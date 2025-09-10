Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2hEdited

I used to routinely generate at least 3,500 "Page Views" even when I had only 1,000 subscribers. Today, I supposedly have 7,940 subscribers and many stories generate from 3,300 to 3,800 "Page Views." In other words, I have eight times more subscribers, but the same number of people are reading my articles.

I think my lowest Page View number of the past year was a story I ran on ... curious Substack metrics. That story was read by only 3,300 people - which is a curious Substack metric.

The story that generated the most paid subscribers in my Substack history (more than 40 in a couple of days!) was an article Dr. Robert Malone cross-posted. That story, from 20 months ago, was on curious or alarming developments at Substack. ... Go figure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

My most-read article was a feature story on a 41-year-old man from Minnesota who died after receiving his second Covid vaccine (which was forced on him by his employer). That article was picked up by Citizen Free Press, which used to run many of my articles.

It's now been probably 18 months since Citizen Free Press ran one of my articles. I've also noted that Citizen Free Press no longer runs Reader Comments, which I find interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture