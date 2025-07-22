Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
I think the worse could be yet to come. The financial system still hasn't imploded. Digital currency and 15-minute cities have already been game-planned. The Censorship Industrial Complex is not going to get smaller. It will have to get BIGGER and more proactive if only to protect our rulers for all the crimes against humanity they have perpetrated.

What drives me crazy is that one of those "thermo-nuclear truth bombs" we need to detonate is staring us in the face every day (the deadly vaccines). It could explode and heads of rulers/leaders would roll. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but we have to take advantage of it.

Alas, that would take a real leader. (I don't think Trump is going to play the "Vaccine Card" Truth Bomb, but I'd love for him to prove me wrong. If he does "go there," he'll go down in history as our most significant president. If he wants to drain the swamp, that would do it.

Bill Rice, Jr.
I thought of two more rough Maxims that resonate with me:

If you are going to debunk a bogus truth, you better do it fast before it becomes "settled science."

Also:

Life is a never-ending series of work-arounds.

... Readers are encouraged to include their favorite Maxims!

