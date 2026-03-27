The press instantly attacked someone who was simply sharing an opinion, an opinion that was NOT “unfounded. ”

One of my favorite scenes from the classic mini-series “Lonesome Dove” is when Gus, played by the late Robert Duvall, whacks a bar tender in the side of his head with his six shooter. When everyone in the saloon looks at him aghast, Gus then explains his action.

“I cannot abide a surly bartender,” he says.

This line’s always stayed with me and I often use variations of it when the work or comments of some person leaves me perturbed and demands emphatic rebuttal.

For example, I cannot abide yellow journalism produced by alleged truth-seekers who are really trying to conceal important truths.

This afternoon, I was circling back through some of my saved files searching for important information I might have previously missed. In reviewing my early spread documents involving Mayor Michael Melham, I found a few nuggets I haven’t previously written about and/or think need highlighting for posterity.

A quick refresher …

For those who have perhaps never heard this name, Michael Melham is the mayor of Belleville, NJ who created a minor furor six years ago when he issued a press release saying he had tested positive for Covid antibodies and, in fact, thinks he had Covid at an Atlantic City conference in mid-November 2019 - which, if true, would make him the first known Covid case in the entire world.

What I still can’t abide six years later is the fact local and national journalists immediately attacked and sought to instantly discredit Mayor Melham for having the temerity to say something that disagreed with the experts and, thus, challenged the all-important Covid authorized narrative.

A journalist for NJ.com wrote a story with the headline:

“N.J. Mayor makes unfounded claim that he had Covid in November.”

If this headline wasn’t definitive enough as a take-down, a columnist for the same news organization wrote an editorial one day later with the headline:

“Stop saying you think you had coronavirus”

Scolded more-virtuous and enlightened columnist Jeremy Schneider:

“It needs to be said. Again.

“This is not the time for voluntary stupidity.

“If you have something to say about the coronavirus that is not supported by proven truths presented by experts, you should really, really just keep it to yourself. People are dying and you are almost certainly not an epidemiologist. Be quiet and listen.”

It’s possible that in the entire journalism profession, I might be the only journalist who believes Mayor Melham’s claim, which was not unfounded at all.

According to Google’s dictionary, “Unfounded” means “a claim that is not based on fact, evidence, or sound reasoning, making it baseless or groundless.”

But Mayor Melham’s claim was based on medical science as well as sound logic and was far from “groundless.”

First, Mayor Melham told the world he was as sick as he’s “ever been” with Covid symptoms between Nov. 19-21, 2019 and, second, on April 29, 2020, his doctor gave him a Covid antibody test, which was positive for Covid antibodies.

Since Mayor Melham never experienced any Covid symptoms after he was sick in November and did receive a positive antibody result, he went ahead and made the claim that he thinks he had Covid-19 five months earlier.

As I later found out from sharing a few emails with Mr. Melham, the Mayor also later received a second antibody test, which was also positive for Covid antibodies.

This means if Mayor Melham got a “false positive” test result, two different antibody tests were wrong.

The claim that Melham made an unfounded claim is further rebutted by a Covid expert in the very same article written by journalist Rob Jennings.

From Jenning’s own story:

“Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told USA Today in March that “we will probably find that this disease was here earlier than we thought.”

Benjamin also said it is “plausible but not likely” that Melham had Covid in November.

So, per this expert, experts were confident virus spread began “earlier than we thought” and Mayor Melham’s claim was at least “plausible.”

In his article, Jennings also provided evidence of a major red flag when he included these two sentences:

“Asked about the mayor’s statements, the state health department declined comment. A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy did not immediately respond to a message.”

That is, the primary health/science authority in New Jersey was given the opportunity to definitively tell this journalist that the Mayor’s claim was impossible (and unfounded), but passed on the opportunity to do this.

After reading these two hit-jobs on Mayor Melham, I immediately e-mailed both journalists.

In several emails I asked Mr. Jennings, “Did you follow-up with the NJ Department of Public Health and the governor’s office? What did they say?”

My readers will probably not be surprised to learn that neither journalist replied to my emails (even though I told both of them I’d spent many months investigating this subject and, thus, might even qualify as an “authority” myself.)

The journalists missed - or dismissed - two blockbuster stories …

I also told both men they whiffed on two eye-opening and incredibly important stories.

One, Mayor Melham seems to be the first named and known Covid case in the world and, two, public health officials wouldn’t even spend two minutes investigating this claim - a claim that, if true or confirmed, would completely re-write the entire Covid narrative.

As referenced in a recent essay, one conclusion I instantly formed is that all truth-seeking organizations in the world must be completely captured, corrupt and/or mind-bogglingly incompetent.

Apparently it never occurred to Mr. Jennings to ask himself why the NJ Department of Public Health wouldn’t return his calls.

Presumably, if a public health official had granted an interview,, this journalist would have asked this “expert” if this agency was going to investigate Mayor Melham’s claim.

