Regular readers to “Bill Rice, Jr’s Newsletter” might have picked up on the fact that in recent articles I’ve been trying to highlight the importance of “citizen journalists.”

I myself am one of these (largely reviled) citizen whippersnappers. In fact, I might be the No. 1 Substack “citizen journalist” in the entire state of Alabama.

If another Alabamian has more than 7,527 total subscribers on Substack, I’m not aware of this citizen journalist. (I also have approximately 13,000 “followers” on Substack, whatever a “follower” is.)

I definitely think I’m the Top Dog in my self-created category “Covid Contrarians.”

Per a list I recently created, I’m hovering around the Top 100 Substack contrarians in the entire world!

Then again …

While, on one level, this might seem impressive, a few caveats are in order.

Even if I am a “Covid Contrarian All-Star” on Substack and even if I am the highest-rated Substack author in my state, my articles still only reach about 4,500 to 6,000 readers every time I hit the “send” button.

Also, the level of competition I face from fellow Substack authors in Alabama is not exactly stiff. I might be “competing” with, say, five other writers in Alabama for the trophy signifying “Alabama’s No.1-rated Substack Contrarian Author.”

How many ‘official’ or real journalists are there in Alabama?

In thinking about where I rank as an Alabama citizen journalist, I also thought of all the other journalists in my state who are NOT “citizen journalists.”

For some reason, I started thinking about how many real, salaried or “official” journalists actually practice their profession in Alabama.

My answer: Hardly any.

To me, this number almost-certainly qualifies as a mind-blowing statistic, one that every citizen in our state (and nation) should perhaps ponder.

Per my (informed) best guess, I’d estimate that, at the most, only 300 or so full-time journalists in Alabama cover “hard” news (or important news), and even this figure deserves an asterisk, which I’ll get to shortly.

For this analysis, I start with the knowledge that our state has 67 counties and, I think, every one of these 67 counties has at least one newspaper.

However, most newspapers in Alabama are like the ones I used to work for - they have tiny staffs and very small print circulations.

On average, I’d say these small-town newspapers have, at most, two full-time reporters/journalists who cover non-sports news in their towns and counties.

This would be approximately 125 journalists who work at small-town newspapers like the one that serves Troy.

*The “asterisk” detail is that these journalists cover only local events. These reporters don’t cover complex, state or “national” stories. That is, none of these reporters is covering, or has covered, any important Covid stories.

Every Alabama newspaper has published volumes of copy about the response to Covid, but none have published stories that question any of the “guidance” or mandates issued by the governor, CDC, Alabama Department of Public Health or their local county health department.

Even if some enterprising local reporter was interested in doing the type research I’ve done every day for five years, these journalists wouldn’t have time to pursue this research because they all have to fill their quota of local human interest stories, cover city council meetings and write stories about big events coming up in their towns.

This observation tells me that zero of the journalists who work for little, small-town newspapers have spent more than five minutes researching or writing the type stories I regularly write.

These journalists are producing important stories about local people and events, but they aren’t competing with me on the “Covid Contrarian” beat.

Now for my analysis of our state’s large newspapers …

Like all states, Alabama has (or had) about seven or eight fairly large daily newspapers, all of which once had large staffs of journalists who investigated and reported significant news.

Alas, this isn’t the case any more. Even newspapers long well-known in Alabama (and the nation), have only a few reporters who are (or should be) covering real and important news on a daily basis.

Since I’m a news junky who once read three to six newspapers every day, I know what our state’s highest profile newspapers are/were. These newspapers were:

The Birmingham News.

The Mobile Press-Register.

The Huntsville Times.

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Tuscaloosa News

The Dothan Eagle

For analysis purposes, I could add fairly-large local newspapers like The Opelika-Auburn News, The Anniston Star and The Decatur Daily.

Comment:

Like just about every sizable newspaper in our country, Alabama’s largest newspapers are owned by large corporate newspaper chains like Gannett or Newhouse.

Basically, if someone earned a degree in journalism and/or has bounced around different newspapers in the country and wanted to write “important” stories for an Alabama newspaper, he or she would apply for a job at one of the above newspapers (not, say, The Troy Messenger or The Greenville Advocate).

Question: How many news reporters file stories for these six to nine “larger” newspapers in Alabama?

My estimate: maybe 40 to 60 people.

al.com killed our state’s three largest newspapers …

I recently spent a day trying to figure out how many news journalists work for three of our state’s largest newspapers - The Birmingham News, Mobile Press Register and The Huntsville Times.

This research project was more challenging than one might imagine as, arguably, these three newspapers no longer exist (at least in the form they did for more than a century).

All three newspapers are now owned or under the umbrella of a major news or media company called Advance Publications, Inc. which, through its subsidiary The Alabama Media Group/Advance Local Media, operates a major website known as al.com.

In 1997, when everyone in the journalism business decided news was going to the Internet or “on-line,” all three daily newspapers became a part of the al.com family of newspapers.

It took about 27 years, but for all practical purposes, The Birmingham News, Mobile Press Register and Huntsville Times are now defunct.

Papers that once had peak, paid Sunday circulations of more than 200,000 readers - and published and distributed print papers every morning - no longer do this.

Not only does “home delivery” no longer happen, no vending-machine “racks” exist anywhere in the state. All “content” is now delivered on-line.

Robert Reich’s substack newsletter probably/might have far more “paid subscribers” than all three of these once-proud newspapers combined.

Once upon a time, a researcher like myself could easily find the number of “staff journalists” at a given newspaper by simply checking the print (or on-line”) “Staff Directory.”

While a few newspapers might still publish these employee directories, the al.com “newspapers” don’t.

As a cynical or skeptical “citizen journalist,” my hypothesis is that Advance Publications doesn’t want anyone to know how few full-time “news” journalists their company actually employs.

In my research, I did find a blurb at the Alabama Media Group website that says, al.com and a few obscure spin-off publications “have more than 100 journalists who are dedicated to telling stories that change lives, laws and minds across our digital brands right here in Alabama. “

In my opinion, I don’t think this is the full truth … or let’s just say I think this statement is a major stretch, a claim that can only be supported by significantly changing the definition of “journalist.”

To ascertain how many journalists work at these three newspapers, I went through the al.com story archives of two days and actually copied and pasted the names of the journalists who had produced by-lined articles for these three newspapers (or for al.com).

I saved 18 names, but only about 13 of these people routinely write stories I would call “news.”

Some of the al.com contributors are clearly free-lancers (not salaried or corporate journalists) and several of the reporters write fluff pieces such as “great deals now available at Wal-Mart”).

Assuming that other reporters didn’t file stories on these two days, and to be conservative or fair, I added 10 “journalists” I might have missed in this research project.

This estimate leaves me with, at the most, 25 “news” reporters at The Birmingham News, Mobile Press Register and Huntsville Times.

If I assume (being very generous) that an average of five “news reporters” work at The Montgomery Advertiser, Tuscaloosa News, Dothan Eagle and also include three of the other still-publishing “large” newspaper in Alabama, my estimate grows by 30 full-time “news” reporters.

Per my estimate, this might mean that approximately 55 citizens of Alabama work as full-time “news” journalists at our state’s nine largest “newspapers.”

Above I wrote that Alabama might have 300 full-time, salaried journalists who are supposed to write important news articles on a regular basis. As my readers can probably tell, this estimate is probably far too high.

Now, I have a little more context …

The reason I’ve produced this analysis of “state journalists” is to highlight the fact Bill Rice, Jr. is the only journalist in the state of Alabama (with at least several thousand regular readers) who has produced any journalism that challenges the authorized narratives regarding Covid and the response to same.

…. Here I should perhaps mention that, to my knowledge, not a single one of my 100 to 300 Alabama journalist colleagues have written a single story similar to the hundreds I’ve written in the past five years.

When it comes to challenging the experts and authorities regarding (arguably) the biggest and most-significant event of our lifetimes, the Great State of Alabama featured ONE freelance journalist who performed this work.

To tell you the truth, I don’t know what to make of a conclusion I view as kind of startling.

I guess my main take-away is that a freelance journalist in Troy Alabama, working from his home on a Mac computer sitting on a 1965 hand-me-down card table, shouldn’t be the only person doing this type of “journalism.”

What I’m really saying is that I could use a little help here.

Then again, I do have a monopoly on the real (untold) story of our times so maybe I should send a thank-you note to all my colleagues who’ve decided they should sit this story out.

And, as noted, I am No. 1 in one category.

At my funeral, in his eulogy, I hope my pastor finds this article and mentions:

“… and Bill was always proud of the fact he was the only journalist in Alabama who tried to perform a journalist’s most-important job. Bill really was one-in-a-million …”

