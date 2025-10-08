Although we’ve never met in person, Mark and I have become big buddies in the Scamdemic years. I admire Mark so much, I plagiarized a reader metric study he published a couple of weeks ago.

Author’s note: In the final two paragraphs of this dispatch, I give the two main reasons I keep publishing articles on this subject.

***

A few readers (maybe 167?) may remember that I recently conducted a “study” by asking my readers to hit one of my stories with a “like.” Today, I’d like to publish the results of said study.

Note: I’d previously done a similar study where I asked people to make Reader Comments.

Oct. 2nd “Likes Study”

Not yet peer-reviewed.

Number of readers who “hit this article with a like:” 167 (as of early this morning).

Total number of subscribers at my newsletter (as of 10-8-25): 7,908

Percentage of my subscribers who hit me with a like: 2.11 percent

Note: 97.89 percent of my subscribers did not participate in this study

***

Number of “Page Views” this article/study produced (my “reach” number): 3,993

Note: 3,993 “Page Views” is lower than the number of Page Views my newsletter had when the number of subscribers I had was half my current number.

Percentage of my readers who hit this story with a like: 4.18 percent

Note: 95.82 percent of my “readers” opted out of this study.

Mark Oshinskie Comparison …

As I noted in my article of Oct. 2nd, my “contrarian” colleague and friend Mark Oshinskie did the exact same study with a piece he published in late August. That is, Mark also specifically asked all of his readers to hit his story with a like.

Of note, Mark’s newsletter has approximately 5,800 subscribers compared to my 7,908. That is, I have 2,108 more subscribers than Mark, according to Substack metrics. (I have 36.3 percent more subscribers than Mark.)

Given this data, one might have expected my experiment/request to have produced an equal or greater response of solicited “likes” than Mark’s article. As you’ll see, this didn’t happen. The opposite happened.

Mark’s results:

Number of likes generated: 390

Note: Mark’s solicitation produced 223 more “likes” - more than 100 percent of my total of 167.

Percentage of likes as a ratio of Mark’s total subscribers: 6.72 percent.

Note: My ratio was 2.11 percent of my total subscribers - only 31.4 percent of the ratio of Mark’s experiment.

***

Mark’s Total reads or Page Views: 5,215

Mark’s “likes” as a percentage of total Page Views: 7.48 percent

Bill’s likes as a percentage of Page Views: 4.18 percent

Expressed as a percentage, Mark’s experiment produced 55.9 percent more likes than mine and, per the raw numbers, 2.35 times as many of Mark’s readers participated in his experiment compared to my experiment.

Commentary:

Of the above-listed metrics, this is the biggest head-scratcher to myself. One might conclude and acknowledge that Mark typically gets more readers than I do (even though I have approximately 2,100 more subscribers than Mark.)

However, it’s hard to figure out why 7.48 percent of Mark’s readers would participate in such a voluntary “like” experiment/study and only 4.18 percent of my readers would do the same thing.

That is, my assumption would be that the views and demographic characteristics of my readers and Mark’s readers are very similar. “All things being equal,” it seems to me the percentage response rate to our identical requests should have been similar - but, for some reason, the response rates were not similar.

Raw numbers:

166 likes for Bill

390 likes for Mark

Mark’s ratio of “likes-per-readers:” 1 “like” f or every13.37 readers

Bill’s ratio of “likes-per-readers;” 1 like for every 24.05 readers.

Question: Expressed as a percentage or ratio of readers, why are/were Mark’s readers so much more willing to hit this story with a like than Bill’s readers?

Answer: I don’t know.

This was odd too …

As noted, I also recently conducted a similar “study” to gauge how many of my readers would make a Reader Comment if I specifically asked them to do this. A week after I’d published that request, approximately 160 of my readers “complied” with my request and made a random comment. (This made my day as my previous article had generated reader comments from just six readers).

I thought hitting a story with a “like” (which takes probably one second of labor) would be a much easier homework assignment than readers going to the trouble of making a comment. However, about the same number of readers made a comment as hit my recent story with a like (160 to 167).

*** (The key metric-enhancer continues to be cross-posts and re-stacks) ***

One more comparison - Debbie Lerman

Debbie Lerman recently published an in-depth piece on curious Substack metric trends among “Covid Contrarians.” (See article here.)

I was very interested in the metrics for this piece because I probably lead Substack authors in publishing articles on the same subject.

