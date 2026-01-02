The NFL has retired this message in favor of “Support Love” and, I think, “Get your damn shots!”

We’re now in football playoff season, which gives me the opportunity to expound on a few contrarian conspiracy theories, all of which suggest to me that fans of sports are being “played” (brainwashed/indoctrinated/conditioned) to support toxic initiatives which have a net deleterious effect on society.

The thesis of this essay occurred to me after I read a comment from a poster at the Tider Insider sports site who opined that sports leagues do NOT promote DEI initiatives.

On one level, I agree with the poster’s central point, which is that meritocracy prevails in sports.

In sports, all that matters is if a basketball player can make buckets or a football player can catch passes. If 85 percent of the NBA player who possess these talents are African-American, so be it. In sports, the personnel evaluation that matters most is production … or “talent,” which can be easily discerned via the “eye test” or key analytics/statistics.

The poster was pointing out that in sports, coaches and general managers don’t use racial quotas to fill employment positions, which, ideally, should be the same meritorious employment criteria applied to all organizations.

Where I would disagree with the poster is his possible belief that Big Sports is an island of sanity that rejects DEI or politically-correct narratives.

In my opinion, Big Sports - which is Big Business - is one of the most captured and ultra-liberal industries in America and has long been used to manipulate public opinion to benefit nefarious forces who seek to control greater swaths of the population.

The reason the cultural arena of sports would be important to would-be authoritarians is that hundreds of millions of people possess a great interest in playing sports or, more importantly, following sports.

If a goal of the Powers that Be is to shape or reinforce a desired narrative(s), anyone working a psy-op program would target this mass captive audience. Such an operation has, in fact, been happening for decades with - like all good psy-ops - few people recognizing they’ve been manipulated.

In this essay, I argue that all the key narratives that make possible the default support of the Military Industrial Complex and the agendas of Big Pharma and Big Medicine have been advanced through sporting events.

(The head-scratcher of how and why liberals became such gung-ho supporters of military adventurism and Big Pharma is a subject I might tackle in a future essay).

The Military Industrial Complex might be the best example to support my thesis ….

If you count stadium attendance figures and TV audiences, at least 100 million Americans routinely watch and participate in sporting rituals that celebrate the men and women who “give us our freedom.”

Through numerous displays, virtually every college and pro sporting event advances the message that every citizen should “support the troops” who are “serving our country.”

From the singing of the National Anthem, to pre-game fly-overs, to the “presentation of our colors,” to patriotic scripts recited by P.A. announcers “honoring our national heroes in the military,” to NFL players and coaches wearing military fatigues, no profession - not even “first responders” - is more celebrated than our country’s military personnel.

To be clear, I have no criticism of veterans or citizens who join the military as every nation probably (or perhaps) needs a military. Unless one is a sadist, any decent person sympathizes with families who’ve lost loved ones who were indeed serving our country.

Still, as I’ve advanced into older age, I now think I can see through these omnipresent rituals, which, IMO, are presented to reinforce an extremely dubious Fear Narrative - namely, the world is full of American enemies who are champing at the bit to take away our precious freedoms.

Today, I view these messages as subliminal commercials or giant pep rallies for a Military Industrial Complex that depends on public support to sell and build more bombers, missiles and ships, as well as increasing the number of global military bases and the personnel required to use these tools of war.

If I’d attended yesterday’s Rose Bowl, I might have been one of only four or five spectators (out of 90,000) who was not worried about Russia, Iran or Venezuela invading America and taking away my freedoms.

Nor, when I was younger, did I lose any sleep worrying about the nation of Iraq or Afghanistan taking away any of my liberties. If I’d been 20 years old in 1965-69, I doubt I would have been concerned about Vietnam turning America into a communist or socialist nation - a result that might be happening right now …. Ironically enough, without a shot being fired.

The two colossal, most-powerful industries in America are the Military Industrial Complex and the Big Pharma/Big Medicine/Big Science Complex - both of which use sporting events to advance and reinforce their respective and all-important Fear Narratives.

(With both psy-ops, the fear being sold is the same: death - from either war or a deadly respiratory virus).

Nobody is thinking someone would manipulate us while we’re pulling for the Home Team …

Decked out in their team colors and face paint, Americans aren’t likely to be searching for irony on Game Day.

