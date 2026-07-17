According to one headline I found on the Internet, American sign language interpreters “shined during Covid.” They also shine in the days before a hurricane.

A new employee of Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency (Josh Johnson, a popular former TV meteorologist) recently made a post on his Facebook site, reminding everyone we are now in Hurricane Season and included a link from the AEMA including seven bullet points, providing citizens Official Hurricane Safety Guidance.

In response, I provided my contrarian bonafides, telling anyone who reads the Comments Section that I am tired of Government Safety Nannies telling us what to do and acting like they are saving lives.

Here is my exact post:

“In my contrarian opinion, this is just more Nanny State BS (“Follow official evacuation routes,” etc. ). These agencies are conditioning/brain-washing people to comply with our saviors and protectors - the government. I can figure out how to get through a possible hurricane on my own.”

As you can tell, Nanny Bureaucrats have long been a pet peeve of mine.

However, I am obviously in the minority. For example, here are two other comments Josh’s post generated:

Poster 1: “Thanks for continuing to take care of us.”

Poster 2: “Thank you Josh, still taking care of us. God b!ess.”

(I do want to say that Josh, who I’ve met a couple of times, seems like a nice guy and I’m not trying to pick on him. I’m just using him and his latest guidance post to make a few points I’ve been wanting to make for a while.)

Here’s AEMA’s pro-tips for hurricane preparedness. Note the two official seals making the document even more official.

As do-gooder agencies go, the AEMA is not the monstrosity of other state and federal do-gooder agencies.

From Google AI, I learned (emphasis added by this contrarian):

“The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) operates with a dedicated staff of approximately 60 state employees. Headquartered in Clanton, Alabama, this team coordinates with 34 state departments, federal partners, and local county EMAs to manage disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.”

In other words, the AEMA does far less harm and consumes far less tax-payer dollars than the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), which, per Google AI, employs “more than 2,600 people.”

For example, it is the “dedicated” employees of the ADPH who work tirelessly 24-7, 365 days out of the year to make sure every Alabama citizen gets their annual flu shot.

The same agency encouraged everyone to get their Covid shots and ensured all Alabamians that Covid was a mortality threat to all Alabamians, including children.

(When I asked the media person for the ADPH how many Alabama children had actually died from Covid, I was told the “public health” agency couldn’t provide this information to the public. Nor could/would the agency answer my question about how many of the ADPH’s own 2,600 employees had died from Covid in the past five years - “HIPAA reasons,” I was told.)

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In the intro text of his post, Josh wrote: “Reminder: We are in hurricane season NOW!”

(Note the ALL CAPS and the exclamation point, which, I guess is a reminder that makes everyone exclaim, “Oh my gosh - I forgot we were in Hurricane Season.”)

Josh did add, “All is quiet at the moment, but that could change in a matter of days.”

Josh is right about that. That’s one thing about the weather; it can change in a matter of hours or days.

And, to be clear, I do appreciate the work of people in Josh’s previous job of meteorologist, the weather babes and dudes who tell everyone that a tropical depression has formed off the coast of Africa, might grow into hurricane and might land somewhere in the Southeast or East Coast.

Due to this work, all citizens know we need to be alert; that we might need to go somewhere else (evacuate) and that the power could go off for days, which means we might need to get extra batteries and stock up on Vienna Sausages.

I didn’t know, but was educated by the AEMA press release, that we should also all “practice with your household and pets.”

At first, I didn’t understand how I was supposed to “practice” for a hurricane with our sweet dog, Annie, but one of the bullet points explained that we should “search on-line for local pet-friendly evacuation locations.”

As far as practicing with the rest of my household, my plan was always that if things looked like they might get bad enough, I was going to tell my wife and two kids, “Get in the car; we’re leaving.”

The “practice” would be getting the family to actually do what Dad said.

What I really think …

I’ve also always thought that impending or real disasters were just another excuse for bureaucrats and elected officials to act more important.

