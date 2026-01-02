Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11h

Congratulations to the Indiana Hoosiers, who administered an old-fashioned ass-whipping on the Alabama Crimson Tide in yesterday's Rose Bowl. As an Alabama fan, I say, "No mas, no mas."

I'm happy for the 70,000 Hoosiers who travelled to Pasadena and got to see that beat-down. I feel bad for the 15,000 Bama fans who spent $10,000 to see that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
10h

Opiate for the masses. Sports and entertainment are.

I remember when Bob Costas did a "green out" during a Monday or Sunday night football game many years ago, on the heels of the whole AlGore Day After Inconvenient Truth climate fear porn. They turned the lights out at the stadium while Costas & Co broadcast in the dark on a flashlight set. That was the Jump the Shark moment for me and sportsball-y-things. The whole women reporters in men's locker rooms thing was already absurd and offensive. But everything since, kneeling, lockdowning, masking, defunding, jabbing, insurrectioning, celebrating men beating up on women in Olympics and other sports competitions, every single sporting network that exists today for every single sporting event makes me nauseous. If I happen to be at a restaurant when the TV's are on sportsball-y-things and they have the volume up just being subjected to the stupid, woke-ass commercials is enough to remind me why I never watch the propaganda crap that comes with that mass opiate. Complete indoctrination, during and between the whistles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture