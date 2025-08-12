Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

I also can't help but wonder if Will Fowler might have been a victim of the Covid protocols. Only his family and his doctors and nurses know the specifics of his medical crisis and treatment. The public is told he "tested positive for Covid," but all kinds of people were testing positive for Covid. What happened after these "Covid positive" people were admitted to the hospital? We don't really know because there has been no important journalism giving us these answers.

In the headline, I ask if any "healthy" student has died from Covid in the last "six" years. Of course, the "official" pandemic started in America some time in February 2020. I'm the "Early Spread Guy" and, per my research, many people were already becoming sick with Covid-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, certainly by November 2019, but probably even earlier.

If people were coming down with Covid in September or October of 2019, that would be approximately six years that this virus has been spreading or infecting people..

As I've noted in other stories, almost 3000 schools in America closed "due to illness" before mid-February 2020.

Six school systems in Alabama closed in late January 2020.

If "early spread" is true, Americans were being exposed to this virus in the fall and winter of 2019.

One question I keep asking: If this was such a "deadly virus," why didn't all the experts notice a spike of respiratory virus deaths from November 2019 through February 2020?

My theory is that if people weren't dying in these months, they wouldn't suddenly start dying from the same virus in, say, April 2020 - or definitely in August, September and October of 2021 - two years after people started being infected.

My bottom-line conclusion is that huge and shocking numbers of the "Covid deaths" must have been explained by the hospital and nursing home protocols and the very dangerous "vaccines."

