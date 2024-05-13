Call me paranoid, but I believe the real rulers of the world probably ARE threatened by people like myself.

“You are not paranoid if someone really is trying to get you.”

This weekend someone hacked my name and likeness and and made scores of posts throughout my Reader Comments that I had not written. According to several emails I received, this same person also sent emails to my subscribers that I did not send.

The question today’s article addresses is why this happened. More specifically, am I, perhaps, being targeted for attack because of the content of my articles?

Several of my subscribers added comments that activate my “Spider Sense.”

For example, Transcriber B posted that my article might be “hitting too close to their intended targets.” Freedom Fox said I have been assigned a “red badge.” Dan Fournier seemed to be thinking along the same lines.

I also know that similar hacks or “impostors” have been reported by other “Covid contrarian” authors in recent weeks. For example, Sasha Latypova, among other writers, made a post, telling her readers someone was falsely impersonating her.

Of course, I can’t “prove” that my newsletter is being targeted by nefarious Deep State forces …. as Internet “spammers” engage in similar activities all the time and not just at Substack newsletters created by people who cover the “taboo” topics I write about.

As I view things, only two possibilities exist:

I am being targeted for my content (probably to throttle my reach and effectiveness) …. or I am just paranoid and this has nothing to do with the type articles I write.

In today’s article, I’d like to consider the first possibility - that I am being targeted - and then ask the most important question - if this is the case, why am I being targeted?

In the Substack universe, by now I must have my own niche or brand. Basically, I’m the “Early Spread” Substack Guy.

Call me naive, but I never thought the ‘Early Spread’ hypothesis should be that controversial …

In my reporting, I’ve presented evidence that many Americans had antibody-evidence of Covid infection in December and November 2019. I’ve also noted that the CDC itself has confirmed cases from January 17, 2020.

Question: if one believes people were being infected by late January 2020, would it be that shocking to acknowledge some people were probably being infected a couple of weeks earlier than this?

My answer: I do not think this is some “kook” theory or possibility. My theory actually seems like common-sense to me. Again, to me, “Early Spread” should not be viewed as a taboo subject of inquiry … but, as I quickly figured out, it clearly is.

To understand why “early spread” might be controversial or a dangerous topic, one has to think about why this might be the case. That is, one has to ask what information would logically flow from this hypothesis.

Here, I guess I have to blame God for giving me a brain and, then … using it.

First ‘Fact’ …

The first fact I was told is that this novel coronavirus was quite contagious. After I’d satisfied myself that hundreds of (known) Americans from at least 15 U.S. states had antibody evidence of Covid infection between November 2019 and early January 2020 - and that none of these people had been to China recently - I simply asked how did all these people contact this virus?

My answer was/is that the virus must have spread person-to-person - from Washington and California all the way across the country to New York and New Jersey and then down to Alabama and south Florida. People in the heartland - in Texas, Nebraska, Ohio and Illinois - had been infected as well, according to my antibody (and symptom) research.

This, I concluded, must have been a virus that was spreading.

I admit I’m not a scientist and didn’t study epidemiology in college, but it seemed strange to me that a couple in little, rural Sylacauga, Alabama could get very sick with Covid symptoms in December 2019 … and nobody else in their town got sick at the same time.

More than four years ago I asked this simple, (to me) common-sense question: how did this couple “catch” this virus in the first place? Is this a really novel virus that somehow shoots down from the sky and infects two people in one house … but nobody else?

I’m a small-town freelance journalist whose last science class was in 11th grade, but I figured out that an unknown person must have infected either Tim or Brandie McCain, who then infected the other spouse.

By, logic, I then deduced that some unknown person must have infected that unknown person. That is, it does not require Mensa membership to know that Tim or Brandie McCain must have been infected by someone else.

“Gaw-lee!”

Also, one can easily find Sylacauga, Alabama on a map. It’s a small, rural town (population: 12,500) in east central Alabama. Unlike, say, New York City or Seattle, it is not an American city residents of Wuhan, China would visit on a regular basis. In fact, I might bet a steak dinner no resident of Wuhan has ever visited Sylacauga.

Aside: Sylacaua is actually the hometown of the late actor, Jim Nabors (aka “Gomer Pyle.”)

What would most Americans say if they learned hundreds of Americans had Covid BEFORE the Wuhan Outbreak? Maybe: “Gaw-lee!”

I later learned that Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, New Jersey, reported experiencing Covid symptoms between Nov. 18 - 20, 2019 at a conference in Atlantic City and tested positive for antibodies (twice.)

