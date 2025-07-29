Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

If Candace Owens can somehow "prove" to the world that the French First Lady is a man, this would or should qualify as one of those "thermo-nuclear Truth Bombs" I've been pulling for since I started this newsletter. The real explosive story would be that the entire world and "free press" failed to uncover this fact for decades. It would be clear that the cover-up and smearing efforts would have been massive. This might cause half the world's population to realize we should not trust our experts and trusted authorities.

For this reason, I am pulling hard for this sensational allegation to be proven to be true. However, for the same reasons, I know this could never be proven to be true even if it is true.

All the Powers that Be would realize the cascading and belated epiphanies that could occur if this happened.

Writing this story made me think of the ending of "Tootsie" where Dustin Hoffman takes off his wig and talks in his male voice and reveals he's a man. Back then, people were stunned.

Maybe today, though, people would just shrug their shoulders and say, what's the next show?

