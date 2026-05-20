Ed Gallrein: “As I reflect on yesterday’s victory, I want to begin by thanking President Donald J. Trump for his support, confidence, and unwavering commitment to fighting for our country and the America First movement. ” My editorial comment: I can’t help but note the victor didn’t thank anybody from the Israeli lobby who spent at least $20 million to get his opponent defeated. IMO, MIGA won this election.

Today, supporters of President Donald Trump and the nation of Israel are celebrating as Congressman Thomas Massie was (at least temporarily) knocked out of the ring of national politics following an emphatic victory of a former Navy Seal named Ed Gallrein.

With President Trump going all-in to defeat his most prominent Congressional critic and the “Israel lobby” and its billionaire supporters kicking in at least $20 million to ensure Massie’s defeat, Massie did go down for the count.

In the end, it wasn’t even a close match as Massie secured just 45 percent of the vote to Gallrein’s 55 percent.

While the MAGA army celebrates another Trump scalp, Republicans like myself who admire Massie and were pulling for him in this race are feeling as disconsolate about politics as we perhaps ever have.

This depression, which one hopes passes, is explained by several incontrovertible take-aways from yesterday’s rout in the Blue Grass state.

To preface my analysis, I note again my core (very dark) political belief, which is that all important organizations in the country and the world are completely captured.

As many times as I’ve written this “maxim,” I probably haven’t defined the entities that, I believe, have actually “captured” every important organization in the world and government.

At the top of this list would be the “Israeli lobby” or Jewish billionaires who support the projects and agendas of the nation of Israel.

According to Cong. Massie and many other sources, at least 90 to 95 percent of elected U.S. Representatives and Senators receive significant financial support from said “Israel lobby.” All recent U.S. Presidents, including (now, most conspicuously, the current president) have received huge financial backing from the same lobbying groups and billionaire class of donors.

The first reason I’m feeling the blues today is I now know that said lobby cannot even tolerate one elected official who challenges or criticizes these organizations.

(To be clear, I know “Politics 101” states that presidents should reward one’s supporters and, perhaps, punish those who don’t support you. I simply didn’t know Massie’s views - and my own views - were this far out of the mainstream or this repugnant to voters.)

The time period in which this wipe-out election occurred also leaves me seriously discombobulated.

For all intents and purposes, the election in this Kentucky Congressional district was a proxy race between Massie, a critic of the Iran War, and President Trump, the man who (with Benjamin Netanyahu) started this war 75 days ago.

While polls show more than 60 percent of Americans do not support this war, yesterday’s election results showed that 55 percent of Kentucky Republicans must support this war.

According to earlier polling, Massie was actually leading the race several weeks ago.

However, in a 10-week period where gas and diesel prices exploded and many economists are predicting an impending economic Depression and even more-frightening inflation, Massie’s opponent surged in popularity.

I don’t know about anybody else, but what this means to yours truly is that most people in “my” political party don’t think anything like I do.

Even with surging gas prices and even with the news that 165 Iranian school girls were murdered in a “double-tap” missile strike and even when all predictions of a quick and easy victory have been overwhelmingly debunked, this war still seems to be good idea - and “necessary” - to at least 85 percent of MAGA Republicans.

Also, at one time (not that long ago), Massie was almost universally heralded as the one member of Congress who wanted all relevant information about the Epstein sex-trafficking and blackmail operation released to the public.

Instead of being rewarded for this Herculean and complex legislative effort to bring “transparency” and “justice” to some of the “perverts” listed in the files, Massie was politically punished by President Trump and his supporters.

Of course, the race actually became a referendum on whether American policy should be set and enforced by a “lobby” representing four or five million Jewish citizens in a nation with a population of only nine million people.

Yesterday’s election results gave us/me our resounding answer, which is … Yes! We should all support Israel!

It’s okay for key backers of Israel to meddle in U.S. elections …

In reading post-election analysis on the Internet, I noted one astute post made in a Reader Comment.

This poster pointed out that President Trump was impeached and, indeed his entire first term effectively scuttled, by the charge that he had been elected via “Russian (foreign) influence” in the 2015-2016 presidential race.

This poster noted that Russian PR “trolls” somehow used $200,000 in paid Facebook posts to swing a national presidential election from Hillary Clinton to Trump.

His simple point was that this “foreign meddling” in an important U.S. election was compromised by these Russian efforts and expenditures.

He then simply noted that foreign interests - who want the Project for a Greater Israel to be brought to fruition - just spent at least $20 million to defeat one Congressman.

“Good point there,” I thought to myself, 100-percent confident there will be no impeachment hearings or Congressional or national outrage regarding Israel’s efforts to shape American policy (or “steal” an electoral seat).

While I can find no evidence that Donald Trump changed any policies to favor Russian interests, nobody would deny that America did participate in and instigate two recent wars that have already cost $200 billion and claimed many thousands of lives - at the behest of Israel.

Of course, the main take-away from yesterday’s election results is that any Republican who disagrees with even a few Donald Trump policies is going to be taken out by the “orders” of Donald Trump, orders that millions of Americans, as good MAGA foot soldiers, will enthusiastically follow.

