This scene would have been shocking to many people two or three decades ago … but not today.

Many years ago I became convinced that sinister forces were participating in coordinated conspiracies to create, manipulate and re-shape the way the masses think about given subjects.

About 10 or so years ago, maybe earlier, I suddenly noticed a change in TV advertising that I concluded could not be a random coincidence or something that was happening organically and independently.

What I noticed was a huge number of TV commercials that depicted couples of mixed races. Such casting decisions on TV commercials, I quickly concluded, could not be an accident. This must have been a coordinated effort, one almost certainly intended to end any stigma or societal taboo about inter-racial dating, marriages and sex.

Until today, I’ve refrained from writing about this personal observation because I know doing so puts me at risk of being labeled a racist or someone who believes whites and blacks should only date or marry within their own race.

To be clear and for the record, I do not view myself as a racist and believe anyone should be able to date or marry any adult they choose. I have several friends who are of different races and I don’t think anything of it, etc.

My only purpose in writing today’s article is to illustrate one obvious example of how, I believe, virtually every major company that advertises apparently went along with an initiative clearly designed to subtly or subliminally change social norms.

Background - stating the obvious

Especially in the South (where I live) but no doubt in all sections of the USA, for centuries a taboo existed that prevented or frowned upon interracial relationships. Wrong as the vast majority of the country may now consider this to be, this was still, obviously, reality.

For example, I graduated from high school in 1983 in Troy, Alabama. In my 12 years of public school education and then in five years of college, I can’t recall one friend or acquaintance who dated a member of the opposite race.

Today, in the same town and high school where I graduated, black and white couples dating is now common-place. Black males who were once afraid to pursue a white female classmate do this every day. White females who would have never have considered a physical relationship with black males, now see no issue whatsoever in doing this.

That is, any stigma long associated with interracial relationships has completely vanished.

As another anecdote, about 15 or 20 years ago, I was surprised when I saw several mixed-race children in the bleachers at a high school football game. Today, this sight is much more common as is the sight of white grandparents caring for mixed-race children born from out-of-wedlock sexual relationships, often involving teenage girls.

These vignettes stood out to me only because it was something I had never seen for, say, the first 45 years of my life. Again, today, such sights are very common and I’m perhaps now in the minority who still takes (private) note of this major cultural change.

In my view, this change accelerated (and became far more “accepted”) after years of TV commercials (and movie and TV casting decisions) that made inter-racial couples ubiquitous in media.

That is, what I see around me today must have been the goal of the unknown advertising executives who, I believe, must have mandated such casting decisions.

It’s hard to quantify, but I think many readers might agree with my estimates …

It would be hard for me (or for anyone) to quantify the number of companies that employ mix-race couples in their TV commercials.

All I can say is that the first time I saw this on a TV commercial, I immediately noted “this is a change.” Probably stemming from a curiosity about sociology trends, I then started intentionally watching and even counting the number of commercials where the advertising firm that produced the commercials casted mix-raced actors.

I quickly lost count as - as far as I could tell - EVERY company or commercial was now seemingly showing mixed race couples in their TV spots. Expressed differently, I’m not sure I could name a company that routinely runs TV commercials that has not showcased mixed-race couples.

I watched car companies which depicted couples going on a vacation, driving through a scenic section of the country. Mattress companies showed mixed race couples sleeping on their new mattress. Commercials for snack or beer companies depict friends gathering together for a social event, gatherings which always seem to have at least one black-white couple. Even ED commercials where a white woman is engaged in foreplay with her black husband or boyfriend is no longer “shocking TV.”

Mortgage ads, accounting ads, bank ads, omnipresent drug ads - they all, by now, have depicted mixed race couples and often mixed-race children.

Nor is this just images from TV commercials; I still remember how surprised I was a dozen or so years ago to see a Pensacola Beach tourist magazine that, on its cover, depicted a pretty blonde in a one-piece swimsuit being lifted up in the air by a handsome black man on the beach. While Pensacola is a part of Florida, this section of Florida is very similar to the Deep South. To risk a little more honesty, I’m not sure I would have shown such a magazine to my late grandmother or even even my late father.)

***

I wouldn’t be surprised if 50 percent of the commercials I watch this week - or have watched the last 10 years - feature black and white couples.

What’s odd about this is that I know, even today, only about 7 to 11 percent of American couples are inter-racial (black-white).