Debbie’s Substack metrics article produced 188 “likes.” While Debbie didn’t specifically ask her readers to hit this story with a like, 188 of her readers - on their own volition - did this anyway. (Debbie’s number of “likes” for this article was actually 21 greater than my story that did specifically ask my readers to respond with a “like.”)

FWIW, I also have approximately 1,200 more total subscribers than Debbie (7,907 to 6,700).

For an apples-to-apples comparison of article subject matter, I looked at four of my recent “Curious Substack metrics” articles to see how my stories on the same subject compared to Debbie’s article.

Results/findings:

“Advanced Substack Metrics, a Recent Case Study”: 33 likes

“Substack’s Curious Leaderboards”: 71 likes

“My Wife Can See What I’m seeing:” 127 likes

“ANALYSIS: Liberal writers have taken over Substack:” 147 likes

Note: My story “Liberal writers have taken over Substack” generated 28 re-stacks or cross-posts, while Debbie’s excellent piece generated 56 cross-posts/re-stacks.

Interestingly to myself, only 28 percent of my subscribers opened my article “Liberal Writers have taken over Substack.” This is one of my lowest Open Rates in years. (in the past 18 or so months, My Open Rate has fallen from 44 to 53 percent to 28 to 33 percent.)

Expressed differently, one of my more ambitious “Curious Substack Metrics” articles produced an Open Rate that was far below my traditional norm and even noticeably lower than my more-recent (and plunging) Open-Rate metrics. (I can’t help but wonder if this particular metric might support/corroborate my working hypothesis - that curious things are happening on Substack.)

Also, through today’s date, my article from several months ago on “Substack’s Curious Leaderboards” has, curiously, produced only 3,740 Page Views - one of the lowest “Page View” Numbers I’ve ever produced.

I should note that 188 “likes” for Debbie’s article equates to only 2.8 percent of Debbie’s subscribers hitting this story with a like. Given that this story was cross-posted and re-stacked 56 times (a metric I think connotes “interest” in said subject) one might have expected this story to have produced even more likes.

Even if one believes no curious or nefarious algorithms are being employed to suppress the reach of certain authors or story subjects, we can conclude that 98 percent of subscribers (and about 95 percent of readers) never hit a story with a “like” - which I also think is interesting metric trivia.

Bottom line …

Compared to several of my “Contrarian” newsletter colleagues, my metrics for “likes” and “Reader Comments” are significantly lower as expressed in raw numbers as well as a percentage of total subscribers and a percentage of Page Views.

FWIW, as I have established in previous metrics-analysis articles, my metrics for “likes” and Reader Comments are far lower than they were in the first 18 to 24 months of my newsletter. (So this qualifies as a … change.)

All of this leads me to conclude, or speculate, that any operations that might have been deployed to suppress a given author’s reach might be different for different authors.

As to the question of why certain authors may have statistically-significant and quantifiable differences in key metrics, this IMO is a (good) question, one I’ll address in a future dispatch, one that probably won’t blow everyone away as gauged by “reader engagement” metrics.

One final oddity …

Until today, I hadn’t posted a new Substack dispatch in five days (since October 2nd).

I note that my total net subscribers has actually increased by six subscribers in the last five days (from 7,902 to 7,908).

So in the last five days, I am averaging adding 1 new subscriber every day. In the prior two weeks - when I was posting a story almost every day - I was losing approximately three new subscribers every day.

Weird take-away: I produce more (net) new subscribers when I don’t publish any stories.

This reminds me of the curious metrics of “Covid Contrarian” Igor Chudov, who hasn’t published a new story in more than nine months. However, Igor still ranks No. 48 in Substack’s “Health Politics” Leaderboard and has more subscribers (65,000) than he did eight months ago … which I find … curious.

(Aside: I plan to post three new dispatches today. It will be interesting to see how many new subscribers I gain or lose after this flurry of posting activity.)

***

Lastly, a few readers have advised me to drop this subject and asked why I keep writing “metrics stories.” My answer is two-fold:

1) IMO, this area of analysis is important because I think Substack can still be an important tool/weapon to reach citizens who don’t trust the experts and are “looking for the truth.” If the “reach” of some Substack contrarians is being suppressed, this could be an ominous sign for those of us who think Substack has, or once had, the potential to be an important writers’ platform for real citizen journalists and researchers.

2) Of Substack’s 75,000-plus newsletter authors, only a handful are focussing on this topic. So my thought is: If nobody else is performing this analysis, I will. That is, I’ve created a little niche for myself … albeit a niche that isn’t exactly growing my Substack metrics.