If the interviewed expert said, “no, there’s no need to do this” surely the reporter would ask the obvious follow-up question: “Why not?”

As I hope readers can tell from this anecdote, there’s a reason I believe pubic health agencies, governor’s offices and major “news” organization should not be trusted by any half-way smart citizen.

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Another reason public health officials obviously didn’t want to investigate Mayor Melham’s claim is that, if they did perform this due diligence, they might find even more information that supported or corroborated the mayor’s claim.

For example, in one news story, Mayor Melham reported that “multiple people” from the Atlantic City Conference had “contacted” him and said they, too, were experiencing extreme flu-like symptoms.

In my email exchange with Mayor Melham in June 2020, he wrote: “I will also tell you that since the media attention surrounding my claim, many others have come forward. I have emails from those who were actually at the same conference in Atlantic City NJ, who became just as sick as I was.”

That is, not only did Mayor Melham become sick with Covid symptoms at this conference, apparently many other people did as well. In other words, New Jersey journalists and public health officials weren’t even interested in investigating a possible “super spreader event” - an event that happened one month before the Wuhan wet market “outbreak.”

Mayor Melham has (or had) emails with names attached to them of people who, presumably would say they got sick with the very same symptoms at the exact same time. All of these people could have been interviewed and given their own antibody tests.

Either this project would constitute too much work for America’s trusted public health experts … or members of the “watchdog” press didn’t want to confirm any “early” cases that would harpoon the origins’ narrative promulgated by the CDC, WHO and Anthony Fauci.

I hope some readers watch this video clip …

In another interview conducted by an alternative media citizen journalist, Melham provided even more anecdotes that support his claim.

In this 4-minute and 30-second clip, Melham said he’d received “dozens and dozens” of emails from people who also think they had Covid around the same time he did and that he had read “hundreds” of comments on social media where people share the same belief.

In this interview, Mayor Melham makes another point that I think is salient and that I’ve repeatedly tried to highlight. Namely, he says that he’s heard from numerous people who were sick in New Jersey in November and December 2019.

Says Melham, “(our state’s hospitals and doctors’ offices) “were overrun” with people who were “very sick” and who were “repeatedly” going to the doctor.

According to information large numbers of citizens were sharing with him, these citizens were getting flu tests that were negative for influenza. Patients were told they had a bad cold or maybe bronchitis.

I highlight these quotes because several skeptics of my early-spread hypothesis have told me they’ve seen no convincing evidence that larger numbers of Americans were experiencing flu-like illnesses in the months before official Covid.

This rejoinder hurts my feelings only because I’ve exhausted myself finding and reporting evidence that shows that the “flu season” of 2019-2020 - by countless metrics and contemporaneous news stories - was, almost certainly, one of the most extreme in 40 years.

For example, by huge margins, more flu tests were administered in this flu season. Also, by massive margins, more schools closed due to illness than ever before in American history.

If a novel respiratory virus was making far more people than normal sick, this is exactly what a researcher would expect to find … and that’s exactly what I’ve found. And this is the same intelligence/information Mayor Melham passes along in this interview.

As always, the Reader Comments are eye-opening and worth skimming …

For those who watch this video clip, please take the time to scroll through the 236 Reader Comments that are included at the bottom of the screen. (I’ll include a sample of these comments in tonight’s Reader Comments section.)

From perusing these comments, several take-aways jumped out at me.

One, a very large number of posters state that they were also sick in November 2019, the same month as Mayor Melham. Many others report they were sick in December; a fair number say they were sick in October or September 2019 (when people rarely come down with an ILI).

Many people say family member or a friend had to be hospitalized in these months and several citizen correspondents believe a loved one might have died from early Covid.

Those who doubt the existence of contagious viruses might take note of the number of posters who say multiple people in their households or workplaces all got sick at the same time.

Numerous posters state that these illnesses were either more severe, or somehow different, than bouts of “flu” or bugs they’d previously endured, which suggests a “novel” type illness.

Those who took the time to make a post came from different sections of the country and several other nations, which suggests that any virus spread was not “isolated” but was instead happening all over the world.

Lastly, like Mayor Melham, several posters volunteered that, after they experienced these symptoms months before official Covid, they never got sick in the ensuing months or year, which suggests they might have acquired natural immunity to Covid.

***

Of course, these details are simply anecdotes which public health experts and journalists are quick to point out prove nothing.

That is, according to the experts, Covid symptoms don’t matter … just like millions of people experiencing an explosion of adverse events after receiving their Covid shots don’t matter at all.

While the press, in pack attack mode, tried to smear Mayor Melham as a kook or someone who should have kept his opinions to himself, the 36,000 citizens of Belleville, NJ must think he’s a decent and believable public servant because, in a landslide, he was re-elected mayor in 2022.

Apparently, then and now, many people in the public appear to be very open to the possibility of “early spread.”

If more people were like myself, and simply cannot abide the alleged experts and the captured, non-skeptical press, the Swamp might be drained one day.

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