In gin, you keep a card if it improves your chances of winning even a tiny percent. The Game of Life and Gin are all about “risk-management” … We need to take note of how our leaders deal with threats and risks.

I’ve always enjoyed the card game gin rummy. The reason I usually win in gin is I think I understand “risk management” or probabilities better than my opponents.

In gin, smart players calculate the probability that keeping a given card might increase his odds of ultimately winning the hand. But the player also tries to reduce the risk/probability he might lose.

Or - this is important to my bigger “real world” analogy - if you’re going to lose one hand, you don’t want the loss to be too devastating (so get rid of the cards that will let your opponent win 30 to 70 points in one hand.)

I actually use “gin theory” in countless prosaic daily life activities.

I calculate risks and try to avoid scenarios that have more risk and do things that have less risk.

What’s the real greatest mortality risk for me and my children?

For example, my family knows I do not like to drive on the Highway 231 Bypass in Troy. The reason I “stay off the bypass” as much as I can is I know most accidents - and almost all the serious or fatal accidents - happen on this very busy highway where thousands of cars are traveling at high rate of speeds, with traffic coming at motorists from every direction.

It might take me a few more minutes to get to a fast-food restaurant, but I significantly reduce the probability of being involved in a serious traffic accident by staying off this “dangerous” highway.

If I have an accident driving the “back ways” through residential neighborhoods, I’m only going to be traveling 30 mph … and this accident won’t involve a giant 18-wheeler. Due to my gin-influenced life philosophy, I might still have an accident - but it’s not going to be a life-or-death accident.

***

As it involves threat or “loss prevention” exercises, every smart organization or person tries to identify the loss that would be most devastating to them and then takes whatever pro-active actions the organization can to reduce the probability this disastrous or tragic event happens.

In my life, the most devastating event that could happen to me would be if one of our children died. I know that the most likely event that could claim the life of my children would be death in a fatal automobile accident (not “death from Covid.”)

To me, calculating simple probabilities (and acting on them) is common sense. I’m simply aware that the No. 1 risk of death for many people, especially young healthy people, would be dying in a traffic accident.

Important point: I know or acknowledge I am not eliminating this risk. Our family still has to drive on this highway almost every day, but I can at least reduce this risk.

Father knows best …

When I was a child, I used to nag my father to buy me a go-cart or a mini-bike or motorcycle (also, a trampoline).

Dad ignored me and never fulfilled my birthday or Christmas wishes.

Today, I get it. Dad knew that if I didn’t have a trampoline, I wasn’t going to break my arm falling off of a trampoline. If I didn’t have a motorcycle, I wasn’t going to die in a motorcycle accident. Both unpleasant or tragic outcomes were statically impossible. He had completely removed those risks.

In recent years, my kids have lobbied me to get a family golf cart so they can cruise around the neighborhood like many of their friends do (on dangerous streets IMO). They’ve also said they’d love to have a 3-wheeler or 4-wheeler ATV.

I grew up to be my father. These gift requests are not going to happen.

If my kids never get on a 4-wheeler, I am 100 percent certain they will never die or be seriously injured in an ATV accident.

In gin, you must play the cards you’re dealt. In the Real World, we all have to assume many risks, but there are some risks we can, at least to some degree, control.

At least with some life decisions, I try to identify the risks that are more plausible (or realistic) threats and, as much as possible, try to reduce or even eliminate these risks.

In gin, if I don’t give my opponent that eight he’s looking for, I know I might still lose this hand, but my opponent is NOT going to get gin from that eight. Life may sometimes be a game of luck, but there’s a few things we can control.

The Powers that Be are playing the equivalent of gin …

In a world where most important “truth-seeking” organizations are completely captured, few threats scare the Powers that Be and these threats are no doubt considered remote.

But just like I won’t let my kids get an ATV (even though I know the odds my child might die in an ATV accident is probably tiny), I’ve still taken action to minimize the outcome that would be most devastating to our family.

As I view things, only two game options exist: ignore the potential threat or try to mitigate the threat.

In my opinion, I think it’s entirely possible certain Substack Contrarian authors could be viewed as a potential threat to such people, even if this threat is considered minor.

Even if remote, if the threat was considered legitimate, I believe someone with power and means could or might take steps to reduce or eliminate this threat.

If the work of certain muckraking journalists had the potential to take away everything that was important to powerful people, this threat (even if viewed as remote) would probably, in some way, be addressed.

A few questions:

Are the world’s elite rulers playing to win the “game” or not?

Is the outcome of this game important to them?

Do our opponents play fair or are they the type people who would rig the game to ensure they don’t lose?

Catherine Austin Fitts discusses risk/threat prevention …

I just watched a podcast episode where Tucker Carlson interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts. In the interview (linked at Sasha’s Substack), Ms. Fitts spoke at some length about the importance of “risk management” or “loss prevention” strategies to big corporations.

Her comments created a “eurkea!” moment for me as I realized the Powers that Be in the world - people who are very smart - also employ gin strategies in everything they do.

Yes, these people and organizations want to make as much money as possible.

However, every smart leader at every important organization in the world has also identified the events that, if they happened, would be most devastating to them.

These leaders, via brainstorming sessions (or Table Top Pandemic Planning Exercises) have effectively determined, “This event(s) could kill or destroy us. Whatever it takes, we must reduce or eliminate the risk this event happens.”

