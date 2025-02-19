We’ve all been there and it’s not fun for kids or their parents. The shot side effect nobody counts is that for many people - especially children - they hurt like the dickens.

In our group chat at The Brownstone Institute, one of our participants posted an X thread where Vice President Vance, speaking as a guest on Joe Rogan’s show in November, described the terrible reaction he experienced after getting his first-round of Covid shots.

The key excerpts from Vance (emphasis added by me):

“The sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine …

“…. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing …

“… I was as sick as I’ve ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection.

“… And everybody that I know or a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really that made them really, really sick. Well, that’s a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country.”

Added Rogan:

“… also again, we’re talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we’re giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects.”

Then Elon Musk chimed in, reporting he had a similar, perhaps worse, reaction to his Covid shot:

“… I had a similar experience. Covid itself was nothing. I got the OG Wuhan strain before vaccines were out. J&J vaccine hurt my arm, but otherwise nothing. But the mRNA booster hit extremely hard. Massive chest pain. Felt like I got hit by a truck. Almost went to hospital …”

And how, Mr. Vice President …

Today’s article develops the excellent (and quite surprising) point made by our new vice president:

“… Well, that’s a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country.”

Per my research, I’ve learned approximately half the population who received a Covid jab could expect to experience side effects after getting their shot(s).

These, of course, are often described as “mild” side effects - but the side effects described above don’t seem particularly “mild” to me.

Vance also added that “everybody that I know or a lot of people I know … (say the vaccines) made them really, really sick …”

I’m not in the group that became mildly or “really sick” after getting a Covid shot, since I’ve never gotten one (and I’m still standing … yeah, yeah, yeah.)

However, I can confirm Vance’s anecdote as I’ve heard from probably dozens of people in my town who did get the shots who also reported a day or two (or three) where they experienced rough or unpleasant side effects.

For example, my wife got two Moderna shots and felt bad or strange for several days after her second shot.

I also know it was common for people to take a “Jab Day” after they performed their civic duty and got their shots.

Side effects that don’t get reported on VAERS …

Citizen journalists in the alternative media have tried to focus on the huge numbers of “adverse events” that have been reported by the tiny percentage of vaccinated people who spent 40 minutes trying to figure out how to make a report on the VAERS database.

These are often serious diseases and “life-altering” medical conditions such as death (of a loved one), strokes, clots, heart attacks, cancers or turbo cancers, auto-immune diseases, shingles, brain fog, paralysis and 200 other reported and possible “side effects” or “adverse events.”

But, for the most part, people who could report, “I felt like crap for two days” haven’t bothered going on the record via VAERS.

If we include the cohort of citizens Vice President Vance is talking about, approximately 111+ million Americans over the age of six months have experienced unpleasant jab “side effects.”

For illustration purposes, some quick math …

Approximately 70 percent of America’s 334 citizens got their first round of jabs.

If we subtract infants under six months of age (approximately 11 million people), the population of jab-eligible citizens is roughly 223 million citizens. If 50 percent of these people experienced similar discomfort, that’s at least 111.5 million Americans.

For context, this figure is 32 percent greater than the entire population of Germany (84.5 million).

I’d argue the population of Americans who experienced at least one unpleasant side effect is more than 200 million people because at least that many people, if they are honest, will admit that these shots “hurt” or made their arms sore for a few minutes or hours.

Still - once they stopped bawling - at least some children received a sucker for “being so brave.” (Their mothers often received a sticker they could proudly show off on Facebook.)

The Vaccine Promotion Complex has an answer for every side effect …

Per the Vaccine Industry’s Official Narrative, even if these people do feel awful for a day or two, this only “proves” that the shots are “working.”

One suspects (actually knows) the same psy-op worked spectacularly with the flu “vaccines.” In exchange for not coming down with a week’s worth of the flu, people are willing to tolerate one day’s worth of the flu.

In the let’s-don’t-talk-about this category: Of course, millions of the proudly-vaxxed Americans still get the harsher and more-extended version of the flu.

The same epidemiological phenomena has probably happened to a billion people who dutifully got their Covid “vaccine,” felt awful for two days … and, then, two or four months later, got Full Covid anyway.

