

In other words, these sailors almost certainly had Covid before the first Covid case had been reported in America (which was January 20th).

One might think this would have been the giant Page-One headline in media reports about the “Roosevelt antibody study.”

However, no story mentioned this basic extrapolation I immediately picked up on (based on text and graphs included in the study). Nor did the authors of the CDC paper mention that this study provided compelling evidence of “early spread.”

Instead, the authors highlighted the importance of masks and other virus-mitigation measures the Navy or public should use going forward.

Here, the “lede” or most shocking revelation of the study wasn’t buried; It wasn’t mentioned at all.

This is why I can tell my children I was the only person in America who picked up on this finding. As it turns out Bill Rice, Jr. is 1-in-330 million (What do you think about your Old Pappy now?)

And I didn’t stop using math …

Using math, I also immediately realized that the Navy and CDC only tested 382 of 4,800 crew members for antibodies. This means (from subtraction) that more than 4,400 crew members (92.1 percent) were NOT tested for antibodies.

Question: How many more sailors would someone like me have learned probably had Covid symptoms before March 1st 2020 if all 4,800+ crew members had been tested?

A quick “By the Numbers” presentation …

0 - Number of “sick” crew members who were interviewed by “virus sleuths” from the Navy and CDC.

1 - Number of other U.S. Navy ships where antibody studies were conducted of a sample of crew members (The USS Kidd destroyer had 41 percent of crew members who tested positive for antibodies or were likely infected).

1 - Number of ships from another nation where a similar antibody study was performed on crew members. (The French aircraft carrier Charles deGaulle, where 74.5 percent of crew members had “confirmed” or “probable/suspect” cases of Covid.)

98.1 - Percent of deGaulle crew members who were tested for antibodies, proving it is possible to test almost everyone.

98 - The approximate number of other ships in the U.S. Naval fleet where no antibody tests were ever administered to crew members.

Tens of thousands - number of sailors who might have tested positive for antibodies if all crew members who served on U.S. naval vessels had been tested for antibodies in March or April 2020.

1 - Number of crew members on these three ships who died “from Covid.” (Note: a 41-year-old crew member of the Roosevelt allegedly or reportedly died from Covid. Details are sketchy.)

4,408 - Number of crew members on these three ships who had antibody “confirmed” or “probable/suspect” cases of Covid.

0.022 percent - Covid Infection Fatality Rate on these three ships (1 death in 4,408 cases).

0.1 percent - According to the CDC, the IFR for the flu (1 death in every 1,000 cases). Note: For infected sailors on these three ships, the flu seems to be several times more deadly than Covid.

0.000 percent - Covid IFR for infected crew members under the age of 41 on these three ships.

Final notes:

In this essay, I should again highlight that I used a few assumptions and definitely used extrapolations requiring the use of math.

I should also note I have read the “Red Cross antibody study” and “Roosevelt antibody study” many times. The authors of both studies stress that readers should not use said extrapolations to form any conclusions like those I’ve formulated.

That is, I apologize for doing something my betters told me I was not supposed to do.

One day, when my kids are older, they might peruse the archives of my Covid stories with more-educated eyes.

If they do this, they’ll see that Dad did indeed use math all the time to reach some pretty startling conclusions.

At some point, they’re going to have to learn how the “real world works” and I trust that they’ll then reach the same conclusion I have …

Math was a great invention and it can be used to support many important conclusions.

However, the 0.001 percent of people who use math to achieve these objectives will be ignored, vilified or censored approximately 100 percent of the time.

In the future, when my kids ask me why they need to learn math, I’m going to have to honestly reply: “You know, I’m not sure.”

***

