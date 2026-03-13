From NPR: A satellite image of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard compound taken on March 4, several days after an airstrike destroyed a school on the edge of the compound. The image reveals that half a dozen other buildings in addition to the school were struck.

Atrocities occur in every war. In some wars, these atrocities later become widely-known and, sometimes, the perpetrators of war crimes are identified and a few people might even be prosecuted as war criminals.

In the current war with Iran, only a couple of hours had passed before America military planners perpetrated a heinous crime that very likely will live in infamy and be a source of tremendous national shame for generations.

In the first few hours of America’s Pearl Harbor-type attack on Iranian “military” infrastructure, at least four or five missiles struck a compound near the coast of Iran.

Two of these missile strikes - an alleged “double tap” occurring within less than an hour of each blast - struck and destroyed a girls school in Minab, Iran, killing 165 to 175 innocent students aged 7 to 12, as well as teachers, the school principal and parents who had rushed to the site to check on their terrified and wounded children.

The resulting body count was so horrific and unfathomable that defenders of this war and military strike could only claim that our country would never do this.

Per the instant rationalization/explanation, Iran must have killed approximately 170 innocent children in a “friendly fire” accident or, perhaps, as a sinister and intentional strike to falsely frame America for an atrocity of war.

Significantly, when asked by a reporter, Secretary of War Hegseth did not flatly deny that American missiles caused this “incident.” Instead, he said the incident is “being investigated.”

Hegseth and President Trump also floated the possibility that Iran might have somehow stolen an American Tomahawk missile, which their military then quickly used to kill children of their own nation.

This morning - in one of the most surreal reading exercises of my life - I read that President Trump said he is “honored” that he can serve as a U.S. president who has ordered military strikes that have killed so many Iranians, including 170 school children (although, by now, far more than 170 Iranian children must now be war “collateral damage.”)

Unlike the “My Lai Massacre” in Vietnam, which was successfully covered-up for more than a year until investigative journalist Seymour Hersch exposed it, the Minab School Massacre was reported almost instantly. And while America will no doubt try to cover-up the truth of this incident, the truth is probably so incontrovertible that this effort will almost certainly fail.

***

This morning I’d already decided that, regardless of how many more subscribers it might cost me, I was going to write about this shocking event as I think it could end up being one of the pivotal historic events of our times, an event that perhaps changes how billions of people view my country. (IMO, the war, or “sneak attack” on Iran, could easily end up being a line of demarcation in the history of America).

Before I started writing this piece, the author of a new Substack newsletter (“The Critical Thought”) contacted me and alerted me to a story he’d just written on the same subject.

That article includes an excellent summary of known events about this event. (Note: I wanted to cross-post this article but for some unknown reason couldn’t because the cross-post button is not displayed on the version of the article I could access).

Anyone interested in reading many key details (even though some of these details may make some readers very uncomfortable), are encouraged to read this piece.

Since I’ve also been following this story for two weeks, I can add other germane information provided by other authorities I believe are credible or knowledgeable. For example, well-known weapons analyst Scott Ritter has spoken at length about this event in several podcast interviews I’ve watched.

I also think I can employ simple logic to debunk several of the counter-arguments that are being used to divert or deflect accountability away from the U.S. military.

IMO the Iranian version of the truth is much more believable …

According to Ritter, not one but five U.S. missiles were employed in an attack on an Iranian compound that is or was part of an Iranian Naval facility. (An NPR story said at least six buildings were hit which would seem to mean at least six missiles were fired).

According to Ritter and now multiple other sources, the school building was once part of a compound of structures used by the Iranian military but was converted to a school building at least 10 to 13 years ago.

For example, guard towers were removed and the painting on the exterior of the structure - green and pink flowers - made it undeniable this two-story facility was now being used as a school. Also, the presence of school athletic facilities and playgrounds were other clear signs this was, in fact, a school and not any kind of military command center.

Apparently, America’s military is now using an AI software program to identify military targets and AI didn’t pick up on the fact this structure was no longer part of any military installation that should be targeted for destruction.

(According to the Substack “Critical Thought,” 1,000 targets in Iran were struck in the first day of the war and approximately 5,500 targets were struck in the first 11 days of the war. Double, triple and quadruple-checking to make sure no targets were actually schools should have been the first priority of any military planners, according to many critics, myself included).

Within minutes, at least four buildings - including the school - were struck and suffered major damage.

According to Ritter, the other structures, which included warehouses, did not have many if any people inside of them. However, after the school was struck by a Tomahawk missile, the fifth missile, which was hovering over head (or maybe satellite reconnaissance), detected large numbers of people running out of, or towards, the building (probably parents rushing to check on their children).

This, almost certainly, is when someone in the U.S. military decided to launch another attack - via the hovering fifth missile - which then hit the same area in a “thermo-combustible” blast.

According to Ritter, it was the second missile strike that killed the vast majority of children, teachers, the school principal and others who’d rushed to the scene. (The strike also wounded approximately 90 other people, according to published reports).

As the author of The Critical Thought (CT) points out, the same “compound” of structures also includes a medical facility located approximately 740 meters from the school. This building was NOT hit or targeted, a fact that strongly suggests that the AI targeting program did know this would be a target that should not be struck because of the rules of “civilized” war.

According to CT, one strike might have plausibly been viewed as an “accident,” but not two strikes, which the author says must have been “a decision.” Or, even if any structure was struck, it probably qualifies as a war crime to order a “double-tap” strike intended to inflict maximum casualties on innocent people rushing to or from the scene of the first strike.

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Considering the alternative theories …

The first narrative I read explaining what happened was that Iran struck the school with one of its own missiles which was fired to take out the attacking missiles, but errantly struck a school. Thus, this could be explained as a likely “friendly fire” incident.