Not surprisingly, the Vaccine Marketing Whizzes have a rejoinder that explains this odd (and often invariable) occurrence:

“Well, you would have died if you hadn’t gotten your shots.”

To which the vaccinated invariably reply: “Oh. Thank you … BTW, is it time for my booster shot yet?”

The bottom-line for this dispatch is that 111 million adverse events don’t really matter and shouldn’t send any kind of scary “safety signal” to the masses (most of whom couldn’t die from Covid if they tried.)

I still can’t believe Mr. Vance went here …

VP Vance deserves credit for, in a rare and stunning admission of truth-telling, picking up on the fact so many people “felt as sick as they had in years” after getting their health-enhancing shots. He also deserves further credit for talking about something officials aren’t supposed to talk about.

Elon Musk also deserves a Profile-in-Courage Badge for admitting he almost got his limo driver to take him to the hospital after receiving one of his mRNA shots.

The Rices opted out …

Meanwhile, back in the hinterlands of Troy, Alabama, I didn’t experience any of these side effects. (Because of this, I didn’t have to take a “Jab Day” and stop posting contrarian Covid stories on Substack.)

Nor did I have to take my five-year-old son to the pediatrician, hold him as tight as I could in my lap, and take a jab to my own heart as I said, “Let the nice nurse stick you with that long needle.”

If our pediatrician’s medical practice got a nice government bonus for meeting their vaccine quota, this wasn’t because of the Rice family.

And we got the last laugh because neither Bill, Jack or Maggie got Covid or Rebound Covid.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get his chicken vaccine! ( Note: This is an actual photo of a chicken crossing the road emailed to me by one of my subscribers).

On-deck: The Bird Flu Vax …

I thought about ending this column with this happy family anecdote. However, a couple of days ago, I read a story about bird flu.

The first part of this story made me happy as the author seemed to imply that executives in the Vaccine Promotion Complex seem to have given up on their goal of getting every human being a new mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine.

Alas, the same story included a few paragraphs that made me think, “They’re going to get us all one way or another.”

The story mentioned that at least some virologists are now pushing an effort to vaccinate - not homo sapiens - but all the chickens in the country.

The story said that 310 million chickens could be inoculated to prevent the spread of bird flu. (This figure doesn’t include the 150 million or so chickens who recently took one for the home country by getting “culled.”)

In Pike County, Alabama, half of our farmers seem to have giant chicken houses.

This made me ask myself: Who’s going to give the thousands of chickens in those chicken houses their Bird Flu shots?

Surely our town’s vets can’t drop what they’re doing (giving flu shots to dogs) and go give shots to every chicken in the county.

I guess the poultry growers will do it themselves … or, much more likely, pay illegal immigrants to comply with this coming (?) FDA mandate.

This thought picture made me think the mRNA and vaccine adjuvants I’m trying so hard to avoid are going to get into the chickens anyway.

As we can no longer afford beef and eat chicken and eggs all the time, whatever substances go into the chickens are going to go into our family’s bodies as well.

Furthermore, the price of eggs (which have already sky-rocketed after the mass culling) are going to go up even more - plus the six-piece McNuggets.

That is, presumably, it’s going to cost a lot of money to inoculate every chicken in America … and the farmers and Tyson Foods are going to pass those costs onto consumers.

Basically, our family is double or triple screwed.

Also, I’m sure the farmers and poultry processors will make out fine because I now know the government bribes (via payoffs) every group that helps Big Pharma inoculate more living things.

I will end on a positive note …

Of course, RFK, Jr. is the new sheriff at HHS so maybe none of this will happen.

The fact our new vice president admitted the Covid shots made hundreds of millions of people sick is also a definite sign of hope.

This is also quite the departure from Donald Trump’s last vice president (The Awful Mike Pence) who chaired the Covid Task Force and was one of the master minds of the military’s Operation Warp Speed.

That is, I’ve never heard Mike Pence go on Joe Rogan’s show and say, “I got as sick as a dog after my Covid shots … and I still got Covid three more times.”

So that’s a MAHA trend in the right direction.

(If we can no longer afford chicken nuggets, our family is sunk.)

