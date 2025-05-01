This is an artist rendering of the Russian trolls. Even in the Spring of 2025, nobody’s ever seen a photograph of one of the actual trolls.

I’ve always been a big admirer of the brilliant and tiny cadre of Russian citizens who figured out how to steal the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Per official historical accounts, somewhere around the summer of 2016 - in the heat of a fiercely-contested election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump - a senior operative of the KGB showed up in the basement of a nondescript office building on the outskirts of Moscow and called a top-secret meeting.

“Comrades,” he said, “Our supreme leaders have charged you with creating Facebook posts powerful and persuasive enough to make millions of American voters who are inclined to vote for Hillary Clinton change their preference and vote for Donald Trump.”

Per the best-known information, only about 20 Russians attended this meeting.

All 20 were Russia’s equivalent of Madison Avenue’s “Mad Men,” narrative-changing, advertising and PR savants (albeit not nearly as well-compensated as Madison Avenue’s narrative-changing professionals.)

As can best be determined, nobody questioned their assignment (as most Russians didn’t really care who won the U.S. presidential election and were just happy to have a job, one that might be kind of fun.)

As later Congressional hearings revealed, the group did have an assigned budget for their mission, which was 10 million rubles … or approximately $100,000 in U.S. currency.

This, all agreed, was not a large sum of money, especially considering Mrs. Clinton had a campaign budget of 200 million U.S. dollars, millions of which were being spent on her own Facebook posts.

“Don’t worry about the budget,” said the KGB operative. “We’ll pay Facebook. You just come up with the messages that will convince enough voters to change their votes to Mr. Trump.”

I’m using artistic license here, but I can imagine the response:

“Okay,” said the leader of the team. “We’ll see what we can come up with.”

Approximately a month later, the Russian Mad Men had indeed composed scores of Facebook posts. Later Congressional hearings showed several examples of these posts/messages.

The content of the messages varied, but all of the posts basically made the same point - Hillary Clinton was bad news and shouldn’t be elected U.S. president.

While I wasn’t there, the impression I have is that this team of 20 Russian narrative-changers simply sat around chain-smoking cigarettes and “spit-balling” ideas that might make voters who were going to vote for Mrs. Clinton instantly change their mind and say, “Hell no. I’m not voting for this crazy lady.”

What also impresses me is that every one of these people (later identified as “the Russian trolls”) didn’t speak English as their main language. They were better wordsmiths in their beautiful language of Russian.

Still, they knew enough broken English to create the memes that ended up changing the entire world.

Trolls received crash course on Hillary’s background …

Furthermore, in the summer and fall of 2016, most of the trolls were clueless about American politics. This means operatives at the KGB had to provide the trolls possible “source material.”

After a crash course in Hillary’s bio, the trolls came to know that many Americans thought Hillary was a “crook” and master prevaricator who was married to a former president who was just as bad as she was.

They were probably informed that a large number of people close to the Clintons ended up dying in mysterious circumstances and that Bill Clinton seemed to be a life-long philanderer and scoundrel extraordinaire.

One can easily imagine the leader of the creative team saying something like, “Yes, we can work with this.”

The assigned task was even more challenging given the fact Facebook had approximately one billion users at the time.

Later, research provided by the Heritage Foundation seemed to confirm that hundreds of millions of Facebook users were making similar “anti-Hillary posts,” sometimes up to 25 times in one day.

(Confession: I was one of these prolific posters. I was an (unpaid) American troll.)

The challenge for the trolls was to make their limited number of posts stand out from the daily tsunami of anti-Hillary posts.

“How do we know our posts are going to be seen by enough people to make the difference in a presidential election in such a large country?” asked one troll.

The presumed reply: “Don’t worry about that. Just do your best.”

Which they, clearly did.

In my mind, I can picture these Russian public servants going to the local watering hole after work, getting loaded up on Vodka and continuing to spit-ball ideas among themselves.

“This might be a good post. What do you think?”

“Dah, dah, good one! Don’t forget it tomorrow.”

