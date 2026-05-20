Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2h

I'm writing about this as well, although with a slightly different emphasis. Good work!

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Bill Rice, Jr.
29m

Off topic (maybe)..

In the last 60 minutes, since I published this article, at least six of my "subscribers" have "disabled emails from Bill Rice, Jr.'s Newsletter."

I know this figure will continue to grow. I think every story I post these days, produces nine to 19 similar notices.

I wonder if this is also the "Israeli lobby" at work!

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