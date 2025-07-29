Pundit Candace Owens is willing to bet “her career” that the Prime Minister of France’s wife is a man. If nothing else, that’s a bold bet. I’ll be watching to see what happens.

From Raising Arizona …

Glenn: It’s a crazy world.

H.I. McDunnough: Yeah, someone ought to sell tickets.

Glenn: I’d buy one.

***

Put me in the group who’ll be watching the coming legal battle of Candace Owens vs. The First “Lady” of France with popcorn in lap, riveted.

For those unaware, Owens, at least for now, is not backing down from her surreal accusation that the wife of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron is actually a biological male.

Furthermore, she alleges that Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron began her relationship with her future husband when Macon was just 14 years old and his future wife (husband?) was 39. (If this insinuation doesn’t meet the technical definition of pedophilia or statutory rape, it’s getting close).

According to Ms. Owens and at least one other French journalist, the cover-up to hide the real identify of Macron’s spouse has been on-going for decades and involves almost as many conspirators as the project to conceal the millions of casualties caused by government funded “vaccines.”

While getting caught up on the particulars of the Macron Saga, my first thought was, “This story retires the Surreal Prize.”

However, upon reflection, I realized this potentially shocking political soap opera is par for the course in a world where hundreds of world leaders have to slide a gaggle of skeletons from their closets to find their $3,000 suits.

How did ‘House of Card’s’ script writers figure this all out?

At one time, I thought the TV drama “House of Cards” was way over-the top as this riveting drama depicted two future presidents who reached the pinnacle of power after committing or authorizing multiple homicides. In this show, one president was a closet homosexual (or bi-sexual) and both spouses supported the other’s serial crimes and Machiavellian pursuits to obtain ultimate power.

By the time I finished binge watching this series, I’d concluded the show’s plot lines were quite plausible and definitely could have been based on “actual events.”

Also, by the time I finished the series I’d learned the cringe-inducing back story of Kevin Spacey, the man who played the soulless politician who maneuvered himself to a U.S. senate seat to vice president and then president, before his wife (a much better looking version of Hillary Clinton) took over.

While I can’t vouch for the veracity of any of the allegations that follow, I will say I don’t completely dismiss any of these possibilities.

Barack and Michelle Obama …

It turns out Prime Minister Macron isn’t the only current or previous world leader who, some believe, is married to a man.

Many people actually believe Michelle Obama is a man. I’m not sure I believe this, but it’s interesting to me that so many people can at least make this case.

The reason one can’t completely dismiss such a wild charge is that so much of President Obama’s back story is a bizarre mystery.

Among Owen’s bold charges regarding France’s First Couple is the fact she seriously entertains the possibility the world might be replete with “Manchurian candidates.”

That is, decades before they rose to the pinnacle of political power, shadowy Deep State leaders may have somehow designated different people for world leadership positions and then, somehow, made sure these people obtained these positions … and, then managed to conceal any possible scandals (such as, damn our First Lady is a man).

Obama, per this conspiracy theory, might be one such Manchurian figure, a possibility, I must confess, I can’t entirely rule out.

What is known is that Obama, previously an obscure “community organizer,” went from serving three terms in the Illinois state Legislature to delivering the keynote address at the Democratic Convention, which propelled him to the U.S. Senate, where he served with non-distinction for a couple of years before becoming president of the United States for eight years.

In becoming president, Obama nixed the life-long career ambitions of Hillary Clinton, but did keep a potential enemy or rival close by appointing her as Secretary of State. (More about Hillary below).

The mysteries of Obama include where (and when) he was actually born and the fact that, apparently, no Columbia classmates ever saw him in a college classroom.

(Regarding Obama’s birth certificate controversy, I believe he probably was born in Hawaii, but perhaps profited in his academic career by pushing the false narrative he was an underprivileged third-world child from Kenya).

Like Macron, Spacey, Spacey’s character in “The House of Cards” and countless other politicians, allegations have also been reported that Obama is a closet homosexual or at least bi-sexual (“Not that there’s anything wrong with this,” I’m simply noting Obama’s sexual preferences have always been a taboo topic to mainstream investigative journalists).

(As a more trivial aside which suggests the media covers for Obama, I’ve always doubted he quit smoking cigarettes when he said he’d quit smoking cigarettes).

Unlike the Clintons, the body count of people who were once close to Obama is paltry, including, perhaps, only his former chef, who drowned in an unfortunate paddleboat accident.

A good “House of Cards” plot-line would be that Obama and his advisors or handlers secretly ruled the country when the Deep State installed a brain-addled person, his former vice president, as president. Also, straight from current events, we have the juicy plot narrative that Obama and his conspirators sabotaged the presidency of his successor with the RussiaGate farce.