These developing weather situations are an excuse for governors and mayors to hold countless press conferences, telling everyone, “A hurricane might be coming - listen to us for more official guidance/orders.”

Citizens know these are important press conferences (and these are very important leaders) because these briefing always include a sign language interpreter.

Personally, I’ve always wondered how many deaf people are actually watching these press conferences and, even if some people can’t hear, can’t they read? (Also, doesn’t every TV show now come with close-captioning?)

Still, these events have provided me some of my greatest chuckles, especially when someone who can read sign language reports that the sign-language interpreter is signing complete gibberish.

Also, these events always include 20 other officials standing behind the governor with sombre looks on their faces. The governor/mayor will invariably instruct everyone to follow the instructions of the government’s disaster experts.

(Everyone needs to share this article so people know what to do when we have another hurricane.)

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As I will never forget from Hurricane Opal in 1995, sometimes hurricanes do actually hit and do produce devastation even hundreds of miles inland.

When this happens, as a general observation (and with some exceptions), the people who rally to the occasion and rescue people are every-day good Samaritan citizens. Here I’m talking about people with fishing or air boats who mobilize on their own and ignore the guidance of the government or don’t wait for the National Guard to come save people in dire situations.

(Also, it’s always been amazing to me how good, old-fashioned capitalism kicks in and armies of people from all over show up with chain saws the morning after the storm.)

As an aside, my wife and I just watched a Netflix documentary about an Italian cruise ship that sunk in 2012 after the captain ran the ship into rocks. In that emergency, the crew kept telling everyone the ship had simply experienced a power outage and everyone should go back to their rooms. Fortunately, passengers knew this was a crock and went to work trying to save themselves.

(My wife pointed out that the same thing happened on 9-11, when people working in the second World Trade Center tower were told to go back to their offices and not evacuate the sky-scraper.)

This is good guidance - especially if your father happens to be a gasoline distributor …

Another expert hurricane preparedness pro tip is citizens should keep their vehicles at least half full with gasoline - which is good advice that nobody would think about except for the highly-trained experts.

As another aside, I’ll never forget the time a hurricane in the Gulf kept stalling and then changing directions, resulting in the Emergency Planners ordering three different evacuations, which they kept rescinding and then re-ordering.

As it turns out, my Dad was in the gasoline business in Troy, Alabama and owned two Gulf Stations on Highway 231. Both stations were right on the main official evacuation route.

Dad got to sell petrol six times to hundreds of thousands of motorists who were evacuating and un-evacuating, more than enough to fund a great beach vacation for our family as the hurricane never did any damage to the coast.

***

Who knows if the 2026 Hurricane Season will be a bad one or be another season where no hurricanes make landfall.

About 30 years ago, all the experts told us that hurricanes were going to become much more common and they would all pack much higher wind gusts because of man-made Global Warming.

That prediction was a bust as, per the official records, fewer hurricanes have made landfall and, when they did, they were about the same as the hurricanes that made landfall between 1900 to 1980, when Global Cooling was the big worry.

Which is not to say, we shouldn’t all take hurricanes seriously.

My main point is that, once upon a time, American citizens didn’t need an army of self-important bureaucrats and politicians to tell us to buy extra batteries and practice by checking for hotels that accept pets.

When Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater were running for president, they made fun of people who said, “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.” (Back then, “rugged, self-reliant” voters seemed to get the joke).

In Conclusion …

Once upon a time, adult leaders knew that adult citizens were smart enough to know what to do if a hurricane was bearing down on their towns.

Today, 80 percent of the population says, “Oh, thank you so much, Government, for helping us stay safe,” with politicians invariably adding, “We really need to increase the budgets for our Emergency Management agencies and our First Responders.”

As for contrarian Facebook posters like myself, I think “someone” is simply trying to condition us all to comply with our leaders and produce a population of ever-more-compliant sheeple.

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