That is, if producers were going to cast commercials based on proportional demographic facts, only maybe 7 percent of commercials would depict couples of a mixed-race. My simple observation is that if someone watches and charts 100 commercials, approximately 50 of them are going to depict at least one black-white couple.

The fact one sees far more black-white couples on TV commercials than one sees at, say, a popular local restaurant is, in my opinion, … evidence of obvious coordination.

Like all coordinated media messages, it would probably be close to impossible to find “smoking gun evidence” that ad agency casting directors were TOLD by someone to make sure a particular 30 or 60-second spot showed a white female and black male (or, less frequently, a white male and a black female) frolicking together as they enjoy a given product or service.

This stipulated, I’d bet a six-pack of bio-engineered Campbell’s Soup that would-be whistleblowers in the advertising business could confirm they were told to impose inter-racial casting quotas.

The alternative would be that thousands of people who cast commercials for hundreds of thousands of commercials all decided independently on their own that the actor playing the father playing with the dog in the back yard should be black while his wife or girlfriend laughing by the pool should be a caucasian actress.

It simply doesn’t seem plausible to me that everyone in this business - all at once, after 60 years of producing TV commercials with same-race couples - all decided to make a bold racial statement at the exact same time.

Racial quotas in media aren’t secret …

Of course, producers of TV commercials deciding (in unison) to insert DEI or social messaging content into this genre of media should not be viewed as a shocking possibility.

We know that Disney executives have publicly stated - and bragged about - the fact that at least 40 percent of the actors in its TV shows and movies must be of a minority racial or sexual identify group.

I also think it’s unlikely that brand managers for Tide, Doritos, Toyota, H&R Block, etc. told their ad agency “make sure we have some mixed—race couples in our upcoming TV campaign.”

My guess is that just one, two or three mega ad agencies control 90 percent of the national TV commercials we see on the airwaves and its the ad agencies (and their powerful executives) who must have sent out any “casting memos.”

Since many DEI initiatives come from investment firms like BlackRock that are acutely interested in promoting “social change,” I wouldn’t be surprised if the major advertising agencies are following marching orders from … firms that control major blocks of stock, firms which, very likely, are enacting the myriad agendas of the Deep State.

IMO, if someone in the Deep State or the Powers that Be decided it would make America a greater nation if any taboo that previously existed about mix-raced couples rapidly vanished, they could probably achieve this goal by making sure TV commercials were replete with such couples.

When an average person who watches X hours of TV every day sees 10 or 20 interracial couples every day - and then TV shows and movies feature leading romantic characters of different races - said taboo would, in fact, vanish in less than a generation.

To which, most people would probably reply, “So be it. This is a positive result. Thank you to these enlightened ad agencies.”

I might even say this, except I’m a contrarian traditionalist.

Personally, I don’t want to watch TV shows, movies and TV commercials where an anonymous casting director - following orders from a shadowy boss up the chain of command - is trying to force-feed subtle or not-so-subtle politically correct message into my psyche.

I might instead say, “Can you just entertain me?” or give me a good reason to select this TV dinner or car insurance company. Could you please forgo the subliminal indoctrination?

Speaking for myself, I easily pick up on the obvious quotas and mandates. I get the message I’m being sent, but these messages turn me off because I feel like someone who is not my moral superior is telling me I should think just like them.

The people who want more control excel at controlling the masses …

But what really sends chills down my spine is the creeping notion that a handful of “influencers” are using coordinated mass media messages to impose their world vision on the masses … and my Spider Sense says I want no part of their World Vision.

Forget the races of the couples I’ll see in TV commercials tonight. I already know from Covid and myriad other political narratives that someone is writing the scripts that all the key influencers will dutifully, and in perfect concert, repeat.

IMO, the messages that control the all-important narratives are all coordinated. Whoever is writing and then disseminating these authorized messages to the entire world is one of the world’s most powerful figure(s).

My hunch is that Mad Men at key ad agencies are the people who possess the skillsets to manipulate almost the entire world population. These are the behavior and attitude controllers the Deep State must have recruited to help them enact their key agendas.

About a decade to 15 years ago, I noticed a change on TV commercials that I believe must have been coordinated. Nobody knows for sure who ordered this change. All (I think) I know is that all companies that run TV commercials immediately signed off on this agenda.

The thought that still disturbs me is that everyone who matters is operating from the same scripts. Also, if these people and organizations want to change a narrative, it’s pretty clear to me they can easily achieve their objectives.