Several example that apply to Big Pharma …

In the years before 1986, Big Pharma executives argued that lawsuits from plaintiffs injured by vaccines had the potential to bankrupt their companies.

Through intensive lobbying efforts, the executives eliminated this risk by simply having Congress create, and then President Reagan sign into law, a provision that said no American citizen could sue any company for injuries or deaths caused by vaccines.

The “disaster” risk was identified and, with one stroke of one pen, eliminated.

Skip forward a decade or three and Big Pharma executives identified another existential threat or risk.

The threat was that mainstream journalists could expose vaccine or pill injuries via blockbuster “watchdog” journalism.

However, this risk could be greatly ameliorated (I would say completely eliminated) If Big Pharma became the most important source of revenue for media and journalism organizations.

Today, every corporate media company doesn’t want to take the risk of losing their most important revenue stream by exposing and angering these indispensable advertising clients.

Based on honest analysis, what Big Pharma actually feared was “the truth” being exposed. They actually feared “free speech” that might reach too many people.

If this event happened, the narrative these companies had worked so hard to create - “we are saving lives and improving everyone’s health” - might become, “We are sadistic and greedy killers without a conscience.”

As it turned out, the loss-prevention strategy of perhaps every important organization in the world hinged on censoring or suppressing any speech that might produce a disastrous outcome for these companies or organizations.

I would argue that the “most important thing” to the world’s real rulers is eliminating any possibility the “worst possible thing” could happen to them.

The creation of the Censorship Industrial Complex was simply a massive loss protection program (racket).

Dissidents who might expose any of the world’s nefarious organizations became disinformation and misinformation spreaders, and/or kooks, science deniers or “anti-vaxers.”

By design, the “freedom or reach” of such threats was severely curtailed.

While the Censorship Industrial Complex provided a vital layer of protection, simple bribes and the threat of draconian punishments (you can lose your job or be de-banked, or lose income if you fight us) further ensured the probability the worst possible thing would ever happen … approached nil.

In my view, the “risk-reduction” strategies of Big Organizations explain almost every tragic result that’s happened in the world as the truth (regarding any potential scandal) couldn’t reach enough people.

One can also see the same gin-like calculations at the micro level.

Pick a random Man or Women on the Street, a peon in any organization, and this person was also playing gin and quickly determined that speaking out against the Covid mandates was a guaranteed losing hand.

Here, I can use myself as an example …

My profession is journalism and I did publicly write and scream, “Everything we have been told is a lie. The real villains are all the trusted authorities, leaders and experts.”

My friends (who kept their mouths shut or went along with the “herd”) can look at me and simply ask, “How did that work out for you, Bill?”

One answer is “not very well” as I now know I’m forever blackballed from getting a paying job in a corporate journalism newsroom.

In fact, about the only place I can practice journalism or publish commentary like this is at Substack.

Which brings to my final point - all threats are not equal

For at least 18 months, I’ve been pondering a possible crime theory, one that entertains the possibility that those who fear the truth being exposed might now be trying to suppress the reach of certain Substack authors (especially those who might be dropping journalistic bombs that are striking near particularly vulnerable targets).

Regarding any project to “neutralize” or reduce potential threats, it occurs to me that the threat posed by different writers might be different.

For example, the Substack writing of Robert Reich (who now has approximately one million subscribers) is not a threat to anyone who matters.

Even in the group “Covid contrarians,” some authors - depending on the subjects they’re attempting to highlight - are probably perceived as more of a threat to the Powers that Be than other authors.

We already know from the Twitter Files and the work of Matt Taibbi and the lawsuit of Alex Berenson and a couple of Congressional Hearings that some content producers were specifically targeted as “super spreaders of disinformation” and, as such, were perceived as a greater threat to powerful people and organizations.

***

If Substack matters this is because content that can be found on this media platform isn’t widely available anywhere else.

That is, the Establishment, which has captured every important truth-seeking organization on the planet, no longer faces many real or significant threats.

The question I’ve been asking myself is whether the people who effectively control the world might have made an assessment that some Substack authors pose more of a risk to their continued rule than other Substack authors.

If certain clever and brave Substack authors figured out the greatest point of vulnerability of the Empire’s “Death Star,” this might capture the attention of people or organizations who have shown they are deadly serious about eliminating potentially “thermo-nuclear” threats.

I’ve considered the possibility the world’s real rulers would simply ignore these threats, perhaps calculating it’s extremely unlikely such threats would grow or resonate with enough people who matter.

However, if the world’s real rulers were playing the game of gin, I don’t think they’d display such a laissez faire or indifferent attitude about revelations that could detonate their world. They’d probably think every discard in such a “game” was potentially important.

In my view, they might seek to identify every possible scenario, or person, who possessed the potential to produce losses that would be devastating to them.

This would mean that a few writers on Substack might have made their list of potential threats to be monitored and, perhaps, neutralized.

If you play the probabilities, loss-prevention strategy says even if a risk is small, if you can prevent something disastrous from happening to you, you go ahead and eliminate or suppress that threat.

This game strategy probably explains how the world’s real rulers keep winning. They win because they’ve identified and dealt with all the threats that could cause them to lose.

