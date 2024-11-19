Rex Powell holds up full-page ad he purchased. Note the nice plug for my newsletter and The Brownstone Institute that Mr. Powell added to his computer screen. Thank you, Rex!

I’m blessed to have many inspiring, highly-intelligent and generous subscribers, one of whom is Rex F. Powell, a retiree from Minnesota.

Rex recently sent me an email letting me know that a local newspaper in Rochester, MN (The Rochester Post Bulletin) actually published a “contrarian” full-page ad that Rex paid for in late September.

The ad, which Rex spent $3,650 to place, encouraged citizens in the home county of the Mayo Clinic to find and digest Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s August 24th “Address to the Nation.”

As Rex shared with me in an email: “Kennedy as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services will be amazing from day one! Kennedy will get traction…”

The ad also attempted to alert citizens and voters that “Placing one’s life in the hands of a Kamala Harris/Tim Walz executive branch or the federal health bureaucracy (could be) fatal.”

Another motivation for placing the ad was Rex’s view that “voters don’t know about (Kamala) Harris’ Radicalism.”

In addition to likely voters, the ad’s message was “aimed straight at the Mayo Clinic,” arguably the most prestigious hospital in the world. According to Rex, the Mayo Clinic has approximately 80,000 employees at campuses across the country and world.

“As a matter of deduction,” Rex is confident the ad was brought to the attention of the Mayo Clinic’s CEO and its leadership staff in Rochester, the home of the Mayo Clinic.

Rex tells me the ad ran in the print and on-line editions of the newspaper and was published on Page A5 of the September 24 edition.

Citizens can’t believe the ad was published …

The copy has generated “many responses” in the community, Rex said. Two of the common responses Rex received from readers and acquaintances were:

“It’s about time someone said this” and “You wrote this? (The fact the newspaper published it) is hard to believe.”

Surprisingly, Rex said the staffer he worked with in placing the ad “liked what I had to say, and liked me.”

Rex said he’s not 100-percent sure of the circulation of the newspaper, which he’s tried to previously research.

His guess is that The Rochester Post-Bulletin has “maybe 17,000” local subscribers … “mostly lefties.”

Text of the ad starts out with a large headline:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Address to the Nation - August 23, 2024

Voters don’t know about Harris’ Radicalism

According to copy written by Mr. Powell:

“The citizens of Rochester would be well served if they read The Address to the Nation August 23, 2024.”

Rex writes that Robert F Kennedy Jr. (is) “one of the nation’s top experts commenting on the crippling of America, via systematic censorship, with a focus on the overwhelming corruption within the ‘public health’ establishment.”

“Placing one’s life in the hands of a Kamala Harris/Tim Walz executive branch or the federal health bureaucracy is fatal,” the text continues, a result that would “(ensure) further corruption, decline in our quality of life for generations to come (and a) decline in our standard of living.”

“The consequences of further government involvement in healthcare are deadly.”

The ad ends with a link to the full transcript of Kennedy’s address to the nation:

The address makes many points about disturbing trends in America, including the epidemic of chronic diseases. One point Kennedy makes is that …

“In the name of saving democracy, a Democratic Party set itself to dismantle it. Lacking confidence that its candidate could win a fair election at the voting booth, the DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself …”

Rex, a big supporter of Brownstone, has passed along

other important information

Rex Powell had earlier told me he discovered my writing at the website of The Brownstone Institute, a group Mr. Powell has financially supported just as he’s supported my Substack newsletter.

Like several of my subscribers, Rex occasionally shares his research and opinions with me via email exchanges. Some of his insights have motivated my own columns.

For example, Mr. Powell encouraged me to further develop the point that excess deaths and medical adverse events since Covid are largely explained by “democide” - mass deaths caused by government action or policies.

I have since written several articles developing this point.

Today, I thought my subscribers might be interested to learn about a retired private citizen who’s spent a great deal of time researching the same issues as “contrarian” Substack authors like myself.

Mr. Powell, however, has gone further by spending significant sums of his own money in an effort to advance positive change.

In my opinion, anyone who can get a “taboo” full-page ad placed in a liberal newspaper in the backyard of the Mayo Clinic has himself made news.

Hopefully, this Substack article will allow Mr. Powell’s important message to reach many more citizens.

***

