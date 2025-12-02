Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
8h

I appreciate you putting this into words because many see the shift but hesitate to speak out for fear of labels. It’s not about who anyone dates — adults love who they love — but about culture being managed rather than lived.

As a child of the 60s, I know true social change is slow and gradual, visible on the ground before TV. But over the last decade, commercials changed first, and culture was expected to follow. The synchronized casting choices of brands aren't organic — they're messaging.

What bothers me isn't the couples but the manipulation behind it. Someone decided the public needed “guidance,” and media repetition was the fastest way to deliver it. Whether DEI, investor pressure, or ad herd mentality, we’re being nudged instead of spoken to as adults.

Most people support inclusion; they object to its forced choreography — like social programming tied to product ads. After COVID, it’s clear how narratives are synchronized across institutions. It makes you wonder who’s in charge and why.

Your point about wanting entertainment, not indoctrination, resonates. Culture used to reflect real life; now it seems like life should reflect scripted decisions by a few. That’s not diversity but central planning in disguise.

You’re right to notice this and to seek transparency instead of subtle psychological steering. Conversations like this help us stay grounded in a world where many changes feel pre-packaged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
New Scott's avatar
New Scott
8h

If you were to watch tv shows, watch for the dumbest character, he will be the white man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture