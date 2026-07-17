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D Marie's avatar
D Marie
1h

Having grown up in one of the biggest nanny states of them all, Illinois, I am in total agreement here. The difference is, Illinois would try to figure out how to fine you if you didn't follow their instructions of how to respond to a hurricane. Whenever we have to drive back there for any family related trip, we always say, as soon as you cross the state line, the signs pop up. Wear your seatbelt! Light up narc signs that display your speed and they have these cute little signs along the highway that give what they probably think are cutesy ways to lecture on how to drive, don't drink and drive etc. They could cause an accident just trying to drive and look up to read the signs. It's pretty annoying. I always tell my husband I would like to slap the clown who writes them. When I think about grade school, there were always those couple of kids who wanted to tattle on everyone and tell them how they weren't following the rules. They all grew up to work for the government. My advice if you are in the path of a hurricane? Bend over and kiss your behind goodbye lol. Stay contrarian!

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Mike Lee's avatar
Mike Lee
1h

And don't eat any lettuce 🙄

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