I was curious if Mayor Melham was the only person who go sick at that conference. According to multiple interviews given by Mayor Melham, many people got sick with the same symptoms at the same conference.

Surely, I thought, CDC virus sleuths would have rushed to interview Mayor Melham and the other people who got sick when he did. (As they say, I’d thought … wrong).

Here’s why ‘Early Spread’ is thermo-nuclear …

I quickly discerned the reason “early spread” is taboo or even “thermo nuclear” to the “authorized” origins narrative.

That “logical” conclusion is that these were NOT the only infected people. In fact, if this virus was indeed contagious, it’s entirely possible that millions of Americans had already been infected before the world had even heard of the “Wuhah outbreak.”

My thought was that once a contagious virus starts to spread, it probably keeps spreading. So if a contagious virus was spreading in early November 2019, it would keep spreading - infecting other people - after November.

To test my hypothesis, I kept looking for evidence of large numbers of people becoming “sick” all across the country … and I kept finding this evidence (here, here, here, here and here). If I had not found such copious evidence, I might have dropped my “early spread” hypothesis, but all the evidence I found - lined up with my theory.

Fact No. 2 that made me say, ‘Wait one second’ …

The second “fact” I was told (by the “experts”) was that this was not just a contagious virus, it was a very “deadly” virus. At one time, the public was told this was the most deadly virus since the Spanish Flu and that 3.4 percent of the people who contracted this virus would die.

In fact, this is why just about every person on the planet was terrified of this virus and quickly complied with all the draconian, unprecedented non-pharmaceutical interventions designed to keep people from getting this virus in the first place.

Government: “If you don’t do these things, you might very well die.”

Citizens: “We’re too young to die. We better do these things.”

However, if this virus was as contagious as the experts said and began “spreading” in, say, November 2019 and this virus was even 25-percent as deadly as the experts told us, something else would have been obvious to every person on the planet …

Morgues and funeral homes would have been over-flowing with bodies of people who were dying from this contagious and deadly virus.

Again, God gave me a brain and I used it and my thought was: it’s simply impossible to hide a spike in deaths this conspicuous. That is, people do notice when lots of people start dying.

As I’ve pointed out in countless articles, not only did I not notice any spike of deaths in my hometown before March 15, 2020, I actually haven’t noticed any spike in deaths “from Covid” in numerous groups after Covid (supposedly) exploded across America (in late March 2020 through today’s date).

“Early spread” would really only matter if his novel virus killing more people than, say, a normal flu season.

If millions of people had been infected with zero or very few known deaths, there was no reason to lockdown the country or make people get an experimental shot that, we were all told, would save our lives.

This common-sense conclusion spawned this conclusion: We the People should not believe the experts, who must be either liars and/or are incredibly stupid.

This conclusion led to this conclusion …

The rulers of the world do not want the masses to read articles produced by skeptics such as myself. They want to be the only source of “settled science.”

Which leads to this question: Would our leadership authorities actually conceive, coordinate and implement a program to protect false narratives and make sure that people like me had very little ability to influence larger numbers of citizens?

My answer: Yes they would. Not only would they do this; they’ve already done it. The evidence is overwhelming.

Why would they participate in such a massive and brazen conspiracy?

Probably because they want more money, power and control and they want to continue to remain in power the rest of their working lives.

They also don’t want to be exposed as that could produce results ranging from the death penalty, to long prison sentences, to civil penalties that would bankrupt them or, if nothing else, they’d lose their jobs and be disgraced and publicly humiliated.

There’s not many people like me …

If you think about it - compared to the number of people working in all our captured organizations - there’s not many citizen journalists who are trying to expose these legions of corrupt and dangerous actors.

Also, most of us who are taking on this cause don’t reach many people - which, no doubt, is just the way our rulers prefer it.

Still, some of our skeptical content must be getting through to more people who might be persuaded that the world’s alleged “settled science” has been a brazen lie all along.

It seems to me that these people can’t start telling the truth now. Also, “common sense” tells me they are going to have to tell even bigger lies in the future (to finish the rest of their unfinished agendas and to ensure past lies aren’t belatedly exposed or proven).

Last questions …

If I was in in this group of sociopaths and psychopaths, would I try to “mess with” someone like myself? Is it possible people in these powerful organizations might want to ensure the reach of people like myself doesn’t grow in the future?

Put it like this: Do these people strike anyone as the type people who might say, “Let these people practice free speech. Let’s leave them alone. People like Bill Rice are not a threat to us at all.”

Again, God gave me a brain and my brain tells me people like myself probably are viewed as a threat … and these people and organizations do not like threats. What they do to threats is …neutralize them.

… This, or I’m just being paranoid.

