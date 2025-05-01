Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

Cutting-room floor text 2:

Regarding the Trolls wasting their money on all the posts that were published in the 43 states that could never be “flipped,” one wonders if the trolls’ Facebook ad rep told them this.

“Guys, we can target your posts to certain states.”

The Facebook ad rep probably thought, “The Customer is already right; Let them go ahead and spend their money." Plus, he was making a 10-percent commission on their ad spends.

FWIW, Facebook apparently DID take the Russian Troll money.

The company wouldn’t take my money when I wanted to run paid spots saying the Covid shots were unsafe and not effective.

Take-away: Facebook will run political ads from Russian trolls, but not political ads from American anti-vaxers.

Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

Cutting-room-floor text:

In the research provided to them, the trolls were probably informed of Hillary’s most-famous quote - “It takes a village.” I’m sure some snarky Russian said or thought, “This particular village is getting ready to burn your behind, lady.”

I also imagine Putin must have secretly awarded all 20 team members a Legion of Merit medal. The team members probably get together at reunions at some scenic Russian lake and tell war stories about the great posts they came up with back in 2015.

One also has to wonder - if it was this easy - how many other global elections these trolls might have rigged since 2015.

