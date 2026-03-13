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rural counsel's avatar
rural counsel
7h

The confusion is due to the reported story that the Iranians admitted to a missile launch failure of their own, but as it turned out, that happened much farther away. I believe that the US missile strike was intended to hit Iranian military targets. That was its intent.

I object to the use of the word "atrocity," which to me suggests a deliberate act, in every aspect. It is more likely an intel failure leading to unintended collateral damage. Horrible, yes. Tragic, yes. Regrettable, yes. But not an atrocity. Accidents happen in war.

Unless someone can find a smoking gun that says we were aware that it was a school and the intent was to kill innocent civilians, anyone implying that is beyond the pale.

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Wendy Leonard's avatar
Wendy Leonard
7h

Iran had already ordered all in-person classes suspended nationwide after strikes began. Yet somehow, at this particular school, attached to this particular IRGC base, the girls were still attending class ? How could anyone possibly have known that Iran forced these particular girls, next to its most sensitive naval base, to attend school when all the other schools had been closed? If true that’s another question. Heres a post by an Iranian x user God of Justice https://x.com/PersianGodddd The Iranian regime has been pushing propaganda claiming a US Tomahawk missile struck a girls' school in Minab, killing over 165 people (mostly children) during recent US/Israeli strikes.Iranian state media released video purporting to show a Tomahawk hitting near the school, and many outlets initially ran with the narrative blaming the US.However, detailed analysis of the footage by experts (including veteran analysts) shows this is not a Tomahawk:Wing placement on the munition matches an Iranian Kh-55-derived cruise missile (wings ~40-45% down the body vs. ~49-50% for Tomahawk).

The steep ~70° dive angle exceeds typical Tomahawk profiles (usually 20-45° for low-level flight to evade defenses) but aligns with a jammed Iranian missile losing control due to US/Israeli GPS jamming in the area.

President Trump stated it was done by Iran, and the evidence supports this as likely an Iranian misfire (possibly an errant KH-55) rather than a deliberate US strike on civilians.Key investigative threads exposing this:https://x.com/i/status/20310

05762395504647

– Breakdown of why it's not a Tomahawk, with AI/video analysis.

https://x.com/i/status/20310

57476267966553

– Additional evidence confirming Iranian KH-55 characteristics. The regime exploits tragedies for propaganda while hiding their own failures. Don't fall for it—facts over narratives. Share to counter the lies

........

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