Some of the Russian strategies were a waste of money …

As much as I admire the diabolical brilliance of the Russian Trolls, I’ve always questioned one component of this narrative-changing $100,000 smear campaign.

According to public information revealed by Adam Schiff’s later Congressional Impeachment Proceedings, the troll’s money men placed these paid posts in all 50 U.S. states.

To me, this was a waste of limited resources, as everyone knows only six or seven “swing states” were going to determine the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

That is, in California’s Facebook market, the trolls could have posted repeated footage of Hillary Clinton clubbing baby seals to death and Hillary would have still carried California in a landslide.

Conversely, Hillary’s media team could have posted similar footage of Trump clubbing baby seals and Trump would have still won my state of Alabama in a landslide.

That is, every one of the anti-Hillary posts the Russians made in 43 states were a complete waste of election-rigging money.

*** (I wonder how many of the Russian trolls’ anti-Hillary Facebook posts ever “went viral.” None of my posts ever do.) ***

Share

There were actually three planks to RussiaGate …

I should also note that the Russian-organized project to steal the 2016 presidential election had several components in addition to the ingenious and powerful troll Facebook posts.

As the U.S. history books already confirm, the Russians also “hacked” the actual voting machines - not in every state, but in six or seven swing states.

While Trump carried the swing state of Wisconsin by 23,000 votes in November 2016, this - per the Democratic record - is certainly not true as another team of Russians simply hacked into the computer and probably added at least 40,000 votes to Trump’s ledger.

I’ve always wondered if the Russians knew they could just change the number of votes in X states, why go to all the time and trouble of making hundreds (maybe even thousands) of anti-Hillary posts on Facebook?

Also, according to Adam Schiff, the mainstream press and the official historic record of “RussiaGate,” it wasn’t anyone affiliated with the Hillary Clinton campaign who tried to sabotage the primary campaign of Bernie Sanders. It was the Russians, who then tried to frame Mrs. Clinton.

Lesson: Don’t mess with Hillary Clinton

As it turns out, the Russians messed with the wrong American politician (Hillary Clinton) who quickly figured out that Russian “dirty tricks” had stolen her chance to be America’s first female president.

Not amused, Mrs. Clinton told every person in Washington who matters (she knows them all) what had really happened, intelligence deemed “credible” and incriminating enough to produce eight years of a scandal known as “RussiaGate.”

While Hillary never became president, she did make things miserable for President Trump (and his legions of supporters) and probably ensured that Joe Biden was elected “president” in 2020 (in a non-rigged election).

Anyway, per the authorized narrative, Donald J. Trump was falsely elected president in 2016 due to a misinformation and disinformation propaganda campaign orchestrated by 20 anonymous Russian trolls working from a budget that wouldn’t buy one 10-second commercial in “Yellow Stone.”

Comparing and contrasting narrative-control psy-ops …

One might compare this bare-bones project (all orchestrated from one basement in Moscow) to the psy-op that, arguably, produced another history-changing narrative, The Covid-19 “deadly virus” narrative.

The latter project was pulled off by hundreds of thousands of operatives working for thousands of agencies and organizations and had a budget of at least $1 trillion. (This budget has also been characterized as “unlimited,” which is a pretty big budget.)

When one thinks about the contrast in the scale of these two narrative-manipulating operations, one has to tip his hat to the Russian trolls.

Sarcasm alert …

Fortunately, here in democratic America, we don’t have the equivalent of any Russian trolls who possess the skills and motivations to create false narratives that might create nefarious results - or persuade large numbers of people to believe something that isn’t true and, thus, change their behavior.

***

I’ve often wondered what happened to the Russian trolls. After pulling off this master stroke of narrative control, I wouldn't think they’d all just retire.

I know this: if I ever run for president, the first call I’m making is to Moscow.

“Any of the trolls still working?” I’ll ask my best Russian contact, informing him that I’m looking for the perfect media/messaging team.

Because I’m pretty well known on Substack, it’s possible I could raise $100,000, which, apparently, is all you need to steal an election if you recruit the right social media team.

“Rice 2028” would be a sure thing.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.