*** (For all I know, “Macron wife” could be trending on Substack right now. If it is, it’s possible I could get a piece of this trending action and add a new subscriber.) ***

Taboo questions about biological children …

Illegitimate children who rise to power or fame - and cover-ups of same - are another thread that can be identified from certain case studies of the powerful classes.

For example, numerous so-called “kooks” have long argued that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is really the biological son of long-time Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

This theory could be easily dismissed except for the fact Trudeau’s mother did spend a lot of time around Castro before her son was born and her son, based on numerous pictures, does seem to be the spitting image of Castro (sans cigar and military uniform).

Some people (myself included) see a resemblance.

After running Canada into a ditch and making a former great democracy an autocracy, Trudeau finally resigned and apparently appointed his successor - and both men were graduates of key secret (Manchurian?) organizations like the WEF, which specializes in destroying formerly healthy capitalist societies.

I’m, of course, not completely sure, but I’d bet a seafood dinner at Capt. Anderson’s that Chelsea Clinton is the biological daughter of Webb Hubbell, not Bill Clinton, who one former girlfriend said was sterile.

I’d make this bet for only one reason - Chelsea bears a more striking resemblance to Webb Hubbell than a 25-year-old Justin Trudeau did to a 25-year-old Fidel Castro.

A cynic might argue that Hillary probably didn’t fall in love with her law partner during an illicit affair. The real goal might have been to produce a child who would enhance the family storyline of two politicos who decided a child might help Bill achieve his life-time goal of becoming president.

Hillary clearly knew here husband was a life-long philanderer, but she could tolerate this as long as she became First Lady, a position this resident of Arkansas and native of Illinois could parlay into a senate seat in New York, which would set the stage for her return to the White House as the nation’s first female president.

Bill Clinton is somewhat unique in that nobody has accused him of being a closet homosexual. However, he has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and did carry on an affair with a 22-year-old White House intern.

The model couple for a Horatio Alger story, the Clinton’s went from having no money and drowning in debt and legal bills to producing the largest foundation in the history of former presidents. While Clinton’s spokespeople assured the public he never visited Epstein’s Island or Ranch, Clinton did fly on the Lolita Express from five to 28 occasions (to help the poor through his foundation.)

***

One of the great “House of Cards” type cover-ups of my lifetime was the massive conspiracy to conceal Joe Biden’s ever-increasing dementia. What many people forget is that a similarly large conspiracy might have been activated to cover-up Hillary’s mysterious health issues when she was running for president against Donald Trump.

While it should be stressed that no law enforcement agency has ever accused either Clinton of homicide, numerous conspiracy theorists in the alternative media continue to point out that more than 50 people in the Clinton’s network of political movers-and-shakers and truth concealers later died from suicide or from odd circumstances - which the editors at Guinness could probably certify as a record.

Speaking of possible illegitimate births, I’ve also read articles citing more than one person who speculate that Bill Clinton’s biological father might not have been a traveling salesmen who died in a car accident.

The world’s prurient and corrupt aren’t operating in a vacuum …

While maybe some or much of the above could qualify as unfair innuendo, at least a fair number of these details are definitely true. Certainly, all of this conjecture or biographical nuggets would fit perfectly within a story arc created by “House of Cards” writers of “fiction.”

The larger context - the supporting players in these storylines - would be hundreds of rich and powerful leaders who may have been possible clients of Jeffrey Epstein’s non-sex-trafficking operation, none of whom have ever been asked a single question by investigators.

Nor did I spend much space chronicling the Joe Biden “presidency” or his backstory which includes “creepy” diary entires made by his daughter, his own sexual assault allegations, serial sniffing of minor and adult females and the Inspiring true-life story of Hunter Biden, “the smartest man” his father’s ever known.

To pre-empt the charge that I’m a selective or partisan highlighter of potential scandals, I should note that thrice-married Donald Trump reminds few people of Ward Cleaver.

In fact, when one thinks of “national political leaders,” it’s almost impossible to identify any person who might fit the pejorative (?) of “a normal person.”

In short, in the future, Netflix or HBO could green light either documentaries or fictionalized accounts “based on actual people and real events” of a cross-section of political leaders, stories that would make every viewer exclaim, “There’s no damn way this could be true.”

Or, more likely, cause millions of viewers to conclude, “heck, this is the tame, sanitized version of events.”

Truth, it turns out, is often far more warped, dysfunctional and surreal than anything any fiction writer could create.

Someone - perhaps Candace Owens? - really ought to sell tickets.