Speaking for myself, when “Covid” arrived, I was aware of the fact I couldn’t sing the National Anthem and celebrate living in the “land of the free” … because my own government (not the government of Iraq or Russia) told me I was not free to attend sporting events.

If I worked at one of our nation’s thousands of freedom-loving private and public employers, I would have been free to be fired - simply because I didn’t want to get an experimental shot in my arm. Tens of thousands of troops who defend our freedom were fired because they didn’t want to do the same thing.

Regarding the National Anthem stanza that says we live in the “home of the brave,” I’d simply note that 98 percent of Americans lacked the courage to protest this obvious loss of personal freedom.

Among the most important Big Businesses who enforced freedom-eradicating mandates were every pro and college sports league.

Regarding the coordinated operation to eviscerate personal liberties, one of the key first events was the decision of the Ivy League (home of America’s best and brightest) to cancel the league’s conference basketball tournaments, followed two days later by the NBA’s decision to cancel their whole season.

Furthermore, the czars or commissioners of all the sports leagues showed their do-gooder, bureaucratic bonafides by implementing epistle-length Covid mandates, itemized lists of the things citizens could no longer do or must now do.

The zeal in which these commissars embraced their new-found powers was revealed by subsequent actions, which showed the private-public team effort employed to enforce universal compliance.

For example, five-figure fines were imposed on athletes and coaches who didn’t wear their masks in the appropriate manner; every athlete and manager had to get a swab pushed up their nasal passages four times a week; fans were told they couldn’t attend games, which meant restaurants couldn’t sell meals to fans, nor could the campus bookstore sell team jerseys.

Still, commissioners, brilliant executives one and all, were celebrated for keeping student athletes and fans “safe.”

A full-court press …

If and when games were allowed, TV advertising and digital stadium scrolls encouraged everyone to get their Covid shots or boosters.

The SEC, the conference I’m most interested in, signed a lucrative sponsorship partnership with Pfizer, which also paid Travis Kelce many millions (he didn’t need) to promote the flu and Covid “two-for-one” clot shots.

What no sports fan saw or heard was one commissioner or one media talking head who ever questioned one component of the coordinated Covid response.

When a handful of athletes, like Aaron Rodgers, did question the protocols, key influencers like Terry Bradshaw eviscerated this selfish and uninformed kook QB, a public reprimand which generated high-fives across the clone media universe.

It’s not just Covid and freedom-protecting military interventions …

Pro sports leagues also promote other politically-correct initiatives besides the War/National Defense Lobby and the Big Vaccine Lobby.

In the NFL, every stadium’s end zone - by league mandate - includes woke messages like “End Racism” (in a league where 85 percent of the players are African-American) or “Diversity is Our Strength” (unless diversity includes the opinions of Aaron Rodgers).

The “End Racism” messaging is no doubt a residual effect from a former black quarterback who took a knee during the National Anthem to support the Black Lives Matter movement. (In the Land of the Free, this symbolic protest apparently got this former quarterback black-balled from the League.)

As a general statement, the NFL endorses political statements everyone can support - like the annual Pink Ribbon Campaign, which shows league solidarity in supporting the movement for all women above a certain age to get mammograms, purportedly to “fight breast cancer.”

The NFL loves and supports the American Cancer Society just as much as Lockheed Martin or Sen. Lindsay Graham support the League’s annual Military Fatigue Day.

If I attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game, I might be one of 10 fans who didn’t wear my pink ribbon. The reason I would be conspicuous in my non-pink attire is that I’m far from convinced that tens of millions of early mammograms do much of anything to prevent many breast cancer deaths … and such procedures might cause many women to get unnecessary and life-shortening breast cancer treatments and surgeries.

IMO, if the NFL really wanted to save tens of thousands of lives, the league would quit supporting unnecessary wars as well as unnecessary and non-safe Covid non-vaccines and boosters.

Nobody is against finding a cure for the terrible disease of cancer, but maybe we need a different organization than the American Cancer Society or the CDC/NIH to lead the war against this disease, which, clearly, is not working.

As I view things, all of the “partners” of Sports Leagues should be viewed as suspect or unworthy of even more support.

Once upon a time, college and sports leagues would simply stage games. The country’s indoctrination programs were left to the CIA, Rockefeller Foundation and mainstream media. Those, IMO, were much better times.

