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Bill Rice, Jr.
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Mayor Melham has not specified what day he became sick at a conference of municipal workers held in Atlantic City between Nov. 19-21, 2019. He just said he experienced symptoms and was still sick when he returned home on the 21st. Since it takes two to 14 days to become "symptomatic," it's possible he contracted the virus almost as soon as he arrived, but he could have been infected even before the conference started.

By logic, we also know that Mayor Melham didn't give the virus to himself. This means an unknown person infected him and another unknown person infected this person and so on.

Thus, it seems very likely - almost certain - that this virus was spreading through New Jersey at least by early November 2019. (This is one reason I've concluded that it's unlikely "case zero" in the world started, say, at the World Military Games in Wuhan, which didn't end until the end of October. That is, there wouldn't have been enough time for any participants in this game to travel back to America around Oct. 30 and start infecting people throughout our country around November 1st, 2019.

If nothing else, it should be obvious that "Case Zero" in the world was NOT anyone who got infected at the Wuhan Wet Market around December 19, 2019. Still, this is still the official or accepted version that was promulgated by Anthony Fauci and his cabal of conspirators who published a paper in The Lancet and another scientific journal saying this was the almost-certain birth date (and place) of Covid. (People who disputed this were censored for many months).

In other words, the case study of Mayor Melham by itself debunks this theory. Which makes it even more odd that Mayor Melham's story/claim was largely ignored or dismissed and was never investigated at all.

I asked Mayor Melham if any public heath official had ever contacted him.

Mayor Melham told me, exact quote: "No. Nobody."

... This is THE scandal and THE "tell" IMO.

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Bill Rice, Jr.
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Reader Comments - Tranche 3 ...

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My wife and I had a severe respiratory virus in November 2019. It was unlike anything we have ever had before. Sore throat and terrible cough. We wondered later if it was Cov2 but were told and read that the timeline didn't work. Now, 6 months after this video we are reading that it was all over the globe by September 2019.

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I was sick in DEC 2019 and it was something different than a regular flu and everyone was catching it and saying the same thing.

wow, everyone I have asked that had it early on like November December have yet to get it since…humm...

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had the exact same symptoms in November. I ended up in the hospital for 3 days. I had the hallucinations and sore throat for 3 weeks. I felt bad for almost two months with vision issues and I lost taste and smell. Thank you for coming forward. I am so tired of everyone telling me that I didnt have it. My entire family got it. We were quarantined in the hospital for the baby having croup? Only 17 adults had croup the year before and my entire family got it? No way.

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I had never been so sick in my life in nov 2019, same as what that mayor described.

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I had the same symptoms back in Nov 2019, and the company I was working for, all the workers was getting sick, one after another, but was tested negative or the flu... i was given some antibiotic, ZPac, and cough syrup.

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My mother lived in Memphis,TN She was 48yo with a few pre-exsisting conditions. She went into the hospital Nov. 7 and was dead by Nov. 30. Every single one of her symptoms were the same things that people with covid suffer from. They tried a number of different medications and treatments to no avail. Within the weeks she was in the hospital her lungs went from healthy to beyond scarred within that time. She was placed on a breathing machine a week before she passed and turned on her stomach, like people with covid are being done. After she passed i stayed to watch the nurses undo and take out/off everything and when they pulled the tube out of her lungs there was so much scare tissue on it a child could see something was terribly wrong. On her death certificate they wrote she passed of pulmonary fibrosis and septic shock. The same thing they were putting on peoples dc when this all started.

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My Ex-Wife almost died of septic shock, in early October. Had every symptom of Covid-19 too, ER, ICU for a week. Who knows, could it have been??

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I'm pretty sure me and my family got it in November during the week of thanksgiving. I remember because we did not spend thanksgiving with friends and family. Instead we decided to self isolate that week. It was the very first time that my wife got pneumonia and that I suffered from extreme fatigue that I could not get up to use the restroom. All this along with the 103F fever, cough, and dizziness. My 8 year old son on the other hand was sick but it didn't stop him on his tracks like my wife and I.

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