IMO, this explanation is rebuked or non-sensical for at least several reasons.

For example, by now Iran has launched thousands of missile strikes at targets in Israel and military bases in Persian Gulf countries that host U.S. military bases.

As of a couple of days ago, these cumulative strikes - often from Iran’s most powerful weapons - had claimed only 13 lives in all of Israel.

According to the Pentagon, the most-deadly missile strike on a U.S. military installation claimed the lives of just six U.S. service members.

However, one errant anti-missile strike in its own country killed 175 people. That is, the most deadly missile strike of the entire war was from an anti-missile weapon fired by Iran, not by one of its offensive weapons deployed against its enemies.

At least to myself, Ritter’s point (also made by others) - that a “double tap” missile strike caused the vast majority of deaths - makes more sense.

If people, however, agree that it would take two successive missile blasts to produce such a huge casualty number, this “logic” would also seem to mean that Iran accidentally fired two missiles that hit the same target within 40 minutes of each other.

It also seems to be undeniable that at least three other buildings (from at least three different American missiles) did hit their intended targets, which were part of a military installation.

Per the widely-believed POV, Iran’s errant missile just happened to hit a fourth structure (the school) in the same compound. And then to make sure Iran killed as many school children as possible, Iran’s military forces fired another missile at the same target.

Or, per the subterfuge crime theory proffered by President Trump, Iran’s military used a Tomahawk missile it had somehow stolen from the U.S. military to target the school. (This theory perhaps had to be concocted as video footage and missile data will no doubt confirm that Tomahawk missies were used in this particular strike).

Furthermore, Iran waited until three other U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit other targets at the Naval compound to use their one Tomahawk missile in an effort to frame America for a war crime.

That is, Iran knew these military installations would be hit and, within minutes, fired their own stolen missile, presumably in an effort to further implicate the Americans for propaganda purposes.

While these scenarios might insult the intelligence of many people, “Iran killed its own school girls” was/is the narrative that is widely accepted among the MAGA supporters and neocon war architects who continue to support this war for the “liberation of the Iranian people.”

As I wrote 12 days ago, even if one does believe Iran fired an ultra-combustible missile that accidentally blew up a school, this tragedy wouldn’t have happened unless America and Israel had fired hundreds of missiles and dropped hundreds of bombs on Iran in the span of a couple of hours.

That is, if this was an accidental “friendly fire” strike, this strike happened only because a non-accidental barrage of missiles and bombs were unleashed on the people of their nation.

Comparing America’s ‘sneak attack’ to Japan’s ….

As I ponder recent body counts, I wonder how many Americans have compared what happened to Iran to what happened to America on Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor.

At Pearl Harbor, the Navy of Japan launched a surprise attack, seeking to inflict as much damage as possible on the American Navy to inflict maximum damage on America’s war-fighting capability.

In my view, America did the exact same thing, targeting Iranian Naval facilities (which they thought they were hitting in Minab) and Iran’s Air Force.

However, Pearl Harbor was just one U.S. military installation. In one day, America hit multiple military installations throughout Iran. Notably, Japan did not target any Hawaiian schools either intentionally or accidentally. Japan also did not target President Roosevelt or his family members.

Also, Japan’s sneak attack was over in an hour, while America’s attack still hasn’t ended.

When, the next day, Congress declared War on Japan, president Roosevelt said that this day and this surprise attack “will live in infamy” - which turned out to be a true statement.

As even several Japanese military leaders understood at the time, Japan’s successful military attack turned out to be an epic disaster for this nation, producing millions of deaths and a rain of destruction that obliterated numerous Japanese cities … even before America dropped atomic bombs on two cities.

From the perspective of Japan’s military strategists, America had to be dealt a crippling blow because America policies were curtailing Japan’s access to oil, which would impede Japan’s military and geopolitical objectives.

That is, many Japanese leaders must have viewed the attack on America’s military capabilities a pro-active defensive measure. (It’s interesting to note that “access to oil” explains or partially explains both wars).

For the record, history says Japan made the Mother of All Military Miscalculations and, today, many citizens of the world blame Japan for starting a horrific world war.

Still, the people of Japan were committed to defending the honor of their leader (the emperor) and fought to the death for four years.

Today, perhaps 85 percent of long-time supporters of Donald Trump believe America was correct to launch a pro-active defensive attack against the nation of Iran, which is viewed as either a grave threat to America or, just as importantly, as a grave threat to our closest and most important friend, Israel.

Most historic accounts tell us the military that launched the “sneak attack” on America in late 1941 was humbled and vilified as one of the great evil regimes in modern history.

Today, it’s too soon to say if future citizens will view America and Israel’s strike on Iran as the event that changed the way the nation of America is viewed.

Regarding the death of 175 school children, those children can never be brought back to life. We do know they would be alive today - and many would live to see the 22nd Century - if America and Israel had simply not launched this attack.

Also, as we all ponder the pros and cons of AI, it should be noted that dependence on AI almost certainly caused these deaths. (That is, I don’t think American military officers intentionally targeted a school attended by 300 school girls, although others think people in our military might be capable of such evil).

What do we do with this tragic news?

For now, all that matters, or all we can control, is how we respond to this atrocity of war. As the author of The Critical Thought wrote:

“We are not supposed to be the country that double-taps elementary schools .. The difference between a nation with a conscience and a nation without one is what it does when it finds out.

“So far, what we have done is this: the president said Iran probably did it. Then he said he didn’t know about it.

“If we are unwilling to hold anyone accountable for the double-tap of an elementary school, then we are not the country we tell ourselves we are. We are just a country with very precise weapons and very imprecise consciences.”

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