My (fairly recent) criticism of President Trump isn’t based exclusively on my differing views on the Iran War (or the kidnapping of Venezuela’s leader or the bombing/instant execution of Venezuelan “cocaine smugglers.”)

Once upon a time, many MAGA supporters opposed regime-change and unnecessary wars. However, other issues are important to me and, yesterday’s election results make me even more depressed because I know I’m in a maligned and impotent minority on these issues too.

The issue of greatest importance to me might be my desire to see the exposure of and justice for the Science/Medical/Big Pharma Complex that gave us “Covid,” the response to Covid and an extremely dangerous non-vaccine.

Massie has also been a strong critic of these toxic, democide-producing, liberty-eviscerating governmental responses.

President Trump, on the other hand, has done nothing to highlight these travesties of justice or stop the shots, which he still thinks “saved millions of lives.”

Like President Eisenhower once upon a time, I’m also a major critic of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC) - as is Massie.

Regarding the MIC and the Science/Medicine/Big Pharma Complex, almost every supporter of these cancers on American life are also avidly supported by Big Israel.

Said differently, the three “issues” most important to me are NOT major issues to any other politician (who matters) or, apparently, the vast majority of voters - even in a district that had previously re-elected Massie by huge margins.

So this self-awareness also explains today’s Massie Massacre Blues.

(There might be a few Massie supporters or admirers who share my thoughts, but being “Pro-Thomas Massie” wasn’t good Substack business in the Covid Contrarian Cohort).

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If Massie had won …

Even to someone as cynical about politics as myself, I did take some solace from the fact that at least a couple of principled politicians like Thomas Massie existed in Washington and highlighted issues I thought were important, even if clearly taboo.

If Massie had won, the main take-away for myself would have been that enough voters still exist who will support someone like Massie, even if they have been repeatedly instructed by the president to get rid of this “moron” and “the worst Congressman in U.S. history.”

Even before he became infamous for standing up to the Israel lobby and trying to bring more sunlight to the Epstein Regime, Massie was best-known as a Ron Paul successor who believed in limited government and as someone who was constantly screaming about the mind-boggling and ever-growing national debt.

With Ron Paul and now Massie both gone from Congress, I don’t know who will highlight these issues (maybe Sen. Rand Paul, who, alas, is the next prominent politician on President Trump’s hit list).

A possible Silver Lining?

It is possible a couple of positives might have come out of this recent campaign.

Even though he got creamed at the ballot box, Massie did make the nefarious activities of the bullying and ruthless “Israel” lobby a political issue for more people.

In his concession speech, Massie noted that voters ages 45 and under voted for him in overwhelming numbers.

Alas, the major voting bloc for Republicans continues to be what Massie calls the “Fox News demo” (and others are calling the “boomers”), a demo that probably broke 5-to-1 for the retired Navy Seal who eschewed all debate invitations.

(It’s a surreal world as I can remember how most Trump supporters allegedly swore off Fox News after it called Arizona for Biden a couple minutes after the polls closed and after the network fired Tucker Carlson … in retrospect, probably because the Israeli lobby wanted him gone ASAP.)

It’s possible that Lindsey Ghaham, Mark Levin and all the Fox viewers who were pulling for the “warm body” that was recruited to run against Massie might end up regretting this election outcome.

At this writing, it’s unknown if Massie will retire to the off-the-grid farm house he built with his own hands, and, in the future, will now refrain from criticizing the neocons and Israel lobby.

Massie might follow the lead of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who saw what treatment she was getting ready to receive from the same Israel lobby and President Trump and simply resigned from Congress before she also suffered a 10-point election defeat in her Georgia Congressional district.

Still, Greene, like Tucker Carlson, hasn’t gone gentle into the night and, today, arguably has an even higher profile as a private citizen who - who knows? - might run for president in two years.

Now one of the best-known politicians in the world (with millions of admirers), Massie could do the same thing.

Either potential candidate would provide a stark contrast to the current perceived successors to President Trump, Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance (both Israel lobby approved.)

Especially if the Iran War continues to “break bad,” it’s impossible for me to believe any conspicuous “cheerleader” for this war will benefit from a groundswell of support.

If I was advising potential presidential candidates Greene or Massie, I might recommend they run as Independents as one of my other take-aways is that the Deep State uses a “Uni-Party” to control American politics. (Indeed, we can ask RFK, Jr. how hard it is to qualify as an Independent … probably because the Israeli lobby has blocked the ascension of a candidate not aligned with the two political parties they clearly “own.”)

On second thought, don’t listen to me …

Actually, I would recommend that no reader put any stock in any of my political predictions.

I’m the guy, who about six months ago, thought Thomas Massie was a lock to win re-election. At one time, I also thought RFK, Jr. would easily get on all 50 ballots in the U.S. and win at least 25 percent of the national vote post-Covid debacle.

***

I guess my main take-away from yesterday’s election is that no viable political constituency exists that thinks anything like I do.

If you’re like me, you might have seen a few T-shirts that say, “Ron Paul was Right.” To make extra money, I could copyright a new T-shirt which might be popular in the future: “Thomas Massie was right.”

Of course, in politics - as in punditry - being right doesn’t matter a hill of beans if you happen to have attracted the ire of a certain nation’s all-powerful political lobby.

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