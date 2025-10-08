Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Question for anyone checking out today's Reader Comments:

On average, how many Substack stories (or "alternative media" stories) would you estimate you read in a given day?

Regrading my Question of the day - how many articles do readers to my newsletter read, on average, each day?

I'm specifically curious if many readers read at least 3 articles a day.

Assuming, for an example, that a typical Substack reader subscribes to 30 Substacks. Now every one of these Substack authors wouldn't post a new story every day. Let's say that this hypothetical reader gets 15 "new" stories in their email in-box every day. I'm thus competing with 15 other authors for "story reads." Expressed differently, I want to be in the 20 percent of authors that my readers do read.

I'd also be very interested in how many articles readers read in a given month.

I know from my research that a typical Substack article takes about 8 minutes to read. If a Substack user reads, on average, three articles a day, they are spending 24 minutes of their day reading Substack articles.

A media entrepreneur could build a great business if he knew that a big pool of people were going to read three articles every day.

This is the real market authors are competing in. I want to be one of those three articles!

