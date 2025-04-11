I’m banking on the wisdom or truth of this quote. The Powers that Be would respond that that if they’ve captured all the important truth-seeking organizations, they can continue to fool enough people to always remain in control.

In many of my articles or essays, I’ll include a sentence that begins, “My take-away from this is … this.” Or I’ll write: “What this means to you and me is …”

What I’m really trying to do with these sentences is identify an important conclusion I think flows from a point I’ve tried to make.

This morning I was thinking about the many conclusions I’ve made in my writing of the past few years. As my brain pondered random observations culled from the passing scene, I quickly identified scores of conclusions I’ve reached about my fellow man or society.

Many of these take-aways aren’t exactly flattering to my fellow citizens and many are downright disturbing.

Still, it might be interesting to list or summarize some of these general conclusions. As readers will see, it’s also possible to express similar thoughts in a variety of ways.

A few take-aways I’ve formulated in recent years …

I hate to write this, but many people are not overly intelligent … at least about some things, especially subjects that are important or matter.

Expressed differently, it’s easy for powerful people or entities to fool or dupe large swaths of the population.

I’ve also observed that people I think are highly intelligent when it comes to many subjects are clueless about other subjects.

Expressed differently, many so-called “smart people” (citizens who always made the Honor Roll in school or would score in the top 10 percent on IQ tests) are dumber than a door knob when it comes to many subjects.

Expressed differently, one can easily become an admired leader in a prestigious organization and still be what one might call a “fool” as measured by other assessments of intelligence.

What this means to you and me is society is often being led by people who are either fools or by people who are easily duped.

People aren’t brave enough to abandon the safety of their herds …

Also, very few people possess true courage or act according to strongly-held principles.

For probably the majority of citizens, the most important thing in their lives is remaining in the herd or not being kicked out of their social or professional group.

Expressed differently, people will accept dangerous or false narratives if they think this will allow them to remain in the herd, which provides psychological and sociological “protection” and/or benefits.

Many leaders in society are highly intelligent and and have figured out all of the above. These people are intelligent enough to know how to control other people.

These people have discerned the formula for controlling others, a formula which allows them to achieve power and influence over others, a combination which produces benefits for them as they navigate the series of events known as “life.”

Does true evil really exist?

One can also note that a disturbingly large number of people who ascend to positions of leadership could be labeled as “evil.”

Per my definition, “evil is as evil does.”

If someone in a position of leadership supports policies or mandates that cause harm or produce horrific results in large numbers of people, this person could fairly be characterized as “evil.”

While many people might not possess the intelligence to know their actions are producing misery in large numbers of fellow citizens, many leaders must know these actions have produced these results … and this knowledge doesn’t bother these people.

Per my observations and conclusions, such people are evil.

This means society is often led by … evil people.

However, most people would not voluntarily submit to being led by evil people who knowingly inflict harm on large numbers of people.

This observation suggests that evil-doers have successfully camouflaged or concealed their true character.

Indeed, per simple observation, it’s clear that the majority of world citizens hold leaders who are perpetrators of evil in the highest esteem.

A corollary of the above conclusions is that intelligent people who do not possess evil traits rarely ascend to positions of leadership.

Sociopaths, psychopaths, narcissists or power-hungry citizens with no strong moral fiber disproportionately become “leaders.” (I don’t know how, but I humbly suggest this, somehow, needs to change).

Yes, there is good news …

The good news is that large numbers of citizens do posses enough intelligence or critical-thinking abilities to identify obvious scams or narratives that are dubious or bogus.

It seems to me that the great theme of history is the never-ending battle between “good” people - those who don’t want others to suffer - and bad or evil forces who aren’t disturbed by policies that harm many citizens.

Expressed differently, different people view the “truth” differently. To get even more philosophical, all of life boils down to a competition between what is or isn’t “the truth.”

Per my observations or conclusions, one strata of society (a minority) is actually searching for the truth, while the other strata (the majority of “leaders”) is doing everything it can to conceal the truth.

If the truth was exposed to enough people, those who enjoy the perks and benefits of great power would be disgraced and purged from positions of leadership.

Readers of this newsletter have probably reached the same conclusion as myself:

It’s the people who challenge society’s authorized narratives (the alleged “truth”) who lose their jobs, are discredited and maligned, are banned from social media and lose friends or become estranged from family members who uncritically accept the authorized narratives.

I’ve also discerned that those with great power clearly feel threatened by those who are trying to expose nefarious or evil leaders or policies.

This is why I’m in the group who believe a battle between good and evil is being waged. This battle’s always been occurring and will, one hopes, never cease. (If it does cease, the world will not be a more beautiful and loving place).

The Great Silver Lining of our Covid New Abnormal is that more people now appreciate the significance of this battle and more people are beginning to ponder the possibility many of the world’s leaders might, in fact, be evil and might have been working non-stop to conceal key truths from the public.

My favorite maxim once again applies …

By now my subscribers must be familiar with my overriding conclusion or take-away from years of observing global trends.

Per my observations, all important truth-seeking organizations are now completely captured.

My conclusion is this state of affairs did not happen by accident. Evil people intentionally produced this system, a system which protects their status and allows these people and organizations to maintain their control over the masses.

As I wrote in my last philosophical meditation, the people and organizations who matter don’t want “real change” to happen because this might mean the end of their reign of tyranny.

Per the authorized narrative, people like myself and my readers represent an existential threat to democracy and society. Dangerous misinformation and disinformation are being spread by us … not by them.

Another take-away I’ve begun to highlight in essays is that if our side doesn’t reach enough people, the forces many of us view as evil will remain in power and continue to control the world.

The conclusion/take-away that gives me the greatest amount of hope:

In my opinion, it might take just one Truth Bomb to detonate and, perhaps, destroy the Death Star and defeat the Evil Empire.

The Catch-22 of our New Abnormal is this missile would have to be fired not by fringe dissidents writing on, say, Substack, but by a person who works for an organization that matters.

No significant change is likely to occur as long as the forces of evil control every organization that could expose their true character.

In Summary or In Conclusion …

I’ll repeat the first “take-away” of this essay:

“Many people are not overly intelligent … at least about some things, especially subjects that are important or matter.”

While harsh and politically incorrect, this is probably a true statement. But one could add a caveat to this truism:

People can wise up. Experience can be a great teacher. Plus, everyone doesn’t have to suddenly obtain new wisdom … maybe 51 percent of the world would suffice.

In twisted ways, the Powers that Be who rule the world are highly intelligent. Clearly, they are (literally) banking on the fact they’ll always be able to fool or mislead the masses.

But those who traffic in and benefit from lies can and will be defeated by the truth. All it would take is said truth reaching enough people … or enough people realizing that truths they’d been forced fed for years were lies all along.

If Evil forces continue to block the truth, or if too many people choose to remain ignorant, the world will continue to be led by nefarious actors with the morality of despots and scoundrels.

But if the truth prevails and enough people seek the light of truth, the world will become a much brighter place.

My final conclusion: Those who are genuinely searching for the truth are doing God’s work. Those who are trying to conceal the truth work for another boss.

(I just checked. Robert Reich’s Substack is getting ready to surpass 1 million subscribers. My Substack has lost four (net) paid subscribers in recent weeks and months. Possible Take-away: Robert Reich’s version of the truth seems to resonate with far more citizens than my version?)

