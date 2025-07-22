I was just scrolling through my Substack dashboard and saw that I’ve made 774 (!) posts since I started this newsletter 34 months ago. (About 10 to 15 percent of my posts are cross-posts of other Substack authors, but the rest are “Bill Rice, Jr. original essays.”)

In a gross understatement, the past 34 months have been a surreal ride. Although I was never a character in a “Twilight Zone” episode, I now feel like I can relate.

If you write as many articles and “think piece” essays as I do, one must exercise his brain muscle. Invariably, a writer will form some general conclusions on the world, which has, in fact, happened to me.

Since, at some point, my brain might reach exhaustion, I decided it might be a good project to write these maxims and postulates down in one place in case I later forget them (or in case some reader in Finland, Australia or Peoria hasn’t seen these yet).

Note: The first part of this essay is a summary of key maxims I’ve identified from just observing the world and writing about the subjects that circulated through my brain circuitry.

The second half reads more like a halftime Pep Talk to a football team that needs to rally in the game’s later stages. (Our team is the Good Guys who are getting ready to show what we’re made of.) The second half of this essay is a little heavier on cliches, but cliches became cliches in the first place because they became time-tested truths.

General Maxims …

All Important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured.

Officials will never investigate that which they don’t want to “confirm.”

Dissidents are viewed as a “threat” to the Powers that Be.

The “adults in the room” - or the skeptics - were intentionally kept from the room where any important (non-)debates might happen.

***

Freedom of reach is just as important - even more important - than “freedom of speech.”

Conventional wisdom (aka “The Narrative”) is almost always wrong or dubious.

The world’s so-called leaders are actually followers.

More than anything, the vast majority of the world’s population is seeking protection from belonging to the herd.

“Pack journalism” is a real thing.

Real journalism would trump awful non-journalism but it would have to reach enough people to matter.

When every important "truth-seeking" organization is completely captured, the Powers that Be act accordingly. They KNOW there will be no consequences.

Thank you to Wejolyn/Wendy for publishing so many excellent memes. The world, in 2025, is also a “Battle of the Memes.”

On Truth Bombs, Importance of Same …

A "thermo-nuclear truth bomb” actually detonating would give us these consequences. It would create the Great Purge we need. This cleansing Truth Bomb would actually save civilization.

Alas, in my lifetime, no authentic “Truth Bomb” has ever detonated.

The first Truth Bomb would, perhaps, produce a cascade of subsequent Truth Bombs.

For the Powers that Be, The Key to the Operation is to make sure that first Truth Bomb never detonates or reaches and then resonates with enough people.

It doesn’t really matter what the first Truth Bomb is; it just needs to explode and wake up the masses, forcing them to confront some hard or uncomfortable realities.

***

Real science probably died in the “AIDS crisis” (and only a couple of people noticed and cared).

The Most Important Goal of the Powers that Be is protecting the fiat Printing Press.

Threats to our freedom or liberties come from our own government not from other governments in far-flung nations.

***

Fear - or fear campaigns - work almost every time.

He who controls the narrative(s) can control the world.

Real truth-seekers should always “follow the money.”

Alas, the last thing captured corporate journalists will do is “follow the money.”

Rapidly expanding proportions of the world’s “money” come from the Fiat Printing Press.

***

Large swaths of “public” data is bogus, manipulated and concealed from the public.

“National Security” is the greatest ruse or excuse of them all and the reason most-often given for important information being concealed from the public.

Never trust the experts or the authorities. (Or, if you do trust them, “trust but verify.”)

“Bread and circuses” do mollify the masses.

On Good vs. Evil …

There’s a reason Socrates and Jesus Christ were put to death.

Genuine evil exists and Satan might be an extremely busy fallen angel.

If Satan or demonic followers are among us, they’ve probably camouflaged themselves as noble do-gooders and are likely celebrated as heroes or saviors of society.

Many people who ascend to leadership positions in “public service” organizations are not normal people like you and me. A surprising percentage are sociopaths, narcissists, psychopaths or common grifters.

These people recognize one another and will find one another.

The year where everything started going sideways …

1913 - or the years around 1913 - is when the country and world really started changing for the worst.

This is the time period when the U.S. Federal Reserve was created; the federal income tax was instituted; John D. Rockefeller started pushing petroleum medicines and a “pill for every ill” (and re-designed medical schools) and the League of Nations was created (leading to the United Nations and global government). 1913 was also the eve of World War I, which led to WWII and then many “Cold War” conflicts.

Woodrow Wilson was president when all of these reforms or developments happened … so presidents matter after all.

Other lessons that might apply to citizens who aren’t happy with recent trends and developments

If America is to be saved, it won’t be saved primarily by “democracy,” but by the fact America is a Republic, which holds out hope that enlightened leaders at the local or state level might save the country.

The best advice I’ve read in the alternative media is “Think and act local.”

When good people do nothing, Holocausts and genocides become possible - as well as faux “deadly” pandemics.

The world’s real leaders have figured out how to make the masses comply.

Our “leaders” aren’t going to save anyone because they are all either captured, always follow the herd or are surprisingly obtuse … or all three at the same time.

Our leaders are terrified of being exposed as villains which is why so many of them are avid supporters of the Censorship Industrial Complex.

Somehow, someway, smart and moral people have to get around the barricades created by the “gatekeepers of the news.”

The major potential silver lining of Covid is that evil or obtuse leaders showed their faces. More people should know who the real enemy is.

*** (All Substack authors are not equally important. The dissident writers are far more important. It is their citizen journalism and commentary that needs to reach far more people.) ***

Share

Most every-day citizens are good and fine people doing their best to make a better life for themselves and their family members or communities.

Governments are the source of most evil or harmful acts.

Someone who criticizes tyrannical governments should be viewed as a patriot not as a traitor.

The world is replete with brave citizens who have tried to disseminate warning messages and “tell the truth,” but truth tellers are often ignored and considered a “threat” to the world’s most powerful people and organizations.

***

Many organizations are beyond being “reformed” and should simply be abolished.

Despite what citizens are told, the sky won’t fall if certain agencies that previously never existed go back to not existing.

If an agency, on net, creates far more harm than good, this agency should be abolished.

***

It’s strange, but only one person on the planet could probably stop the Covid shots.

Presidents matter, but not if they aren’t really making the big decisions.

***

The First Rule of Holes imparts sage wisdom: When one finds oneself in a hole, stop digging.

The Hippocratic Oath also offers extremely wise counsel: First do no harm.

Caveat: If you are doing harm … stop. Right now. Today.

***

Politicians act only when they are forced to act and when a formerly established narrative has been proven to have been bogus.

If we stop fighting the enemies of the world, these enemies will surely prevail.

We should all try to do good when we can or where we can or however we can.

Good people have more power than they might realize. Also, it’s not a given that Bad People will always possess all the power.

It might be an upset and stun us all, but Truth can defeat lies.

The first task in solving a problem is realizing you have a problem. The second task is identifying the source of the problem. The third task is trying to correct this, which leads to the fourth task: Taking action.

Every problem is not Rocket Science or ultra complex, although the self-anointed experts will say this is the case.

If the people of the world quit following bad leaders and expose and purge as many as they can, the future will be a much brighter place for our children and grandchildren.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over. It’s also insanity to let false prophets and debunked experts lead us all over a cliff.

We should all be grateful for the blessings that have been bestowed upon us, but also try to change the world for the better where we can.

And try to not give up.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Share